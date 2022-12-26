In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

Dear Dana, Bilge, and David,

Before I launch into challenge-accepted mode and get into Blonde—Bilge, your post prompts me to confess that I have yet to see Top Gun: Maverick. I’m not against brawny blockbusters or Tom Cruise; it’s more that the movie fell victim to what I like to call the Fog of Discourse. So overwhelming was the coverage that everything about it—the great promise of action auteur Joseph Kosinski; madman Cruise, hands clasped, unleashing an onslaught of aerial razzle-dazzle; the movie’s slick sheen of military propaganda—made my brain feel like TV static. Its Viagra-like performance at the box office gave me the illusion that it’d stay in theaters all summer, so I figured I’d see it eventually, but then it slipped past me. I almost watched it on a flight to Vienna in October—nearly half of my fellow flyers, it seemed, were locked into it—but decided that’d be willfully perverse: me, watching the year’s biggest movie on the tiniest screen possible, Tom Cruise in his plane inside my plane.

In any case, I do love Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s last certifiable stars. And, against my better instincts, I admire the man’s foolhardy commitment to putting on the biggest and baddest show, no matter the reckless rich-person delusions from which it certainly stems. There’s something of the lawless Wild West sensibility of certain bygone kinds of filmmaking that comes through in Cruise’s antics, and the way he seems to genuinely delight in the thrill of making movies. (Ironic, perhaps, since as his tantrum on the set of the new Mission: Impossibles demonstrated, it requires a religious adherence to rules and regulations to make a movie these days.)

Olivier Assayas’ HBO series, Irma Vep, a sort of spiritual sequel to his 1996 film of the same name, grapples with these tensions, too. The director-figure in Assayas’ universe is adapting Louis Feuillade’s 1915 Les Vampires, but he inevitably runs into modern-day obstacles: legal liabilities, intimacy consultants, insurance restrictions, all these structures completely unheard of at the advent of cinema, when the most unhinged sorts of people (see: Babylon) wielded the camera. In Feuillade’s pioneering crime serial, actors run around Parisian rooftops, fight each other atop moving vehicles, get thrown down steps in tiny boxes—no stunt doubles, no CGI trickery, no safety harnesses, just people putting it all out there for your entertainment. They remind me, in fact, of the team holding out for the perfect shot at the end of Nope. Dana, while I agree that its many moving parts ultimately offer up something a bit too murky for its own good, I was struck by what I felt to be its guiding principle: that spectacle, the kind the movie industry has aligned itself with and has banked off since Muybridge’s horse, is as ugly as it is marvelous, mesmerizing. Everyone is fodder for movie magic, and the exploited can just as easily turn around and blow our minds on their own terms.

Speaking of spectacle, Blonde happened to be another movie I (nearly) didn’t watch because I was turned off by the commotion. But I was always particularly intrigued by Andrew Dominik’s monochrome melodrama. There was the audacity of his resurrecting Marilyn Monroe, of course, but also the casting of Ana de Armas, who had been on my radar ever since playing a psychopathic nymphet opposite family-guy Keanu Reeves in Eli Roth’s 2015 Knock, Knock. And this was no ordinary Monroe biopic, but an adaptation of a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, whose careerlong fascination with eroticized violence puts her, for better or worse, at odds with the conventions of pop feminism today. Personally, I have a bit of a transgressive streak, and I tend to be dubious about glossy Hollywood productions created under the guise of a higher mandate—to “empower women.” The works that have impacted me the most throughout my life address the contradictions of identity and desire in ways meant to haunt and bother, as opposed to validate, me. Because there’s a difference between automatically feeling seen and realizing there’s more to see within you than you had originally thought.

When a friend, an experimental filmmaker who is usually a tough sell, reported back with his unexpected approval of Blonde, it was enough to push me into the theater. Nearly three hours later, I emerged, bored out of my mind. That Blonde manages to be such a slog while also chucking visual wonder after visual wonder at the screen is quite a feat. Blonde is replete with avant-garde flourishes that make palpable the nightmare existence of de Armas’s Marilyn (an unflattering impersonation at best). But in this world of rapture and violence, Marilyn is an icon stripped down to a shell of herself, with even the most harrowing details of her personal life put through the meat-grinder of artifice. Maybe that’s giving the film too much credit; Dominik attempts to create these meta-movie layers, but ultimately lands on something more banal and inane when he whittles Marilyn down to the sum of her mommy and daddy problems, with de Armas muttering over and over the same longings for suburban normality between beatings from the men in her life. If only she hadn’t succumbed to the lurid pressures of Hollywood! If only she hadn’t gone through with those abortions!

It’s not only a matter of treating the real Marilyn Monroe with respect. Dominik didn’t even bother to make his intentionally fictional Marilyn interesting. That the film never emerges from this morass of guilt and self-loathing, never complicates Monroe’s depression beyond the traumas of her childhood, makes her simple, ordinary. Ordinary! Marilyn Monroe! Dominik wants us to see Maria Falconetti in Dreyer’s Joan of Arc when he zooms in, interminably, on de Armas’s battered, tear-stained visage, but there is no grace, only the exhaustingly clichéd insistence of Monroe’s martyrdom. John Waters would’ve done Blonde better: He would’ve kept all the boobs and bloodshed and extravagant artifice, but with the crucial addition of self-awareness, and some licks of satire.

It’s too bad that Deep Water—directed by the maestro of erotic thrillers, Adrian Lyne, and starring de Armas in another scandalous turn—went by the wayside. Here, at least, there’s absurdity and fun to be had at the intersection of sex and violence, and where in Blonde, de Armas is dim and dead-eyed, Deep Water relishes her signature twinkle. She is teasing and girlish, simultaneously inviting and concealing. Her blonde ambitions were a flop, but I’m still excited by de Armas and her eerie ability to give cutesy, candy-coated femininity an air of mystery with sharp-edged and even sinister textures. She’s part of the reason why Deep Water rounds out my Top 20 list:

1. Crimes of the Future

2. Hold Me Tight

3. We

4. Kimi

5. A Couple

6. One Fine Morning

7. Wood and Water

8. Three Minutes: A Lengthening

9. Lux Æterna

10. El gran movimiento

11. Both Sides of the Blade

12. Tár

13. EO

14. The Banshees of Inisherin

15. Barbarian

16. Saint Omer

17. Pleasure

18. The African Desperate

19. Armageddon Time

20. Deep Water

You’ll notice I also took a liking to Pleasure, a porn-industry drama that I wish more of my fellow critics had seen, and a movie that in many ways embodies the feminist difficulties I was harping on earlier. I wonder if the movies have felt willfully spicier as of late? Say what you will about “woke culture” and those wringing their hands over its perceived ascendance, but the responses—especially in the movies—have been fascinating, frustrating, and all of the above.

Spicily,

Beatrice

Read the previous Movie Club entry | Read the next Movie Club entry