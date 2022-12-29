Lock Me in the Basement With More Movies With the Giddy Audacity of Barbarian

In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

Fellow cannibals:

Beatrice, like you, I spend so much of my cinemagoing time these days holding out my hands like little Oliver Twist, begging for just a spoonful of spicy, silly trash from an industry that once cooked it up by the cauldronful. I devoured the “Erotic 80s” series of Karina Longworth’s podcast You Must Remember This, pining for the sexy schlock of yesteryear, the mainstays of pay cable in my youth that are starting to fossilize. As you allude to, Beatrice, the main problem with Bones and All was that it wasn’t nearly sloppy or horny enough—if the movie is about people who are compelled to consume human flesh, why is it being presented to me as a gauzy, pseudo-Malickian swoony romance? I don’t want teens mumbling sweet nothings to each other while touching foreheads, I want some freaky cannibal sex!

I liked plenty of movies in 2022, but good trash was definitely in short supply. Instead, I mostly had to settle for polished, high-budgeted near-blockbusters that at least retained some sense of grime or swagger. Robert Eggers’ The Northman served up Viking violence that was appropriately crunchy and gooey. Baz Luhrmann’s wonderfully loopy Elvis was his usual blend of spectacular production value and sledgehammer-subtle scripting (a tonic I love to imbibe, to be clear). Damien Chazelle’s Babylon served up teetering mountains of coke and orgies aplenty, but he was gleefully burning piles of Paramount money—no expense was spared in critiquing all that excess.

I’m not the first to say it, but Hollywood simply doesn’t make enough low-budget junk—stuff that allows filmmakers to take weirder risks without worrying about baffling international audiences or souring Oscar voters. One of my favorite examples of that this year was Zach Cregger’s Barbarian, which Disney (under their Fox umbrella) dumped with little fanfare in early September, just as fall festival season was kicking off, only to watch it become something of a word-of-mouth sensation. I caught it at a quiet matinee that week with a friend, while munching on an Alamo burger, and it was one of the best theater experiences I had all year—not just because I was screaming and squirming in my seat (I’m an easy scare), but also because of how many genuine laughs it got out of me.

The first act of the movie is such a fastball down the middle—plucky heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at an Airbnb to find it double-booked, with the somewhat charming/vaguely creepy houseguest Keith (Bill Skarsgard) offering to share it with her. Cregger had such fun ratcheting up the tension, with Tess over-thinking every stray glance and comment from Keith, that I figured I was in for a well-done by-the-numbers slasher. But then every twist that the film took was more delightful than the last, not just in how they made the plot swerve, but in how many questions Cregger gave the audience to chew over, even if he didn’t really have any clear answers.

What’s the symbolism of the hulking, superhuman “Mother” monster who dwells in the basement of the Airbnb, breastfeeding her captives and making them act as her children? Is there some particularly profound point being made by setting the movie in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood, or did Cregger just want to utilize a sparsely-populated neighborhood to dial up the horror (or dial down the budget)? Cregger’s most thrilling gambit is his hard cut in the middle of the film to a new character called AJ (Justin Long), a swaggering dipshit actor who’s embroiled in a sex abuse scandal. Wincingly lacking in self-awareness, AJ owns the cursed Airbnb and eventually blunders into it, ignoring every red flag that Tess clocked, a perfect send-up of the kind of toxic buffoon that litters many a genre picture.

You’re rooting for him to die from the second he appears—but then Cregger, and Long’s brilliant performance, work to challenge that notion. Perhaps this character could earn some redemption after all? The “Mother” enters the scene by smashing Keith’s face into a pulp, but she’s a straightforwardly sympathetic creation, someone whose need to nurture has been irreversibly warped by forces beyond her control. Again and again, Cregger sets the audience teetering on where their loyalties should lie, all while jabbing them with jumps and splatter. I was thrilled mostly by his giddy audacity, and how it has sparked countless conversations with pals—plenty who loved it as I did, and plenty more who disagreed.

At this point, I’ll root for practically anything to make money in theaters, and I was impressed by bits and pieces of the year’s other horror hits—Smile, The Black Phone, the truly bizarre Halloween Ends—but they were all quite dour and serious works. We need more goofball chaos in theaters next year, at both the high ends and low ends of prestige, and if a Disney-funded monster movie written and directed by a member of a defunct sketch troupe is the model we need to follow, I’ll take it.

Trashily yours,

David

