Aftersun Used the Era of My Childhood to Teach Me Something About Parenthood

In Slate’s annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema. Read the first entry here.

A hearty wave on the dance floor to Dana, Bilge, and Beatrice:

Here’s why Tom Hanks is good in Elvis. Just kidding (I mean, he is good, but I won’t waste my final post attempting to realize that truth for a wider audience). No, here’s why Colin Farrell is Hollywood’s greatest star of the 21st century. Just kidding again (he is, but you guys basically already covered that, to my deep chagrin). No, as I wrap my participation in this year’s Movie Club (a lifelong dream realized!), there are just a few of my most passionate favorites of 2022 left to discuss.

I adored Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller’s ruminative fantasy romance of ancient storytelling and modern ennui, more than most as it was dumped this summer. It feels like the kind of forgotten passion project that gets rediscovered in repertory as the years go on. And there was Jane Schoenbrun’s sticky online earworm We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, an internet Creepypasta writ large that made a huge impression on me during release and has, somewhat stunningly, become one of my most-rewatched movies of the year, a great bit of background viewing to set a chill but uncomfortable tone for the night.

But there’s another movie I keep thinking about that we haven’t discussed much yet, even though it’s one of the most acclaimed indie hits of the year. That’s Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, a slight-seeming but quietly devastating portrait of a young father’s relationship with his 11-year-old daughter, a memoir set on a vacation they took together in the ‘90s. One of the best pieces of writing I’ve read about the film was on this very website, from the great Sam Adams, which helped me unpack just what’s going on in those final crushing moments as the viewer realizes that after this holiday, Sophie (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall as an adult) never saw her dad Calum (Paul Mescal) again.

The first time I saw Aftersun, I was struck by how upset it made me, but not entirely in the way I’d been prepared for. I’m a relatively new father, and (perhaps foolishly) I’ve been startled by how it’s changed the way I react to portraits of parenthood. (As well as, like Bilge, seeing portraits of parenthood everywhere.) Wells’ film is so adept at portraying how childhood memories work, plucking out incidents that feel minor, or snatched bits of dialogue that are little more than offhand remarks, and letting them linger in the mind; I can’t count how many of the sharpest memories of my past are of seemingly minor incidents that lodged in my gray matter, for whatever reason.

Maybe that’s why I found myself so shaken up by the conclusion of Aftersun, where it’s clear that Calum is no longer present in Sophie’s life (exactly why is not clear, but he does seem haunted throughout the film, and it’s easy to extrapolate from there). The idea of Calum losing the connection he had with Sophie, be it by accident or tragically by his own doing, felt unfathomable to me. I don’t plan ever to lose my connection to my child, but Aftersun mournfully reminds us that’s not always in our hands. Wells renders the moment abstractly, depicting her father encountering his (now-grown) daughter on a dance floor, yet remaining frustratingly out of reach. I’m still not sure if those adult flash-forwards and dream sequences were necessary, but I understood the need to hit the nail a little more squarely on the head, and they are assembled (as Sam wrote) with such tender care.

The other reason Aftersun has really lingered with me is its soundtrack. When “Lucky You” by the Lightning Seeds came on early in the movie, a chill went up my spine; that song is on the first CD I ever bought with my own money, a Britpop-obsessed youngster living in the UK. Catatonia, Chumbawamba, All Saints … these are the tunes of my pre-teen years, rendered in all their glory as the twinkling backing music of a cheap Turkish resort in the 1990s. Oh God, I thought to myself while watching, my childhood has become a full period piece.

I guess what I am trying to say, tritely, is that the purpose and context of cinema can keep changing—even for a jaded grump like me, even as we fret and wonder about the coming business models and release strategies. Aftersun jolted into my brain as a new parent and as a 30-something realizing his increasing crustiness. Who knows what the next decade holds for me, and for all of us?

Groaningly,

David

