What We Learned From 2022’s Onscreen Beasts of Burden, from EO to Cow

In Slate's annual Movie Club, film critic Dana Stevens emails with fellow critics—for 2022, Bilge Ebiri, Beatrice Loayza, and David Sims—about the year in cinema.

Dear Ava-TárRRRs,

It really has been the year of the donkey, hasn’t it? Between EO and The Banshees of Inisherin, that’s two Eeyores that seem to carry the weight of the world in their droopy little eyes. Then there’s My Donkey, My Lover, and I, a sprightly French comedy starring the always-magnetic Laure Calamy (the unhinged assistant in Call My Agent!) as a desperately-in-love schoolteacher who realizes, after some intensive therapy sessions with a donkey, that she—*snaps fingers*—doesn’t need a man to be whole. Donkey as emotional support pet? It’s not that absurd when you think about it. I tell my dog everything, whether she’s listening or not. It’s just Luna and I in my Brooklyn apartment; Pádraic and Jenny in their Inishmore home. When Pádraic comes home to find his cherished miniature donkey dead, I had to grip my chest. Oh God. It’s almost like a John Wick moment, the way he’s swept up by darkness and the desire for vengeance. This fingerless asshole killed my only companion—the only thing in my life that loves me unconditionally? Yeah, I’d also want him to burn.

There’s nothing like the gut-punch of animal suffering—and it’s long been considered a Hollywood gimmick, like a jump scare for crying. Ruben Ostlünd nods to this oh-so-bourgeois weakness of ours in his second Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness. Completely reliant on Dolly de Leon’s cleaning-lady-turned-feisty-survivalist-leader for food, the film’s impotent castaways spot a donkey (there they are again!) in the woods and, somehow, one of them manages to fling a spear and hit the target. Huzzah, food! But then, looking at the lifeless creature—so unthreatened by these beta-predators, it didn’t even bother to run—the first-time hunter, a loaded tech whiz (Henrik Dorson) with a sensitive streak, collapses into a puddle of tears.

This week we just got the news about the death of Ruggero Deodata, the director of the infamous 1980 found-footage gorefest, Cannibal Holocaust, which (among its many claims to notoriety) contains real footage of animals being ripped apart and tortured. These days, there’s no chance of a movie in which animals are actually harmed making it past pre-production—though perhaps they exist in some Barbarian-style cellar. That’s not to say that we’ve cut back on cruelty in general. Arguably the peak of mindless gross-out violence was the aughts, when franchises like Saw and Hostel took the spectacle of bodily mutilation to numbing heights, and this year Terrifier 2, Barbarian, and Smile held their own in the blood-and-guts department. We’re used to it. There’s very little in Cannibal Holocaust that’s not depraved, though showcasing human mutilation and lots and lots of rape isn’t exactly unique. Now, the scene in which the natives take a sea turtle and shred it to pieces? That’ll quiet a room.

All of this is to say that I think animal violence may be the last frontier of transgression, the one thing that cuts through the hyperreal illusion that movie magic can create. Is it because animal actors aren’t really actors in the way humans are? They’re not choosing to perform, and they’re not aware of the images they’re creating when they stand before the camera. In EO, Jerzy Skolimowski worked with six different donkeys—Hola, Tako, Marietta, Ettore, Rocco, and Mela—to summon one, Eo, the beast whom we follow on a series of misadventures throughout Europe. Dana, you guessed correct that the presence of Isabelle Huppert helped secure the film’s financing, though the actress is also a noted animal lover, so she was sympathetic to Skolimowski’s mission: to bring awareness to our cruelty against animals, whom we can never really claim to know. The magic of EO is that there’s no trace of what the donkey could be thinking when he spontaneously brays during a soccer game, influencing a penalty kick, or when he stares at the corpse of a wolf that would’ve killed him. The film is a visual feast filled with explosions of cherry-red light and whirligig camera movements, but unlike other hyper-stylized auteur-vehicles that seem to be competing in a dick-swinging contest (see: Bardo and Blonde), EO’s spectacle strikes me as justified. How does one capture the experience of being an animal? Skolimowski says we can’t—or at least we can’t in any way that makes logical sense. Thus the constant shifting of viewpoints and filters and lenses, which all comes together to create something deeply destabilizing, but also rich and beautiful and worth sustaining.

Poor, sweet Eo accidentally joins a herd of cows making their way to the slaughterhouse—and that’s the last we see of him before the credits drop. Skolimowski mercifully cuts to black before we witness anything graphic, but the sound of the bolt gun is brutal enough. EO isn’t the only film from this year that ends with that terrible boom—so does Cow, a verité-style documentary, the first nonfiction film by a director, Andrea Arnold, known for her social-realist dramas (American Honey, Fish Tank). I’ve written about Cow before, and I still stand by the idea that it plays like a horror movie set on an industrial farm. Compared to the assembly line cows of Samsara, or the nightmare slaughterhouse of Okja, these cows might seem to have it good, in the sense that they’re granted the occasional romp in an open field. But mostly, they live in terror. Arnold’s shaky camera does an impressive job at capturing just how little control these cows have over their lives—one moment they’re shuttled into trucks, the next they’re thrown into a rink where they’re expected to mate, and the next led into a backlot where they get the bolt gun. Because the film has no score nor narration, everything that happens to the cows comes as just as much of a surprise to us as it does to them. The cruelty of modern farming practices is not just a matter of systemic killing, it’s about a mindset of indifference, a refusal to confront the violence of the control we wield over other living things. Sure, we may not ever know what a cow or a donkey is truly thinking, but we can sense when they’re scared, happy, healthy, or sick.

Anyway, whether Cow or EO encourages you to give up meat or not, I think there is something about the prevalence of animals in movies this year that goes beyond questioning our diet. Shanouk Sen’s documentary, All That Breathes, may get to the heart of it: In it, a team of brothers in New Delhi set up a wildlife rescue clinic dedicated to healing birds The brothers get a lot of flack—why, when there are so many bigger problems, are they wasting their time with these pests? Maybe it has to do with a sense of responsibility, one that we’re all too willing to brush under the carpet. Like the donkey killer in Triangle of Sadness, we can’t handle getting our hands dirty, but maybe if we did, we’d be more willing to actually clean up the mess. I know, I know, this is a grim note to end my Movie Club tenure on, but the world is dying, after all. It’s no wonder that donkeys were “trending” this year: they’re the first global workers, the first animals humans have ever domesticated, and probably the ones we’ve terrorized the most. It’s about time we took a good look at ‘em—maybe the bigger screen will help.

Hee-haw,

Beatrice

