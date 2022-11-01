The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
The Mask of Zorro
Moneyball
Still Alice
Training Day
Up in the Air
Captain Phillips (Nov. 6)
The Railway Man (Nov. 9)
Bantú Mama (Nov. 17)
The Vanishing (2018) (Nov. 24)
Binge Watch
Key & Peele Seasons 1-3
Family Watch
The Bad Guys
Dolphin Tale
The Little Rascals
Goosebumps (Nov. 11)
LEGO: City Adventures Season 4 (Nov. 22)
The Boxtrolls (Nov. 23)
Nostalgia Watch
Notting Hill
If You’re Bored
Attack on Finland
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
Mile 22
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Think Like a Man
Top Gear Season 31
Angels & Demons (Nov. 9)
Laguna Beach Seasons 1-2 (Nov. 11)
Southpaw (Nov. 24)
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (Nov. 24)
Netflix Programming
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 6
The Takeover
Young Royals Season 2
The Final Score (Nov. 2)
Killer Sally (Nov. 2)
Blockbuster (Nov. 3)
The Dragon Prince Season 4 (Nov. 3)
Panayotis Pascot: Almost (Nov. 3)
Buying Beverly Hills (Nov. 4)
Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (Nov. 4)
Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4)
The Fabulous (Nov. 4)
Lookism (Nov. 4)
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 (Nov. 4)
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Nov. 5)
Deepa & Anoop Season 2 (Nov. 7)
Behind Every Star (Nov. 8)
The Claus Family 2 (Nov. 8)
Neal Brennan: Blocks (Nov. 8)
Triviaverse (Nov. 8)
The Crown Season 5 (Nov. 9)
FIFA Uncovered (Nov. 9)
The Soccer Football Movie (Nov. 9)
Falling for Christmas (Nov. 10)
Lost Bullet 2 (Nov. 10)
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Nov. 10)
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (Nov. 10)
Warrior Nun Season 2 (Nov. 10)
Ancient Apocalypse (Nov. 11)
Capturing the Killer Nurse (Nov. 11)
Don’t Leave (Nov. 11)
Down to Earth With Zac Efron Season 2 (Down Under) (Nov. 11)
Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Nov. 11)
Monica, O My Darling (Nov. 11)
My Father’s Dragon (Nov. 11)
Stutz (Nov. 14)
Teletubbies (Nov. 14)
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Nov. 15)
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (Nov. 15)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Nov. 15)
Run for the Money (Nov. 15)
In Her Hands (Nov. 16)
The Lost Lotteries (Nov. 16)
Mind Your Manners (Nov. 16)
Off Track (Nov. 16)
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (Nov. 16)
The Wonder (Nov. 16)
1899 (Nov. 17)
Christmas With You (Nov. 17)
Dead to Me Season 3 (Nov. 17)
I Am Vanessa Guillen (Nov. 17)
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Nov. 17)
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 (Nov. 18)
Elite Season 6 (Nov. 18)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5 (Nov. 18)
Inside Job: Part 2 (Nov. 18)
Reign Supreme (Nov. 18)
Slumberland (Nov. 18)
Somebody (Nov. 18)
The Violence Action (Nov. 18)
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Nov. 21)
StoryBots: Answer Time (Nov. 21)
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Nov. 22)
Blood, Sex & Royalty (Nov. 23)
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (Nov. 23)
Lesson Plan (Nov. 23)
The Swimmers (Nov. 23)
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (Nov. 23)
The Unbroken Voice (Nov. 23)
Wednesday (Nov. 23)
Who’s a Good Boy? (Nov. 23)
First Love (Nov. 24)
The Noel Diary (Nov. 24)
Blood & Water Season 3 (Nov. 25)
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (Nov. 25)
The Action Pack Saves Christmas (Nov. 28)
The Creature Cases Season 2 (Nov. 29)
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Nov. 29)
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Nov. 29)
The Lost Patient (Nov. 30)
A Man of Action (Nov. 30)
My Name is Vendetta (Nov. 30)
Snack vs. Chef (Nov. 30)
Take Your Pills: Xanax (Nov. 30)
HBO Max
Must Watch
My Beautiful Laundrette
Scorsese Watch
American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince
Italianamerican
Raging Bull
Good Watch
(500) Days of Summer
Amazing Grace (2006)
The Automat
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
Caddyshack
Don’t Worry Darling
Ingrid Goes West
Little Woods
Lizzie
The Man With Two Brains
Miss Sloane
Morris From America
Neighbors
Never Goin’ Back
Pieces of April
A Prayer Before Dawn
Richard III (1995)
Se7en
See How They Run
While We’re Young
Yentl
Fruitvale Station (Nov. 11)
Ben Is Back (Nov. 21)
Binge Watch
The Craftsman Season 2 (Nov. 11)
Family Watch
Arthur Christmas
Craig of the Creek Season 4D (Nov. 8)
Trek Watch
Star Trek The Motion Picture (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home
Star Trek V The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek Generations (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Wingardium Leviosá Watch
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Nostalgia Watch
¡Three Amigos!
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Stargate (Director’s Cut)
If You’re Bored
50 First Dates
Accepted
The Big Shave
The Bucket List
A Christmas Dream
City Hall
Devil’s Due
Draft Day
Equals
Excess Baggage
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter
A Guy Thing
It’s Not Just You, Murray!
Leatherface
Legion
Loser
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy
A Million Ways to Die in the West (Extended Version)
Mr. Mom
Murder in the First
The Next Karate Kid
Prom Night (2008)
Race
Shutter (Extended Version)
Slice
Time Freak
What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines Season 7 (Nov. 4)
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1B (Nov. 5)
Batwheels Season 1C (Nov. 8)
All Rise Season 3A (Nov. 9)
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (Nov. 9)
For the Love of Kitchens Season 2 (Nov. 11)
Hazlo Como Hombre (Nov. 13)
Entourage (Nov. 16)
King Tweety (Nov. 20)
A Christmas Mystery (Nov. 24)
Holiday Harmony (Nov. 24)
Piano Y Mujer 2 (Nov. 29)
HBO Programming and Premieres
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? (Nov. 3)
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (Nov. 3)
My Sesame Street Friends Season 3 Premiere (Nov. 3)
Sesame Street Season 53 Premiere (Nov. 3)
Titans Season 4 (Nov. 3)
Say Hey, Willie Mays! (Nov. 8)
The Big Brunch Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 10)
The Critic (El Crítico) (Nov. 10)
Entre Nos: The Winners 3 (Nov. 11)
Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (Nov. 11)
Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna) Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 13)
Master of Light (Nov. 16)
A Christmas Story Christmas (Nov. 17)
Muxes (Nov. 17)
Paradise (Paraíso) Season 2 Premiere (Nov. 17)
Santa Camp (Nov. 17)
The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Premiere (Nov. 17)
Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (Nov. 18)
Food Affair with Mark Wiens (Nov. 18)
Shaq (Nov. 23)
Love, Lizzo (Nov. 24)
We’re Here Season 3 Premiere (HBO) (Nov. 25)
My So-Called High School Rank (Nov. 29)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Good Watch
10 Things I Hate About You
Anita (2013)
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
Brown Sugar
Coffy
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop
Cousins
Face/Off
Fruitvale Station
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
High Fidelity
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jacob’s Ladder
Jumping the Broom
The Machinist
The Madness of King George
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Miami Blues
The Pope of Greenwich Village
Primal Fear
Prince Avalanche Road to Perdition
Salvador
Something Wild
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Train (1965)
War Horse
The Cabin in the Woods (Nov. 3)
Warm Bodies (Nov. 10)
Cyrano (Nov. 23)
Problematic Watch
The Professional
Binge Watch
The Mindy Project Season 1-6 (Nov. 15)
Family Watch
Arthur Christmas
Schrader Watch
American Gigolo (1980)
Nostalgia Watch
The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Cujo (Nov. 2)
If You Want to Watch a Movie That Put a Studio Out of Business
Heaven’s Gate
If You’re Bored
2 Days in the Valley
A Belle for Christmas
Black Rain
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Contraband
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
Down to Earth
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Hitman
Hitman (Uncut)
Just Like Heaven
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version)
Los simuladores
Men at Work
MouseHunt
Nick of Time
The Relic
Scrooged
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sliver
Soul Plane
The Sum of All Fears
Surviving Christmas
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Things We Lost in the Fire
Tooth Fairy 2
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
En donde estan los ladrones? (Nov. 2)
Pasos de héroe (Nov. 16)
Busco Novia (Nov. 18)
Animal Kingdom Season 6 (Nov. 22)
Angry Angel (Nov. 27)
Angel Falls Christmas (Nov. 29)
Amazon Originals
El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (Nov. 4)
My Policeman (Nov. 4)
Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (Nov. 9)
Autumn Beat (Nov. 10)
The English (Nov. 11)
From the Top of My Lungs (Nov. 11)
La Caida / Dive (Nov. 11)
Mammals (Nov. 11)
The People We Hate at the Wedding (Nov. 18)
Good Night Oppy (Nov. 23)
Hulu
Must Watch
Devil in a Blue Dress
I Am Not Your Negro
Talk to Her
Good Watch
28 Weeks Later
8 Mile
Adaptation.
Baby Boy
Cast Away
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Julie & Julia
Mamma Mia!
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Office Space
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Punch-Drunk Love
Say Anything …
Second Best
The Sessions
Shaun of the Dead
Still Alice
Tootsie
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Warm Bodies (Nov. 10)
Fruitvale Station (Nov. 11)
Catch the Fair One (Nov. 13)
Dual (Nov. 20)
Documentary Watch!
My Scientology Movie
Dreaming Walls (Nov. 3)
My Old School (Nov. 17)
Family Watch
Pil’s Adventure (Nov. 11)
Nostalgia Watch
Can’t Hardly Wait
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Net (1995)
Notting Hill
Silent Hill
Snakes on a Plane
Stir Crazy
Underworld
Saw Watch See Saw
Saw (Nov. 2)
Saw 2 (Nov. 2)
Saw 3 (Nov. 2)
Saw 4 (Nov. 2)
Saw 5 (Nov. 2)
Saw 6 (Nov. 2)
Saw 3D (Nov. 2)
If You’re Bored
12 Dates of Christmas
Along Came Polly
America’s Next Top Model Season 23
Aquamarine
Battle of the Year
Black Christmas (2006)
The Call
Carpool
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
City of Angels
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Seasons 11 & 12
Deck the Halls
Fools Rush In
Girl Code Seasons 1 & 2
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty
Goodbye Lover
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas
Hall Pass
Horses of McBride
I Am Number Four
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
It’s Christmas Carol!
The Jane Austen Book Club
Kollek
The Last Song
Legends of the Fall
Mama
Mas Negro Que La Noche
Meet Joe Black
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Mom and Dad
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Bloody Valentine
My Super Sweet 16 Season 4 & 6
Naruto Shippuden Season 1 Episodes 366-377
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!
Nativity Rocks!
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Norman
Not Another Teen Movie
The Nutcracker
Oblivion
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Open Season 3
The Patriot
The Perfect Storm
Poetic Justice
Punk’d Seasons 1 & 2
The Raven
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?
Secret Window
Shanghai Knights
Snowglobe
Sommersby
Spanglish
The Sweetest Thing
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
This Means War
The Three Stooges (2011)
True Life Seasons 11 & 12
Ultraviolet
Undercover Boss Season 7 & 11
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 1C
All I Want For Christmas (Nov. 4)
Christmas Child (Nov. 4)
Christmas on Repeat (Nov. 4)
Funny Thing About Love (Nov. 4)
Good Neighbor (Nov. 4)
Menorah in the Middle (Nov. 4)
My Christmas Fiancé (Nov. 4)
Noelle (Nov. 4)
Passion of the Christ (Nov. 4)
Santa Games (Nov. 4)
Saving Christmas (Nov. 4)
Nektronic (Nov. 7)
War Dogs (Nov. 8)
All Rise Season 3A (Nov. 9)
Code Name Banshee (Nov. 11)
First Love (Nov. 11)
A Merry Christmas Wish (Nov. 13)
10.0 Earthquake (Nov. 15)
12 Pups of Christmas (Nov. 15)
2:22 (Nov. 15)
Christmas Crush (Nov. 15)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (Nov. 15)
Christmas Perfection (Nov. 15)
The Dinner (Nov. 15)
Every Other Holiday (Nov. 15)
Georgia Rule (Nov. 15)
Ghost Team: Unrated (Nov. 15)
Johnny English Strikes Again (Nov. 16)
Mistletoe & Menorahs (Nov. 15)
Where is Private Dulaney? (Nov. 16)
Country Christmas Album (Nov. 17)
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 4 (Nov. 17)
The Spruces and the Pines (Nov. 17)
An En Vogue Christmas (Nov. 18)
The Forgiven (Nov. 18)
Merry Kissmas (Nov. 18)
Death in the Dorms (Nov. 21)
A Christmas Winter Song (Nov. 24)
Merry Kiss Cam (Nov. 24)
A Unicorn for Christmas (Nov. 24)
The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 (Nov. 25)
Four Cousins and a Christmas (Nov. 25)
The Immaculate Room (Nov. 25)
A Snow White Christmas (Nov. 25)
Wrong Place (Nov. 25)
Alone Together (Nov. 26)
A Banquet (Nov. 26)
Christmas at the Drive-In (Nov. 29)
How to Please a Woman (Nov. 29)
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne Season 1 (Nov. 29)
Premieres
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Series Premiere (Nov. 4)
FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble (Nov. 17)
Welcome to Chippendales Two-Episode Series Premiere (Nov. 22)