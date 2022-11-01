Movies

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Clockwise: A still from the TV series Key & Peele, a still from the film See How They Run, a still from the series The Mindy Project, and a still from the film My Old School.
Key & Peele, See How They Run, The Mindy Project, and My Old School are just a few of the titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Comedy Central, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Hulu, and Hopscotch Films.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

In the style of stop-motion animation: a dark haired boy with a shirt made out of a cardboard box smiles as he stands in front of a group of blue trolls behind him (also dressed with boxes as clothing).
The Boxtrolls Focus Features
Good Watch
The Mask of Zorro
Moneyball
Still Alice
Training Day
Up in the Air
Captain Phillips (Nov. 6)
The Railway Man (Nov. 9)
Bantú Mama (Nov. 17)
The Vanishing (2018) (Nov. 24)
 
Binge Watch
Key & Peele Seasons 1-3
 
Family Watch
The Bad Guys
Dolphin Tale
The Little Rascals
Goosebumps (Nov. 11)
LEGO: City Adventures Season 4 (Nov. 22)
The Boxtrolls (Nov. 23)
 
Nostalgia Watch
Notting Hill
 
If You’re Bored
Attack on Finland
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
Mile 22
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Think Like a Man
Top Gear Season 31
Angels & Demons (Nov. 9)
Laguna Beach Seasons 1-2 (Nov. 11)
Southpaw (Nov. 24)
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (Nov. 24)

Netflix Programming
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 6
The Takeover
Young Royals Season 2
The Final Score (Nov. 2)
Killer Sally (Nov. 2)
Blockbuster (Nov. 3)
The Dragon Prince Season 4 (Nov. 3)
Panayotis Pascot: Almost (Nov. 3)
Buying Beverly Hills (Nov. 4)
Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (Nov. 4)
Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4)
The Fabulous (Nov. 4)
Lookism (Nov. 4)
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 (Nov. 4)
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Nov. 5)
Deepa & Anoop Season 2 (Nov. 7)
Behind Every Star (Nov. 8)
The Claus Family 2 (Nov. 8)
Neal Brennan: Blocks (Nov. 8)
Triviaverse (Nov. 8)
The Crown Season 5 (Nov. 9)
FIFA Uncovered (Nov. 9)
The Soccer Football Movie (Nov. 9)
Falling for Christmas (Nov. 10)
Lost Bullet 2 (Nov. 10)
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Nov. 10)
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (Nov. 10)
Warrior Nun Season 2 (Nov. 10)
Ancient Apocalypse (Nov. 11)
Capturing the Killer Nurse (Nov. 11)
Don’t Leave (Nov. 11)
Down to Earth With Zac Efron Season 2 (Down Under) (Nov. 11)
Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Nov. 11)
Monica, O My Darling (Nov. 11)
My Father’s Dragon (Nov. 11)
Stutz (Nov. 14)
Teletubbies (Nov. 14)
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Nov. 15)
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (Nov. 15)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Nov. 15)
Run for the Money (Nov. 15)
In Her Hands (Nov. 16)
The Lost Lotteries (Nov. 16)
Mind Your Manners (Nov. 16)
Off Track (Nov. 16)
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (Nov. 16)
The Wonder (Nov. 16)
1899 (Nov. 17)
Christmas With You (Nov. 17)
Dead to Me Season 3 (Nov. 17)
I Am Vanessa Guillen (Nov. 17)
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Nov. 17)
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 (Nov. 18)
Elite Season 6 (Nov. 18)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5 (Nov. 18)
Inside Job: Part 2 (Nov. 18)
Reign Supreme (Nov. 18)
Slumberland (Nov. 18)
Somebody (Nov. 18)
The Violence Action (Nov. 18)
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Nov. 21)
StoryBots: Answer Time (Nov. 21)
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Nov. 22)
Blood, Sex & Royalty (Nov. 23)
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (Nov. 23)
Lesson Plan (Nov. 23)
The Swimmers (Nov. 23)
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (Nov. 23)
The Unbroken Voice (Nov. 23)
Wednesday (Nov. 23)
Who’s a Good Boy? (Nov. 23)
First Love (Nov. 24)
The Noel Diary (Nov. 24)
Blood & Water Season 3 (Nov. 25)
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (Nov. 25)
The Action Pack Saves Christmas (Nov. 28)
The Creature Cases Season 2 (Nov. 29)
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Nov. 29)
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Nov. 29)
The Lost Patient (Nov. 30)
A Man of Action (Nov. 30)
My Name is Vendetta (Nov. 30)
Snack vs. Chef (Nov. 30)
Take Your Pills: Xanax (Nov. 30)

HBO Max

A young blonde white man in a blue and white striped button down nearly buries his head in the crook of a young South Asian man's neck as he helps the other man take off his suit jacket.
My Beautiful Laundrette Mainline Pictures
Must Watch
My Beautiful Laundrette
 
Scorsese Watch
American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince
Italianamerican
Raging Bull

Good Watch
(500) Days of Summer
Amazing Grace (2006)
The Automat
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
Caddyshack
Don’t Worry Darling
Ingrid Goes West
Little Woods
Lizzie
The Man With Two Brains
Miss Sloane
Morris From America
Neighbors
Never Goin’ Back
Pieces of April
A Prayer Before Dawn
Richard III (1995)
Se7en
See How They Run
While We’re Young
Yentl
Fruitvale Station (Nov. 11)
Ben Is Back (Nov. 21)
 
Binge Watch
The Craftsman Season 2 (Nov. 11)
 
Family Watch
Arthur Christmas
Craig of the Creek Season 4D (Nov. 8)
 
Trek Watch
Star Trek The Motion Picture (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home
Star Trek V The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek Generations (Director’s Cut)
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis

Wingardium Leviosá Watch
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
﻿Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
﻿Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Nostalgia Watch
¡Three Amigos!
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Stargate (Director’s Cut)

If You’re Bored
50 First Dates
Accepted
The Big Shave
The Bucket List
A Christmas Dream
City Hall
Devil’s Due
Draft Day
Equals
Excess Baggage
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter
A Guy Thing
It’s Not Just You, Murray!
Leatherface
Legion
Loser
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy
A Million Ways to Die in the West (Extended Version)
Mr. Mom
Murder in the First
The Next Karate Kid
Prom Night (2008)
Race
Shutter (Extended Version)
Slice 
Time Freak
What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines Season 7 (Nov. 4)
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1B (Nov. 5)
Batwheels Season 1C (Nov. 8)
All Rise Season 3A (Nov. 9)
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (Nov. 9)
For the Love of Kitchens Season 2 (Nov. 11)
Hazlo Como Hombre (Nov. 13)
Entourage (Nov. 16)
King Tweety (Nov. 20)
A Christmas Mystery (Nov. 24)
Holiday Harmony (Nov. 24)
Piano Y Mujer 2 (Nov. 29)
 
HBO Programming and Premieres
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? (Nov. 3)
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (Nov. 3)
My Sesame Street Friends Season 3 Premiere (Nov. 3)
Sesame Street Season 53 Premiere (Nov. 3)
Titans Season 4 (Nov. 3)
Say Hey, Willie Mays! (Nov. 8)
The Big Brunch Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 10)
The Critic (El Crítico) (Nov. 10)
Entre Nos: The Winners 3 (Nov. 11)
Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (Nov. 11)
Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna) Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 13)
Master of Light (Nov. 16)
A Christmas Story Christmas (Nov. 17)
Muxes (Nov. 17)
Paradise (Paraíso) Season 2 Premiere (Nov. 17)
Santa Camp (Nov. 17)
The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Premiere (Nov. 17)
Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (Nov. 18)
Food Affair with Mark Wiens (Nov. 18)
Shaq (Nov. 23)
Love, Lizzo (Nov. 24)
We’re Here Season 3 Premiere (HBO) (Nov. 25)
My So-Called High School Rank (Nov. 29)

Prime Video

On the right of the frame: Peter Dinklage stands behind a stone pillar in period-piece clothing, looking straight ahead with a sad and pained look on his face. On the left, a woman stands on the other side of the pillar, unable to see Peter Dinklage. She smiles slightly, looking down.
Cyrano Universal Pictures
Must Watch
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
 
Good Watch
10 Things I Hate About You 
Anita (2013)
The Barefoot Contessa
The Big Country
Brown Sugar 
Coffy
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop 
Cousins 
Face/Off 
Fruitvale Station 
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral 
High Fidelity 
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jacob’s Ladder 
Jumping the Broom 
The Machinist
The Madness of King George
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Miami Blues
The Pope of Greenwich Village
Primal Fear 
Prince Avalanche Road to Perdition 
Salvador
Something Wild
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Train (1965)
War Horse
The Cabin in the Woods (Nov. 3)
Warm Bodies (Nov. 10)
Cyrano (Nov. 23)

Problematic Watch
The Professional
 
Binge Watch
The Mindy Project Season 1-6 (Nov. 15)
 
Family Watch
Arthur Christmas

Schrader Watch
American Gigolo (1980)

Nostalgia Watch
The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult 
Cujo (Nov. 2)
 
If You Want to Watch a Movie That Put a Studio Out of Business
Heaven’s Gate
 
If You’re Bored
2 Days in the Valley
A Belle for Christmas
Black Rain
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Contraband
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
Down to Earth
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Hitman
Hitman (Uncut)
Just Like Heaven 
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version)
Los simuladores
Men at Work
MouseHunt 
Nick of Time 
The Relic
Scrooged
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sliver
Soul Plane
The Sum of All Fears
Surviving Christmas
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie 
Things We Lost in the Fire
Tooth Fairy 2
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family 
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
En donde estan los ladrones? (Nov. 2)
Pasos de héroe (Nov. 16)
Busco Novia (Nov. 18)
Animal Kingdom Season 6 (Nov. 22)
Angry Angel (Nov. 27)
Angel Falls Christmas (Nov. 29)

Amazon Originals
El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (Nov. 4)
My Policeman (Nov. 4)
Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (Nov. 9)
Autumn Beat (Nov. 10)
The English (Nov. 11)
From the Top of My Lungs (Nov. 11)
La Caida / Dive (Nov. 11)
Mammals (Nov. 11)
The People We Hate at the Wedding (Nov. 18)
Good Night Oppy (Nov. 23)

Hulu

Two people sit in wheelchairs, outdoors on a patio surrounded by greenery. Dressed in matching wraps and sunglasses, they look at each other while two people (one man in scrubs and another in causal clothing) stand behind them, ready to push their chairs.
Talk to Her Warner Sogefilms
Must Watch
Devil in a Blue Dress
I Am Not Your Negro
Talk to Her 

Good Watch
28 Weeks Later
8 Mile
Adaptation.
Baby Boy
Cast Away
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Julie & Julia
Mamma Mia! 
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist 
Office Space 
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 
Punch-Drunk Love 
Say Anything …
Second Best 
The Sessions 
Shaun of the Dead 
Still Alice 
Tootsie
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan 
Warm Bodies (Nov. 10)
Fruitvale Station (Nov. 11)
Catch the Fair One (Nov. 13)
Dual (Nov. 20)

Documentary Watch!
My Scientology Movie 
Dreaming Walls (Nov. 3)
My Old School (Nov. 17)

Family Watch
Pil’s Adventure (Nov. 11)

Nostalgia Watch
Can’t Hardly Wait
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Net (1995)
Notting Hill 
Silent Hill 
Snakes on a Plane 
Stir Crazy 
Underworld 

Saw Watch See Saw
Saw (Nov. 2)
Saw 2 (Nov. 2)
Saw 3 (Nov. 2)
Saw 4 (Nov. 2)
Saw 5 (Nov. 2)
Saw 6 (Nov. 2)
Saw 3D (Nov. 2)

If You’re Bored
12 Dates of Christmas
Along Came Polly
America’s Next Top Model Season 23
Aquamarine
Battle of the Year
Black Christmas (2006)
The Call
Carpool
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
City of Angels
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Seasons 11 & 12
Deck the Halls
Fools Rush In
Girl Code Seasons 1 & 2
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty 
Goodbye Lover
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas
Hall Pass 
Horses of McBride
I Am Number Four
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
It’s Christmas Carol!
The Jane Austen Book Club
Kollek
The Last Song
Legends of the Fall 
Mama 
Mas Negro Que La Noche 
Meet Joe Black 
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Mom and Dad 
Mr. Popper’s Penguins 
My Bloody Valentine 
My Super Sweet 16 Season 4 & 6
Naruto Shippuden Season 1 Episodes 366-377 
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! 
Nativity Rocks! 
Night of the Living Dead (1990)
Norman
Not Another Teen Movie 
The Nutcracker 
Oblivion 
Once Upon a Time in Mexico 
Open Season 3 
The Patriot 
The Perfect Storm 
Poetic Justice 
Punk’d Seasons 1 & 2
The Raven 
Santa Claus: The Movie 
Santa Who? 
Secret Window 
Shanghai Knights 
Snowglobe 
Sommersby 
Spanglish 
The Sweetest Thing
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 
Terminator Salvation 
This Means War 
The Three Stooges (2011)
True Life Seasons 11 & 12
Ultraviolet 
Undercover Boss Season 7 & 11
Underworld Awakening 
Underworld Evolution 
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 1C
All I Want For Christmas (Nov. 4)
Christmas Child (Nov. 4)
Christmas on Repeat (Nov. 4)
Funny Thing About Love (Nov. 4)
Good Neighbor (Nov. 4)
Menorah in the Middle (Nov. 4)  
My Christmas Fiancé (Nov. 4)
Noelle (Nov. 4)
Passion of the Christ (Nov. 4)  
Santa Games (Nov. 4)
Saving Christmas (Nov. 4)
Nektronic (Nov. 7)
War Dogs (Nov. 8)
All Rise Season 3A (Nov. 9)
Code Name Banshee (Nov. 11)
First Love (Nov. 11)
A Merry Christmas Wish (Nov. 13)
10.0 Earthquake (Nov. 15)
12 Pups of Christmas (Nov. 15)
2:22 (Nov. 15)
Christmas Crush (Nov. 15)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (Nov. 15)
Christmas Perfection (Nov. 15)
The Dinner (Nov. 15)
Every Other Holiday (Nov. 15)
Georgia Rule (Nov. 15)
Ghost Team: Unrated (Nov. 15)
Johnny English Strikes Again (Nov. 16)
Mistletoe & Menorahs (Nov. 15)
Where is Private Dulaney? (Nov. 16)
Country Christmas Album (Nov. 17)
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 4 (Nov. 17)
The Spruces and the Pines (Nov. 17)  
An En Vogue Christmas (Nov. 18)
The Forgiven (Nov. 18)
Merry Kissmas (Nov. 18)
Death in the Dorms (Nov. 21)
A Christmas Winter Song (Nov. 24)
Merry Kiss Cam (Nov. 24)
A Unicorn for Christmas (Nov. 24)
The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 (Nov. 25)
Four Cousins and a Christmas (Nov. 25)
The Immaculate Room (Nov. 25)
A Snow White Christmas (Nov. 25)
Wrong Place (Nov. 25)
Alone Together (Nov. 26)
A Banquet (Nov. 26)
Christmas at the Drive-In (Nov. 29)
How to Please a Woman (Nov. 29)
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne Season 1 (Nov. 29)
 
Premieres
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Series Premiere (Nov. 4)
FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble (Nov. 17)
Welcome to Chippendales Two-Episode Series Premiere (Nov. 22)

