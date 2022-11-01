The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



Good Watch

The Mask of Zorro

Moneyball

Still Alice

Training Day

Up in the Air

Captain Phillips (Nov. 6)

The Railway Man (Nov. 9)

Bantú Mama (Nov. 17)

The Vanishing (2018) (Nov. 24)



Binge Watch

Key & Peele Seasons 1-3



Family Watch

The Bad Guys

Dolphin Tale

The Little Rascals

Goosebumps (Nov. 11)

LEGO: City Adventures Season 4 (Nov. 22)

The Boxtrolls (Nov. 23)



Nostalgia Watch

Notting Hill



If You’re Bored

Attack on Finland

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

Mile 22

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Think Like a Man

Top Gear Season 31

Angels & Demons (Nov. 9)

Laguna Beach Seasons 1-2 (Nov. 11)

Southpaw (Nov. 24)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (Nov. 24)



Netflix Programming

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 6

The Takeover

Young Royals Season 2

The Final Score (Nov. 2)

Killer Sally (Nov. 2)

Blockbuster (Nov. 3)

The Dragon Prince Season 4 (Nov. 3)

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (Nov. 3)

Buying Beverly Hills (Nov. 4)

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (Nov. 4)

Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4)

The Fabulous (Nov. 4)

Lookism (Nov. 4)

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 (Nov. 4)

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Nov. 5)

Deepa & Anoop Season 2 (Nov. 7)

Behind Every Star (Nov. 8)

The Claus Family 2 (Nov. 8)

Neal Brennan: Blocks (Nov. 8)

Triviaverse (Nov. 8)

The Crown Season 5 (Nov. 9)

FIFA Uncovered (Nov. 9)

The Soccer Football Movie (Nov. 9)

Falling for Christmas (Nov. 10)

Lost Bullet 2 (Nov. 10)

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Nov. 10)

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (Nov. 10)

Warrior Nun Season 2 (Nov. 10)

Ancient Apocalypse (Nov. 11)

Capturing the Killer Nurse (Nov. 11)

Don’t Leave (Nov. 11)

Down to Earth With Zac Efron Season 2 (Down Under) (Nov. 11)

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Nov. 11)

Monica, O My Darling (Nov. 11)

My Father’s Dragon (Nov. 11)

Stutz (Nov. 14)

Teletubbies (Nov. 14)

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Nov. 15)

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (Nov. 15)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Nov. 15)

Run for the Money (Nov. 15)

In Her Hands (Nov. 16)

The Lost Lotteries (Nov. 16)

Mind Your Manners (Nov. 16)

Off Track (Nov. 16)

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (Nov. 16)

The Wonder (Nov. 16)

1899 (Nov. 17)

Christmas With You (Nov. 17)

Dead to Me Season 3 (Nov. 17)

I Am Vanessa Guillen (Nov. 17)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Nov. 17)

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 (Nov. 18)

Elite Season 6 (Nov. 18)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5 (Nov. 18)

Inside Job: Part 2 (Nov. 18)

Reign Supreme (Nov. 18)

Slumberland (Nov. 18)

Somebody (Nov. 18)

The Violence Action (Nov. 18)

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Nov. 21)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Nov. 21)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Nov. 22)

Blood, Sex & Royalty (Nov. 23)

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (Nov. 23)

Lesson Plan (Nov. 23)

The Swimmers (Nov. 23)

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (Nov. 23)

The Unbroken Voice (Nov. 23)

Wednesday (Nov. 23)

Who’s a Good Boy? (Nov. 23)

First Love (Nov. 24)

The Noel Diary (Nov. 24)

Blood & Water Season 3 (Nov. 25)

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (Nov. 25)

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (Nov. 28)

The Creature Cases Season 2 (Nov. 29)

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Nov. 29)

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Nov. 29)

The Lost Patient (Nov. 30)

A Man of Action (Nov. 30)

My Name is Vendetta (Nov. 30)

Snack vs. Chef (Nov. 30)

Take Your Pills: Xanax (Nov. 30)

HBO Max

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

My Beautiful Laundrette



Scorsese Watch

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince

Italianamerican

Raging Bull

Good Watch

(500) Days of Summer

Amazing Grace (2006)

The Automat

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

Caddyshack

Don’t Worry Darling

Ingrid Goes West

Little Woods

Lizzie

The Man With Two Brains

Miss Sloane

Morris From America

Neighbors

Never Goin’ Back

Pieces of April

A Prayer Before Dawn

Richard III (1995)

Se7en

See How They Run

While We’re Young

Yentl

Fruitvale Station (Nov. 11)

Ben Is Back (Nov. 21)



Binge Watch

The Craftsman Season 2 (Nov. 11)



Family Watch

Arthur Christmas

Craig of the Creek Season 4D (Nov. 8)



Trek Watch

Star Trek The Motion Picture (Director’s Cut)

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home

Star Trek V The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (Director’s Cut)

Star Trek Generations (Director’s Cut)

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Advertisement

Wingardium Leviosá Watch

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

﻿Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

﻿Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nostalgia Watch

¡Three Amigos!

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Stargate (Director’s Cut)



If You’re Bored

50 First Dates

Accepted

The Big Shave

The Bucket List

A Christmas Dream

City Hall

Devil’s Due

Draft Day

Equals

Excess Baggage

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter

A Guy Thing

It’s Not Just You, Murray!

Leatherface

Legion

Loser

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy

A Million Ways to Die in the West (Extended Version)

Mr. Mom

Murder in the First

The Next Karate Kid

Prom Night (2008)

Race

Shutter (Extended Version)

Slice

Time Freak

What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines Season 7 (Nov. 4)

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1B (Nov. 5)

Batwheels Season 1C (Nov. 8)

All Rise Season 3A (Nov. 9)

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (Nov. 9)

For the Love of Kitchens Season 2 (Nov. 11)

Hazlo Como Hombre (Nov. 13)

Entourage (Nov. 16)

King Tweety (Nov. 20)

A Christmas Mystery (Nov. 24)

Holiday Harmony (Nov. 24)

Piano Y Mujer 2 (Nov. 29)



HBO Programming and Premieres

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? (Nov. 3)

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (Nov. 3)

My Sesame Street Friends Season 3 Premiere (Nov. 3)

Sesame Street Season 53 Premiere (Nov. 3)

Titans Season 4 (Nov. 3)

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (Nov. 8)

The Big Brunch Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 10)

The Critic (El Crítico) (Nov. 10)

Entre Nos: The Winners 3 (Nov. 11)

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (Nov. 11)

Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna) Season 1 Premiere (Nov. 13)

Master of Light (Nov. 16)

A Christmas Story Christmas (Nov. 17)

Muxes (Nov. 17)

Paradise (Paraíso) Season 2 Premiere (Nov. 17)

Santa Camp (Nov. 17)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Premiere (Nov. 17)

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (Nov. 18)

Food Affair with Mark Wiens (Nov. 18)

Shaq (Nov. 23)

Love, Lizzo (Nov. 24)

We’re Here Season 3 Premiere (HBO) (Nov. 25)

My So-Called High School Rank (Nov. 29)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



Must Watch

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)



Good Watch

10 Things I Hate About You

Anita (2013)

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

Brown Sugar

Coffy

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop

Cousins

Face/Off

Fruitvale Station

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

High Fidelity

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder

Jumping the Broom

The Machinist

The Madness of King George

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Miami Blues

The Pope of Greenwich Village

Primal Fear

Prince Avalanche Road to Perdition

Salvador

Something Wild

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Train (1965)

War Horse

The Cabin in the Woods (Nov. 3)

Warm Bodies (Nov. 10)

Cyrano (Nov. 23)

Problematic Watch

The Professional



Binge Watch

The Mindy Project Season 1-6 (Nov. 15)



Family Watch

Arthur Christmas

Advertisement

Schrader Watch

American Gigolo (1980)

Nostalgia Watch

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Cujo (Nov. 2)



If You Want to Watch a Movie That Put a Studio Out of Business

Heaven’s Gate



If You’re Bored

2 Days in the Valley

A Belle for Christmas

Black Rain

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Contraband

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

Down to Earth

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Hitman

Hitman (Uncut)

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version)

Los simuladores

Men at Work

MouseHunt

Nick of Time

The Relic

Scrooged

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sliver

Soul Plane

The Sum of All Fears

Surviving Christmas

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Things We Lost in the Fire

Tooth Fairy 2

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

En donde estan los ladrones? (Nov. 2)

Pasos de héroe (Nov. 16)

Busco Novia (Nov. 18)

Animal Kingdom Season 6 (Nov. 22)

Angry Angel (Nov. 27)

Angel Falls Christmas (Nov. 29)



Amazon Originals

El Presidente: The Corruption Game Season 2 (Nov. 4)

My Policeman (Nov. 4)

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (Nov. 9)

Autumn Beat (Nov. 10)

The English (Nov. 11)

From the Top of My Lungs (Nov. 11)

La Caida / Dive (Nov. 11)

Mammals (Nov. 11)

The People We Hate at the Wedding (Nov. 18)

Good Night Oppy (Nov. 23)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



Must Watch

Devil in a Blue Dress

I Am Not Your Negro

Talk to Her

Good Watch

28 Weeks Later

8 Mile

Adaptation.

Baby Boy

Cast Away

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Julie & Julia

Mamma Mia!

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Office Space

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Punch-Drunk Love

Say Anything …

Second Best

The Sessions

Shaun of the Dead

Still Alice

Tootsie

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Warm Bodies (Nov. 10)

Fruitvale Station (Nov. 11)

Catch the Fair One (Nov. 13)

Dual (Nov. 20)

Documentary Watch!

My Scientology Movie

Dreaming Walls (Nov. 3)

My Old School (Nov. 17)

Family Watch

Pil’s Adventure (Nov. 11)

Nostalgia Watch

Can’t Hardly Wait

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Net (1995)

Notting Hill

Silent Hill

Snakes on a Plane

Stir Crazy

Underworld

Advertisement

Saw Watch See Saw

Saw (Nov. 2)

Saw 2 (Nov. 2)

Saw 3 (Nov. 2)

Saw 4 (Nov. 2)

Saw 5 (Nov. 2)

Saw 6 (Nov. 2)

Saw 3D (Nov. 2)

If You’re Bored

12 Dates of Christmas

Along Came Polly

America’s Next Top Model Season 23

Aquamarine

Battle of the Year

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call

Carpool

Catering Christmas

Christmas on the Farm

City of Angels

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Seasons 11 & 12

Deck the Halls

Fools Rush In

Girl Code Seasons 1 & 2

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

Goodbye Lover

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas

Hall Pass

Horses of McBride

I Am Number Four

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

It’s Christmas Carol!

The Jane Austen Book Club

Kollek

The Last Song

Legends of the Fall

Mama

Mas Negro Que La Noche

Meet Joe Black

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Mom and Dad

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Bloody Valentine

My Super Sweet 16 Season 4 & 6

Naruto Shippuden Season 1 Episodes 366-377

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!

Nativity Rocks!

Night of the Living Dead (1990)

Norman

Not Another Teen Movie

The Nutcracker

Oblivion

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Open Season 3

The Patriot

The Perfect Storm

Poetic Justice

Punk’d Seasons 1 & 2

The Raven

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Who?

Secret Window

Shanghai Knights

Snowglobe

Sommersby

Spanglish

The Sweetest Thing

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

This Means War

The Three Stooges (2011)

True Life Seasons 11 & 12

Ultraviolet

Undercover Boss Season 7 & 11

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 1C

All I Want For Christmas (Nov. 4)

Christmas Child (Nov. 4)

Christmas on Repeat (Nov. 4)

Funny Thing About Love (Nov. 4)

Good Neighbor (Nov. 4)

Menorah in the Middle (Nov. 4)

My Christmas Fiancé (Nov. 4)

Noelle (Nov. 4)

Passion of the Christ (Nov. 4)

Santa Games (Nov. 4)

Saving Christmas (Nov. 4)

Nektronic (Nov. 7)

War Dogs (Nov. 8)

All Rise Season 3A (Nov. 9)

Code Name Banshee (Nov. 11)

First Love (Nov. 11)

A Merry Christmas Wish (Nov. 13)

10.0 Earthquake (Nov. 15)

12 Pups of Christmas (Nov. 15)

2:22 (Nov. 15)

Christmas Crush (Nov. 15)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (Nov. 15)

Christmas Perfection (Nov. 15)

The Dinner (Nov. 15)

Every Other Holiday (Nov. 15)

Georgia Rule (Nov. 15)

Ghost Team: Unrated (Nov. 15)

Johnny English Strikes Again (Nov. 16)

Mistletoe & Menorahs (Nov. 15)

Where is Private Dulaney? (Nov. 16)

Country Christmas Album (Nov. 17)

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 4 (Nov. 17)

The Spruces and the Pines (Nov. 17)

An En Vogue Christmas (Nov. 18)

The Forgiven (Nov. 18)

Merry Kissmas (Nov. 18)

Death in the Dorms (Nov. 21)

A Christmas Winter Song (Nov. 24)

Merry Kiss Cam (Nov. 24)

A Unicorn for Christmas (Nov. 24)

The Croods: Family Tree Season 5 (Nov. 25)

Four Cousins and a Christmas (Nov. 25)

The Immaculate Room (Nov. 25)

A Snow White Christmas (Nov. 25)

Wrong Place (Nov. 25)

Alone Together (Nov. 26)

A Banquet (Nov. 26)

Christmas at the Drive-In (Nov. 29)

How to Please a Woman (Nov. 29)

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne Season 1 (Nov. 29)



Premieres

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Series Premiere (Nov. 4)

FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble (Nov. 17)

Welcome to Chippendales Two-Episode Series Premiere (Nov. 22)