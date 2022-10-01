The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Oct. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

The Color Purple

Good Watch

Call Me By Your Name

City Slickers

Gladiator

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Wedding Crashers

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Oct. 16)

Binge Watch

The Sinner Season 4 (Oct. 13)

Family Watch

Barbie: It Takes Two Season 2

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Missing Link (Oct. 9)



Nostalgia Watch

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Cowabunga Watch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

War, What Is It Good For? Watch

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Spooky Season Watch

Labyrinth

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Dracula Untold (Oct. 16)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (Oct. 27)

If You Love to Watch Brad Pitt Eating Snacks

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

If You’re Bored

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Chocolat

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Robin Hood (2010)

Runaway Bride

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall (2004)

Yes Man

Jexi (Oct. 3)

Blackout (2022) (Oct. 12)

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (Oct. 15)

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (Oct. 22)

Blade of the 47 Ronin (Oct. 25)

Netflix Programming

Forever Queens Series Premiere (Oct. 2)

Chip and Potato Season 4 (Oct. 3)

Bling Empire Season 3 (Oct. 5)

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero Series Premiere (Oct. 5)

High Water Series Premiere (Oct. 5)

Jumping From High Places (Oct. 5)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Oct. 5)

Nailed It! Season 7 (Oct. 5)

Togo (Oct. 5)

The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave (Oct. 5)

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Oct. 6)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (Oct. 6)

Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Oct. 7)

Derry Girls Season 3 (Oct. 7)

Doll House Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

Glitch Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

Luckiest Girl Alive (Oct. 7)

Man on Pause Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

The Midnight Club Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

The Mole Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

Oddballs Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

Old People (Oct. 7)

The Redeem Team (Oct. 7)

Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 (Oct. 7)

Lego Ninjago Season 4: Crystalized Part 2 (Oct. 10)

Spirit Rangers Series Premiere (Oct. 10)

The Cage Series Premiere (Oct. 11)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Oct. 11)

Belascoarán, PI Series Premiere (Oct. 12)

Easy-Bake Battle Series Premiere (Oct. 12)

The Nutty Boy Series Premiere (Oct. 12)

Wild Croc Territory Series Premiere (Oct. 12)

Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 2 (Oct. 13)

Exception Series Premiere (Oct. 13)

The Playlist Series Premiere (Oct. 13)

Someone Borrowed (Oct. 13)

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal Series Premiere (Oct. 13)

Black Butterflies Series Premiere (Oct. 14)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Oct. 14)

Everything Calls for Salvation Series Premiere (Oct. 14)

Holy Family Series Premiere (Oct. 14)

Mismatched Season 2 (Oct. 14)

Take 1 Series Premiere (Oct. 14)

Under the Queen’s Umbrella Series Premiere (Oct. 15)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant Season 2 (Oct. 17)

LiSA Another Great Day (Oct. 18)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 6 (Oct. 18)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Oct. 18)

The Green Glove Gang Series Premiere (Oct. 19)

Love Is Blind Season 3 (Oct. 19)

Notre-Dame Series Premiere (Oct. 19)

The School for Good and Evil (Oct. 19)

The Stranger (Oct. 19)

28 Days Haunted Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Barbarians 2 Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Descendant (Oct. 21)

From Scratch Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Oct. 21)

The Chalk Line (Oct. 24)

Barbie Epic Road Trip (Oct. 25)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Series Premiere (Oct. 25)

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (Oct. 26)

The Good Nurse (Oct. 26)

Hellhole (Oct. 26)

Robbing Mussolini (Oct. 26)

Cici (Oct. 27)

Daniel Spellbound Series Premiere (Oct. 27)

Dubai Bling Series Premiere (Oct. 27)

Earthstorm (Oct. 27)

Family Reunion Part 5 (Oct. 27)

Romantic Killer Series Premiere (Oct. 27)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Oct. 28)

The Bastard Son & The Devil HImself Series Premiere (Oct. 28)

Big Mouth Season 6 (Oct. 28)

Drink Masters Series Premiere (Oct. 28)

I Am A Stalker Series Premiere (Oct. 28)

If Only Series Premiere (Oct. 28)

My Encounter With Evil Series Premiere (Oct. 28)

Wendell & Wild (Oct. 28)

Wild is the Wind (Oct. 28)

Deadwind Season 3 (Oct. 29)

Specials

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (Oct. 4)

Kev Adams: The Real Me (Oct. 7)

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (Oct. 11)

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (Oct. 11)

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (Oct. 18)

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (Oct. 23)

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Oct. 25)

HBO Max

Must Watch

The Bridge on the River Kwai

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

La Ronde

Spotlight

Good Watch

The American President

The Bad News Bears (1976)

Call Me By Your Name

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

C.R.A.Z.Y.

District 9

Down Terrace

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)

Frank

Hoosiers

Hotel Mumbai

Intervista

Juno

Little Women (1933)

Luci del Varieta

Miracle in Milan

Nightcrawler

No Place on Earth

Oliver!

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Slacker

The Swimming Pool (1969)

Terms of Endearment

Binge Watch

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 9

Mr. Pickles (Oct. 17)

Family Watch

Open Season

Open Season 2

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D (Oct. 21)

Malick Watch

To the Wonder

Nostalgia Watch

Coneheads

Disclosure

Dude Where’s My Car?

Spooky Season Watch

The Eye

Grand Piano

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D

The Witch

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (Oct. 8)

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Oct. 15)

If You’re Bored

The Adventures of Pinocchio

Æon Flux

Along Came a Spider

Bad News Bears (2005)

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training

The Bad News Bears Go to Japan

Bad Teacher

Before I Fall

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity

Blackthorn

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922

Charlie St. Cloud

Fair Game (2010)

Freedomland

Hot Summer Nights

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Jumper

Kiss the Girls

Let’s Be Cops

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music

Meet the Spartans

My Best Friend’s Girl

Navy Seals

Nothing But Trouble

The Perfect Host

The Perfect Storm

Promised Land

Rock Dog

S.W.A.T.

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

Twisted

The Two Faces of January

Waist Deep

101 Places to Party Before You Die Season 1 (Oct. 2)

Housing Complex C (Oct. 2)

Eraser: Reborn (Oct. 5)

We Baby Bears Season 1E (Oct. 9)

Blippi Wonders Season 2A (Oct. 14)

Fixer Upper: The Castle (Oct. 14)

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story (Oct. 18)

The Fastest Woman on Earth (Oct. 20)

Restoration Road With Clint Harp Season 3 (Oct. 21)

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1 (Oct. 23)

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (Oct. 24)

The Lost Kitchen (Oct. 30)

HBO Original Programming

Folklore Season 2 (Oct. 6)

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler Season 3 (Oct. 6)

Wahl Street Season 2 (Oct. 6)

Habla Loud (Oct. 7)

Avenue 5 Season 2 (Oct. 10)

Oh Hell Series Premiere (Oct. 10)

38 at the Garden (Oct. 11)

The Vow Part 2 (Oct. 17)

Mama’s Boy (Oct. 18)

Year One: A Political Odyssey (Oct. 19)

Legacy Series Premiere (Oct. 20)

Vale Dos Esquecidos Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (Oct. 26)

Garcia Series Premiere (Oct. 28)

The White Lotus Season 2 (Oct. 30)

Premieres

Batwheels Season 1B Premiere (Oct. 18)

Meet the Batwheels Season 1A Premiere (Oct. 18)

Specials

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me

Must Watch

The Silence of the Lambs

Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Bridesmaids

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Cyrus

End of Sentence

Get Shorty

Hearts and Bones

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hondo

Last Holiday (2006)

Leaving Las Vegas

Panic

Patriot Games

Seabiscuit

Shane

Shutter Island

Source Code

Support the Girls

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Two For Joy

Up in the Air

Venus and Serena

Vincent and Theo

Wall Street

The Northman (Oct. 11)

Argentina, 1985 (Oct. 21)

Downton Abbey: A New Era (Oct. 28)

Binge Watch

American Horror Story Season 10 (Oct. 20)

Family Watch

How to Train Your Dragon

Catherine Called Birdy (Oct. 7)



Nostalgia Watch

Hackers

Man on Fire (2004)

Spooky Season Watch

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Edward Scissorhands

Fire in the Sky

Hannibal

Hostel

Jennifer’s Body

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Piranha 3D

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

Problematic Watch

The Purple Rose of Cairo



If You’re Bored

7 Days to Vegas

12 Dates of Christmas

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Another Time

Audrey Rose

Baby Boom

Babymoon

Beat Street

Big House

Bloodrunners

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Burnt Offerings

Christmas Crime Story

A Christmas in Vermont

A Christmas Solo

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Dark Crimes

Daylight Savings

The Devil Inside

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

Falcon Song

For Colored Girls

The Forbidden Kingdom

Going to Brazil

Hal King

The Harimaya Bridge

Hellbenders

Hickey

High-Rise

Hit By Lightning

The Hot Chick

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Just Married

Land of the Lost

Law Abiding Citizen

Love Dot Com

Madea’s Family Reunion

Madea’s Family Reunion: The Play

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Murder Bury Win

My True Fairytale

No Alternative

Nothing Like the Holidays

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Ryde

Santa Claus: The Movie

Shanghai Knights

Shuttlecock

Snow White and the Huntsman

Social Animals

Summer Rental

Swing Vote

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

The Unraveling

Valentin

Vanilla Sky

Vice (2015)

Visioneers

Water in a Broken Glass

Winchester

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

The Woman in Red (1984)

You’re in Charge

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Bring It On, Ghost Complete Series (Oct. 6)

Noah (Oct. 9)

Family Camp (Oct. 11)

May I Help You Complete Series (Oct. 19)

Torn Hearts (Oct. 20)

Blacklight (Oct. 24)

Unhuman (Oct. 31)

Amazon Originals

The Devil’s Hour Series Premiere (Oct. 28)

Modern Love Tokyo Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

The Peripheral Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Hush Hush Series Premiere (Oct. 22)

Run Sweetheart Run (Oct. 28)

Must Watch

The Age of Innocence

All About My Mother

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Good Watch

About Time

The Abyss

Blazing Saddles

Broken Embraces

Casino

Cedar Rapids

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado

The Fugitive

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

I Saw the Devil

It Might Get Loud

Layer Cake

Looper

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The Pursuit of Happyness

Q&A

Salt

The Skin I Live In

Twister

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

X-Men (2000)

RBG (Oct. 3)

My Friend Dahmer (Oct. 15)

Bitterbrush (Oct. 20)

Beba (Oct. 24)

The French Dispatch (Oct. 25)

The Way Way Back (Oct. 31)

Binge Watch

My Hero Academia Season 6

Schitt’s Creek Complete Series (Oct. 3)

Catfish: The TV Show Season 8F (Oct. 15)

Family Watch

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Like Mike

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron

Blade Watch

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Not Mark Ruffalo Watch

The Hulk (2003)

Godzilla Watch

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla 2

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

Spooky Season Watch

The ABCs of Death

The ABCs of Death 2

After Midnight (2019)

As Above, So Below

The Covenant

Dark Shadows (2012)

The Devil Has a Name

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)

Don’t Say a Word

Double, Double Toil and Trouble

Evil Dead

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Fright Night (2011)

The Gallows

Let Me In

Marrowbone

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House

Piranha 3D

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Roommate

Satanic

The Sixth Sense

Splinter

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

V/H/S: Viral

Vanishing On 7th Street

XX

Antlers (Oct. 11)

Sinister 2 (Oct. 16)

Annabelle: Creation (Oct. 20)

Crimes of the Future (Oct. 31)

Nostalgia Watch

The Transporter

Poetic Justice (Oct. 15)

If You’re Bored

Aliens in the Attic

All My Puny Sorrows

America’s Sweethearts

American Ultra

An American Citizen

Bad Milo!

Beerfest

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc — Memorial Edition Season 1

Beyond JFK

Catch and Release

Charlotte

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

El Chicano

Fired Up!

Grandma’s Boy

The Green Hornet

Higher Learning

Honeymoon

How to be Single

Jack and Diane

Lords of Dogtown

The Mortal Instruments

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

The New Age

No Eres Tu Soy Yo

Robin Hood (2010)

Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2

Spy Next Door

Stripper

Sunchaser

That Night

Todo CambiaTurtle Beach

Tyrel

The Wheel

Wild Wild West

Winchester

Red Election Season 1 (Oct. 2)

The Bachelorette Season 18 (Oct. 4)

Mob Psycho 100 3 Season 3 (Oct. 5)

SurrealEstate Season 1 (Oct. 6)

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 (Oct. 10)

Chainsaw Man Season 1 (Oct. 11)

After (Oct. 12)

Dashcam (Oct. 14)

Pil’s Adventure (Oct. 14)

See For Me (Oct. 14)

The Boy Downstairs (Oct. 15)

Being Flynn (Oct. 16)

Benediction (Oct. 16)

Duncanville Final Episodes (Oct. 18)

Abandoned (Oct. 21)

Wyrm (Oct. 21)

Clean (Oct. 29)

Premieres

America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 33 Premiere (Oct. 3)

The Good Doctor Season 6 Premiere (Oct. 4)

Locked Up Abroad Season 12 Premiere (Oct. 6)

Alaska Daily Series Premiere (Oct. 7)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 (Oct. 7)

Station 19 Season 6 Premiere (Oct. 7)

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific Season 9 Premiere (Oct. 9)

Hulu Original Programming

Abominable and The Invisible City Series Premiere (Oct. 5)

Hellraiser (Oct. 7)

Grimcutty (Oct. 10)

Rosaline (Oct. 14)

Matriarch (2022) (Oct. 21)

The Hair Tales Series Premiere (Oct. 22)

Specials

Huluween Dragstravaganza

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (Oct. 3)

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Oct. 17)