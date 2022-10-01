The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Oct. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Color Purple
Good Watch
Call Me By Your Name
City Slickers
Gladiator
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Wedding Crashers
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Oct. 16)
Binge Watch
The Sinner Season 4 (Oct. 13)
Family Watch
Barbie: It Takes Two Season 2
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Missing Link (Oct. 9)
Nostalgia Watch
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Cowabunga Watch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
War, What Is It Good For? Watch
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Spooky Season Watch
Labyrinth
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Dracula Untold (Oct. 16)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (Oct. 27)
If You Love to Watch Brad Pitt Eating Snacks
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
If You’re Bored
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Chocolat
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Robin Hood (2010)
Runaway Bride
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall (2004)
Yes Man
Jexi (Oct. 3)
Blackout (2022) (Oct. 12)
Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (Oct. 15)
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (Oct. 22)
Blade of the 47 Ronin (Oct. 25)
Netflix Programming
Forever Queens Series Premiere (Oct. 2)
Chip and Potato Season 4 (Oct. 3)
Bling Empire Season 3 (Oct. 5)
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero Series Premiere (Oct. 5)
High Water Series Premiere (Oct. 5)
Jumping From High Places (Oct. 5)
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Oct. 5)
Nailed It! Season 7 (Oct. 5)
Togo (Oct. 5)
The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave (Oct. 5)
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Oct. 6)
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (Oct. 6)
Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Oct. 7)
Derry Girls Season 3 (Oct. 7)
Doll House Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
Glitch Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
Luckiest Girl Alive (Oct. 7)
Man on Pause Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
The Midnight Club Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
The Mole Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
Oddballs Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
Old People (Oct. 7)
The Redeem Team (Oct. 7)
Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 (Oct. 7)
Lego Ninjago Season 4: Crystalized Part 2 (Oct. 10)
Spirit Rangers Series Premiere (Oct. 10)
The Cage Series Premiere (Oct. 11)
Island of the Sea Wolves (Oct. 11)
Belascoarán, PI Series Premiere (Oct. 12)
Easy-Bake Battle Series Premiere (Oct. 12)
The Nutty Boy Series Premiere (Oct. 12)
Wild Croc Territory Series Premiere (Oct. 12)
Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 2 (Oct. 13)
Exception Series Premiere (Oct. 13)
The Playlist Series Premiere (Oct. 13)
Someone Borrowed (Oct. 13)
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal Series Premiere (Oct. 13)
Black Butterflies Series Premiere (Oct. 14)
The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Oct. 14)
Everything Calls for Salvation Series Premiere (Oct. 14)
Holy Family Series Premiere (Oct. 14)
Mismatched Season 2 (Oct. 14)
Take 1 Series Premiere (Oct. 14)
Under the Queen’s Umbrella Series Premiere (Oct. 15)
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant Season 2 (Oct. 17)
LiSA Another Great Day (Oct. 18)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 6 (Oct. 18)
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Oct. 18)
The Green Glove Gang Series Premiere (Oct. 19)
Love Is Blind Season 3 (Oct. 19)
Notre-Dame Series Premiere (Oct. 19)
The School for Good and Evil (Oct. 19)
The Stranger (Oct. 19)
28 Days Haunted Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Barbarians 2 Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Descendant (Oct. 21)
From Scratch Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Oct. 21)
The Chalk Line (Oct. 24)
Barbie Epic Road Trip (Oct. 25)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Series Premiere (Oct. 25)
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (Oct. 26)
The Good Nurse (Oct. 26)
Hellhole (Oct. 26)
Robbing Mussolini (Oct. 26)
Cici (Oct. 27)
Daniel Spellbound Series Premiere (Oct. 27)
Dubai Bling Series Premiere (Oct. 27)
Earthstorm (Oct. 27)
Family Reunion Part 5 (Oct. 27)
Romantic Killer Series Premiere (Oct. 27)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Oct. 28)
The Bastard Son & The Devil HImself Series Premiere (Oct. 28)
Big Mouth Season 6 (Oct. 28)
Drink Masters Series Premiere (Oct. 28)
I Am A Stalker Series Premiere (Oct. 28)
If Only Series Premiere (Oct. 28)
My Encounter With Evil Series Premiere (Oct. 28)
Wendell & Wild (Oct. 28)
Wild is the Wind (Oct. 28)
Deadwind Season 3 (Oct. 29)
Specials
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (Oct. 4)
Kev Adams: The Real Me (Oct. 7)
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (Oct. 11)
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (Oct. 11)
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (Oct. 18)
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (Oct. 23)
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Oct. 25)
HBO Max
Must Watch
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
La Ronde
Spotlight
Good Watch
The American President
The Bad News Bears (1976)
Call Me By Your Name
Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
C.R.A.Z.Y.
District 9
Down Terrace
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)
Frank
Hoosiers
Hotel Mumbai
Intervista
Juno
Little Women (1933)
Luci del Varieta
Miracle in Milan
Nightcrawler
No Place on Earth
Oliver!
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Slacker
The Swimming Pool (1969)
Terms of Endearment
Binge Watch
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 9
Mr. Pickles (Oct. 17)
Family Watch
Open Season
Open Season 2
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D (Oct. 21)
Malick Watch
To the Wonder
Nostalgia Watch
Coneheads
Disclosure
Dude Where’s My Car?
Spooky Season Watch
The Eye
Grand Piano
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
The Witch
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (Oct. 8)
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Oct. 15)
If You’re Bored
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Æon Flux
Along Came a Spider
Bad News Bears (2005)
The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training
The Bad News Bears Go to Japan
Bad Teacher
Before I Fall
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity
Blackthorn
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922
Charlie St. Cloud
Fair Game (2010)
Freedomland
Hot Summer Nights
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Jumper
Kiss the Girls
Let’s Be Cops
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music
Meet the Spartans
My Best Friend’s Girl
Navy Seals
Nothing But Trouble
The Perfect Host
The Perfect Storm
Promised Land
Rock Dog
S.W.A.T.
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
Twisted
The Two Faces of January
Waist Deep
101 Places to Party Before You Die Season 1 (Oct. 2)
Housing Complex C (Oct. 2)
Eraser: Reborn (Oct. 5)
We Baby Bears Season 1E (Oct. 9)
Blippi Wonders Season 2A (Oct. 14)
Fixer Upper: The Castle (Oct. 14)
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story (Oct. 18)
The Fastest Woman on Earth (Oct. 20)
Restoration Road With Clint Harp Season 3 (Oct. 21)
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1 (Oct. 23)
Green Lantern: Beware My Power (Oct. 24)
The Lost Kitchen (Oct. 30)
HBO Original Programming
Folklore Season 2 (Oct. 6)
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler Season 3 (Oct. 6)
Wahl Street Season 2 (Oct. 6)
Habla Loud (Oct. 7)
Avenue 5 Season 2 (Oct. 10)
Oh Hell Series Premiere (Oct. 10)
38 at the Garden (Oct. 11)
The Vow Part 2 (Oct. 17)
Mama’s Boy (Oct. 18)
Year One: A Political Odyssey (Oct. 19)
Legacy Series Premiere (Oct. 20)
Vale Dos Esquecidos Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting (Oct. 26)
Garcia Series Premiere (Oct. 28)
The White Lotus Season 2 (Oct. 30)
Premieres
Batwheels Season 1B Premiere (Oct. 18)
Meet the Batwheels Season 1A Premiere (Oct. 18)
Specials
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me
Prime Video
Must Watch
The Silence of the Lambs
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Bridesmaids
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Cyrus
End of Sentence
Get Shorty
Hearts and Bones
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Hondo
Last Holiday (2006)
Leaving Las Vegas
Panic
Patriot Games
Seabiscuit
Shane
Shutter Island
Source Code
Support the Girls
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
Two For Joy
Up in the Air
Venus and Serena
Vincent and Theo
Wall Street
The Northman (Oct. 11)
Argentina, 1985 (Oct. 21)
Downton Abbey: A New Era (Oct. 28)
Binge Watch
American Horror Story Season 10 (Oct. 20)
Family Watch
How to Train Your Dragon
Catherine Called Birdy (Oct. 7)
Nostalgia Watch
Hackers
Man on Fire (2004)
Spooky Season Watch
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Edward Scissorhands
Fire in the Sky
Hannibal
Hostel
Jennifer’s Body
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
Piranha 3D
Teen Wolf
Teen Wolf Too
Problematic Watch
The Purple Rose of Cairo
If You’re Bored
7 Days to Vegas
12 Dates of Christmas
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Another Time
Audrey Rose
Baby Boom
Babymoon
Beat Street
Big House
Bloodrunners
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Burnt Offerings
Christmas Crime Story
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Solo
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Dark Crimes
Daylight Savings
The Devil Inside
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
Falcon Song
For Colored Girls
The Forbidden Kingdom
Going to Brazil
Hal King
The Harimaya Bridge
Hellbenders
Hickey
High-Rise
Hit By Lightning
The Hot Chick
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Just Married
Land of the Lost
Law Abiding Citizen
Love Dot Com
Madea’s Family Reunion
Madea’s Family Reunion: The Play
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Murder Bury Win
My True Fairytale
No Alternative
Nothing Like the Holidays
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Ryde
Santa Claus: The Movie
Shanghai Knights
Shuttlecock
Snow White and the Huntsman
Social Animals
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
The Unraveling
Valentin
Vanilla Sky
Vice (2015)
Visioneers
Water in a Broken Glass
Winchester
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
The Woman in Red (1984)
You’re in Charge
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Bring It On, Ghost Complete Series (Oct. 6)
Noah (Oct. 9)
Family Camp (Oct. 11)
May I Help You Complete Series (Oct. 19)
Torn Hearts (Oct. 20)
Blacklight (Oct. 24)
Unhuman (Oct. 31)
Amazon Originals
The Devil’s Hour Series Premiere (Oct. 28)
Modern Love Tokyo Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
The Peripheral Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Hush Hush Series Premiere (Oct. 22)
Run Sweetheart Run (Oct. 28)
Hulu
Must Watch
The Age of Innocence
All About My Mother
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Good Watch
About Time
The Abyss
Blazing Saddles
Broken Embraces
Casino
Cedar Rapids
Dear White People (2014)
Desperado
The Fugitive
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
I Saw the Devil
It Might Get Loud
Layer Cake
Looper
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
The Pursuit of Happyness
Q&A
Salt
The Skin I Live In
Twister
Unbreakable (2000)
Undercover Brother
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
X-Men (2000)
RBG (Oct. 3)
My Friend Dahmer (Oct. 15)
Bitterbrush (Oct. 20)
Beba (Oct. 24)
The French Dispatch (Oct. 25)
The Way Way Back (Oct. 31)
Binge Watch
My Hero Academia Season 6
Schitt’s Creek Complete Series (Oct. 3)
Catfish: The TV Show Season 8F (Oct. 15)
Family Watch
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Like Mike
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron
Blade Watch
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Not Mark Ruffalo Watch
The Hulk (2003)
Godzilla Watch
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla 2
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
Spooky Season Watch
The ABCs of Death
The ABCs of Death 2
After Midnight (2019)
As Above, So Below
The Covenant
Dark Shadows (2012)
The Devil Has a Name
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)
Don’t Say a Word
Double, Double Toil and Trouble
Evil Dead
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Fright Night (2011)
The Gallows
Let Me In
Marrowbone
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Monster House
Piranha 3D
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Roommate
Satanic
The Sixth Sense
Splinter
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
Vanishing On 7th Street
XX
Antlers (Oct. 11)
Sinister 2 (Oct. 16)
Annabelle: Creation (Oct. 20)
Crimes of the Future (Oct. 31)
Nostalgia Watch
The Transporter
Poetic Justice (Oct. 15)
If You’re Bored
Aliens in the Attic
All My Puny Sorrows
America’s Sweethearts
American Ultra
An American Citizen
Bad Milo!
Beerfest
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc — Memorial Edition Season 1
Beyond JFK
Catch and Release
Charlotte
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
El Chicano
Fired Up!
Grandma’s Boy
The Green Hornet
Higher Learning
Honeymoon
How to be Single
Jack and Diane
Lords of Dogtown
The Mortal Instruments
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
The New Age
No Eres Tu Soy Yo
Robin Hood (2010)
Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2
Spy Next Door
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
Todo CambiaTurtle Beach
Tyrel
The Wheel
Wild Wild West
Winchester
Red Election Season 1 (Oct. 2)
The Bachelorette Season 18 (Oct. 4)
Mob Psycho 100 3 Season 3 (Oct. 5)
SurrealEstate Season 1 (Oct. 6)
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 (Oct. 10)
Chainsaw Man Season 1 (Oct. 11)
After (Oct. 12)
Dashcam (Oct. 14)
Pil’s Adventure (Oct. 14)
See For Me (Oct. 14)
The Boy Downstairs (Oct. 15)
Being Flynn (Oct. 16)
Benediction (Oct. 16)
Duncanville Final Episodes (Oct. 18)
Abandoned (Oct. 21)
Wyrm (Oct. 21)
Clean (Oct. 29)
Premieres
America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 33 Premiere (Oct. 3)
The Good Doctor Season 6 Premiere (Oct. 4)
Locked Up Abroad Season 12 Premiere (Oct. 6)
Alaska Daily Series Premiere (Oct. 7)
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 (Oct. 7)
Station 19 Season 6 Premiere (Oct. 7)
To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific Season 9 Premiere (Oct. 9)
Hulu Original Programming
Abominable and The Invisible City Series Premiere (Oct. 5)
Hellraiser (Oct. 7)
Grimcutty (Oct. 10)
Rosaline (Oct. 14)
Matriarch (2022) (Oct. 21)
The Hair Tales Series Premiere (Oct. 22)
Specials
Huluween Dragstravaganza
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (Oct. 3)
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Oct. 17)