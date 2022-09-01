The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sep. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Clueless
Good Watch
A Clockwork Orange
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Bridges of Madison County
The Italian Job (2003)
The Notebook
Scarface (1983)
This Is 40
Colette (Sep. 13)
This Is the End (Sep. 16)
Binge Watch
Call the Midwife Season 11 (Sep. 5)
Dynasty Season 5 (Sep. 24)
Resident Evil Watch
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Family Watch
A Little Princess
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Story Time Book: Read-Along Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
A Knight’s Tale
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Groovy Watch
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
This Has Gotten Difficult to Watch
American Beauty
If You’re Bored
Barbie Mermaid Power
A Cinderella Story
Friday After Next
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime Season 1
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
Snow White & the Huntsman
Vampire Academy (Sep. 5)
In the Dark Season 4 (Sep. 13)
Intervention Season 21 (Sep. 15)
Elysium (Sep. 27)
Inheritance (Sep. 28)
What We Leave Behind (Sep. 30)
Netflix Programming
Fenced In
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13–24
Love in the Villa
Off the Hook Series Premiere
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Season 2
Buy My House Series Premiere (Sep. 2)
Dated and Related Series Premiere (Sep. 2)
Devil in Ohio Series Premiere (Sep. 2)
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 (Sep. 2)
Fakes Series Premiere (Sep. 2)
The Festival of Troubadours (Sep. 2)
Ivy + Bean (Sep. 2)
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (Sep. 2)
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (Sep. 2)
You’re Nothing Special Series Premiere (Sep. 2)
Little Women Series Premiere (Sep. 3)
Cocomelon Season 6 (Sep. 5)
Once Upon a Small Town Series Premiere (Sep. 5)
Bee and PuppyCat Series Premiere (Sep. 6)
Get Smart With Money (Sep. 6)
Untold: The Race of the Century (Sep. 6)
Chef’s Table: Pizza (Sep. 7)
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Sep. 7)
Diorama (Sep. 8)
Entrapped Series Premiere (Sep. 8)
Cobra Kai Season 5 (Sep. 9)
End of the Road (Sep. 9)
Merlí. Sapere Aude Season 2 (Sep. 9)
Narco-Saints Series Premiere (Sep. 9)
No Limit (Sep. 9)
Ada Twist, Scientist Season 3 (Sep. 12)
Broad Peak (Sep. 14)
The Catholic School (Sep. 14)
El Rey, Vincente Fernández Series Premiere (Sep. 14)
Heartbreak High Series Premiere (Sep. 14)
The Lørenskog Disappearance Series Premiere (Sep. 14)
Sins of Our Mother (Sep. 14)
Dogs in Space Season 2 (Sep. 15)
Terim (Sep. 15)
The Brave Ones Series Premiere (Sep. 16)
Do Revenge (Sep. 16)
Drifting Home (Sep. 16)
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 (Sep. 16)
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance Series Premiere (Sep. 16)
I Used to Be Famous (Sep. 16)
Jogi (Sep. 16)
Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 (Sep. 16)
Mirror, Mirror (Sep. 16)
Santo Series Premiere (Sep. 16)
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (Sep. 16)
Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (Sep. 16)
Go Dog Go Season 3 (Sep. 19)
Designing Miami Series Premiere (Sep. 21)
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (Sep. 21)
Iron Chef Mexico Series Premiere (Sep. 21)
The Perfumier (Sep. 21)
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Sep. 21)
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (Sep. 22)
Karma’s World Season 4 (Sep. 22)
Snabba Cash Season 2 (Sep. 22)
Thai Cave Rescue Series Premiere (Sep. 22)
ATHENA (Sep. 23)
A Jazzman’s Blues (Sep. 23)
The Girls at the Back Series Premiere (Sep. 23)
Jamtara—Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 (Sep. 23)
Lou (Sep. 23)
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (Sep. 23)
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (Sep. 24)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Chapter 2 (Sep. 26)
A Trip to Infinity (Sep. 26)
The Munsters (Sep. 27)
Blonde (Sep. 28)
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Sep. 28)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 6 (Sep. 28)
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Season 2 (Sep. 28)
The Empress Series Premiere (Sep. 29)
Anikulapo (Sep. 30)
Floor is Lava Season 3 (Sep. 30)
Human Playground Series Premiere (Sep. 30)
Phantom Pups Series Premiere (Sep. 30)
Rainbow (Sep. 30)
Specials
Liss Pereira: Adulting
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (Sep. 6)
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Sep. 6)
Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum (Sep. 13)
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Sep. 20)
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Sep. 27)
Intergalactic (Sep. 30)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Airplane!
Good Watch
The Accused
The Bad and the Beautiful
Bandslam
Beau Travail
Cat People (1942)
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Glory
Harper
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Melancholia
My Week With Marilyn
Operation Crossbow
Ratcatcher
Rosetta
Topsy-Turvy
Varda by Agnès
Village of the Damned (1960)
Waterloo Bridge (1940)
The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz (Sep. 12)
Lucia (1968) (Sep. 15)
Binge Watch
The Vampire Diaries Complete Series (Sep. 4)
Good Behavior Complete Series (Sep. 16)
Living Single Complete Series (Sep. 22)
Gotham Complete Series (Sep. 30)
Nostalgia Watch
Young Guns
Young Guns 2
Thin Man Watch
Another Thin Man
Song of the Thin Man
Shadow of the Thin Man
Elvis Watch
Double Trouble (1967)
Elvis on Tour
Girl Happy
It Happened at the World’s Fair
Jailhouse Rock
Spinout
Elvis (2022) (Sep. 2)
“F–k the Moon” Watch
Moonfall (Sep. 9)
If You’re Bored
Airplane 2: The Sequel
Andy Hardy Comes Home
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever
Andy Hardy Meets Debutante
Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble
Andy Hardy’s Double Life
Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary
Angela
The Beach Bum
The Courtship of Andy Hardy
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dragon Blade
The Eyes of My Mother
Frankenstein 1970 (1958)
Holiday (1930)
Hook, Line, and Sinker
The Host (2013)
Hot Tub Time Machine
In the Fade
Killer Elite
Life of Crime
Meet Dave
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
The Nitwits
The Oklahoma Kid
The Outfit (1973)
Red Dust
The Ring 2
Rita, Sue, and Bob Too
The Road to Singapore (1931)
Rocknrolla
The Scapegoat (1959)
Screaming Eagles
The Sea Wolf (1941)
Shadow Dancer
The Tailor of Panama
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
There Was a Crooked Man (1970)
Till the End of Time
Torpedo Run
We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
What Lies Beneath
Where the Boys Are (1960)
Wild Hogs
Woman Walks Ahead
Working Girls (1986)
Zandy’s Bride
Primera (Sep. 4)
Beauty and the Bandit (Sep. 5)
The Brave One (Sep. 7)
Young Sheldon Season 5 (Sep. 7)
Tom Swift Season 1 (Sep. 9)
Impractical Jokers Season 9C (Sep. 10)
Tammy (Sep. 14)
Dos Monjes (Sep. 15)
Into the Storm (Sep. 28)
HBO Original Programming
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1C (Sep. 3)
Saving the King Series Premiere (Sep. 9)
Los Espookys Season 2 (Sep. 16)
Escape from Kabul (Sep. 21)
The Hype Season 2 (Sep. 22)
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Series Premiere (Sep. 23)
Hostages Series Premiere (Sep. 28)
Premieres
Total Dramarama Season 3B Premiere (Sep. 2)
Secret Origin of the Batwheels (Sep. 17)
Bing Season 1C (Sep. 30)
Specials
Looney Tunes (Season 5B) Halloween Special (Sep. 29)
Magnolia Network Programming
The Cabin Chronicles Complete Series
The Courage to Run With Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald Special
The Craftsman Season 1
The Established Home Season 1
Family Dinner Seasons 1–2
Fixer Upper Complete Series
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design Season 1
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Season 1
For the Love of Kitchens Season 1
Growing Floret Season 1
Homegrown Seasons 1–2
In With the Old Season 1
Inn the Works Seasons 1–2
The Johnnyswim Show Seasons 1–2
The Lost Kitchen Seasons 1–2
Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines Complete Series
Maine Cabin Masters Season 7
Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Seasons 1–2
Point of View: A Designer Profile
Ranch to Table Seasons 1–2
Restoration Road With Clint Harp Seasons 1–2
The Retro Plant Shop With Mikey and Jo Season 1
Silos Baking Competition
Van Go Seasons 1–2
Where We Call Home Seasons 1–2
Prime Video
Must Watch
The Silence of the Lambs
Good Watch
21 Grams
An American Werewolf in London
The Blair Witch Project
Crazy Heart
The Descent
Europa Report
A Family Thing
Fight Club
Hard Eight
He Got Game
I Saw the Devil
Legally Blonde
Let the Right One In
The Motorcycle Diaries
My Beautiful Laundrette
Rescue Dawn
Roxanne
Sin Nombre
Skyfall
War of the Worlds (2005)
The Young Victoria
The Outfit (2022) (Sep. 16)
Binge Watch
Friday Night Lights Complete Series
Reply 1988 Complete Series (Sep. 7)
Family Watch
How to Train Your Dragon
Rudd Watch
Role Models
Our Idiot Brother (Sep. 27)
Not to Be Confused With the Albert Brooks Comedy
Mother!
Nostalgia Watch
The Ghost and the Darkness
Love Story
Save the Last Dance
Staying Alive
Superstar
Weekend at Bernie’s
Problematic Watch
The Usual Suspects
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
This Has Gotten Difficult to Watch
American Beauty
If You’re Bored
23:59
The Adjustment Bureau
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12–13
Apartment 143
Autumn in New York
Bad Influence
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
The Clan
Cold Creek Manor
The Dilemma
Dust 2 Glory
Employee of the Month
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Failure to Launch
Frontera
Gorky Park
Heartburn
Here Comes the Devil
I’m Still Here
In Time
Instructions Not Included
Intersection
Jason’s Lyric
Juan of the Dead
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde
The Lifeguard (2013)
Loving Pablo
Mandrill
The Mod Squad (1999)
Moonlight & Valentino
Mr. Baseball
Night Falls on Manhattan
Open Water
The Out-of-Towners
The Package (1989)
Pulse
The Recruit
Reign of Fire
Rings
Ronaldo
Rookie of the Year
The Sacrament
Shattered
Support Your Local Sheriff
Texicanas Complete Series
The Transporter
Trollhunter
Uncommon Valor
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
WAGS Miami Complete Series
Wanted
We’re No Angels
Wild Bill
Yours, Mine & Ours
He Is Psychometric Complete Series (Sep. 7)
Prison Playbook Complete Series (Sep. 7)
Reply 1994 Complete Series (Sep. 7)
Search: WWW Complete Series (Sep. 7)
Signal Complete Series (Sep. 7)
The Crowned Clown Complete Series (Sep. 7)
Aline (Sep. 9)
Dog (Sep. 16)
Firebird (Sep. 16)
Heatwave (Sep. 19)
Firestarter (2022) (Sep. 23)
Memory (Sep. 23)
Ambulance (Sep. 30)
Amazon Originals
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Series Premiere (Sep. 2)
Flight/Risk (Sep. 9)
Goodnight Mommy (Sep. 16)
Prisma Series Premiere (Sep. 21)
September Mornings Season 2 (Sep. 23)
Jungle Series Premiere (Sep. 30)
My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Sep. 30)
Un Extraño Enemigo Season 2 (Sep. 30)
Specials
Thursday Night Football (Sep. 15)
Hulu
Must Watch
The Dark Knight
The Social Network
Good Watch
10 Things I Hate About You
Anais in Love
Batman Begins
Big
Chronicle
The Darjeeling Limited
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Fight Club
The Fisher King
He Got Game
The Mask of Zorro
Meet the Parents
Notes on a Scandal
The People vs. Larry Flint
Philadelphia
Robot and Frank
Stripes
This Is 40
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (Sep. 2)
Petite Maman (Sep. 6)
The Cove (Sep. 7)
Racing Extinction (Sep. 7)
The Last Duel (Sep. 14)
Alan Partridge (Sep. 15)
Love, Simon (Sep. 15)
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (Sep. 20)
Dinner in America (Sep. 24)
A Chiara (Sep. 26)
Binge Watch
Hunter x Hunter Episodes 53–148
Family Watch
Dolphin Tale
Ernest & Celestine (Sep. 2)
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Lupin III: The First (Sep. 2)
Nostalgia Watch
American Pie
Anaconda
Hook
Young Guns
Young Guns 2
It’s No Shazaam
Kazaam
If You’re Bored
Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition Season 1
About Last Night
Aftermath With William Shatner Complete Series
Alone: An Inside Look Complete Series
The American
American Pickers Seasons 2–4
American Pie 2
American Rapstar
American Reunion
American Ripper Complete Series
American Wedding
America’s Book of Secrets Seasons 1 and 3
Ancient Aliens Seasons 15–16
Ancient Impossible Complete Series
Ax Men Seasons 1 and 8–9
Bad Girls
Behind Bars: Rookie Year Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story
Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson
Beyond the Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story With Robin Roberts
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife
Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story
Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy
Biography: KISStory
Blood-C Complete Series
Bloods Season 2B
Born This Way Season 1
Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal
Breaking Up
The Cars That Made America Season 1
Catering Wars Complete Series
A Certain Scientific Railgun Seasons 1–2
City Confidential Season 1
Cliffhanger
Cowboys & Aliens
Counting Cars Season 2
Court Cam Seasons 1–3
Crime 360 Season 1
Cultureshock Complete Series
Dance Moms Season 5
Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue Complete Series
Dance Moms Miami Complete Series
The Day I Picked My Parents Complete Series
Days That Shaped America Complete Series
Desafio Sobre Fuego Seasons 1–2
Diggers
Dog the Bounty Hunter Season 1
Drive Angry 3D
The Engineering That Built the World Complete Series
Escaping Polygamy Season 1
Extreme Moms Complete Series
Extreme Paranormal Complete Series
Extreme Unboxing Complete Series
The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes Season 1
Fit to Fat to Fit Season 1
Fix This Yard Season 1
Flip This House Season 2–3
Flip Wars Complete Series
Flipping Vegas Season 1
Food Porn Season 1
Forged in Fire Seasons 1–3
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Complete Series
Found Complete Series
Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood Complete Series
Gangsters: America’s Most Evil Season 1
Gene Simmons: Family Jewels Seasons 1–2
Get Smart
Gigantes de Mexico Complete Series
Glam Masters Complete Series
Going Si-ral Complete Series
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
The Good Shepherd
The Gospel
Gungrave Complete Series
Haunted History Season 1
The Haunting Of… Season 1
High-Rise
Hispanic Heroes Season 1
The Hitcher (1986)
Hoarders Season 4
Hope Floats
Hostel
Hostel: Part 2
How Playboy Changed the World
The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer Complete Series
Hunting Hitler Complete Series
I Dated a Psycho Complete Series
I Do…Until I Don’t
I Killed My BFF Season 1
I Love You…But I Lied Season 1
I Survived…Beyond and Back Season 1
I Survived Seasons 1–2
Ice Road Truckers Seasons 1–2
Jamie and Doug’s NYC Date Night Season 1
Jamie and Doug Plus One Complete Series
Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty Season 1
Jessabelle
JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald Complete Series
Kingpin Season 1
Kocktails With Khloé Complete Series
A La Mala
Late Nite Chef Fight Season 1
Law Abiding Citizen
Little Fockers
Lost in Space
The Machines That Built the World Complete Series
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Family Reunion
Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid Complete Series
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown Season 1
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Complete Series
The Man With the Iron Fists
Married at First Sight Seasons 1–4 and 7–9
Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? Season 7
Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island Season 7
Married at First Sight: Second Chances Complete Series
Married at First Sight: The First Year Complete Series
Married Life Diaries Complete Series
Maverick
Meet the Fockers
The Men Who Built America Complete Series
The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen Complete Series
Midnight Feast Complete Series
Mobsters Season 1
MonsterQuest Season 1
Mountain Men Seasons 1–5
Multiplicity
Mushi-Shi Season 1
Nell
Nine Months
Obsessed Season 1
Open Water
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Season 1
Panic 9-1-1 Seasons 1–2
Paranormal Cops Complete Series
Pawn Stars Seasons 2, 11, and 13–14
The Rap Game Season 1
Roll Bounce
Sell This House Season 1
Short Circuit
Space Dandy Complete Series
Snow White and the Huntsman
Steins;Gate Complete Series
Storage Wars Season 12
Straw Dogs (2011)
Swamp People Season 10
Taking the Stand Complete Series
Tell It to the Bees
The Three Musketeers
Tigerland
The Titans That Built the World Complete Series
Tiny House Hunting Season 1
Tiny House Nation Season 1
The Toys That Built the World Season 1
Transitioning Complete Series
True Lies
Unidos por la Historia Seasons 1–2
Unplugging
The UnXplained With William Shatner Season 3
Van Helsing
Wahlburgers Seasons 1–2
We Bought a Zoo
Won’t Back Down
World Food Championships Season 1
Year One
Zombie House Flipping Season 1
White Snake (Sep. 2)
Active Measures (Sep. 3)
Stratton (Sep. 4)
You’re Not You (Sep. 5)
Among the Shadows (Sep. 8)
Half Magic (Sep. 8)
Wild Horses (Sep. 9)
The Last Victim (Sep. 10)
In Dubious Battle (Sep. 11)
Dirty Weekend (Sep. 11)
The Grand Seduction (Sep. 12)
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) (Sep. 13)
Higher Power (Sep. 14)
2 Days in New York (Sep. 15)
Cosmos (Sep. 15)
The Dustwalker (Sep. 15)
Freakonomics (Sep. 15)
I Give It a Year (Sep. 15)
Lost Girls (2022) (Sep. 15)
The Mandela Effect (Sep. 15)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Sep. 15)
Red Dog (2019) (Sep. 15)
The Rest of Us (Sep. 15)
This Mountain Life (Sep. 15)
I Think We’re Alone Now (Sep. 16)
Spy x Family Season 1 (Sep. 22)
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (Sep. 23)
Premieres
Capital One: College Bowl Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 10)
Monarch Series Premiere (Sep. 12)
The Come Up Series Premiere (Sep. 14)
Atlanta Season 4 Premiere (Sep. 16)
9-1-1 Season 6 Premiere (Sep. 20)
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 20)
The Resident Season 6 Premiere (Sep. 21)
Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 22)
Big Sky Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 22)
The Conners Season 5 Premiere (Sep. 22)
The Goldbergs Season 10 Premiere (Sep. 22)
Home Economics Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 22)
Lego Masters Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 22)
The Masked Singer Season 8 Premiere (Sep. 22)
Shark Tank Season 14 Premiere (Sep. 24)
Bob’s Burgers Season 13 Premiere (Sep. 26)
Celebrity Jeopardy! Series Premiere (Sep. 26)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 26)
Family Guy Season 21 Premiere (Sep. 26)
The Great North Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 26)
The Rookie Season 5 Premiere (Sep. 26)
The Simpsons Season 34 Premiere (Sep. 26)
Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Premiere (Sep. 28)
The Rookie: Feds Series Premiere (Sep. 28)
Call Me Kat Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 30)
Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 Premiere (Sep. 30)
Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
The Mighty Ones Season 3
Cuttputlli (Sep. 2)
Grid Series Premiere (Sep. 7)
Tell Me Lies Series Premiere (Sep. 7)
Wedding Season Series Premiere (Sep. 8)
The Zone: Survival Mission Series Premiere (Sep. 8)
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 (Sep. 14)
Best in Dough Series Premiere (Sep. 19)
Reboot Series Premiere (Sep. 20)
The Kardashians Season 2 (Sep. 22)
Chefs vs. Wild Series Premiere (Sep. 26)
Reasonable Doubt Series Premiere (Sep. 27)
The D’Amelio Show Season 2 (Sep. 28)
Ramy Season 3 (Sep. 30)