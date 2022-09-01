The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sep. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Clueless

Good Watch

A Clockwork Orange

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Bridges of Madison County

The Italian Job (2003)

The Notebook

Scarface (1983)

This Is 40

Colette (Sep. 13)

This Is the End (Sep. 16)

Binge Watch

Call the Midwife Season 11 (Sep. 5)

Dynasty Season 5 (Sep. 24)

Resident Evil Watch

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Family Watch

A Little Princess

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Story Time Book: Read-Along Season 1



Nostalgia Watch

A Knight’s Tale

Road House

Save the Last Dance



Groovy Watch

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

This Has Gotten Difficult to Watch

American Beauty

If You’re Bored

Barbie Mermaid Power

A Cinderella Story

Friday After Next

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime Season 1

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

Snow White & the Huntsman

Vampire Academy (Sep. 5)

In the Dark Season 4 (Sep. 13)

Intervention Season 21 (Sep. 15)

Elysium (Sep. 27)

Inheritance (Sep. 28)

What We Leave Behind (Sep. 30)

Netflix Programming

Fenced In

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13–24

Love in the Villa

Off the Hook Series Premiere

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Season 2

Buy My House Series Premiere (Sep. 2)

Dated and Related Series Premiere (Sep. 2)

Devil in Ohio Series Premiere (Sep. 2)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 (Sep. 2)

Fakes Series Premiere (Sep. 2)

The Festival of Troubadours (Sep. 2)

Ivy + Bean (Sep. 2)

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (Sep. 2)

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (Sep. 2)

You’re Nothing Special Series Premiere (Sep. 2)

Little Women Series Premiere (Sep. 3)

Cocomelon Season 6 (Sep. 5)

Once Upon a Small Town Series Premiere (Sep. 5)

Bee and PuppyCat Series Premiere (Sep. 6)

Get Smart With Money (Sep. 6)

Untold: The Race of the Century (Sep. 6)

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Sep. 7)

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Sep. 7)

Diorama (Sep. 8)

Entrapped Series Premiere (Sep. 8)

Cobra Kai Season 5 (Sep. 9)

End of the Road (Sep. 9)

Merlí. Sapere Aude Season 2 (Sep. 9)

Narco-Saints Series Premiere (Sep. 9)

No Limit (Sep. 9)

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 3 (Sep. 12)

Broad Peak (Sep. 14)

The Catholic School (Sep. 14)

El Rey, Vincente Fernández Series Premiere (Sep. 14)

Heartbreak High Series Premiere (Sep. 14)

The Lørenskog Disappearance Series Premiere (Sep. 14)

Sins of Our Mother (Sep. 14)

Dogs in Space Season 2 (Sep. 15)

Terim (Sep. 15)

The Brave Ones Series Premiere (Sep. 16)

Do Revenge (Sep. 16)

Drifting Home (Sep. 16)

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 (Sep. 16)

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance Series Premiere (Sep. 16)

I Used to Be Famous (Sep. 16)

Jogi (Sep. 16)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 (Sep. 16)

Mirror, Mirror (Sep. 16)

Santo Series Premiere (Sep. 16)

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (Sep. 16)

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (Sep. 16)

Go Dog Go Season 3 (Sep. 19)

Designing Miami Series Premiere (Sep. 21)

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (Sep. 21)

Iron Chef Mexico Series Premiere (Sep. 21)

The Perfumier (Sep. 21)

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Sep. 21)

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (Sep. 22)

Karma’s World Season 4 (Sep. 22)

Snabba Cash Season 2 (Sep. 22)

Thai Cave Rescue Series Premiere (Sep. 22)

ATHENA (Sep. 23)

A Jazzman’s Blues (Sep. 23)

The Girls at the Back Series Premiere (Sep. 23)

Jamtara—Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 (Sep. 23)

Lou (Sep. 23)

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (Sep. 23)

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (Sep. 24)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Chapter 2 (Sep. 26)

A Trip to Infinity (Sep. 26)

The Munsters (Sep. 27)

Blonde (Sep. 28)

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Sep. 28)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 6 (Sep. 28)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Season 2 (Sep. 28)

The Empress Series Premiere (Sep. 29)

Anikulapo (Sep. 30)

Floor is Lava Season 3 (Sep. 30)

Human Playground Series Premiere (Sep. 30)

Phantom Pups Series Premiere (Sep. 30)

Rainbow (Sep. 30)

Specials

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (Sep. 6)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Sep. 6)

Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum (Sep. 13)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Sep. 20)

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Sep. 27)

Intergalactic (Sep. 30)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Airplane!

Good Watch

The Accused

The Bad and the Beautiful

Bandslam

Beau Travail

Cat People (1942)

The Eyes of Orson Welles

Glory

Harper

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean

Melancholia

My Week With Marilyn

Operation Crossbow

Ratcatcher

Rosetta

Topsy-Turvy

Varda by Agnès

Village of the Damned (1960)

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz (Sep. 12)

Lucia (1968) (Sep. 15)

Binge Watch

The Vampire Diaries Complete Series (Sep. 4)

Good Behavior Complete Series (Sep. 16)

Living Single Complete Series (Sep. 22)

Gotham Complete Series (Sep. 30)

Nostalgia Watch

Young Guns

Young Guns 2

Thin Man Watch

Another Thin Man

Song of the Thin Man

Shadow of the Thin Man

Elvis Watch

Double Trouble (1967)

Elvis on Tour

Girl Happy

It Happened at the World’s Fair

Jailhouse Rock

Spinout

Elvis (2022) (Sep. 2)

“F–k the Moon” Watch

Moonfall (Sep. 9)

If You’re Bored

Airplane 2: The Sequel

Andy Hardy Comes Home

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever

Andy Hardy Meets Debutante

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble

Andy Hardy’s Double Life

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary

Angela

The Beach Bum

The Courtship of Andy Hardy

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dragon Blade

The Eyes of My Mother

Frankenstein 1970 (1958)

Holiday (1930)

Hook, Line, and Sinker

The Host (2013)

Hot Tub Time Machine

In the Fade

Killer Elite

Life of Crime

Meet Dave

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

The Nitwits

The Oklahoma Kid

The Outfit (1973)

Red Dust

The Ring 2

Rita, Sue, and Bob Too

The Road to Singapore (1931)

Rocknrolla

The Scapegoat (1959)

Screaming Eagles

The Sea Wolf (1941)

Shadow Dancer

The Tailor of Panama

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

There Was a Crooked Man (1970)

Till the End of Time

Torpedo Run

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

What Lies Beneath

Where the Boys Are (1960)

Wild Hogs

Woman Walks Ahead

Working Girls (1986)

Zandy’s Bride

Primera (Sep. 4)

Beauty and the Bandit (Sep. 5)

The Brave One (Sep. 7)

Young Sheldon Season 5 (Sep. 7)

Tom Swift Season 1 (Sep. 9)

Impractical Jokers Season 9C (Sep. 10)

Tammy (Sep. 14)

Dos Monjes (Sep. 15)

Into the Storm (Sep. 28)

HBO Original Programming

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1C (Sep. 3)

Saving the King Series Premiere (Sep. 9)

Los Espookys Season 2 (Sep. 16)

Escape from Kabul (Sep. 21)

The Hype Season 2 (Sep. 22)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Series Premiere (Sep. 23)

Hostages Series Premiere (Sep. 28)

Premieres

Total Dramarama Season 3B Premiere (Sep. 2)

Secret Origin of the Batwheels (Sep. 17)

Bing Season 1C (Sep. 30)

Specials

Looney Tunes (Season 5B) Halloween Special (Sep. 29)

Magnolia Network Programming

The Cabin Chronicles Complete Series

The Courage to Run With Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald Special

The Craftsman Season 1

The Established Home Season 1

Family Dinner Seasons 1–2

Fixer Upper Complete Series

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design Season 1

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Season 1

For the Love of Kitchens Season 1

Growing Floret Season 1

Homegrown Seasons 1–2

In With the Old Season 1

Inn the Works Seasons 1–2

The Johnnyswim Show Seasons 1–2

The Lost Kitchen Seasons 1–2

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines Complete Series

Maine Cabin Masters Season 7

Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Seasons 1–2

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Ranch to Table Seasons 1–2

Restoration Road With Clint Harp Seasons 1–2

The Retro Plant Shop With Mikey and Jo Season 1

Silos Baking Competition

Van Go Seasons 1–2

Where We Call Home Seasons 1–2

Must Watch

The Silence of the Lambs

Good Watch

21 Grams

An American Werewolf in London

The Blair Witch Project

Crazy Heart

The Descent

Europa Report

A Family Thing

Fight Club

Hard Eight

He Got Game

I Saw the Devil

Legally Blonde

Let the Right One In

The Motorcycle Diaries

My Beautiful Laundrette

Rescue Dawn

Roxanne

Sin Nombre

Skyfall

War of the Worlds (2005)

The Young Victoria

The Outfit (2022) (Sep. 16)

Binge Watch

Friday Night Lights Complete Series

Reply 1988 Complete Series (Sep. 7)

Family Watch

How to Train Your Dragon

Rudd Watch

Role Models

Our Idiot Brother (Sep. 27)

Not to Be Confused With the Albert Brooks Comedy

Mother!

Nostalgia Watch

The Ghost and the Darkness

Love Story

Save the Last Dance

Staying Alive

Superstar

Weekend at Bernie’s

Problematic Watch

The Usual Suspects

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

This Has Gotten Difficult to Watch

American Beauty

If You’re Bored

23:59

The Adjustment Bureau

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12–13

Apartment 143

Autumn in New York

Bad Influence

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Clan

Cold Creek Manor

The Dilemma

Dust 2 Glory

Employee of the Month

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Failure to Launch

Frontera

Gorky Park

Heartburn

Here Comes the Devil

I’m Still Here

In Time

Instructions Not Included

Intersection

Jason’s Lyric

Juan of the Dead

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde

The Lifeguard (2013)

Loving Pablo

Mandrill

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino

Mr. Baseball

Night Falls on Manhattan

Open Water

The Out-of-Towners

The Package (1989)

Pulse

The Recruit

Reign of Fire

Rings

Ronaldo

Rookie of the Year

The Sacrament

Shattered

Support Your Local Sheriff

Texicanas Complete Series

The Transporter

Trollhunter

Uncommon Valor

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

WAGS Miami Complete Series

Wanted

We’re No Angels

Wild Bill

Yours, Mine & Ours

He Is Psychometric Complete Series (Sep. 7)

Prison Playbook Complete Series (Sep. 7)

Reply 1994 Complete Series (Sep. 7)

Search: WWW Complete Series (Sep. 7)

Signal Complete Series (Sep. 7)

The Crowned Clown Complete Series (Sep. 7)

Aline (Sep. 9)

Dog (Sep. 16)

Firebird (Sep. 16)

Heatwave (Sep. 19)

Firestarter (2022) (Sep. 23)

Memory (Sep. 23)

Ambulance (Sep. 30)

Amazon Originals

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Series Premiere (Sep. 2)

Flight/Risk (Sep. 9)

Goodnight Mommy (Sep. 16)

Prisma Series Premiere (Sep. 21)

September Mornings Season 2 (Sep. 23)

Jungle Series Premiere (Sep. 30)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Sep. 30)

Un Extraño Enemigo Season 2 (Sep. 30)

Specials

Thursday Night Football (Sep. 15)

Must Watch

The Dark Knight

The Social Network

Good Watch

10 Things I Hate About You

Anais in Love

Batman Begins

Big

Chronicle

The Darjeeling Limited

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Fight Club

The Fisher King

He Got Game

The Mask of Zorro

Meet the Parents

Notes on a Scandal

The People vs. Larry Flint

Philadelphia

Robot and Frank

Stripes

This Is 40

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (Sep. 2)

Petite Maman (Sep. 6)

The Cove (Sep. 7)

Racing Extinction (Sep. 7)

The Last Duel (Sep. 14)

Alan Partridge (Sep. 15)

Love, Simon (Sep. 15)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (Sep. 20)

Dinner in America (Sep. 24)

A Chiara (Sep. 26)

Binge Watch

Hunter x Hunter Episodes 53–148

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale

Ernest & Celestine (Sep. 2)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Lupin III: The First (Sep. 2)

Nostalgia Watch

American Pie

Anaconda

Hook

Young Guns

Young Guns 2



It’s No Shazaam

Kazaam



If You’re Bored

Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition Season 1

About Last Night

Aftermath With William Shatner Complete Series

Alone: An Inside Look Complete Series

The American

American Pickers Seasons 2–4

American Pie 2

American Rapstar

American Reunion

American Ripper Complete Series

American Wedding

America’s Book of Secrets Seasons 1 and 3

Ancient Aliens Seasons 15–16

Ancient Impossible Complete Series

Ax Men Seasons 1 and 8–9

Bad Girls

Behind Bars: Rookie Year Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson

Beyond the Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story With Robin Roberts

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story

Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy

Biography: KISStory

Blood-C Complete Series

Bloods Season 2B

Born This Way Season 1

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal

Breaking Up

The Cars That Made America Season 1

Catering Wars Complete Series

A Certain Scientific Railgun Seasons 1–2

City Confidential Season 1

Cliffhanger

Cowboys & Aliens

Counting Cars Season 2

Court Cam Seasons 1–3

Crime 360 Season 1

Cultureshock Complete Series

Dance Moms Season 5

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue Complete Series

Dance Moms Miami Complete Series

The Day I Picked My Parents Complete Series

Days That Shaped America Complete Series

Desafio Sobre Fuego Seasons 1–2

Diggers

Dog the Bounty Hunter Season 1

Drive Angry 3D

The Engineering That Built the World Complete Series

Escaping Polygamy Season 1

Extreme Moms Complete Series

Extreme Paranormal Complete Series

Extreme Unboxing Complete Series

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes Season 1

Fit to Fat to Fit Season 1

Fix This Yard Season 1

Flip This House Season 2–3

Flip Wars Complete Series

Flipping Vegas Season 1

Food Porn Season 1

Forged in Fire Seasons 1–3

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Complete Series

Found Complete Series

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood Complete Series

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil Season 1

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels Seasons 1–2

Get Smart

Gigantes de Mexico Complete Series

Glam Masters Complete Series

Going Si-ral Complete Series

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

The Good Shepherd

The Gospel

Gungrave Complete Series

Haunted History Season 1

The Haunting Of… Season 1

High-Rise

Hispanic Heroes Season 1

The Hitcher (1986)

Hoarders Season 4

Hope Floats

Hostel

Hostel: Part 2

How Playboy Changed the World

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer Complete Series

Hunting Hitler Complete Series

I Dated a Psycho Complete Series

I Do…Until I Don’t

I Killed My BFF Season 1

I Love You…But I Lied Season 1

I Survived…Beyond and Back Season 1

I Survived Seasons 1–2

Ice Road Truckers Seasons 1–2

Jamie and Doug’s NYC Date Night Season 1

Jamie and Doug Plus One Complete Series

Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty Season 1

Jessabelle

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald Complete Series

Kingpin Season 1

Kocktails With Khloé Complete Series

A La Mala

Late Nite Chef Fight Season 1

Law Abiding Citizen

Little Fockers

Lost in Space

The Machines That Built the World Complete Series

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Family Reunion

Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid Complete Series

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown Season 1

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Complete Series

The Man With the Iron Fists

Married at First Sight Seasons 1–4 and 7–9

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? Season 7

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island Season 7

Married at First Sight: Second Chances Complete Series

Married at First Sight: The First Year Complete Series

Married Life Diaries Complete Series

Maverick

Meet the Fockers

The Men Who Built America Complete Series

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen Complete Series

Midnight Feast Complete Series

Mobsters Season 1

MonsterQuest Season 1

Mountain Men Seasons 1–5

Multiplicity

Mushi-Shi Season 1

Nell

Nine Months

Obsessed Season 1

Open Water

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Season 1

Panic 9-1-1 Seasons 1–2

Paranormal Cops Complete Series

Pawn Stars Seasons 2, 11, and 13–14

The Rap Game Season 1

Roll Bounce

Sell This House Season 1

Short Circuit

Space Dandy Complete Series

Snow White and the Huntsman

Steins;Gate Complete Series

Storage Wars Season 12

Straw Dogs (2011)

Swamp People Season 10

Taking the Stand Complete Series

Tell It to the Bees

The Three Musketeers

Tigerland

The Titans That Built the World Complete Series

Tiny House Hunting Season 1

Tiny House Nation Season 1

The Toys That Built the World Season 1

Transitioning Complete Series

True Lies

Unidos por la Historia Seasons 1–2

Unplugging

The UnXplained With William Shatner Season 3

Van Helsing

Wahlburgers Seasons 1–2

We Bought a Zoo

Won’t Back Down

World Food Championships Season 1

Year One

Zombie House Flipping Season 1

White Snake (Sep. 2)

Active Measures (Sep. 3)

Stratton (Sep. 4)

You’re Not You (Sep. 5)

Among the Shadows (Sep. 8)

Half Magic (Sep. 8)

Wild Horses (Sep. 9)

The Last Victim (Sep. 10)

In Dubious Battle (Sep. 11)

Dirty Weekend (Sep. 11)

The Grand Seduction (Sep. 12)

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) (Sep. 13)

Higher Power (Sep. 14)

2 Days in New York (Sep. 15)

Cosmos (Sep. 15)

The Dustwalker (Sep. 15)

Freakonomics (Sep. 15)

I Give It a Year (Sep. 15)

Lost Girls (2022) (Sep. 15)

The Mandela Effect (Sep. 15)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Sep. 15)

Red Dog (2019) (Sep. 15)

The Rest of Us (Sep. 15)

This Mountain Life (Sep. 15)

I Think We’re Alone Now (Sep. 16)

Spy x Family Season 1 (Sep. 22)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (Sep. 23)

Premieres

Capital One: College Bowl Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 10)

Monarch Series Premiere (Sep. 12)

The Come Up Series Premiere (Sep. 14)

Atlanta Season 4 Premiere (Sep. 16)

9-1-1 Season 6 Premiere (Sep. 20)

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 20)

The Resident Season 6 Premiere (Sep. 21)

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 22)

Big Sky Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 22)

The Conners Season 5 Premiere (Sep. 22)

The Goldbergs Season 10 Premiere (Sep. 22)

Home Economics Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 22)

Lego Masters Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 22)

The Masked Singer Season 8 Premiere (Sep. 22)

Shark Tank Season 14 Premiere (Sep. 24)

Bob’s Burgers Season 13 Premiere (Sep. 26)

Celebrity Jeopardy! Series Premiere (Sep. 26)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 26)

Family Guy Season 21 Premiere (Sep. 26)

The Great North Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 26)

The Rookie Season 5 Premiere (Sep. 26)

The Simpsons Season 34 Premiere (Sep. 26)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Premiere (Sep. 28)

The Rookie: Feds Series Premiere (Sep. 28)

Call Me Kat Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 30)

Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 Premiere (Sep. 30)

Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

The Mighty Ones Season 3

Cuttputlli (Sep. 2)

Grid Series Premiere (Sep. 7)

Tell Me Lies Series Premiere (Sep. 7)

Wedding Season Series Premiere (Sep. 8)

The Zone: Survival Mission Series Premiere (Sep. 8)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 (Sep. 14)

Best in Dough Series Premiere (Sep. 19)

Reboot Series Premiere (Sep. 20)

The Kardashians Season 2 (Sep. 22)

Chefs vs. Wild Series Premiere (Sep. 26)

Reasonable Doubt Series Premiere (Sep. 27)

The D’Amelio Show Season 2 (Sep. 28)

Ramy Season 3 (Sep. 30)