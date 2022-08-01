Star Trek Actors From Every Generation Pay Tribute to Uhura Actress Nichelle Nichols, Dead at 89

Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Series and in subsequent movies, has died at age 89, her son announced on Sunday. The actress and singer became famous for her role as the starship Enterprise’s communications officer beginning in 1966. Though Nichols was dissatisfied with the size of her part and planned to depart Star Trek for musical theater, she remained on the show at the request of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who urged her to consider the importance of a Black woman in such a visible position. She and co-star William Shatner exchanged one of television’s first interracial kisses.

Nichols and Uhura went on to inspire future generations of actors—and astronauts. Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation in the 1980s and ‘90s, said on The View on Monday that Nichols was “the first Black person I’d ever seen who made it to the future.” Nichols worked with NASA to recruit women and people of color for the agency after becoming a vocal critic of its lack of diversity in the 1970s, which is the subject of the recent documentary Woman in Motion.

Among those who took to Twitter to pay their respects to Nichols are her Original Series co-stars Shatner and George Takei; astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space, who also guest starred on an episode of The Next Generation; and Celia Rose Gooding, who plays a younger version of Nichols’ character on the prequel series Strange New Worlds. We’ve rounded up their tweets and many more, below.

Star Trek: The Original Series

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2022

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Y’all, @nichelleisuhuru.

Heartbroken at the news of her passing, however, I am comforted in the knowledge that she illuminated the way for so of us many with her grace, beauty, talent, intelligence and her commitment to humanity going boldly to the stars! #godess #queen

🙏🏾♥️🌹🖖🏾 pic.twitter.com/ye08mXzs3B — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 31, 2022

RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken💔😢 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 31, 2022

Rest in peace #NichelleNichols #icon for all strong #women who hoped to become #explorers. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for sharing memories of early days on the #spaceship as you blazed a beautiful trail for those of us who came after you. — Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) July 31, 2022

So kind and so important and so stunning R.I P. @NichellelsUhura pic.twitter.com/LgUxFjIXo1 — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) August 1, 2022

Farewell to a fine woman. RIP Nichelle. You were a groundbreaker. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) July 31, 2022

What she represented to so many, how she was a part of change, is unparalleled. Peace now, Nichelle. #NichelleNichols #RIPNichelle @StarTrek — Denise Crosby (@TheDeniseCrosby) August 1, 2022

@NichelleIsUhura is forever for me the embodiment of grace, daring, intelligence, fun, inspiration, beauty, talent & the future.

Today I am heart-sad at her passing.

I consider our dearest friendship a great treasure & privilege in my life. pic.twitter.com/1U1PpWSryy — Dr. Mae Jemison (@maejemison) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

I only met #NichelleNichols once, but she seemed like a lovely person. It's impossible to overstate what a huge influence she had on people through her portrayal of Uhuru. She changed so many lives. One of the greats. Rest in power. — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) July 31, 2022

We are extremely saddened to hear the news of @NichelleIsUhura's passing. One of the most incredible humans ever.



Let's take a moment to remember everything she has mean to us over the decades.https://t.co/dSVw3jizH9 pic.twitter.com/fLpAvUQ4zV — The 7th Rule: A Star Trek Podcast (@7thRule) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Nichelle — Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) July 31, 2022

Damn.



Heartbroken to not see her warmth and joy and love and strength and smile again.



But she made too big an impact to ever really die.



We will always love you, Nichelle. — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: Voyager

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.



May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols had a huge influence on the success of Star Trek. Her elegance and dignity that was rarely matched in any era of television, gave the show instant credibility. Her natural elegance and dignity, her beauty and intelligence radiated on camera and in person. RIP 🌹 — Robert Beltran (@robertbeltran74) August 1, 2022

A ⁦@StarTrek⁩ legend, a kind soul and a passionate advocate for women and people of color to pursue their dreams of space exploration. R.I.P. ⁦⁦@NichelleIsUhura⁩ . pic.twitter.com/A8ZQuEXVZu — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) August 1, 2022

RIP to a true legend. Her legacy will live forever.#NichelleNichols — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) July 31, 2022

She lead the way…Nichelle Nichols will be sorely missed by the Trek family…😔🙏 #RIPNichelle pic.twitter.com/jg5o49T2e6 — robert duncan mcneill (@robertdmcneill) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Nichelle. You were one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/c8gyiFV8wt — Garrett Wang 🇺🇦 (@GarrettRWang) August 1, 2022

“THIS ISNT REALITY. THIS IS FANTASY.” REST IN POWER, NICHELLE. ALL MY HOPES. https://t.co/riniuVOowl — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 1, 2022

My love for the original Star Trek is profound. Nichelle Nichols was a ground-breaker and a glorious ambassador for her show, her role and science all her life. And a truly lovely person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier.#ripnichellenichols — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: Enterprise

What a goddess. So grateful to have met her and have been in her sphere. Her spirit is soaring now ⭐️ https://t.co/inycEhun1y — Linda Park (@realLindaPark) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: Discovery

One of my most treasured photos - Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Before we understood how much #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols modeled it for us. With her very presence & her grace she shone a light on who we as people of color are & inspired us to reach for our potential. Rest well glittering diamond in the sky https://t.co/DmeLFbg825 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) July 31, 2022

You soared so we could follow. Thank you, Nichelle. You will be missed, and cherished in hearts and minds today and forever. ❤️🖖💫 pic.twitter.com/EnjmECXZcF — Jayne Brook (@thejaynebrook) July 31, 2022

Nichelle was a singular inspiration. She’s the one who really opened my eyes to what Star Trek is and can be. I can’t tell you how many people have told me she’s the reason they became… an astronaut, a scientist, a writer, a linguist, an engineer… it goes on and on. 1/2 — Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) July 31, 2022

We stand in her light and honor her today and every day. Thank you, dear Nichelle, for leading the way. 2/2 — Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) July 31, 2022

Impossible to put into words what an inspiration she was... how much she meant to so many of us... and what a legacy she leaves behind... Thank you, Nichelle. 🖖 💔 https://t.co/7Qx96ART72 — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) July 31, 2022

#NichelleNichols thank you, for igniting the flame of a beautiful journey. For myself, and millions of others on our world. We’ll miss you. — Olatunde Osunsanmi (@CenterWillHold) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: Picard

Rest In Pride

Rest In Paradise

Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/0e85KcqWlW — Akiva Goldsman (@AkivaGoldsman) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Thank you for giving so many of us a place in the universe. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/TycRdKOOfH — Tawny “My Name is Tawny” Newsome (@TrondyNewman) July 31, 2022

Tribute to the wonderful Nichelle Nichols. Thank you for everything you've done. Rest in Power. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C7FQ0CVjqo — Robby Cook (@Cartoon_Cookie) August 1, 2022

The sun shines a little less brightly today. Thank you Nichelle, for your talent, beauty, intelligence, representation and inspiration. You touched the lives of so many and made the world a better place. #RestInPower #NichelleNichols #LtUhura #RIP #startrek #boldlygone pic.twitter.com/NWGYQ3rIfI — Phil LaMarr (@phillamarr) August 1, 2022

So saddened to hear of Nichelle’s passing. A legend who deserved all the praise we could give and more. https://t.co/8F3wGsEGtj — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

She made room for so many of us. She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, she built it! #RIPNichelleNichols 🕊✨🖖🏾 pic.twitter.com/k1aVw15w3d — ALIEN SUPERSTAR CRG (@celiargooding) July 31, 2022

✨Nichelle Nichols✨ Her light will keep shining. Brighter & stronger than ever. All the rest to her now and peace to her family. Cannot wait for the celebration of her life that is to come and all the stories that those who knew her best will share. https://t.co/lK07CTahJx — Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) July 31, 2022

Star Trek: Prodigy

Peace and long life. Thank you, Nichelle Nichols, for everything. pic.twitter.com/RMpfWE4I6k — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) July 31, 2022

