The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Love & Basketball
Good Watch
8 Mile
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
The Town
Flight (Aug. 2)
Skyfall (Aug. 5)
The Nice Guys (Aug. 9)
Dope (Aug. 11)
Disobedience (Aug. 26)
Nostalgia Watch
Above the Rim
Battle: Los Angeles
Miss Congeniality
Space Jam (1996)
Flashy Thing Watch
Men in Black
Men in Black 2
Men in Black 3
My Spidey Senses Are Tingling…
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
If You’re Bored
28 Days
The Age of Adeline
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Made of Honor
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars Season 13
Polly Pocket Season 4 Part 2
She’s Funny That Way
Top Gear Season 29–30
Woman in Gold
The Informer (Aug. 5)
Riverdale Season 6 (Aug. 7)
Ancient Aliens Season 4 (Aug. 15)
Learn to Swim (Aug. 15)
A Cowgirl’s Song (Aug. 21)
Netflix Programming
Big Tree City Series Premiere
Buba (Aug. 3)
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99 (Aug. 3)
Don’t Blame Karma! (Aug. 3)
Good Morning, Verônica Season 2 (Aug. 3)
Lady Tamara Series Premiere (Aug. 4)
Kakegurui Twin Series Premiere (Aug. 4)
Super Giant Robot Brothers Series Premiere (Aug. 4)
Wedding Season (Aug. 4)
Carter (Aug. 5)
Darlings (Aug. 5)
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Aug. 5)
The Sandman Series Premiere (Aug. 5)
Reclaim (Aug. 6)
Code Name: Emperor (Aug. 8)
Team Zenko Go Season 2 (Aug. 8)
I Just Killed My Dad Series Premiere (Aug. 9)
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (Aug. 10)
Heartsong (Aug. 10)
Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Aug. 10)
Instant Dream Home Series Premiere (Aug. 10)
Iron Chef Brazil Series Premiere (Aug. 10)
Locke & Key Season 3 (Aug. 10)
School Tales The Series Series Premiere (Aug. 10)
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 (Aug. 11)
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (Aug. 11)
13: The Musical (Aug. 12)
A Model Family Series Premiere (Aug. 12)
Day Shift (Aug. 12)
Never Have I Ever Season 3 (Aug. 12)
Deepa & Anoop Series Premiere (Aug. 15)
Untold Volume 2 (Aug. 16)
Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Aug. 16)
High Heat Series Premiere (Aug. 17)
Junior Baking Show Season 6 (Aug. 17)
Look Both Ways (Aug. 17)
Royal Teen (Aug. 17)
Unsuspicious Series Premiere (Aug. 17)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 (Aug. 18)
INside the Mind of a Cat (Aug. 18)
Tekken: Bloodline Series Premiere (Aug. 18)
The Cuphead Show! Part 2 (Aug. 19)
Echoes Series Premiere (Aug. 19)
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) Series Premiere (Aug. 19)
Glow Up Season 4 (Aug. 19)
Kleo Series Premiere (Aug. 19)
The Next 365 Days (Aug. 19)
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (Aug. 20)
Chad and JT Go Deep Series Premiere (Aug. 23)
Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (Aug. 23)
Lost Ollie Series Premiere (Aug. 24)
Mo Series Premiere (Aug. 24)
Queer Eye: Brazil Series Premiere (Aug. 24)
Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Aug. 24)
Selling The OC Series Premiere (Aug. 24)
Under Fire Series Premiere (Aug. 24)
Watch Out, We’re Mad (Aug. 24)
Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3 (Aug. 25)
History 101 Season 2 (Aug. 25)
Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure Series Premiere (Aug. 25)
That’s Amor (Aug. 25)
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way Series Premiere (Aug. 26)
Loving Adults (Aug. 26)
Ludik Series Premiere (Aug. 26)
Me Time (Aug. 26)
Seoul Vibe (Aug. 26)
Under Her Control (Aug. 29)
Mighty Express Season 7 (Aug. 29)
I AM A KILLER Season 3 (Aug. 30)
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (Aug. 30)
Club América vs. Club América (Aug. 31)
Family Secrets Series Premiere (Aug. 31)
I Came By (Aug. 31)
Specials
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (Aug. 2)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Blow Out
Blue Velvet
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Love & Basketball
Good Watch
A Most Violent Year
Amy
Belle (2013)
Bug
Children of a Lesser God
Days of Being Wild
The Devil’s Backbone
The End of the Tour
Ex Machina
Fantastic Voyage
Gaslight (1944)
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
The Great Escape
Late August, Early September
Lean on Pete
Little Men
Little Women (1994)
Locke
Mississippi Grind
Mystic Pizza
The Notebook
Objective, Burma!
Obvious Child
Out of the Past
Slow West
Source Code
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Whiplash
Belle (2021) (Aug. 3)
Belfast (Aug. 5)
Family Watch
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Stardust
Teen Titans Go Season 7C
Sondheim Watch
Original Cast Album: Company
Cocteau Watch
The Blood of a Poet
The Testament of Orpheus
Nostalgia Watch
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
If You’re Bored
The Adderall Diaries
Barely Lethal
Biker Boyz
Cadillac Man
The Captive
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Chasing Papi
Chocolate City
Colors
Damien Omen 2
Dark Places
DC Showcases Short: Constantine: The House of Mystery
Enemy
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask
The Fault in Our Stars
The Field Guide to Evil
Fighting
From Hell
Garfield
Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties
Ghost & Rosa
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan 3
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Ivanhoe
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Laggies
The Last Word
Life After Beth
Lions for Lambs
Man of the Year
Miles Ahead
Mojave
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
The One
The Possession
Remember
Revenge of the Green Dragons
The Rover
Son of a Gun
Thunderstruck
Transcendence
The Transporter Refueled
Trouble With the Curve
Tusk
American Sniper (Aug. 21)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (Aug. 25)
Victor and Valentino Season 3C (Aug. 26)
Wolf (2021) (Aug. 26)
HBO Original Programming
Industry Season 2
Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 2 (Aug. 4)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions Season 17 (Aug. 9)
The Princess (Aug. 13)
House of the Dragon Series Premiere (Aug. 21)
Katrina Babies (Aug. 24)
House of Ho Season 2 (Aug. 25)
Specials
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life (Aug. 5)
The Smiling Friends Go to Brazil (Aug. 7)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Before Midnight
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Serpico
Good Watch
(500) Days of Summer
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Courage Under Fire
The Devil Wears Prada
Downhill Racer
Escape From Alcatraz
Everybody Loves Somebody
Face/Off
A Fish Called Wanda
Gonzo
Leaving Las Vegas
Letter from Masanjia
The Machinist
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
Once
Once Upon a Time in the West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Pet Sematary (1989)
Prophecy
River’s Edge
Rockaway
The Shootist
Thief
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
We Were Soldiers
The Yards
Licorice Pizza (Aug. 5)
1900 (Aug. 31)
Family Watch
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Aug. 10)
Nostalgia Watch
Clockstoppers
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Trek Watch
Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock
Star Trek 4: The Voyage Home
Star Trek 5: The Final Frontier
Star Trek 6: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
If You’re Bored
1 Buck
16 to Life
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
59 Seconds
Aaron’s Blood
Absolution (2015)
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish (2015)
Annapolis
Any Day
Assimilate
The Atoning
Baby Boom
Backstage
Backwoods
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Big Brother Volcano
Crossed the Line
A Dark Place
Dating My Mother
Derek’s Dead
Disappearance
Don’t Click
Drive Me Crazy
Eadweard
Evil Dead
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Feels
Filth
Firewalker
Follow the Prophet
Fright Night (2011)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Getting to Know You
Goodbye Butterfly
Grand Cru
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
The Haunting (1999)
Here On Out
He’s Way More Famous Than You
Hotel Transylvania
The Hornet’s Nest
I Am a Ghost
I Like Me
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Iceland Is Best
I’m Still Here
Impossible Monsters
International Falls
I’ve Got Issues
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
The Killer Elite (1975)
King Arthur
King Kong (1976)
King of Knives
Kingpin
Line of Descent
Lost Bayou
Man From Reno
McLintock
Mermaids
The Middle of X
The Missouri Breaks
Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)
Mr. 3000
Never Heard
New Money
A Night at the Roxbury
Obey
Ronin
Safe Inside
The Saint
Scary Movie 5
Single White Female
Soldiers of Fortune
Step Up Revolution
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman — The Play
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undertow
Vampires Suck
Wayne’s World 2
Weepah Way for Now
White on Rice
Wild Honey Pie!
Writer’s Block
The Wrong Todd (2014)
Wuthering Heights (1970)
Yinz
Yours, Mine & Ours
The Lost City (Aug. 10)
Robocop (2014) (Aug. 20)
Amazon Originals
Game of Spy Series Premiere
Go, Diego, Go!
Cartel Crew
Lopez Complete Series
All or Nothing: Arsenal (Aug. 4)
The Outlaws Season 2 (Aug. 5)
Thirteen Lives (Aug. 5)
A League of Their Own Series Premiere (Aug. 12)
Cosmic Love Series Premiere (Aug. 12)
Making the Cut Season 3 (Aug. 19)
Todo por Lucy Season 2 (Aug. 19)
Samaritan (Aug. 26)
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Babyy (Aug. 26)
Hulu
Must Watch
Black Swan
The Blair Witch Project
The Devil Wears Prada
Groundhog Day
Good Watch
Akeelah and the Bee
Blazing Saddles
Bugsy
Cast Away
Detroit
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Ghostbusters
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Pretty Woman
Shame
Source Code
Synecdoche, New York
War Horse
The Wedding Singer
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
You’ve Got Mail
The Hate U Give (Aug. 15)
Journey to the West (Aug. 15)
Red Cliff (Aug. 15)
Stage Mother (Aug. 15)
What Just Happened (Aug. 15)
Whose Streets? (Aug. 15)
Family Watch
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Surf’s Up
Problematic Watch
Gandhi
My Spidey Senses Are Tingling…
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
If You’re Bored
21
Aqui Entre Nos
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blast From the Past
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Season 1
Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star
The Chronicles of Riddick
Cinderella and Four Knights Season 1
Dan in Real Life
Ghostbusters 2
Good Luck Chuck
Gulliver’s Travels
I Feel Pretty
In Time
Just Go With It
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
The Leisure Seeker
Man on Fire (2004)
Men of Honor
Miles Ahead
Ninja Assassin
Nurse 3-D
The Object of My Affection
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Simply Irresistible
The Sixth Man
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Step Up Revolution
Swimfan
Tower Heist
Uncontrollably Fond Season 1
Vantage Point
Wanderlust
What a Girl Wants
Love Revolution Season 1 (Aug. 15)
The China Hustle (Aug. 15)
Monsters (Aug. 15)
Nymphomaniac Volume 1 (Aug. 15)
Nymphomaniac Volume 2 (Aug. 15)
On the Count of Three (Aug. 17)
International Falls (Aug. 18)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 1B (Aug. 23)
Blippi Season 4 (Aug. 24)
Hostile Territory (Aug. 24)
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Aug. 26)
Premieres
Password Series Premiere (Aug. 10)
Keep This Between Us Series Premiere (Aug. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
Reservation Dogs Season 2 (Aug. 3)
PREY (Aug. 5)
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 7 (Aug. 11)
This Fool Series Premiere (Aug. 12)
Children of the Underground Series Premiere (Aug. 13)
Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers Series Premiere (Aug. 15)
Hotties Series Premiere (Aug. 16)
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 3 (Aug. 18)
Mike Series Premiere (Aug. 25)
Welcome to Wrexham Series Premiere (Aug. 25)
Little Demon Series Premiere (Aug. 26)
The Patient Series Premiere (Aug. 30)
The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 (Aug. 31)
Specials
CMA Fest (Aug. 4)