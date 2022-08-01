The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Love & Basketball

Good Watch

8 Mile

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The Town

Flight (Aug. 2)

Skyfall (Aug. 5)

The Nice Guys (Aug. 9)

Dope (Aug. 11)

Disobedience (Aug. 26)

Nostalgia Watch

Above the Rim

Battle: Los Angeles

Miss Congeniality

Space Jam (1996)

Flashy Thing Watch

Men in Black

Men in Black 2

Men in Black 3

My Spidey Senses Are Tingling…

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

If You’re Bored

28 Days

The Age of Adeline

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Made of Honor

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars Season 13

Polly Pocket Season 4 Part 2

She’s Funny That Way

Top Gear Season 29–30

Woman in Gold

The Informer (Aug. 5)

Riverdale Season 6 (Aug. 7)

Ancient Aliens Season 4 (Aug. 15)

Learn to Swim (Aug. 15)

A Cowgirl’s Song (Aug. 21)

Netflix Programming

Big Tree City Series Premiere

Buba (Aug. 3)

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ‘99 (Aug. 3)

Don’t Blame Karma! (Aug. 3)

Good Morning, Verônica Season 2 (Aug. 3)

Lady Tamara Series Premiere (Aug. 4)

Kakegurui Twin Series Premiere (Aug. 4)

Super Giant Robot Brothers Series Premiere (Aug. 4)

Wedding Season (Aug. 4)

Carter (Aug. 5)

Darlings (Aug. 5)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Aug. 5)

The Sandman Series Premiere (Aug. 5)

Reclaim (Aug. 6)

Code Name: Emperor (Aug. 8)

Team Zenko Go Season 2 (Aug. 8)

I Just Killed My Dad Series Premiere (Aug. 9)

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (Aug. 10)

Heartsong (Aug. 10)

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Aug. 10)

Instant Dream Home Series Premiere (Aug. 10)

Iron Chef Brazil Series Premiere (Aug. 10)

Locke & Key Season 3 (Aug. 10)

School Tales The Series Series Premiere (Aug. 10)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 (Aug. 11)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (Aug. 11)

13: The Musical (Aug. 12)

A Model Family Series Premiere (Aug. 12)

Day Shift (Aug. 12)

Never Have I Ever Season 3 (Aug. 12)

Deepa & Anoop Series Premiere (Aug. 15)

Untold Volume 2 (Aug. 16)

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Aug. 16)

High Heat Series Premiere (Aug. 17)

Junior Baking Show Season 6 (Aug. 17)

Look Both Ways (Aug. 17)

Royal Teen (Aug. 17)

Unsuspicious Series Premiere (Aug. 17)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 (Aug. 18)

INside the Mind of a Cat (Aug. 18)

Tekken: Bloodline Series Premiere (Aug. 18)

The Cuphead Show! Part 2 (Aug. 19)

Echoes Series Premiere (Aug. 19)

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) Series Premiere (Aug. 19)

Glow Up Season 4 (Aug. 19)

Kleo Series Premiere (Aug. 19)

The Next 365 Days (Aug. 19)

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (Aug. 20)

Chad and JT Go Deep Series Premiere (Aug. 23)

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (Aug. 23)

Lost Ollie Series Premiere (Aug. 24)

Mo Series Premiere (Aug. 24)

Queer Eye: Brazil Series Premiere (Aug. 24)

Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Aug. 24)

Selling The OC Series Premiere (Aug. 24)

Under Fire Series Premiere (Aug. 24)

Watch Out, We’re Mad (Aug. 24)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3 (Aug. 25)

History 101 Season 2 (Aug. 25)

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure Series Premiere (Aug. 25)

That’s Amor (Aug. 25)

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way Series Premiere (Aug. 26)

Loving Adults (Aug. 26)

Ludik Series Premiere (Aug. 26)

Me Time (Aug. 26)

Seoul Vibe (Aug. 26)

Under Her Control (Aug. 29)

Mighty Express Season 7 (Aug. 29)

I AM A KILLER Season 3 (Aug. 30)

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (Aug. 30)

Club América vs. Club América (Aug. 31)

Family Secrets Series Premiere (Aug. 31)

I Came By (Aug. 31)

Specials

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (Aug. 2)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Blow Out

Blue Velvet

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Love & Basketball

Good Watch

A Most Violent Year

Amy

Belle (2013)

Bug

Children of a Lesser God

Days of Being Wild

The Devil’s Backbone

The End of the Tour

Ex Machina

Fantastic Voyage

Gaslight (1944)

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai

The Great Escape

Late August, Early September

Lean on Pete

Little Men

Little Women (1994)

Locke

Mississippi Grind

Mystic Pizza

The Notebook

Objective, Burma!

Obvious Child

Out of the Past

Slow West

Source Code

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Whiplash

Belle (2021) (Aug. 3)

Belfast (Aug. 5)

Family Watch

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Stardust

Teen Titans Go Season 7C

Sondheim Watch

Original Cast Album: Company

Cocteau Watch

The Blood of a Poet

The Testament of Orpheus

Nostalgia Watch

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

If You’re Bored

The Adderall Diaries

Barely Lethal

Biker Boyz

Cadillac Man

The Captive

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Chasing Papi

Chocolate City

Colors

Damien Omen 2

Dark Places

DC Showcases Short: Constantine: The House of Mystery

Enemy

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask

The Fault in Our Stars

The Field Guide to Evil

Fighting

From Hell

Garfield

Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties

Ghost & Rosa

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan 3

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Ivanhoe

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Laggies

The Last Word

Life After Beth

Lions for Lambs

Man of the Year

Miles Ahead

Mojave

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

The One

The Possession

Remember

Revenge of the Green Dragons

The Rover

Son of a Gun

Thunderstruck

Transcendence

The Transporter Refueled

Trouble With the Curve

Tusk

American Sniper (Aug. 21)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (Aug. 25)

Victor and Valentino Season 3C (Aug. 26)

Wolf (2021) (Aug. 26)

HBO Original Programming

Industry Season 2

Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 2 (Aug. 4)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions Season 17 (Aug. 9)

The Princess (Aug. 13)

House of the Dragon Series Premiere (Aug. 21)

Katrina Babies (Aug. 24)

House of Ho Season 2 (Aug. 25)

Specials

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life (Aug. 5)

The Smiling Friends Go to Brazil (Aug. 7)

Must Watch

Before Midnight

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Serpico

Good Watch

(500) Days of Summer

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Courage Under Fire

The Devil Wears Prada

Downhill Racer

Escape From Alcatraz

Everybody Loves Somebody

Face/Off

A Fish Called Wanda

Gonzo

Leaving Las Vegas

Letter from Masanjia

The Machinist

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

Once

Once Upon a Time in the West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Pet Sematary (1989)

Prophecy

River’s Edge

Rockaway

The Shootist

Thief

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

We Were Soldiers

The Yards

Licorice Pizza (Aug. 5)

1900 (Aug. 31)

Family Watch

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Aug. 10)

Nostalgia Watch

Clockstoppers

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Trek Watch

Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock

Star Trek 4: The Voyage Home

Star Trek 5: The Final Frontier

Star Trek 6: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

If You’re Bored

1 Buck

16 to Life

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

59 Seconds

Aaron’s Blood

Absolution (2015)

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish (2015)

Annapolis

Any Day

Assimilate

The Atoning

Baby Boom

Backstage

Backwoods

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Big Brother Volcano

Crossed the Line

A Dark Place

Dating My Mother

Derek’s Dead

Disappearance

Don’t Click

Drive Me Crazy

Eadweard

Evil Dead

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Feels

Filth

Firewalker

Follow the Prophet

Fright Night (2011)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

Getting to Know You

Goodbye Butterfly

Grand Cru

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

The Haunting (1999)

Here On Out

He’s Way More Famous Than You

Hotel Transylvania

The Hornet’s Nest

I Am a Ghost

I Like Me

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Iceland Is Best

I’m Still Here

Impossible Monsters

International Falls

I’ve Got Issues

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

The Killer Elite (1975)

King Arthur

King Kong (1976)

King of Knives

Kingpin

Line of Descent

Lost Bayou

Man From Reno

McLintock

Mermaids

The Middle of X

The Missouri Breaks

Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)

Mr. 3000

Never Heard

New Money

A Night at the Roxbury

Obey

Ronin

Safe Inside

The Saint

Scary Movie 5

Single White Female

Soldiers of Fortune

Step Up Revolution

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman — The Play

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undertow

Vampires Suck

Wayne’s World 2

Weepah Way for Now

White on Rice

Wild Honey Pie!

Writer’s Block

The Wrong Todd (2014)

Wuthering Heights (1970)

Yinz

Yours, Mine & Ours

The Lost City (Aug. 10)

Robocop (2014) (Aug. 20)

Amazon Originals

Game of Spy Series Premiere

Go, Diego, Go!

Cartel Crew

Lopez Complete Series

All or Nothing: Arsenal (Aug. 4)

The Outlaws Season 2 (Aug. 5)

Thirteen Lives (Aug. 5)

A League of Their Own Series Premiere (Aug. 12)

Cosmic Love Series Premiere (Aug. 12)

Making the Cut Season 3 (Aug. 19)

Todo por Lucy Season 2 (Aug. 19)

Samaritan (Aug. 26)

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Babyy (Aug. 26)

Must Watch

Black Swan

The Blair Witch Project

The Devil Wears Prada

Groundhog Day

Good Watch

Akeelah and the Bee

Blazing Saddles

Bugsy

Cast Away

Detroit

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Ghostbusters

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Pretty Woman

Shame

Source Code

Synecdoche, New York

War Horse

The Wedding Singer

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

You’ve Got Mail

The Hate U Give (Aug. 15)

Journey to the West (Aug. 15)

Red Cliff (Aug. 15)

Stage Mother (Aug. 15)

What Just Happened (Aug. 15)

Whose Streets? (Aug. 15)

Family Watch

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Muppets Take Manhattan

Surf’s Up

Problematic Watch

Gandhi

My Spidey Senses Are Tingling…

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

If You’re Bored

21

Aqui Entre Nos

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blast From the Past

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Season 1

Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star

The Chronicles of Riddick

Cinderella and Four Knights Season 1

Dan in Real Life

Ghostbusters 2

Good Luck Chuck

Gulliver’s Travels

I Feel Pretty

In Time

Just Go With It

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

The Leisure Seeker

Man on Fire (2004)

Men of Honor

Miles Ahead

Ninja Assassin

Nurse 3-D

The Object of My Affection

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Simply Irresistible

The Sixth Man

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Step Up Revolution

Swimfan

Tower Heist

Uncontrollably Fond Season 1

Vantage Point

Wanderlust

What a Girl Wants

Love Revolution Season 1 (Aug. 15)

The China Hustle (Aug. 15)

Monsters (Aug. 15)

Nymphomaniac Volume 1 (Aug. 15)

Nymphomaniac Volume 2 (Aug. 15)

On the Count of Three (Aug. 17)

International Falls (Aug. 18)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 1B (Aug. 23)

Blippi Season 4 (Aug. 24)

Hostile Territory (Aug. 24)

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Aug. 26)

Premieres

Password Series Premiere (Aug. 10)

Keep This Between Us Series Premiere (Aug. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

Reservation Dogs Season 2 (Aug. 3)

PREY (Aug. 5)

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 7 (Aug. 11)

This Fool Series Premiere (Aug. 12)

Children of the Underground Series Premiere (Aug. 13)

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers Series Premiere (Aug. 15)

Hotties Series Premiere (Aug. 16)

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 3 (Aug. 18)

Mike Series Premiere (Aug. 25)

Welcome to Wrexham Series Premiere (Aug. 25)

Little Demon Series Premiere (Aug. 26)

The Patient Series Premiere (Aug. 30)

The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 (Aug. 31)

Specials

CMA Fest (Aug. 4)