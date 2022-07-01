The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jul. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Catch Me If You Can

GoodFellas

Mean Girls

Good Watch

Boogie Nights

The Dark Knight Rises

Deliverance

The Dirty Dozen

Falls Around Her

Natural Born Killers

Seven

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Zero Dark Thirty

Leave No Trace (Jul. 4)

Binge Watch

One Piece New Episodes (Jul. 22)



Problematic Watch

Blue Jasmine



Nostalgia Watch

Big Daddy

Will Watch

﻿I Am Legend

The Pursuit of Happyness

If You’re Bored

A Call to Spy

Final Score

Insidious

LOL

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Snatch

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Blair Witch (2016) (Jul. 3)

The Flash Season 8 (Jul. 7)

Vinland Saga Season 1 (Jul. 7)

12 Strong (Jul. 10)

Uncharted (Jul. 15)

Umma (Jul. 16)

August: Osage County (Jul. 26)

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (Jul. 26)

The Wretched (Jul. 31)

Netflix Programming

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2

Control Z Season 3 (Jul. 6)

Girl in the Picture (Jul. 6)

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (Jul. 6)

King of Stonks Series Premiere (Jul. 6)

Karma’s World Season 3 (Jul. 7)

Boo, Bitch Series Premiere (Jul. 8)

Capitani Season 2 (Jul. 8)

Dangerous Liaisons (Jul. 8)

How To Build a Sex Room Series Premiere (Jul. 8)

Incantation (Jul. 8)

Jewel (Jul. 8)

The Longest Night Series Premiere (Jul. 8)

Ranveer vs. Wild With Bear Grylls (Jul. 8)

The Sea Beast (Jul. 8)

For Jojo (Jul. 11)

Valley of the Dead (Jul. 11)

How to Change Your Mind (Jul. 12)

My Daughter’s Killer (Jul. 12)

Big Timber Season 2 (Jul. 13)

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Jul. 13)

Hurts Like Hell Series Premiere (Jul. 13)

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (Jul. 13)

Sintonia Season 3 (Jul. 13)

Under the Amalfi Sun (Jul. 13)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Jul. 14)

Resident Evil Series Premiere (Jul. 14)

Alba Series Premiere (Jul. 15)

Country Queen Series Premiere (Jul. 15)

Farzar Series Premiere (Jul. 15)

Love Goals (Jaadugar) (Jul. 15)

Mom, Don’t Do That! Series Premiere (Jul. 15)

Persuasion (Jul. 15)

Remarriage & Desires Series Premiere (Jul. 15)

Live is Life (Jul. 18)

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (Jul. 18)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (Jul. 18)

Too Old for Fairy Tales (Jul. 18)

Bad Exorcist Seasons 1–2 (Jul. 20)

Virgin River Season 4 (Jul. 20)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 (Jul. 21)

Blown Away Season 3 (Jul. 22)

The Gray Man (Jul. 22)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 5 (Jul. 25)

DI4RIES Series Premiere (Jul. 26)

Street Food: USA (Jul. 26)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 4 (Jul. 27)

Dream Home Makeover Season 3 (Jul. 27)

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Jul. 27)

Pipa (Jul. 27)

Rebelde Season 2 (Jul. 27)

A Cut Above (Jul.. 28)

Another Self Series Premiere (Jul. 28)

Keep Breathing Series Premiere (Jul. 28)

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Jul. 28)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2 (Jul. 29)

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Jul. 29)

The Entitled (Jul. 29)

Fanático Series Premiere (Jul. 29)

Purple Hearts (Jul. 29)

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Jul. 29)

Uncoupled Series Premiere (Jul. 29)

Specials

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (Jul. 12)

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (Jul. 19)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Before Midnight (Jul. 2)

Mad Max: Fury Road (Jul. 9)

Good Watch

Bringing Out the Dead

David Copperfield (1935)

The Heat

The Impossible

Julia

Last Night in Soho

Pawn Sacrifice

Postcards From the Edge

The Raid 2

A Simple Plan

Sin City (2005)

Sleepless in Seattle

This Is Elvis

Thoroughbreds

Warrior

What’s Eating GIlbert Grape

The World’s End

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (Jul. 12)

Godzilla (2014) (Jul. 16)

Binge Watch

Superman & Lois Season 2 (Jul. 29)

Family Watch

Rio 2

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

If You’re Bored

Act of Valor

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

Arbitrage

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer

Backstabbing for Beginners

Baggage Claim

Blanes Esquina Muller

Catch a Fire

Code of Silence

The Con Is On

Confidence

The Counselor

Godzilla (1998)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

The Great American Pastime

Hollow Man

I Spy

Indecent Proposal

A Kind of Murder

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts)

The Legends of Zorro

Lisztomania

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

Losing Isaiah

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter

Mrs. Winterbourne

The Other Woman

One for the Money

Running Scared (1986)

Safe (2012)

The Satanic Rites of Dracula

She’s Having a Baby

Sleepers

Snow Day

Suite Francaise

That Awkward Moment

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Sidewalk Stories (Jul. 2)

Kung Fu Season 2 (Jul. 15)

Walker Season 2 (Jul. 23)

The Milestone Generation (Jul. 29)

HBO Original Programming

How to Screw It All Up Series Premiere

The Plot Thickens Season 3

Miss S Series Premiere (Jul. 7)

The Visitors Series Premiere (Jul. 7)

The Anarchists Series Premiere (Jul. 10)

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 (Jul. 11)

Craig of the Creek Season 4C (Jul. 12)

Edge of the Earth Series Premiere (Jul. 12)

FBoy Island Season 2 (Jul. 14)

Vote for Juan Season 3 (Jul. 14)

The Rehearsal Series Premiere (Jul. 15)

Rat in the Kitchen Series Premiere (Jul. 17)

We Baby Bears Season 1D (Jul. 19)

Almost Fly Series Premiere (Jul. 21)

The Last Movie Stars Series Premiere (Jul. 21)

Pacto Brutal: O Assassinato de Daniella Perez Series Premiere (Jul. 21)

Rap Sh!t Series Premiere (Jul. 21)

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1A (Jul. 26)

We Met in Virtual Reality (Jul. 27)

Citizen Ashe (Jul. 28)

Love Monster Season 3 (Jul. 28)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Series Premiere (Jul. 28)

Wellington Paranormal Season 4 (Jul. 28)

Specials

Doctor Who: Eve of Faleks

Must Watch

Clueless

Dead Ringers

Hot Fuzz

Raging Bull

Good Watch

Blue Jay

Cedar Rapids

Coffy

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Dark Waters

Dave Made a Maze

Europa Report

Eye of the Needle

The Fighter

Gladiator

The Gospel According to André

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

The Italian Job (2003)

Jacob’s Ladder

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Lincoln

Mandela (1997)

Patriot Games

The Queen of Versailles

Revolutionary Road

Speed

Sunset Song

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tucked

Venus and Serena

Wargames

Binge Watch

Alternatino With Arturo Castro Season 1

Problematic Watch

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Broadway Danny Rose

Midnight in Paris

Rosemary’s Baby



Family Watch

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Nostalgia Watch

Jennifer’s Body

Babs Watch

Yentl

Gaga Watch

House of Gucci (Jul. 2)

Madge Watch

Body of Evidence



Will Watch

Ali

Bey Movie

The Fighting Temptations

If You’re Bored

Very Cavallari Complete Series

16-Love

52 Pick-Up

Adventure Boyz

Aeon Flux

All Roads to Pearla

The Arbors

As Long as We Both Shall LIve

Attack of the Unknown

Awaken the Shadowman

Barry Munday

Betrayed

Blown Away

Cadillac Man

Call of the Wolf

Changeland

Chasing Molly

Coyotaje

Criminal Law

Cruel Hearts (2020)

Cruiser

Dark Blue (2003)

DC Noir

Drillbit Taylor

Easy Does It

A Feral World

Four Feathers (2002)

Forev

French Postcards

Frisky

Futureworld

The General’s Daughter

Gino’s Wife

Good Neighbors

Here Comes the Devil

High-Rise

Hobo With a Shotgun

A Hologram for the King

The Honor Farm

The Hunted (2003)

Hot Dog … The Movie

In Action

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Internal Affairs

Into the Blue

Iris Warriors

Jamie Marks Is Dead

John Dies at the End

Kiltro

Little Man Tate

Loves Spell

Lust For Love

Moments in Spacetime

The Mongolian Connection

No Way to Live

Party With Me

Pieces of April

Play the Game

The Posthuman Project

Pretty Ugly People

Racing With the Moon

The Republic of Two

The Rest of Us

Runner

Say Your Prayers

Slash

Son of God

Stay

Stuff

The Sum of All Fears

Swiped

Switchback

The Time Machine (2002)

Unicorn City

A Very Brady Sequel

Virtuosity

We Love You, Sally Carmichael!

We Take the Low Road

When Icarus Fell

Prizefighter (Jul. 22)

Amazon Originals

The Terminal List Series Premiere

Warriors on the Field (Jul. 8)

1UP (Jul. 15)

Don’t Make Me Go (Jul. 15)

Forever Summer: Hamptons Series Premiere (Jul. 15)

Anything’s Possible (Jul. 22)

Paper Girls Series Premiere (Jul. 29)

Good Watch

127 Hours

The Descendants

The Gospel According to André

Joy Ride

Kung Fu Hustle

Milk

Rachel Getting Married

Sexy Beast

Sorry to Bother You

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Wave

What’s Love Got to Do With It

Working Girl

Minamata (Jul. 8)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (Jul. 12)

Venus and Serena (Jul. 15)

Viva (2015) (Jul. 15)

The Hater (Jul. 17)

You Are Not My Mother (Jul. 21)

Topside (Jul. 24)

Hatching (Jul. 29)

Client 9 (Jul. 31)

Binge Watch

Feud Season 1

Killing Eve Season 4 (Jul. 10)

The Americans Complete Series (Jul. 29)

Family Watch

Curious George (Jul. 11)

Danger and Intrigue Watch

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Nostalgia Watch

Any Given Sunday

Big Trouble in Little China

Jumanji (1995)

Maid in Manhattan

Dance Battle Watch

Step Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Step Up 3

Will Watch

Independence Day

Bey Movie

Cadillac Records

If You’re Bored

The Amazing Race Season 32

Are You the One? Season 1

Because I Said So

Billboard Dad

Black Ink Crew Seasons 5–6

Black Knight

Bogus

Bride Wars

The Challenge Season 34

Closed Circuit

Contraband

Death Race

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

First Knight

Ghost Rider

Godsend

Heist

Hysteria

Insidious

John Dies at the End

Knock Knock

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice

Little Richard

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta Seasons 4–5

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Money Train

Nim’s Island

Passport to Paris

Poseidon

Post Grad

Que Pena Tu Vida

Radio

The Replacement Killers

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9

School Daze

The Sitter

Switching Goals

Taxi

Te Presento a Laura

That’s My Boy

The Tourist

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

The Watch

Asking For It (Jul. 2)

Ginger’s Tale (Jul. 5)

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 (Jul. 7)

Ultrasound (Jul. 7)

Rehearsals Season 1 (Jul. 8)

Gold (Jul. 9)

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 (Jul. 11)

Missing Season 1 (Jul. 12)

The Case Study of Vanitas Season 1 (Jul. 13)

Room 203 (Jul. 14)

Cooks vs. Cons Season 1 (Jul. 15)

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 14 (Jul. 15)

Deadly Women Season 13 (Jul. 15)

Murder Comes to Town Seasons 1–3 (Jul. 15)

Obsession: Dark Desires Seasons 4–5 (Jul. 15)

The Bachelorette Season 10 (Jul. 15)

Centurion (Jul. 15)

Filth (Jul. 15)

Hobo With a Shotgun (Jul. 15)

I’m Still Here (Jul. 15)

Ragnarok (Jul. 15)

Sex, Guaranteed (Jul. 15)

The Cursed (Jul. 18)

Milkwater (Jul. 21)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Jul. 25)

A Day to Die (Jul. 31)

Premieres

Generation Gap Series Premiere (Jul. 8)

Press Your Luck Season 4 Premiere (Jul. 8)

The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 Premiere (Jul. 11)

Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 Premiere (Jul. 11)

The Final Straw Series Premiere (Jul. 11)

Who Do You Think You Are? Series Premiere (Jul. 11)

The Bachelorette Season 19 Premiere (Jul. 12)

Claim to Fame Series Premiere (Jul. 12)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Premiere (Jul. 13)

Everything’s Trash Series Premiere (Jul. 14)

American Horror Stories Season 2 Premiere (Jul. 21)

Grown-ish Season 5 Premiere (Jul. 21)

Hulu Original Programming

The Princess

Maggie Series Premiere (Jul. 6)

Solar Opposites Season 3 (Jul. 13)

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons Series Premiere (Jul. 14)

Aftershock (Jul. 19)

Santa Evita Series Premiere (Jul. 26)

Not Okay (Jul. 29)