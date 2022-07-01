The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jul. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Catch Me If You Can
GoodFellas
Mean Girls
Good Watch
Boogie Nights
The Dark Knight Rises
Deliverance
The Dirty Dozen
Falls Around Her
Natural Born Killers
Seven
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Zero Dark Thirty
Leave No Trace (Jul. 4)
Binge Watch
One Piece New Episodes (Jul. 22)
Problematic Watch
Blue Jasmine
Nostalgia Watch
Big Daddy
Will Watch
I Am Legend
The Pursuit of Happyness
If You’re Bored
A Call to Spy
Final Score
Insidious
LOL
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Snatch
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Blair Witch (2016) (Jul. 3)
The Flash Season 8 (Jul. 7)
Vinland Saga Season 1 (Jul. 7)
12 Strong (Jul. 10)
Uncharted (Jul. 15)
Umma (Jul. 16)
August: Osage County (Jul. 26)
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (Jul. 26)
The Wretched (Jul. 31)
Netflix Programming
Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2
Control Z Season 3 (Jul. 6)
Girl in the Picture (Jul. 6)
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (Jul. 6)
King of Stonks Series Premiere (Jul. 6)
Karma’s World Season 3 (Jul. 7)
Boo, Bitch Series Premiere (Jul. 8)
Capitani Season 2 (Jul. 8)
Dangerous Liaisons (Jul. 8)
How To Build a Sex Room Series Premiere (Jul. 8)
Incantation (Jul. 8)
Jewel (Jul. 8)
The Longest Night Series Premiere (Jul. 8)
Ranveer vs. Wild With Bear Grylls (Jul. 8)
The Sea Beast (Jul. 8)
For Jojo (Jul. 11)
Valley of the Dead (Jul. 11)
How to Change Your Mind (Jul. 12)
My Daughter’s Killer (Jul. 12)
Big Timber Season 2 (Jul. 13)
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Jul. 13)
Hurts Like Hell Series Premiere (Jul. 13)
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (Jul. 13)
Sintonia Season 3 (Jul. 13)
Under the Amalfi Sun (Jul. 13)
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Jul. 14)
Resident Evil Series Premiere (Jul. 14)
Alba Series Premiere (Jul. 15)
Country Queen Series Premiere (Jul. 15)
Farzar Series Premiere (Jul. 15)
Love Goals (Jaadugar) (Jul. 15)
Mom, Don’t Do That! Series Premiere (Jul. 15)
Persuasion (Jul. 15)
Remarriage & Desires Series Premiere (Jul. 15)
Live is Life (Jul. 18)
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (Jul. 18)
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (Jul. 18)
Too Old for Fairy Tales (Jul. 18)
Bad Exorcist Seasons 1–2 (Jul. 20)
Virgin River Season 4 (Jul. 20)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5 (Jul. 21)
Blown Away Season 3 (Jul. 22)
The Gray Man (Jul. 22)
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 5 (Jul. 25)
DI4RIES Series Premiere (Jul. 26)
Street Food: USA (Jul. 26)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 4 (Jul. 27)
Dream Home Makeover Season 3 (Jul. 27)
The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Jul. 27)
Pipa (Jul. 27)
Rebelde Season 2 (Jul. 27)
A Cut Above (Jul.. 28)
Another Self Series Premiere (Jul. 28)
Keep Breathing Series Premiere (Jul. 28)
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Jul. 28)
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2 (Jul. 29)
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time (Jul. 29)
The Entitled (Jul. 29)
Fanático Series Premiere (Jul. 29)
Purple Hearts (Jul. 29)
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Jul. 29)
Uncoupled Series Premiere (Jul. 29)
Specials
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (Jul. 12)
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (Jul. 19)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Before Midnight (Jul. 2)
Mad Max: Fury Road (Jul. 9)
Good Watch
Bringing Out the Dead
David Copperfield (1935)
The Heat
The Impossible
Julia
Last Night in Soho
Pawn Sacrifice
Postcards From the Edge
The Raid 2
A Simple Plan
Sin City (2005)
Sleepless in Seattle
This Is Elvis
Thoroughbreds
Warrior
What’s Eating GIlbert Grape
The World’s End
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (Jul. 12)
Godzilla (2014) (Jul. 16)
Binge Watch
Superman & Lois Season 2 (Jul. 29)
Family Watch
Rio 2
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
If You’re Bored
Act of Valor
Angels in the Outfield (1951)
Arbitrage
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer
Backstabbing for Beginners
Baggage Claim
Blanes Esquina Muller
Catch a Fire
Code of Silence
The Con Is On
Confidence
The Counselor
Godzilla (1998)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
The Great American Pastime
Hollow Man
I Spy
Indecent Proposal
A Kind of Murder
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts)
The Legends of Zorro
Lisztomania
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
Losing Isaiah
Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter
Mrs. Winterbourne
The Other Woman
One for the Money
Running Scared (1986)
Safe (2012)
The Satanic Rites of Dracula
She’s Having a Baby
Sleepers
Snow Day
Suite Francaise
That Awkward Moment
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Sidewalk Stories (Jul. 2)
Kung Fu Season 2 (Jul. 15)
Walker Season 2 (Jul. 23)
The Milestone Generation (Jul. 29)
HBO Original Programming
How to Screw It All Up Series Premiere
The Plot Thickens Season 3
Miss S Series Premiere (Jul. 7)
The Visitors Series Premiere (Jul. 7)
The Anarchists Series Premiere (Jul. 10)
Tuca & Bertie Season 3 (Jul. 11)
Craig of the Creek Season 4C (Jul. 12)
Edge of the Earth Series Premiere (Jul. 12)
FBoy Island Season 2 (Jul. 14)
Vote for Juan Season 3 (Jul. 14)
The Rehearsal Series Premiere (Jul. 15)
Rat in the Kitchen Series Premiere (Jul. 17)
We Baby Bears Season 1D (Jul. 19)
Almost Fly Series Premiere (Jul. 21)
The Last Movie Stars Series Premiere (Jul. 21)
Pacto Brutal: O Assassinato de Daniella Perez Series Premiere (Jul. 21)
Rap Sh!t Series Premiere (Jul. 21)
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1A (Jul. 26)
We Met in Virtual Reality (Jul. 27)
Citizen Ashe (Jul. 28)
Love Monster Season 3 (Jul. 28)
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Series Premiere (Jul. 28)
Wellington Paranormal Season 4 (Jul. 28)
Specials
Doctor Who: Eve of Faleks
Prime Video
Must Watch
Clueless
Dead Ringers
Hot Fuzz
Raging Bull
Good Watch
Blue Jay
Cedar Rapids
Coffy
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Dark Waters
Dave Made a Maze
Europa Report
Eye of the Needle
The Fighter
Gladiator
The Gospel According to André
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
The Italian Job (2003)
Jacob’s Ladder
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Lincoln
Mandela (1997)
Patriot Games
The Queen of Versailles
Revolutionary Road
Speed
Sunset Song
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tucked
Venus and Serena
Wargames
Binge Watch
Alternatino With Arturo Castro Season 1
Problematic Watch
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Broadway Danny Rose
Midnight in Paris
Rosemary’s Baby
Family Watch
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Nostalgia Watch
Jennifer’s Body
Babs Watch
Yentl
Gaga Watch
House of Gucci (Jul. 2)
Madge Watch
Body of Evidence
Will Watch
Ali
Bey Movie
The Fighting Temptations
If You’re Bored
Very Cavallari Complete Series
16-Love
52 Pick-Up
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
All Roads to Pearla
The Arbors
As Long as We Both Shall LIve
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken the Shadowman
Barry Munday
Betrayed
Blown Away
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Changeland
Chasing Molly
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts (2020)
Cruiser
Dark Blue (2003)
DC Noir
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
A Feral World
Four Feathers (2002)
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
The General’s Daughter
Gino’s Wife
Good Neighbors
Here Comes the Devil
High-Rise
Hobo With a Shotgun
A Hologram for the King
The Honor Farm
The Hunted (2003)
Hot Dog … The Movie
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Blue
Iris Warriors
Jamie Marks Is Dead
John Dies at the End
Kiltro
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust For Love
Moments in Spacetime
The Mongolian Connection
No Way to Live
Party With Me
Pieces of April
Play the Game
The Posthuman Project
Pretty Ugly People
Racing With the Moon
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Slash
Son of God
Stay
Stuff
The Sum of All Fears
Swiped
Switchback
The Time Machine (2002)
Unicorn City
A Very Brady Sequel
Virtuosity
We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
We Take the Low Road
When Icarus Fell
Prizefighter (Jul. 22)
Amazon Originals
The Terminal List Series Premiere
Warriors on the Field (Jul. 8)
1UP (Jul. 15)
Don’t Make Me Go (Jul. 15)
Forever Summer: Hamptons Series Premiere (Jul. 15)
Anything’s Possible (Jul. 22)
Paper Girls Series Premiere (Jul. 29)
Hulu
Good Watch
127 Hours
The Descendants
The Gospel According to André
Joy Ride
Kung Fu Hustle
Milk
Rachel Getting Married
Sexy Beast
Sorry to Bother You
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Wave
What’s Love Got to Do With It
Working Girl
Minamata (Jul. 8)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (Jul. 12)
Venus and Serena (Jul. 15)
Viva (2015) (Jul. 15)
The Hater (Jul. 17)
You Are Not My Mother (Jul. 21)
Topside (Jul. 24)
Hatching (Jul. 29)
Client 9 (Jul. 31)
Binge Watch
Feud Season 1
Killing Eve Season 4 (Jul. 10)
The Americans Complete Series (Jul. 29)
Family Watch
Curious George (Jul. 11)
Danger and Intrigue Watch
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Nostalgia Watch
Any Given Sunday
Big Trouble in Little China
Jumanji (1995)
Maid in Manhattan
Dance Battle Watch
Step Up
Step Up 2: The Streets
Step Up 3
Will Watch
Independence Day
Bey Movie
Cadillac Records
If You’re Bored
The Amazing Race Season 32
Are You the One? Season 1
Because I Said So
Billboard Dad
Black Ink Crew Seasons 5–6
Black Knight
Bogus
Bride Wars
The Challenge Season 34
Closed Circuit
Contraband
Death Race
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
First Knight
Ghost Rider
Godsend
Heist
Hysteria
Insidious
John Dies at the End
Knock Knock
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
The Librarian: Quest for the Spear
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines
The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice
Little Richard
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta Seasons 4–5
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Money Train
Nim’s Island
Passport to Paris
Poseidon
Post Grad
Que Pena Tu Vida
Radio
The Replacement Killers
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9
School Daze
The Sitter
Switching Goals
Taxi
Te Presento a Laura
That’s My Boy
The Tourist
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
The Watch
Asking For It (Jul. 2)
Ginger’s Tale (Jul. 5)
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 1 (Jul. 7)
Ultrasound (Jul. 7)
Rehearsals Season 1 (Jul. 8)
Gold (Jul. 9)
Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 (Jul. 11)
Missing Season 1 (Jul. 12)
The Case Study of Vanitas Season 1 (Jul. 13)
Room 203 (Jul. 14)
Cooks vs. Cons Season 1 (Jul. 15)
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 14 (Jul. 15)
Deadly Women Season 13 (Jul. 15)
Murder Comes to Town Seasons 1–3 (Jul. 15)
Obsession: Dark Desires Seasons 4–5 (Jul. 15)
The Bachelorette Season 10 (Jul. 15)
Centurion (Jul. 15)
Filth (Jul. 15)
Hobo With a Shotgun (Jul. 15)
I’m Still Here (Jul. 15)
Ragnarok (Jul. 15)
Sex, Guaranteed (Jul. 15)
The Cursed (Jul. 18)
Milkwater (Jul. 21)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Jul. 25)
A Day to Die (Jul. 31)
Premieres
Generation Gap Series Premiere (Jul. 8)
Press Your Luck Season 4 Premiere (Jul. 8)
The $100,000 Pyramid Season 6 Premiere (Jul. 11)
Celebrity Family Feud Season 8 Premiere (Jul. 11)
The Final Straw Series Premiere (Jul. 11)
Who Do You Think You Are? Series Premiere (Jul. 11)
The Bachelorette Season 19 Premiere (Jul. 12)
Claim to Fame Series Premiere (Jul. 12)
What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Premiere (Jul. 13)
Everything’s Trash Series Premiere (Jul. 14)
American Horror Stories Season 2 Premiere (Jul. 21)
Grown-ish Season 5 Premiere (Jul. 21)
Hulu Original Programming
The Princess
Maggie Series Premiere (Jul. 6)
Solar Opposites Season 3 (Jul. 13)
Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons Series Premiere (Jul. 14)
Aftershock (Jul. 19)
Santa Evita Series Premiere (Jul. 26)
Not Okay (Jul. 29)