When Slate published our list of the 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time, we expected we’d hear from readers. Did we ever! The tweets came at us like a runaway bus. Everyone has a favorite pop-culture death, and it turned out we left everyone’s favorite pop-culture death off our list.

That’s part of the fun of making lists like this, of course: arguing about them! These scenes are formative, and they stick with you forever. I’m still broken up that I couldn’t find room for any deaths from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. (Probably I’d go with Joyce, but then I think of poor Jenny Calendar…) I rage at the sky: Who is the idiot who didn’t put Alan Rickman in Die Hard on this list?! But it was me. I am the idiot. I’ll take that regret to my grave, after plummeting off a 35-story tower, pistol in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And despite thinking about this subject for so long, I was still coming up with great examples the day we published!

worked on this project for three years and JUST thought of this one pic.twitter.com/g4ZTEUyab8 — Dan Kois (@dankois) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

So it’s not surprising that readers, also, had opinions. Heck, one reader pointed out we left out an entire artistic medium that is famous for its death scenes (opera). That is correct. We regret the error.

The deaths that readers tweeted at me fall into two categories.

Deaths That Were Real Contenders for the List

Glad Aerith made the list but I would have tried to find away to add Bing Bong. https://t.co/hCD3NSPsWf pic.twitter.com/uxHupcJIbJ — Obi-Sean Kenobi (@Melanism) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

Bing Bong from Inside Out is indeed a tragic death, but I decided we didn’t need multiple Disney/Pixar scenes, and Ellie is undefeated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I could kvetch about horror choices forever, but the derivative Scream over the singular chest-burster in Alien is the worst. Butch Cassidy should be in. So should James Caan in Godfather just out of respect. And a more fun Shakespeare choice would be... 'Exit, pursued by a bear" — Jason Zinoman (@zinoman) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

All due respect to horror expert Zinoman, but the Scream death scene rules. However, he is correct that the Alien chest-burster also rules.

I also selfishly think Susan from Seinfeld should be on there just for how hilariously absurd it is — CUP CHAMPS - Justin Losacco (@justinlosacco) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps no television series has ever taken death less seriously than Seinfeld. This was a real contender.

A list like this obviously has to leave out countless entries, but a few I'd include--for very different reasons--myself:



the forest god (Princess Mononoke)



Eleanor (Haunting of Hill House [the novel])



Susan (Seinfeld) https://t.co/h8KN5uS5xw — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Forest God! Agghh!

I'd throw in Leslie's death in Bridge to Terabithia, Judge Turpin's in Sweeney, and Whizzer's in Falsettoland. — Len Schiff, the Modern Warrior-Artist (@Golem_of_Queens) July 20, 2022

Three great ones, but I’m especially partial to the execution of Judge Turpin. Gruesome!

Advertisement

Pac-Man! Brilliant! I’m nominating Narcissus, Maude Flanders, God (Nietzsche), and Madeline Ashton. pic.twitter.com/bLRraNL1k1 — Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) July 20, 2022

Madeline Ashton from Death Becomes Her is a fantastic suggestion. Unfortunately God (Nietzsche) is a nonfictional death, and thereby ineligible.

Advertisement

Possible addition: The 1929 death of Mary Gold in THE GUMPS, a shocking moment in one of the most popular comic strips of its time. https://t.co/EHG5wtHVmx https://t.co/fixqrSnjE7 — Harry McCracken 🇺🇦 (@harrymccracken) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I knew very little about this one, but reportedly distraught callers overwhelmed the operators at the Chicago Tribune when this character died.

Advertisement

Oh man, absolutely heartless. That’s Joe Gillis, narrating his own death from beyond the grave in Sunset Boulevard.

Advertisement

Emma in Terms of Endearment — Biba Adams🇻🇮 (@BibatheDiva) July 20, 2022

I swear, this would have made the list, if only we didn’t already have not one but two Larry McMurtry-related deaths! Not only Gus from Lonesome Dove, but Jack Twist from Brokeback Mountain, for which McMurtry co-wrote the screenplay. Boy, could that guy write a death scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

... and (an even harder laugh) this one: https://t.co/GmCo6UMfUB — Not That John Williams (@johnwilliamsnyt) July 20, 2022

Let’s just agree that this was No. 51.

Deaths That Were Not, in Any Way, Real Contenders for the List

OPTIMUS PRIME TURNED GRAY. THE DEATH DISSOLVED HIS PAINT JOB. — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) July 20, 2022

Absolutely not.