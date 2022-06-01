The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jun. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

The Departed

The Hurt Locker

Titanic

Good Watch

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Edge of Seventeen

The Fighter

Lean on Me

The Professional

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (Jun. 13)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Jun. 16)

It (2017) (Jun. 19)

Philomena (Jun. 20)

Binge Watch

One Piece New Episodes (Jun. 22)

Family Watch

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Sing 2 (Jun. 22)



Nostalgia Watch

Dumb and Dumber

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Cruise Watch

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol

Garfield Watch

The Amazing Spider-Man

Nick Watch

All That Seasons 2–3 (Jun. 21)

Kenan and Kel Seasons 1–2 (Jun. 21)

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Seasons 1–2 (Jun. 21)

Zoey 101 Seasons 1–2 (Jun. 21)

If You’re Bored

The Boy

Dear John

Eraser

The Girl Next Door

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Life as We Know It

The Players Club

Soul Plane

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

The DUFF (Jun. 2)

Straight Up (Jun. 5)

Closet Monster (Jun. 10)

Top Gear Season 27–28 (Jun. 10)

Vice (Jun. 10)

The Mole Seasons 3–4 (Jun. 14)

Front Cover (Jun. 15)

Rainbow High Season 2 (Jun. 17)

Charmed (2018) Season 4 (Jun. 18)

The Mist (Jun. 22)

Legacies Season 4 (Jun. 24)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 (Jun. 25)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (Jun. 30)

Netflix Programming

Borgen — Power & Glory Series Premiere (Jun. 2)

As the Crow Flies Series Premiere (Jun. 3)

Floor Is Lava Season 2 (Jun. 3)

Interceptor (Jun. 3)

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Jun. 3)

The Perfect Mother Series Premiere (Jun. 3)

Surviving Summer (Jun. 3)

Two Summers Series Premiere (Jun. 3)

Action Pack Season 2 (Jun. 6)

That’s My Time With David Letterman Series Premiere (Jun. 7)

Baby Fever Series Premiere (Jun. 8)

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Jun. 8)

Hustle (Jun. 8)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Jun. 8)

Rhythm + Flow: France (Jun. 9)

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (Jun. 10)

First Kill Series Premiere (Jun. 10)

Intimacy Series Premiere (Jun. 10)

Peaky Blinders Season 6 (Jun. 10)

Trees of Peace (Jun. 10)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures Series Premiere (Jun. 13)

Halftime (Jun. 14)

Centauro (Jun. 15)

God’s Favorite Idiot Series Premiere (Jun. 15)

Heart Parade (Jun. 15)

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Series Premiere (Jun. 15)

Maldivas Series Premiere (Jun. 15)

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet Series Premiere (Jun. 15)

The Wrath of God (Jun. 15)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Jun. 16)

Karma’s World Music Videos Season 2 (Jun. 16)

Love & Anarchy Season 2 (Jun. 16)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta (Jun. 16)

The Martha Mitchell Effect (Jun. 17)

She Season 2 (Jun. 17)

Spiderhead (Jun. 17)

The War Next-Door Season 2 (Jun. 17)

You Don’t Know Me Series Premiere (Jun. 17)

Alchemy of Souls Series Premiere (Jun. 18)

Spriggan (Jun. 18)

Civil (Jun. 19)

Doom of Love (Jun. 20)

The Future Of (Jun. 21)

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Jun. 22)

Love & Gelato (Jun. 22)

Snowflake Mountain Series Premiere (Jun. 22)

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 (Jun. 22)

First Class Series Premiere (Jun. 23)

Queen Series Premiere (Jun. 23)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 2 (Jun. 24)

The Man From Toronto (Jun. 24)

Man vs. Bee Series Premiere (Jun. 24)

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area Series Premiere (Jun. 24)

Best of the Fest (Jun. 26)

Cafe Minamdang Series Premiere (Jun. 27)

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (Jun. 27)

Blasted (Jun. 28)

Beauty (Jun. 29)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Series Premiere (Jun. 29)

Pirate Gold of Adak Island Series Premiere (Jun. 29)

The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 (Jun. 29)

Bastard!!: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Jun. 30)

Sharkdog Season 2 (Jun. 30)

Specials

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (Jun. 2)

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (Jun. 6)

Stand Out: An LGBT+ Celebration (Jun. 9)

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (Jun. 10)

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (Jun. 11)

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Jun. 13)

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (Jun. 14)

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (Jun. 16)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Jun. 21)

Bruna Louise: Demolition (Jun. 22)

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Jun. 28)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Klute

Paris is Burning

Good Watch

13 Going on 30

The Bank Job

Beach Rats

Border

Chef

Colossal

Dark Passage

Domino (2005)

The Firm

First Blood

Hairspray (2007)

The Harvey Girls

How They Got Over

How to Survive a Plague

I’ll See You in My Dreams

The Mask

Macbeth (2015)

McQueen

My Days of Mercy

The One I Love

The Rainmaker (1997)

Ride the High Country

Sleepers

A Star is Born (2018)

Total Recall (1990)

Watchmen

The Card Counter (Jun. 10)

Julia (Jun. 30)

Binge Watch

Doctor Who Season 13 (Jun. 6)

La Unidad Season 2 (Jun. 15)

Wellington Paranormal Season 3 (Jun. 23)

Tuca and Bertie Season 2 (Jun. 24)

Family Watch

The Adventures of Mark Twain

Bee Movie

Victor and Valentino Season 3B (Jun. 10)

Lucas the Spider Season 1B (Jun. 17)

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up! (Jun. 19)

Nostalgia Watch

300

The Da Vinci Code

Gridiron Gang

The Holiday

Rambo 3

Rambo First Blood Part 2

Summer Watch

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

If You’re Bored

Abduction

Across the Universe

The Amazing Panda Adventure

Angels & Demons

The Ant Bully

Assassination Nation

Babylon A.D.

Blue Bayou

Caro Comes Out

The Con is On

Damsel

Day Breakers

Extraction (2020)

Guess Who

Highlander

Horsemen

How Do You Know

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

The Last Movie Star

Life Partners

Major League 2

Major League: Back to the Minors

My Boss’s Daughter

My Dead Dad

Papi

Religulous

Remember Me

Ride Along

Sabotage

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Suite Française

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Unfinished Song

W.

What Happens in Vegas

The World According to Garp

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Nudo Mixteco (Jun. 3)

Total Dramarama Season 3A (Jun. 6)

Naomi Complete Series (Jun. 10)

Odo Season 3 (Jun. 10)

Las Mejores Familias (aka The Best Families) (Jun. 17)

Non-Stop (Jun. 17)

Birdgirl Season 2 (Jun. 20)

All American: Homecoming Season 1 (Jun. 22)

Bing Season 1B (Jun. 24)

Rich and Shameless Season 1 (Jun. 24)

HBO Original Programming

On My Way With Irina Rimes (Jun. 3)

Irma Vep Series Premiere (Jun. 6)

The Janes (Jun. 8)

Amsterdam Series Premiere (Jun. 9)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (Jun. 9)

Summer Camp Island Season 6 (Jun. 9)

Father of the Bride Premiere (Jun. 16)

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Jun. 22)

Little Ellen Season 3 (Jun. 23)

Menudo: Forever Young (Jun. 23)

Westworld Season 4 (Jun. 26)

PCC O Poder Segredo (Jun. 30)

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground (Jun. 30)

Must Watch

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Groundhog Day

Good Watch

Antwone Fisher

Black Swan

Call Me By Your Name

Fences

Galaxy Quest

In & Out

Juno

Mother!

Philadelphia

Rejoice and Shout

Shaun of the Dead

Top Gun

Whip It!

World’s Greatest Dad

No Time to Die (Jun. 10)

The Wolf of Wall Street (Jun. 12)

Binge Watch

Will & Grace Complete Series

New York Undercover Complete Series

Family Watch

Megamind

Nostalgia Watch

The Brady Bunch Movie

Mr. Mom

The Sandlot

White Men Can’t Jump

The Wiz

Problematic Watch

Annie Hall

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Sparkly Vampire Watch

Twilight

Twilight: New Moon

Twilight: Eclipse

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Beyoncé Watch

The Fighting Temptations

If You’re Bored

Baby Monitor Murders

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream

Dr. Doolittle (1998)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Half Baked

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Honeymooners (2005)

I Think I Love My Wife

The Love Letter (1998)

Meatballs

Mermaids

The Mod Squad

Mr. Wrong

The Nanny Diaries

Next Day Air

Not Without My Daughter

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps

The Presidio

Sabrina

Snake Eyes

Switchback

The Time Machine

The Transporter

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Walking Tall (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (Jun. 5)

My Fake Boyfriends (Jun. 12)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (Jun. 12)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (Jun. 17)

Amazon Originals

The Boys Season 3 (Jun. 3)

Fairfax Season 2 (Jun. 10)

The Lake Series Premiere (Jun. 17)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Premiere (Jun. 17)

At Home With the Gils Series Premiere (Jun. 24)

Boundless (aka Sin Límites) Series Premiere (Jun. 24)

Chloe Series Premiere (Jun. 24)

The One That Got Away Series Premiere (Jun. 24)

Bang Bang Baby Complete Subtitles Season 1 (Jun. 30)

Must Watch

Alien

Aliens

Good Watch

50 First Dates

An Education

Bridesmaids

Burn After Reading

The Devil Wears Prada

Dick

Get Low

In the Line of Fire

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Napoleon Dynamite

Prometheus

Results

Slumdog Millionaire

There’s Something About Mary

Try Harder!

Vacancy

White God

The Worst Person in the World (Jun. 13)

Two Lovers (Jun. 15)

World’s Greatest Dad (Jun. 15)

The Wrecking Crew (Jun. 15)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Jun. 17)

Prince Avalanche (Jun. 30)

Binge Watch

Glee Complete Series

Vida Seasons 1–2 (Jun. 7)

Family Watch

Happy Feet

Happy Feet 2

Muppets From Space

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Nostalgia Watch

Bewitched

The Wedding Planner

Weekend at Bernie’s

Problematic Watch

The Fifth Element

The Professional

Look, A. O. Scott Liked It

Freddy Got Fingered

Ripley Watch

Alien 3

Alien: Resurrection

Alien v. Predator

Alien v. Predator: Requiem

Yipee-Ki-Yay Watch

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Live Free or Die Hard

A Good Day to Die Hard

Predator Watch

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

If You’re Bored

The 6th Day

30 Minutes or Less

The American

Cabin Fever

Compadres

Country Strong

The Dilemma

Disturbing the Peace

Don Jon

Fred Claus

The Girl Next Door

Go For It

Gridiron Gang

The Last Tourist

Lemon

Masterminds

New Year’s Eve

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps

Push

Reign Over Me

Robots

RV

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Untraceable

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness

The DUFF (Jun. 2)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (Jun. 5)

Hotel Hell Complete Series (Jun. 6)

The Accursed (Jun. 7)

Between Me and My Mind (Jun. 7)

Queens of Pain (Jun. 7)

Killer Cases Season 2 (Jun. 8)

The Dog Knight (Jun. 9)

Indemnity (Jun. 9)

Undercover Boss Seasons 8–10 (Jun. 10)

Here Before (Jun. 11)

Warhunt (Jun. 11)

Intrigo: Samaria (Jun. 12)

The Free Fall (Jun. 13)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season 2 (Jun. 15)

Alone Season 8 (Jun. 15)

American Pickers Season 1 (Jun. 15)

Ancient Aliens Season 17 (Jun. 15)

Assembly Required Season 1 (Jun. 15)

Backroad Truckers Season 1 (Jun. 15)

The Burning Plain (Jun. 15)

Crime Beat Seasons 1–3A (Jun. 15)

Dance Moms Seasons 3–4 (Jun. 15)

Dirty Rotten Cleaners Season 1 (Jun. 15)

Duck Dynasty Seasons 1–2 and 4 (Jun. 15)

Europa Report (Jun. 15)

Frontera (Jun. 15)

The Good Doctor (2011) (Jun. 15)

Hoarders Seasons 5, 7–9, and 13 (Jun. 15)

I Melt With You (Jun. 15)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole Season 2 (Jun. 15)

Leave It to Geege Season 1 (Jun. 15)

Lost Car Rescue Season 1 (Jun. 15)

Married at First Sight Seasons 13 (Jun. 15)

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Season 3 (Jun. 15)

Mountain Men Seasons 7–9 (Jun. 15)

Obsessed With the Babysitter (Jun. 15)

Pawn Stars Season 18 (Jun. 15)

Roman to the Rescue Season 1C (Jun. 15)

Scary Movie 5 (Jun. 15)

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Jun. 15)

The Ledge (Jun. 18)

Ted K (Jun. 18)

The Burning Sea (Jun. 23)

Big Gold Brick (Jun. 25)

Gasoline Alley (Jun. 25)

The Desperate Hour (f.k.a. Lakewood) (Jun. 26)

Flawless (2007) (Jun. 30)

Premieres

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself Series Premiere

Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters Season 3 Premiere

American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Premiere (Jun. 7)

The Old Man Series Premiere (Jun. 17)

Motherland: Fort Salem Final Season Premiere (Jun. 22)

The Bear Series Premiere (Jun. 23)

Hulu Original Programming

The Croods: Family Tree Season 3 (Jun. 2)

The Orville: New Horizons Series Premiere (Jun. 2)

Fire Island (Jun. 3)

Love, Victor Final Season (Jun. 15)

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (Jun. 28)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Final Season (Jun. 30)

Specials

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Livestream Days 1–4 (Jun. 16)