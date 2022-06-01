The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jun. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Departed
The Hurt Locker
Titanic
Good Watch
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Edge of Seventeen
The Fighter
Lean on Me
The Professional
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (Jun. 13)
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Jun. 16)
It (2017) (Jun. 19)
Philomena (Jun. 20)
Binge Watch
One Piece New Episodes (Jun. 22)
Family Watch
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Sing 2 (Jun. 22)
Nostalgia Watch
Dumb and Dumber
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Steel Magnolias (1989)
Cruise Watch
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible 2
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol
Garfield Watch
The Amazing Spider-Man
Nick Watch
All That Seasons 2–3 (Jun. 21)
Kenan and Kel Seasons 1–2 (Jun. 21)
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Seasons 1–2 (Jun. 21)
Zoey 101 Seasons 1–2 (Jun. 21)
If You’re Bored
The Boy
Dear John
Eraser
The Girl Next Door
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Life as We Know It
The Players Club
Soul Plane
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
The DUFF (Jun. 2)
Straight Up (Jun. 5)
Closet Monster (Jun. 10)
Top Gear Season 27–28 (Jun. 10)
Vice (Jun. 10)
The Mole Seasons 3–4 (Jun. 14)
Front Cover (Jun. 15)
Rainbow High Season 2 (Jun. 17)
Charmed (2018) Season 4 (Jun. 18)
The Mist (Jun. 22)
Legacies Season 4 (Jun. 24)
Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 (Jun. 25)
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (Jun. 30)
Netflix Programming
Borgen — Power & Glory Series Premiere (Jun. 2)
As the Crow Flies Series Premiere (Jun. 3)
Floor Is Lava Season 2 (Jun. 3)
Interceptor (Jun. 3)
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Jun. 3)
The Perfect Mother Series Premiere (Jun. 3)
Surviving Summer (Jun. 3)
Two Summers Series Premiere (Jun. 3)
Action Pack Season 2 (Jun. 6)
That’s My Time With David Letterman Series Premiere (Jun. 7)
Baby Fever Series Premiere (Jun. 8)
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Jun. 8)
Hustle (Jun. 8)
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Jun. 8)
Rhythm + Flow: France (Jun. 9)
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (Jun. 10)
First Kill Series Premiere (Jun. 10)
Intimacy Series Premiere (Jun. 10)
Peaky Blinders Season 6 (Jun. 10)
Trees of Peace (Jun. 10)
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures Series Premiere (Jun. 13)
Halftime (Jun. 14)
Centauro (Jun. 15)
God’s Favorite Idiot Series Premiere (Jun. 15)
Heart Parade (Jun. 15)
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Series Premiere (Jun. 15)
Maldivas Series Premiere (Jun. 15)
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet Series Premiere (Jun. 15)
The Wrath of God (Jun. 15)
Dead End: Paranormal Park (Jun. 16)
Karma’s World Music Videos Season 2 (Jun. 16)
Love & Anarchy Season 2 (Jun. 16)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta (Jun. 16)
The Martha Mitchell Effect (Jun. 17)
She Season 2 (Jun. 17)
Spiderhead (Jun. 17)
The War Next-Door Season 2 (Jun. 17)
You Don’t Know Me Series Premiere (Jun. 17)
Alchemy of Souls Series Premiere (Jun. 18)
Spriggan (Jun. 18)
Civil (Jun. 19)
Doom of Love (Jun. 20)
The Future Of (Jun. 21)
The Hidden Lives of Pets (Jun. 22)
Love & Gelato (Jun. 22)
Snowflake Mountain Series Premiere (Jun. 22)
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 (Jun. 22)
First Class Series Premiere (Jun. 23)
Queen Series Premiere (Jun. 23)
Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 2 (Jun. 24)
The Man From Toronto (Jun. 24)
Man vs. Bee Series Premiere (Jun. 24)
Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area Series Premiere (Jun. 24)
Best of the Fest (Jun. 26)
Cafe Minamdang Series Premiere (Jun. 27)
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (Jun. 27)
Blasted (Jun. 28)
Beauty (Jun. 29)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo Series Premiere (Jun. 29)
Pirate Gold of Adak Island Series Premiere (Jun. 29)
The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 (Jun. 29)
Bastard!!: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Jun. 30)
Sharkdog Season 2 (Jun. 30)
Specials
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (Jun. 2)
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill (Jun. 6)
Stand Out: An LGBT+ Celebration (Jun. 9)
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute (Jun. 10)
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (Jun. 11)
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (Jun. 13)
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live (Jun. 14)
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special (Jun. 16)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Jun. 21)
Bruna Louise: Demolition (Jun. 22)
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (Jun. 28)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Klute
Paris is Burning
Good Watch
13 Going on 30
The Bank Job
Beach Rats
Border
Chef
Colossal
Dark Passage
Domino (2005)
The Firm
First Blood
Hairspray (2007)
The Harvey Girls
How They Got Over
How to Survive a Plague
I’ll See You in My Dreams
The Mask
Macbeth (2015)
McQueen
My Days of Mercy
The One I Love
The Rainmaker (1997)
Ride the High Country
Sleepers
A Star is Born (2018)
Total Recall (1990)
Watchmen
The Card Counter (Jun. 10)
Julia (Jun. 30)
Binge Watch
Doctor Who Season 13 (Jun. 6)
La Unidad Season 2 (Jun. 15)
Wellington Paranormal Season 3 (Jun. 23)
Tuca and Bertie Season 2 (Jun. 24)
Family Watch
The Adventures of Mark Twain
Bee Movie
Victor and Valentino Season 3B (Jun. 10)
Lucas the Spider Season 1B (Jun. 17)
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up! (Jun. 19)
Nostalgia Watch
300
The Da Vinci Code
Gridiron Gang
The Holiday
Rambo 3
Rambo First Blood Part 2
Summer Watch
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
If You’re Bored
Abduction
Across the Universe
The Amazing Panda Adventure
Angels & Demons
The Ant Bully
Assassination Nation
Babylon A.D.
Blue Bayou
Caro Comes Out
The Con is On
Damsel
Day Breakers
Extraction (2020)
Guess Who
Highlander
Horsemen
How Do You Know
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
The Last Movie Star
Life Partners
Major League 2
Major League: Back to the Minors
My Boss’s Daughter
My Dead Dad
Papi
Religulous
Remember Me
Ride Along
Sabotage
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Suite Française
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Unfinished Song
W.
What Happens in Vegas
The World According to Garp
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
Nudo Mixteco (Jun. 3)
Total Dramarama Season 3A (Jun. 6)
Naomi Complete Series (Jun. 10)
Odo Season 3 (Jun. 10)
Las Mejores Familias (aka The Best Families) (Jun. 17)
Non-Stop (Jun. 17)
Birdgirl Season 2 (Jun. 20)
All American: Homecoming Season 1 (Jun. 22)
Bing Season 1B (Jun. 24)
Rich and Shameless Season 1 (Jun. 24)
HBO Original Programming
On My Way With Irina Rimes (Jun. 3)
Irma Vep Series Premiere (Jun. 6)
The Janes (Jun. 8)
Amsterdam Series Premiere (Jun. 9)
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (Jun. 9)
Summer Camp Island Season 6 (Jun. 9)
Father of the Bride Premiere (Jun. 16)
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Jun. 22)
Little Ellen Season 3 (Jun. 23)
Menudo: Forever Young (Jun. 23)
Westworld Season 4 (Jun. 26)
PCC O Poder Segredo (Jun. 30)
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground (Jun. 30)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Groundhog Day
Good Watch
Antwone Fisher
Black Swan
Call Me By Your Name
Fences
Galaxy Quest
In & Out
Juno
Mother!
Philadelphia
Rejoice and Shout
Shaun of the Dead
Top Gun
Whip It!
World’s Greatest Dad
No Time to Die (Jun. 10)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Jun. 12)
Binge Watch
Will & Grace Complete Series
New York Undercover Complete Series
Family Watch
Megamind
Nostalgia Watch
The Brady Bunch Movie
Mr. Mom
The Sandlot
White Men Can’t Jump
The Wiz
Problematic Watch
Annie Hall
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Sparkly Vampire Watch
Twilight
Twilight: New Moon
Twilight: Eclipse
Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Beyoncé Watch
The Fighting Temptations
If You’re Bored
Baby Monitor Murders
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream
Dr. Doolittle (1998)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Half Baked
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Honeymooners (2005)
I Think I Love My Wife
The Love Letter (1998)
Meatballs
Mermaids
The Mod Squad
Mr. Wrong
The Nanny Diaries
Next Day Air
Not Without My Daughter
The Nutty Professor (1996)
Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps
The Presidio
Sabrina
Snake Eyes
Switchback
The Time Machine
The Transporter
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Walking Tall (2004)
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (Jun. 5)
My Fake Boyfriends (Jun. 12)
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (Jun. 12)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (Jun. 17)
Amazon Originals
The Boys Season 3 (Jun. 3)
Fairfax Season 2 (Jun. 10)
The Lake Series Premiere (Jun. 17)
The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Premiere (Jun. 17)
At Home With the Gils Series Premiere (Jun. 24)
Boundless (aka Sin Límites) Series Premiere (Jun. 24)
Chloe Series Premiere (Jun. 24)
The One That Got Away Series Premiere (Jun. 24)
Bang Bang Baby Complete Subtitles Season 1 (Jun. 30)
Hulu
Must Watch
Alien
Aliens
Good Watch
50 First Dates
An Education
Bridesmaids
Burn After Reading
The Devil Wears Prada
Dick
Get Low
In the Line of Fire
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Napoleon Dynamite
Prometheus
Results
Slumdog Millionaire
There’s Something About Mary
Try Harder!
Vacancy
White God
The Worst Person in the World (Jun. 13)
Two Lovers (Jun. 15)
World’s Greatest Dad (Jun. 15)
The Wrecking Crew (Jun. 15)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Jun. 17)
Prince Avalanche (Jun. 30)
Binge Watch
Glee Complete Series
Vida Seasons 1–2 (Jun. 7)
Family Watch
Happy Feet
Happy Feet 2
Muppets From Space
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Nostalgia Watch
Bewitched
The Wedding Planner
Weekend at Bernie’s
Problematic Watch
The Fifth Element
The Professional
Look, A. O. Scott Liked It
Freddy Got Fingered
Ripley Watch
Alien 3
Alien: Resurrection
Alien v. Predator
Alien v. Predator: Requiem
Yipee-Ki-Yay Watch
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Live Free or Die Hard
A Good Day to Die Hard
Predator Watch
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
If You’re Bored
The 6th Day
30 Minutes or Less
The American
Cabin Fever
Compadres
Country Strong
The Dilemma
Disturbing the Peace
Don Jon
Fred Claus
The Girl Next Door
Go For It
Gridiron Gang
The Last Tourist
Lemon
Masterminds
New Year’s Eve
The Nutty Professor (1996)
Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps
Push
Reign Over Me
Robots
RV
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Untraceable
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
Your Highness
The DUFF (Jun. 2)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (Jun. 5)
Hotel Hell Complete Series (Jun. 6)
The Accursed (Jun. 7)
Between Me and My Mind (Jun. 7)
Queens of Pain (Jun. 7)
Killer Cases Season 2 (Jun. 8)
The Dog Knight (Jun. 9)
Indemnity (Jun. 9)
Undercover Boss Seasons 8–10 (Jun. 10)
Here Before (Jun. 11)
Warhunt (Jun. 11)
Intrigo: Samaria (Jun. 12)
The Free Fall (Jun. 13)
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season 2 (Jun. 15)
Alone Season 8 (Jun. 15)
American Pickers Season 1 (Jun. 15)
Ancient Aliens Season 17 (Jun. 15)
Assembly Required Season 1 (Jun. 15)
Backroad Truckers Season 1 (Jun. 15)
The Burning Plain (Jun. 15)
Crime Beat Seasons 1–3A (Jun. 15)
Dance Moms Seasons 3–4 (Jun. 15)
Dirty Rotten Cleaners Season 1 (Jun. 15)
Duck Dynasty Seasons 1–2 and 4 (Jun. 15)
Europa Report (Jun. 15)
Frontera (Jun. 15)
The Good Doctor (2011) (Jun. 15)
Hoarders Seasons 5, 7–9, and 13 (Jun. 15)
I Melt With You (Jun. 15)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole Season 2 (Jun. 15)
Leave It to Geege Season 1 (Jun. 15)
Lost Car Rescue Season 1 (Jun. 15)
Married at First Sight Seasons 13 (Jun. 15)
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Season 3 (Jun. 15)
Mountain Men Seasons 7–9 (Jun. 15)
Obsessed With the Babysitter (Jun. 15)
Pawn Stars Season 18 (Jun. 15)
Roman to the Rescue Season 1C (Jun. 15)
Scary Movie 5 (Jun. 15)
Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Jun. 15)
The Ledge (Jun. 18)
Ted K (Jun. 18)
The Burning Sea (Jun. 23)
Big Gold Brick (Jun. 25)
Gasoline Alley (Jun. 25)
The Desperate Hour (f.k.a. Lakewood) (Jun. 26)
Flawless (2007) (Jun. 30)
Premieres
America’s Got Talent Season 17 Premiere
Dancing With Myself Series Premiere
Fantasy Island Season 2 Premiere
Lego Masters Season 3 Premiere
American Ninja Warrior Season 14 Premiere (Jun. 7)
The Old Man Series Premiere (Jun. 17)
Motherland: Fort Salem Final Season Premiere (Jun. 22)
The Bear Series Premiere (Jun. 23)
Hulu Original Programming
The Croods: Family Tree Season 3 (Jun. 2)
The Orville: New Horizons Series Premiere (Jun. 2)
Fire Island (Jun. 3)
Love, Victor Final Season (Jun. 15)
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (Jun. 28)
Madagascar: A Little Wild Final Season (Jun. 30)
Specials
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Livestream Days 1–4 (Jun. 16)