The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
When Harry Met Sally
Good Watch
42
Corpse Bride
Dirty Harry
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
A River Runs Through It
Road to Perdition
War of the Worlds (2005)
You’ve Got Mail
Ben Is Back (May 20)
Binge Watch
Outlander Season 5 (May 10)
One Piece New Episodes (May 22)
Eerie Watch
Servant of the People Seasons 2–3 (May 16)
Scorpion Botox Watch
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
Jackass 4.5 (May 20)
Cowabunga! Watch
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 1 (May 31)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 1 (May 31)
If You’re Bored
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
Are You the One? Season 6
Blippi Wonders Season 1
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Den of Thieves
Empire State
John Q
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Season 1 (May 5)
Borrego (May 14)
PJ Masks Season 4 (May 15)
Blippi’s Adventures (May 16)
Netflix Programming
Octonauts: Above & Beyond Season 2 (May 2)
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (May 3)
40 Years Young (May 4)
The Circle Season 4 (May 4)
El Marginal Season 5 (May 4)
Meltdown: Three Mile Island (May 4)
Summertime Season 3 (May 4)
Blood Sisters Series Premiere (May 5)
Clark Series Premiere (May 5)
The Pentaverate Series Premiere (May 5)
Wild Babies (May 5)
Along for the Ride (May 6)
Marmaduke (May 6)
The Sound of Magic Series Premiere (May 6)
Thar (May 6)
The Takedown (May 6)
Welcome to Eden Series Premiere (May 6)
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War Series Premiere (May 9)
Workin’ Moms Season 6 (May 10)
42 Days of Darkness Series Premiere (May 10)
Brotherhood Season 2 (May 10)
Operation Mincemeat (May 10)
Our Father (May 10)
The Getaway King (May 10)
Maverix (May 12)
Savage Beauty Series Premiere (May 12)
Bling Empire Season 2 (May 13)
THe Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri Series Premiere (May 13)
The Lincoln Lawyer Series Premiere (May 13)
New Heights Series Premiere (May 13)
Senior Year (May 13)
Vampire in the Garden Series Premiere (May 16)
The Future Diary Season 2 (May 17)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (May 18)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. Series Premiere (May 18)
The Perfect Family (May 18)
Toscana (May 18)
Who Killed Sara? Season 3 (May 18)
A Perfect Pairing (May 19)
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (May 19)
The G Word With Adam Conover Series Premiere (May 19)
Insiders Season 2 (May 19)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (May 19)
F*ck Love Too (May 20)
Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 (May 20)
Wrong Side of the Tracks Series Premiere (May 20)
Godspeed (May 23)
Sea of Love (May 23)
Larva Pendant (May 25)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 (May 25)
Insiders Season 2 (May 26)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (May 26)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 3 (May 26)
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 (May 27)
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (May 30)
Specials
Christina P: Mom Genes (May 8)
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (May 19)
HBO Max
Must Watch
The Big Sleep
The Color Purple
The Fugitive
Sense and Sensibility
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Good Watch
Assassins (2020)
Back to School
Bottle Rocket
Frida
Language Lessons
North Dallas Forty
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Sapphires
Top Secret!
Welcome to the Dollhouse
Young Adult
The Mule (May 17)
Navalny (May 26)
Binge Watch
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B (May 10)
Stath Lets Flats Complete Series (May 27)
Family Watch
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius
The WIld Thornberrys Movie
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B (May 23)
Nostalgia Watch
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
St. Elmo’s Fire
The Beach Makes You Old Watch
Old (May 13)
Reptar Watch
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
The Rugrats Movie
Criterion Watch
An Autumn Afternoon
Chungking Express
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dodes ‘Ka-Den
Downhill (1927)
Dragnet Girl
Early Spring
Early Summer
The End of Summer
Equinox Flower
Fallen Angels
Floating Weeds
Good Morning
High and Low
The Machine That Kills Bad People
Red Beard
Tokyo Twilight
If You’re Bored
47 Ronin (2013)
At Close Range
Calladita
Child 44
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
Domino (2019)
Eraser
Furry Vengeance
Gang Related
Hard Rain
Hart’s War
Julie (1956)
Killers (2010)
Love and Baseball
Masters of the Universe
The Missing
The New Guy
Not Easily Broken
Poseidon
Ringo and His Golden Pistol
Sliding Doors
The Stepford Wives (2004)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
Transporter 3
Unbroken
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
W.E.
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood
You, Me and Dupree
Dear Evan Hansen (May 6)
La Afinadora De Árboles (May 6)
We Baby Bears Season 1 Part C (May 7)
Get Hard (May 9)
Catwoman: Hunted (May 10)
The Matrix: Resurrections (May 10)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A (May 10)
Hank Zipzer (May 13)
Smalls Season 4 (May 13)
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part B (May 17)
Identidad Tomada (May 20)
Fast Foodies Season 2 (May 22)
Blippi: Learn With Blippi (May 27)
Blippi Special (May 27)
Blippi Visits (May 27)
Blippi Wonders (May 27)
Ghost Seasons 1–2 (May 27)
The Misery Index Season 3 Part B (May 29)
Miami Vice (May 31)
HBO Original Programming
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (May 3)
Las Bravas F.C. Series Premiere (May 5)
Queen Stars Brazil Series Premiere (May 5)
The Staircase Series Premiere (May 5)
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (May 6)
Hacks Season 2 (May 12)
Who’s By Your Side Series Premiere (May 12)
The Time Traveler’s Wife Series Premiere (May 15)
That Damn Michael Che Season 2 (May 26)
Tig n’ Seek Season 4 (May 26)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Fargo
Good Watch
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blackfish
Courage Under Fire
Crank
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Enemy of the State
Europa Report
Field of Dreams
A League of Their Own
The Namesake
Office Space
Open Range
Platoon
Road to Perdition
Tangerine
Valley Girl
Zero Dark Thirty
Must(ache) Watch
Tombstone
Nostalgia Watch
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Independence Day
Meryl Watch
Mamma Mia!
Waffles Watch
Shrek
Shrek 2
If You’re Bored
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
Bad Influence
Battleship
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eye for an Eye
Fat Albert (2004)
The Guardian (2006)
Hitman
Lucky Number Slevin
Pearl Harbor
The Rage: Carrie 2
Red Tails
Sideways (2021)
Taken
Tooth Fairy 2
The Ugly Truth
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
The Woods
Amazon Originals
Emergency (May 27)
Kick Like Tayla (May 27)
Hulu
Must Watch
Hot Fuzz
Good Watch
The Adjustment Bureau
After Everything
A Beautiful Mind
The Breakfast Club
Cyrus
Dazed and Confused
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Drag Me to Hell
Easy A
Escape From Pretoria
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Grandma
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Once Upon a Time in America
Ong Bak
Pleasantville
Pretty Woman
A Raisin in the Sun (2008)
Saving Face
Still Alice
Take This Waltz
We Own the Night
The Young Victoria
Hatching (May 6)
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (May 15)
Binge Watch
Queen Sugar Season 6 (May 15)
My Hero Academia Season 5 (May 23)
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc Season 1 (May 29)
Family Watch
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Polar Express
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Nostalgia Watch
Billy Madison
Dude, Where’s My Car?
White Men Can’t Jump
Stuart Little Watch
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Resident Evil Watch
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Retribution
If You’re Bored
The A-Team (2010)
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Equity
Fever Pitch (2005)
Fun With Dick and Jane
Gone (2012)
How I Live Now
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Legend of Zorro
Me, Myself, and Irene
Mo’ Money
November Criminals
Nowhere to Run
Ong Bak 2
Ong Bak 3
Open Season 2
Person to Person
The Program
Rock of Ages
Saving Private Perez
Seven Years in Tibet
Superhero Movie
Taken
The Vow
White Bird in a Blizzard
The Wolfman
Daytime Divas Complete Series (May 2)
Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 (May 4)
Last Survivors (May 5)
Italian Studies (May 12)
The Brass Teapot (May 15)
Catfish Season 8E (May 15)
The Mountain Between Us (May 15)
One Last Thing (May 15)
Sundown (May 17)
Demons Complete Series (May 18)
Helix Complete Series (May 18)
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (May 20)
227 Complete Series (May 23)
A Taste of Hunger (May 26)
Intrigo: Death of an Author (May 29)
Gamestop: Rise of the Players (May 31)
Pistol Complete Series (May 31)
If You’re a Birder
The Big Year
Premieres
Duncanville Season 3 Premiere (May 2)
The Chase Season 3 Premiere (May 4)
Holey Moley: Fore-Ever Season 4 Premiere (May 4)
Who Do You Believe? Series Premiere (May 4)
Breeders Season 3 Premiere (May 10)
The Deep End Series Premiere (May 19)
So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Premiere (May 19)
Beat Shazam Season 5 Premiere (May 24)
Don’t Forget the Lyrics Series Premiere (May 24)
The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart Series Premiere (May 26)
Masterchef Season 12 Premiere (May 26)
Shoresy Series Premiere (May 27)
Hulu Original Programming
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 (May 5)
Candy Series Premiere (May 9)
Conversations With Friends Series Premiere (May 15)
The Valet (May 20)
Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (May 26)