The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

When Harry Met Sally



Good Watch

42

Corpse Bride

Dirty Harry

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

A River Runs Through It

Road to Perdition

War of the Worlds (2005)

You’ve Got Mail

Ben Is Back (May 20)

Binge Watch

Outlander Season 5 (May 10)

One Piece New Episodes (May 22)

Eerie Watch

Servant of the People Seasons 2–3 (May 16)

Scorpion Botox Watch

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

Jackass 4.5 (May 20)

Cowabunga! Watch

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 1 (May 31)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 1 (May 31)

If You’re Bored

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

Are You the One? Season 6

Blippi Wonders Season 1

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Den of Thieves

Empire State

John Q

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Season 1 (May 5)

Borrego (May 14)

PJ Masks Season 4 (May 15)

Blippi’s Adventures (May 16)

Netflix Programming

Octonauts: Above & Beyond Season 2 (May 2)

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (May 3)

40 Years Young (May 4)

The Circle Season 4 (May 4)

El Marginal Season 5 (May 4)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (May 4)

Summertime Season 3 (May 4)

Blood Sisters Series Premiere (May 5)

Clark Series Premiere (May 5)

The Pentaverate Series Premiere (May 5)

Wild Babies (May 5)

Along for the Ride (May 6)

Marmaduke (May 6)

The Sound of Magic Series Premiere (May 6)

Thar (May 6)

The Takedown (May 6)

Welcome to Eden Series Premiere (May 6)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War Series Premiere (May 9)

Workin’ Moms Season 6 (May 10)

42 Days of Darkness Series Premiere (May 10)

Brotherhood Season 2 (May 10)

Operation Mincemeat (May 10)

Our Father (May 10)

The Getaway King (May 10)

Maverix (May 12)

Savage Beauty Series Premiere (May 12)

Bling Empire Season 2 (May 13)

THe Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri Series Premiere (May 13)

The Lincoln Lawyer Series Premiere (May 13)

New Heights Series Premiere (May 13)

Senior Year (May 13)

Vampire in the Garden Series Premiere (May 16)

The Future Diary Season 2 (May 17)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (May 18)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. Series Premiere (May 18)

The Perfect Family (May 18)

Toscana (May 18)

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 (May 18)

A Perfect Pairing (May 19)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (May 19)

The G Word With Adam Conover Series Premiere (May 19)

Insiders Season 2 (May 19)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (May 19)

F*ck Love Too (May 20)

Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 (May 20)

Wrong Side of the Tracks Series Premiere (May 20)

Godspeed (May 23)

Sea of Love (May 23)

Larva Pendant (May 25)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 (May 25)

Insiders Season 2 (May 26)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (May 26)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 3 (May 26)

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 (May 27)

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (May 30)

Specials

Christina P: Mom Genes (May 8)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived (May 19)

HBO Max

Must Watch

The Big Sleep

The Color Purple

The Fugitive

Sense and Sensibility

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Good Watch

Assassins (2020)

Back to School

Bottle Rocket

Frida

Language Lessons

North Dallas Forty

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Sapphires

Top Secret!

Welcome to the Dollhouse

Young Adult

The Mule (May 17)

Navalny (May 26)

Binge Watch

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B (May 10)

Stath Lets Flats Complete Series (May 27)

Family Watch

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius

The WIld Thornberrys Movie

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B (May 23)

Nostalgia Watch

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

St. Elmo’s Fire

The Beach Makes You Old Watch

Old (May 13)

Reptar Watch

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

Criterion Watch

An Autumn Afternoon

Chungking Express

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dodes ‘Ka-Den

Downhill (1927)

Dragnet Girl

Early Spring

Early Summer

The End of Summer

Equinox Flower

Fallen Angels

Floating Weeds

Good Morning

High and Low

The Machine That Kills Bad People

Red Beard

Tokyo Twilight

If You’re Bored

47 Ronin (2013)

At Close Range

Calladita

Child 44

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Domino (2019)

Eraser

Furry Vengeance

Gang Related

Hard Rain

Hart’s War

Julie (1956)

Killers (2010)

Love and Baseball

Masters of the Universe

The Missing

The New Guy

Not Easily Broken

Poseidon

Ringo and His Golden Pistol

Sliding Doors

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li

Transporter 3

Unbroken

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

W.E.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood

You, Me and Dupree

Dear Evan Hansen (May 6)

La Afinadora De Árboles (May 6)

We Baby Bears Season 1 Part C (May 7)

Get Hard (May 9)

Catwoman: Hunted (May 10)

The Matrix: Resurrections (May 10)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A (May 10)

Hank Zipzer (May 13)

Smalls Season 4 (May 13)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part B (May 17)

Identidad Tomada (May 20)

Fast Foodies Season 2 (May 22)

Blippi: Learn With Blippi (May 27)

Blippi Special (May 27)

Blippi Visits (May 27)

Blippi Wonders (May 27)

Ghost Seasons 1–2 (May 27)

The Misery Index Season 3 Part B (May 29)

Miami Vice (May 31)

HBO Original Programming

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (May 3)

Las Bravas F.C. Series Premiere (May 5)

Queen Stars Brazil Series Premiere (May 5)

The Staircase Series Premiere (May 5)

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (May 6)

Hacks Season 2 (May 12)

Who’s By Your Side Series Premiere (May 12)

The Time Traveler’s Wife Series Premiere (May 15)

That Damn Michael Che Season 2 (May 26)

Tig n’ Seek Season 4 (May 26)

Must Watch

Fargo

Good Watch

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blackfish

Courage Under Fire

Crank

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Enemy of the State

Europa Report

Field of Dreams

A League of Their Own

The Namesake

Office Space

Open Range

Platoon

Road to Perdition

Tangerine

Valley Girl

Zero Dark Thirty

Must(ache) Watch

Tombstone

Nostalgia Watch

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Independence Day

Meryl Watch

Mamma Mia!

Waffles Watch

Shrek

Shrek 2

If You’re Bored

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

Bad Influence

Battleship

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eye for an Eye

Fat Albert (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Hitman

Lucky Number Slevin

Pearl Harbor

The Rage: Carrie 2

Red Tails

Sideways (2021)

Taken

Tooth Fairy 2

The Ugly Truth

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

The Woods

Amazon Originals

Emergency (May 27)

Kick Like Tayla (May 27)

Must Watch

Hot Fuzz

Good Watch

The Adjustment Bureau

After Everything

A Beautiful Mind

The Breakfast Club

Cyrus

Dazed and Confused

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Drag Me to Hell

Easy A

Escape From Pretoria

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Grandma

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Once Upon a Time in America

Ong Bak

Pleasantville

Pretty Woman

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

Saving Face

Still Alice

Take This Waltz

We Own the Night

The Young Victoria

Hatching (May 6)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (May 15)

Binge Watch

Queen Sugar Season 6 (May 15)

My Hero Academia Season 5 (May 23)

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc Season 1 (May 29)

Family Watch

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Polar Express

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Nostalgia Watch

Billy Madison

Dude, Where’s My Car?

White Men Can’t Jump

Stuart Little Watch

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

Resident Evil Watch

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Retribution

If You’re Bored

The A-Team (2010)

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Equity

Fever Pitch (2005)

Fun With Dick and Jane

Gone (2012)

How I Live Now

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro

Me, Myself, and Irene

Mo’ Money

November Criminals

Nowhere to Run

Ong Bak 2

Ong Bak 3

Open Season 2

Person to Person

The Program

Rock of Ages

Saving Private Perez

Seven Years in Tibet

Superhero Movie

Taken

The Vow

White Bird in a Blizzard

The Wolfman

Daytime Divas Complete Series (May 2)

Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 (May 4)

Last Survivors (May 5)

Italian Studies (May 12)

The Brass Teapot (May 15)

Catfish Season 8E (May 15)

The Mountain Between Us (May 15)

One Last Thing (May 15)

Sundown (May 17)

Demons Complete Series (May 18)

Helix Complete Series (May 18)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (May 20)

227 Complete Series (May 23)

A Taste of Hunger (May 26)

Intrigo: Death of an Author (May 29)

Gamestop: Rise of the Players (May 31)

Pistol Complete Series (May 31)

If You’re a Birder

The Big Year

Premieres

Duncanville Season 3 Premiere (May 2)

The Chase Season 3 Premiere (May 4)

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever Season 4 Premiere (May 4)

Who Do You Believe? Series Premiere (May 4)

Breeders Season 3 Premiere (May 10)

The Deep End Series Premiere (May 19)

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Premiere (May 19)

Beat Shazam Season 5 Premiere (May 24)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics Series Premiere (May 24)

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart Series Premiere (May 26)

Masterchef Season 12 Premiere (May 26)

Shoresy Series Premiere (May 27)

Hulu Original Programming

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 (May 5)

Candy Series Premiere (May 9)

Conversations With Friends Series Premiere (May 15)

The Valet (May 20)

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (May 26)