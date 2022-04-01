The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Apr. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Full Metal Jacket

Saving Private Ryan



Good Watch

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Her

Inception

The Ring (2002)

Something’s Gotta Give

We the Animals

Nightcrawler (Apr. 10)

Big Eyes (Apr. 25)

Binge Watch

Heartland Season 14

Better Call Saul Season 5 (Apr. 4)

Queen of the South Season 5 (Apr. 7)

Family Watch

How to Train Your Dragon

Puss in Boots



Nostalgia Watch

A Cinderella Story

Love Actually

The Watch Is Afoot

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Blade Watch

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

If You’re Bored

Abby Hatcher Season 2

The Blind Side

Blow

Catch and Release

CoComelon Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Grown Ups

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Summer of Fun Season 4 Part 1

The Rental

Rumor Has It…

Shrek Forever After

Barbie It Takes Two Season 1 (Apr. 8)

The Call (Apr. 10)

One Piece Film Z (Apr. 15)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1 (Apr. 15)

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission Seasons 1–4 (Apr. 16)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (Apr. 16)

Van Helsing Season 5 (Apr. 16)

Youth v. Gov (Apr. 29)

Netflix Programming

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized With the Home Edit Season 2

The Last Bus

Tomorrow Series Premiere

Trivia Quest Series Premiere

Furioza (Apr. 6)

Green Mothers’ Club Series Premiere (Apr. 6)

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Apr. 6)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Series Premiere (Apr. 6)

Return to Space (Apr. 7)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Apr. 7)

Dancing on Glass (Apr. 8)

Dirty Lines Series Premiere (Apr. 8)

Elite Season 5 (Apr. 8)

Green Eggs and Ham Season 2 (Apr. 8)

Metal Lords (Apr. 8)

Tiger & Bunny 2 (Apr. 8)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Apr. 8)

My Liberation Notes Series Premiere (Apr. 9)

Our Blues Series Premiere (Apr. 9)

The Creature Cases Series Premiere (Apr. 12)

Hard Cell Series Premiere (Apr. 12)

Almost Happy Season 2 (Apr. 13)

Our Great National Parks (Apr. 13)

Smother-in-Law Series Premiere (Apr. 13)

Today We Fix the World (Apr. 13)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Series Premiere (Apr. 13)

Ultraman Season 2 (Apr. 14)

Anatomy of a Scandal Series Premiere (Apr. 15)

Choose or Die (Apr. 15)

Heirs to the Land Series Premiere (Apr. 15)

Mai Series Premiere (Apr. 15)

Man of God (Apr. 16)

Battle Kitty (Apr. 19)

Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2 (Apr. 19)

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Apr. 19)

The Marked Heart Series Premiere (Apr. 20)

Russian Doll Season 2 (Apr. 20)

The Turning Point (Apr. 20)

Yakamoz S-245 (Apr. 20)

He’s Expecting Series Premiere (Apr. 21)

Along for the Ride (Apr. 22)

Heartstopper Series Premiere (Apr. 22)

Selling Sunset Season 5 (Apr. 22)

The Seven Lives of Lea Series Premiere (Apr. 22)

Bullsh*t The Game Show Series Premiere (Apr. 27)

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Apr. 27)

Silverton Siege (Apr. 27)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Series Premiere (Apr. 28)

Bubble (Apr. 28)

Grace and Frankie Season 7 (Apr. 29)

Honeymoon With My Mother (Apr. 29)

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 (Apr. 29)

Rumspringa (Apr. 29)

Specials

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Apr. 5)

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (Apr. 6)

All About Gila (Apr. 21)

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Apr. 26)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Five Easy Pieces

The Last Detail

On the Waterfront

Good Watch

The Asphalt Jungle

Bells Are Ringing

Capote

Captains Courageous (1937)

Chicago

Dances With Wolves

The Freshman (1990)

Les Miserables (1998)

Moon (2009)

Moscow on the Hudson

Nobody’s Fool (1994)

Odd Man Out

Only Lovers Left Alive

Peggy Sue Got Married

The Raid: Redemption

Rain Man

Salt

The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

Show Boat (1936)

Six Degrees of Separation

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

The Blair Witch Project (Apr. 30)

Binge Watch

Lamput Complete Series (Apr. 28)

Snowpiercer Season 3 (Apr. 29)

Family Watch

Hugo

Nostalgia Watch

The Big Chill

Tootsie

No Ragrets Watch

We’re the Millers

Not Mark Ruffalo Watch

The Incredible Hulk (2008)



Triple Feature

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

If You’re Bored

10 (1979)

Annabelle

Armed and Dangerous

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach

Battle Los Angeles

The Big House

Black Gold

Blood Ties

The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day

Boys’ Night Out

The Break-Up

Brewster McCloud

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge

The Brothers Solomon

Children of the Damned

The Chosen

Erased

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl Most Likely

Graffiti Bridge

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Insidious

Iron Eagle

Iron Eagle 2

Kin (2018)

Krull

The Ladies Man (2000)

Larry Crowne

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Last Dragon

Limitless (2011)

Original Sin

Point Break (2015)

Red (2010)

The Relic (1997)

Rendez-Vous (2020)

Revolver (2007)

Sex Drive

SLC Punk!

Spartan

Special Agent

Summer of ’42

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania

The Thirteenth Floor

The Toy

Under the Cherry Moon

Universal Soldier: The Return

Vice Versa

The Wackness

Welcome to Collinwood

Who’s Harry Crumb?

Winter Meeting

Wrath of the Titans

Batwoman Season 3 (Apr. 2)

Chad Season 1 (Apr. 2)

Man of Steel (Apr. 5)

Crabs in a Barrel (Apr. 8)

Mi Casa (Apr. 8)

The Night House (Apr. 8)

When You Clean a Stranger’s Home (Apr. 8)

Black Mass (Apr. 12)

The House (2017) (Apr. 17)

The Survivor (2022) (Apr. 27)

The Devil’s Rejects (Apr. 30)

House of 1,000 Corpses (Apr. 30)

HBO Original Programming

Czech It Out!

The Informant (aka A Besugo) Series Premiere

One True Singer Series Premiere

The Thaw (aka Odwilz) Series Premiere

The Invisible Pilot Series Premiere (Apr. 4)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (Apr. 5)

Close Enough Season 3 (Apr. 7)

Queen Stars Series Premiere (Apr. 7)

Tokyo Vice Series Premiere (Apr. 7)

Trinity of Shadows Series Premiere (Apr. 7)

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3 (Apr. 8)

The Garcias Series Premiere (Apr. 14)

Gensan Punch (Apr. 14)

The Great Pottery Throw Down Season 5 (Apr. 14)

Not So Pretty Series Premiere (Apr. 14)

Amsterdam Series Premiere (Apr. 21)

The Flight Attendant Season 2 (Apr. 21)

A Tiny Audience Season 3 (Apr. 22)

Toy Aficiao (Apr. 22)

The Baby Limited Series Premiere (Apr. 24)

Barry Season 3 (Apr. 24)

We Own This City Limited Series Premiere (Apr. 25)

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia) Premiere (Apr. 28)

DoDo Series Premiere (Apr. 28)

Made for Love Season 2 (Apr. 28)

The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin Season 1 Part B (Apr. 28)

Specials

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (Apr. 21)

Up Close With Ana Emilia (Apr. 28)

Must Watch

Carrie (1976)

Fargo

Raging Bull

Rushmore

Young Frankenstein

Good Watch

The Bank Job

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Blow Out

The Bodyguard

Braveheart

Bull Durham

Cast Away

The Color of Money

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dirty Dancing

District 9

Garden State

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Idolmaker

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jet Li’s Fearless

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

The Joy Luck Club

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior

Pineapple Express

Revolutionary Road

Signs

The Sixth Sense

Unbreakable (2000)

Nostalgia Watch

Con Air

Mystic Pizza

Chan Watch

Shanghai Noon

The Spy Next Door

Criterion Watch

Armageddon

If You’re Bored

Be Cool

Benny & Joon

Bringing Down the House

Brown Sugar

Cedar Rapids

Compliance

Date Night

Deadfall (2012)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

Jeepers Creepers 2

Knowing

Lions for Lambs

The Recruit

Saved!

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Sweet Home Alabama

Under the Tuscan Sun

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

The Watch

The Woman in Red

Amazon Originals

Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2

The Outlaws Season 1

Laura Pausini: Pleased to Meet You (Apr. 7)

All the Old Knives (Apr. 8)

Do, Re & Mi: Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (Apr. 8)

Outer Range Series Premiere (Apr. 15)

Verdict Series Premiere (Apr. 15)

A Very British Scandal Season 2 (Apr. 22)

Bang Bang Baby Series Premiere (Apr. 28)

I Love America (Apr. 29)

Undone Series Premiere (Apr. 29)

Good Watch

Boys on the Side

Brigsby Bear

Definitely, Maybe

Eyes Wide Shut

Fly Away Home

Hanna

Kusama: Infinity

Looper

Night Raiders

Open Range

Postcards From the Edge

Runaway Jury

The Tailor of Panama

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Let the Right One In (Apr. 8)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (Apr. 15)

Binge Watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 (Apr. 3)

Family Watch

Antz

Casper

Look Who’s Talking

Ramona and Beezus

Nostalgia Watch

Practical Magic

Radio

Zoinks! Watch

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Waffles Watch

Shrek

Shrek 2

“Bella, Where the Hell Have You Been, Loca?” Watch

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Watch With Your Roommate

Single White Female

If You’re Bored

All Inclusive

Armored

Austenland

Battleship

Blind Date

Blue Streak

Casese Quien Pueda

Cheech and Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Conspiracy Theory

Copycat

Crank

Death at a Funeral (2010)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Five-Year Engagement

Get Him to the Greek

Glee the 3D Concert Movie

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

In the Army Now

Insomnium

Instructions Not Included

The International

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Just My Luck

Ladrones

Love Me Season 1

Made in America

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

Phantom

The Power of One

The Runaways

The Siege

Snakehead

Stay

That’s My Boy

Think Like a Man

Three Fugitives

Vertical Limit

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (Apr. 5)

Agnes (Apr. 7)

Platinum End Season 1 (Apr. 7)

American Sicario (Apr. 9)

The Hating Game (Apr. 10)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 (Apr. 11)

The Family Law Season 1 (Apr. 13)

Black Death (Apr. 15)

Compliance (Apr. 15)

In the Heart of the Sea (Apr. 23)

Permanent (Apr. 29)

Premieres

To Tell the Truth Season 8 Premiere (Apr. 13)

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 20)

Holey Moley Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 27)

Under the Banner of Heaven Series Premiere (Apr. 28)

Hulu Original Programming

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 7 (Apr. 4)

The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 (Apr. 5)

The Hardy Boys Season 2 (Apr. 6)

The Dropout Series Finale (Apr. 7)

Woke Season 2 (Apr. 8)

The Kardashians Series Premiere (Apr. 14)

Captive Audience (Apr. 21)

Crush (Apr. 29)