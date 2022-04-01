The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Apr. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Full Metal Jacket
Saving Private Ryan
Good Watch
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Her
Inception
The Ring (2002)
Something’s Gotta Give
We the Animals
Nightcrawler (Apr. 10)
Big Eyes (Apr. 25)
Binge Watch
Heartland Season 14
Better Call Saul Season 5 (Apr. 4)
Queen of the South Season 5 (Apr. 7)
Family Watch
How to Train Your Dragon
Puss in Boots
Nostalgia Watch
A Cinderella Story
Love Actually
The Watch Is Afoot
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Blade Watch
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
If You’re Bored
Abby Hatcher Season 2
The Blind Side
Blow
Catch and Release
CoComelon Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Grown Ups
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Summer of Fun Season 4 Part 1
The Rental
Rumor Has It…
Shrek Forever After
Barbie It Takes Two Season 1 (Apr. 8)
The Call (Apr. 10)
One Piece Film Z (Apr. 15)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1 (Apr. 15)
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission Seasons 1–4 (Apr. 16)
Ouija: Origin of Evil (Apr. 16)
Van Helsing Season 5 (Apr. 16)
Youth v. Gov (Apr. 29)
Netflix Programming
Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized With the Home Edit Season 2
The Last Bus
Tomorrow Series Premiere
Trivia Quest Series Premiere
Furioza (Apr. 6)
Green Mothers’ Club Series Premiere (Apr. 6)
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Apr. 6)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Series Premiere (Apr. 6)
Return to Space (Apr. 7)
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Apr. 7)
Dancing on Glass (Apr. 8)
Dirty Lines Series Premiere (Apr. 8)
Elite Season 5 (Apr. 8)
Green Eggs and Ham Season 2 (Apr. 8)
Metal Lords (Apr. 8)
Tiger & Bunny 2 (Apr. 8)
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Apr. 8)
My Liberation Notes Series Premiere (Apr. 9)
Our Blues Series Premiere (Apr. 9)
The Creature Cases Series Premiere (Apr. 12)
Hard Cell Series Premiere (Apr. 12)
Almost Happy Season 2 (Apr. 13)
Our Great National Parks (Apr. 13)
Smother-in-Law Series Premiere (Apr. 13)
Today We Fix the World (Apr. 13)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Series Premiere (Apr. 13)
Ultraman Season 2 (Apr. 14)
Anatomy of a Scandal Series Premiere (Apr. 15)
Choose or Die (Apr. 15)
Heirs to the Land Series Premiere (Apr. 15)
Mai Series Premiere (Apr. 15)
Man of God (Apr. 16)
Battle Kitty (Apr. 19)
Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2 (Apr. 19)
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Apr. 19)
The Marked Heart Series Premiere (Apr. 20)
Russian Doll Season 2 (Apr. 20)
The Turning Point (Apr. 20)
Yakamoz S-245 (Apr. 20)
He’s Expecting Series Premiere (Apr. 21)
Along for the Ride (Apr. 22)
Heartstopper Series Premiere (Apr. 22)
Selling Sunset Season 5 (Apr. 22)
The Seven Lives of Lea Series Premiere (Apr. 22)
Bullsh*t The Game Show Series Premiere (Apr. 27)
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Apr. 27)
Silverton Siege (Apr. 27)
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Series Premiere (Apr. 28)
Bubble (Apr. 28)
Grace and Frankie Season 7 (Apr. 29)
Honeymoon With My Mother (Apr. 29)
Ozark Season 4 Part 2 (Apr. 29)
Rumspringa (Apr. 29)
Specials
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Apr. 5)
Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (Apr. 6)
All About Gila (Apr. 21)
David Spade: Nothing Personal (Apr. 26)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Five Easy Pieces
The Last Detail
On the Waterfront
Good Watch
The Asphalt Jungle
Bells Are Ringing
Capote
Captains Courageous (1937)
Chicago
Dances With Wolves
The Freshman (1990)
Les Miserables (1998)
Moon (2009)
Moscow on the Hudson
Nobody’s Fool (1994)
Odd Man Out
Only Lovers Left Alive
Peggy Sue Got Married
The Raid: Redemption
Rain Man
Salt
The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
Show Boat (1936)
Six Degrees of Separation
Sweet Bird of Youth (1962)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
The Blair Witch Project (Apr. 30)
Binge Watch
Lamput Complete Series (Apr. 28)
Snowpiercer Season 3 (Apr. 29)
Family Watch
Hugo
Nostalgia Watch
The Big Chill
Tootsie
No Ragrets Watch
We’re the Millers
Not Mark Ruffalo Watch
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Triple Feature
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice
If You’re Bored
10 (1979)
Annabelle
Armed and Dangerous
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach
Battle Los Angeles
The Big House
Black Gold
Blood Ties
The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day
Boys’ Night Out
The Break-Up
Brewster McCloud
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge
The Brothers Solomon
Children of the Damned
The Chosen
Erased
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl Most Likely
Graffiti Bridge
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
Insidious
Iron Eagle
Iron Eagle 2
Kin (2018)
Krull
The Ladies Man (2000)
Larry Crowne
The Last Airbender (2010)
The Last Dragon
Limitless (2011)
Original Sin
Point Break (2015)
Red (2010)
The Relic (1997)
Rendez-Vous (2020)
Revolver (2007)
Sex Drive
SLC Punk!
Spartan
Special Agent
Summer of ’42
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania
The Thirteenth Floor
The Toy
Under the Cherry Moon
Universal Soldier: The Return
Vice Versa
The Wackness
Welcome to Collinwood
Who’s Harry Crumb?
Winter Meeting
Wrath of the Titans
Batwoman Season 3 (Apr. 2)
Chad Season 1 (Apr. 2)
Man of Steel (Apr. 5)
Crabs in a Barrel (Apr. 8)
Mi Casa (Apr. 8)
The Night House (Apr. 8)
When You Clean a Stranger’s Home (Apr. 8)
Black Mass (Apr. 12)
The House (2017) (Apr. 17)
The Survivor (2022) (Apr. 27)
The Devil’s Rejects (Apr. 30)
House of 1,000 Corpses (Apr. 30)
HBO Original Programming
Czech It Out!
The Informant (aka A Besugo) Series Premiere
One True Singer Series Premiere
The Thaw (aka Odwilz) Series Premiere
The Invisible Pilot Series Premiere (Apr. 4)
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (Apr. 5)
Close Enough Season 3 (Apr. 7)
Queen Stars Series Premiere (Apr. 7)
Tokyo Vice Series Premiere (Apr. 7)
Trinity of Shadows Series Premiere (Apr. 7)
A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3 (Apr. 8)
The Garcias Series Premiere (Apr. 14)
Gensan Punch (Apr. 14)
The Great Pottery Throw Down Season 5 (Apr. 14)
Not So Pretty Series Premiere (Apr. 14)
Amsterdam Series Premiere (Apr. 21)
The Flight Attendant Season 2 (Apr. 21)
A Tiny Audience Season 3 (Apr. 22)
Toy Aficiao (Apr. 22)
The Baby Limited Series Premiere (Apr. 24)
Barry Season 3 (Apr. 24)
We Own This City Limited Series Premiere (Apr. 25)
Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia) Premiere (Apr. 28)
DoDo Series Premiere (Apr. 28)
Made for Love Season 2 (Apr. 28)
The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin Season 1 Part B (Apr. 28)
Specials
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (Apr. 21)
Up Close With Ana Emilia (Apr. 28)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Carrie (1976)
Fargo
Raging Bull
Rushmore
Young Frankenstein
Good Watch
The Bank Job
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Blow Out
The Bodyguard
Braveheart
Bull Durham
Cast Away
The Color of Money
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dirty Dancing
District 9
Garden State
Good Morning, Vietnam
The Idolmaker
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jet Li’s Fearless
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
The Joy Luck Club
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior
Pineapple Express
Revolutionary Road
Signs
The Sixth Sense
Unbreakable (2000)
Nostalgia Watch
Con Air
Mystic Pizza
Chan Watch
Shanghai Noon
The Spy Next Door
Criterion Watch
Armageddon
If You’re Bored
Be Cool
Benny & Joon
Bringing Down the House
Brown Sugar
Cedar Rapids
Compliance
Date Night
Deadfall (2012)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
Jeepers Creepers 2
Knowing
Lions for Lambs
The Recruit
Saved!
Shrek Forever After
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Sweet Home Alabama
Under the Tuscan Sun
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
The Watch
The Woman in Red
Amazon Originals
Luxe Listings Sydney Season 2
The Outlaws Season 1
Laura Pausini: Pleased to Meet You (Apr. 7)
All the Old Knives (Apr. 8)
Do, Re & Mi: Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (Apr. 8)
Outer Range Series Premiere (Apr. 15)
Verdict Series Premiere (Apr. 15)
A Very British Scandal Season 2 (Apr. 22)
Bang Bang Baby Series Premiere (Apr. 28)
I Love America (Apr. 29)
Undone Series Premiere (Apr. 29)
Hulu
Good Watch
Boys on the Side
Brigsby Bear
Definitely, Maybe
Eyes Wide Shut
Fly Away Home
Hanna
Kusama: Infinity
Looper
Night Raiders
Open Range
Peggy Sue Got Married
Postcards From the Edge
Runaway Jury
The Tailor of Panama
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Let the Right One In (Apr. 8)
Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (Apr. 15)
Binge Watch
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 (Apr. 3)
Family Watch
Antz
Casper
Look Who’s Talking
Ramona and Beezus
Nostalgia Watch
Love Actually
Practical Magic
Radio
Zoinks! Watch
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Waffles Watch
Shrek
Shrek 2
“Bella, Where the Hell Have You Been, Loca?” Watch
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Watch With Your Roommate
Single White Female
If You’re Bored
All Inclusive
Armored
Austenland
Battleship
Blind Date
Blue Streak
Casese Quien Pueda
Cheech and Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Conspiracy Theory
Copycat
Crank
Death at a Funeral (2010)
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
The Five-Year Engagement
Get Him to the Greek
Glee the 3D Concert Movie
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
In the Army Now
Insomnium
Instructions Not Included
The International
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Just My Luck
Knowing
Ladrones
Love Me Season 1
Made in America
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
Phantom
The Power of One
The Runaways
The Siege
Snakehead
Stay
That’s My Boy
Think Like a Man
Three Fugitives
Vertical Limit
Watchmen (2009)
Wolf (1994)
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (Apr. 5)
Agnes (Apr. 7)
Platinum End Season 1 (Apr. 7)
American Sicario (Apr. 9)
The Hating Game (Apr. 10)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 (Apr. 11)
The Family Law Season 1 (Apr. 13)
Black Death (Apr. 15)
Compliance (Apr. 15)
In the Heart of the Sea (Apr. 23)
Permanent (Apr. 29)
Premieres
To Tell the Truth Season 8 Premiere (Apr. 13)
Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 20)
Holey Moley Season 4 Premiere (Apr. 27)
Under the Banner of Heaven Series Premiere (Apr. 28)
Hulu Original Programming
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 7 (Apr. 4)
The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 (Apr. 5)
The Hardy Boys Season 2 (Apr. 6)
The Dropout Series Finale (Apr. 7)
Woke Season 2 (Apr. 8)
The Kardashians Series Premiere (Apr. 14)
Captive Audience (Apr. 21)
Crush (Apr. 29)