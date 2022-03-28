How the USMNT Avoided a Replay of the 2018 World Cup Qualifying Disaster

So nearly there. A 5–1 rout of Panama on Sunday night in Orlando leaves the United States men’s national team inches from the 2022 World Cup. If the team can stick the simplest of landings, the U.S. will be back at the sport’s premier event after missing it in 2018.

The story might be very different without the brilliance of two players on Sunday. For the opening 10 minutes, Panama looked the more likely team to score. The U.S. struggled to hold onto the ball and to keep up with the opposition, committing a number of early fouls to keep Panama’s attackers from buzzing past them. It was a nervy start to a must-win game. If Panama won, then the U.S. would have been at risk of getting passed by both Panama and Costa Rica on the final day of qualifying and eliminated entirely from World Cup contention. Then Panamanian midfielder Aníbal Godoy chose to defend a U.S. corner kick by choke-slamming his Nashville SC teammate Walker Zimmerman to the ground, earning the Americans a penalty, and Christian Pulisic sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to open the scoring.

The goal didn’t exactly settle the Americans. They still played like the away team, giving up possession too cheaply and failing in their attempts to press Panama. Luca de la Torre looked lost on defense. Yunus Musah passed like he forgot which color his teammates were wearing. Any one of these turnovers or miscues looked like it could spark Panama’s tying goal, especially with U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen looking shaky at the back. It took a familiar USMNT hero to seize the game by the scruff: Paul Arriola???

Arriola, diligent yet unflashy, like The Other Guy in a romantic comedy, is a player that a certain segment of the fanbase loves to hate because of his MLS resume and occasionally erratic finishing. Not here, though. His twisting snap of an Antonee Robinson cross to the back post of Panama’s goal was the perfect short man header.

Arriola would be integral in the third goal, moments later, spinning around Panama’s Andrés Andrade and finding Jesús Ferreira to sidefoot home.

¡Goooooooool del Team USA! 😎



Ferreira se encuentra con un rebote en el área y pone el tercero. ¡Ya es goleada en Orlando! 👏🔥



🇺🇸 3-0 🇵🇦 #SoloPaLante | #USA | #Panamá



🔴 ¡EN VIVO!

📺 TUDN y @unimas

📱: https://t.co/B8q9fEwSI1 pic.twitter.com/oeYKXdVboy — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) March 27, 2022

For 25 minutes, we saw a different sort of U.S. team, one a little less buttoned up but also less secure. For once in qualifying, its dominance of the opposition came not in midfield but in the opponent’s box, where Panama looked thoroughly outmatched. The USMNT surfed the waves of chaos created by its own sloppy play to find and finish chances before Panama could react.

After the third goal, the U.S. was firmly in control. De la Torre was brilliant for the rest of the game. Robinson was omnipresent on the left flank, especially considering he had played 90 minutes in Mexico a few days before. But Arriola’s bid for Man of the Match would be ruined by Pulisic, who slotted home a second penalty after a second Godoy foul on the brink of halftime and then added a stunning third that was perhaps the single-best goal of qualifying for the USMNT.

CAPTAIN AMERICA WITH THE HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩



Incredible touch and finish from @cpulisic_10 to make it 5-0 for the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/yxFvcgnsoA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 28, 2022

It is an incredible boon to the U.S. that one of its key starters is so comfortable taking penalties in pressure-packed moments. This goal is exactly what U.S. fans have been waiting to see from Pulisic. He strung together a world-class touch to corral Robinson’s cross with an improvisational moment of brilliance to go through Andrade’s legs before the finish. That second touch, the spiked nutmeg, is reminiscent of one of the greatest World Cup goals ever scored, the Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp’s 90th minute winner against Argentina in the 1998 tournament. It was a goal only a player of Pulisic’s talents could score, one that completed his first hat trick for his country. He’s now the team’s leading scorer in qualifying, something that would have seemed unlikely when he was struggling to impact games against El Salvador and Canada in January.

Hopefully the U.S. won’t need him against Costa Rica on Wednesday in its final game of CONCACAF qualifying. After starting against both Mexico and Panama, it seems likely that Pulisic may get a break in San Jose. The U.S. will just need to avoid a catastrophe to make the World Cup. With Canada’s place in the tournament secured, both the U.S. and Mexico sit three points ahead of Costa Rica in the last two automatic qualifying spots. (The U.S. is ahead of Mexico thanks to its superior goal differential. Mexico, playing El Salvador at home, will be favored to win its game, but if it doesn’t, things get slightly more complicated, mostly for Mexico.) A win by Costa Rica would pull it level with the U.S. at 25 points, but the U.S. leads Costa Rica by 10 in goal differential and also holds the edge in the second tiebreaker (goals scored).

So, nothing short of a six-goal Costa Rica win could land the U.S. in fourth place and in need of winning an intercontinental playoff. That’s not Costa Rica’s style. While it did manage to beat the U.S. 4–0 at home in 2018 qualifying, costing U.S. coach Jürgen Klinsmann his job, this Costa Rica team has yet to win a qualifier by more than one goal. It is built to do just enough, to get its goal and then to hold out. That’s largely worked; Costa Rica hasn’t lost since November. But piling on the goals against a USMNT that has generally proven impervious to opponents running up the score is a task it doesn’t appear suited for. If Costa Rica manages it, the game would make the Patriots coming back from 28–3 down in Super Bowl LI look like a dad spotting points to his kids. It would be the biggest upset since the tortoise pipped the hare to Aesop’s finish line.

This is not a replay of 2018, when a roster filled with aging veterans and inexperienced kids put the U.S. in a tough spot when it fell to both Mexico and Costa Rica at home. Its nadir came on the final day of qualifying—which is perhaps why many are being careful about their “almosts” and “on the brinks” this time around—when a tired lineup surrendered two fluky goals in Trinidad and couldn’t find the energy to battle back for the needed draw. This is a different team, and it will arrive at that final game full of confidence; after Sunday’s game, players unfurled a banner in the locker room that read “Qualified,” which coach Gregg Berhalter later tried to walk back. It’s his job to worry, but unless the U.S. trots out a midfield three of Bill Buckner, Jean Van de Velde, and Scott Norwood, it should secure its place in Qatar.