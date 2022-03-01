The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Mar. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Dunkirk (Mar. 12)
Good Watch
Coach Carter
Gattaca
The Gift (2015)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
The Shawshank Redemption
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Blade Runner 2049 (Mar. 26)
The Imitation Game (Mar. 28)
Binge Watch
Good Girls Season 4 (Mar. 7)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 (Mar. 10)
Call the Midwife Series 10 (Mar. 21)
Casual Complete Series (Mar. 31)
Family Watch
Shrek
Shrek 2
Where the Wild Things Are
Nostalgia Watch
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Zoolander
If You’re Bored
21
21 Bridges
Battleship
Christine
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
The Green Mile
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
Public Enemies (2009)
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
Shooter
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Beirut (Mar. 5)
London Has Fallen (Mar. 13)
One Piece Film: Strong World (Mar. 15)
A Walk Among the Tombstones (Mar. 16)
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (Mar. 17)
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (Mar. 18)
King of Thieves (Mar. 26)
Netflix Programming
The Guardians of Justice Series Premiere
Worst Roommate Ever
Against the Ice (Mar. 2)
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Mar. 2)
Savage Rhythm Series Premiere (Mar. 2)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 (Mar. 3)
Midnight at the Pera Palace Series Premiere (Mar. 3)
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season 2 (Mar. 3)
Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 (Mar. 3)
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Mar. 3)
The Weekend Away (Mar. 3)
The Invisible Thread (Mar. 4)
Lies and Deceit Series Premiere (Mar. 4)
Making Fun Series Premiere (Mar. 4)
Meskina (Mar. 4)
Pieces of Her Series Premiere (Mar. 4)
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 2 (Mar. 8)
Autumn Girl (Mar. 8)
Chip and Potato Season 3 (Mar. 8)
Last One Standing Series Premiere (Mar. 8)
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (Mar. 8)
The Andy Warhol Diaries (Mar. 9)
The Bombardment (Mar. 9)
Byron Baes Series Premiere (Mar. 9)
The Last Kingdom Season 5 (Mar. 9)
Queer Eye Germany Series Premiere (Mar. 9)
Karma’s World Season 2 (Mar. 10)
Kotaro Lives Alone (Mar. 10)
Love, Life & Everything in Between Series Premiere (Mar. 10)
The Adam Project (Mar. 11)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 (Mar. 11)
Life After Death With Tyler Henry Series Premiere (Mar. 11)
Once Upon a Time … Happily Never After Series Premiere (Mar. 11)
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Mar. 15)
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (Mar. 15)
Marilyn’s Eyes (Mar. 15)
Team Zenko Go (Mar. 15)
Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (Mar. 16)
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Mar. 16)
Pedal to Metal Series Premiere (Mar. 16)
Rescued by Ruby (Mar. 17)
Soil Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
Animal Season 2 (Mar. 18)
Black Crab (Mar. 18)
Cracow Monsters Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
Human Resources Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
Is It Cake? Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
Light the Night Part 3 (Mar. 18)
Standing Up Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
Top Boy Season 2 (Mar. 18)
Windfall (Mar. 18)
Without Saying Goodbye (Mar. 18)
Young, Famous & African Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
In Good Hands (Mar. 21)
The Principles of Pleasure (Mar. 22)
Love Like the Falling Petals (Mar. 24)
Bridgerton Season 2 (Mar. 25)
Transformers: BotBots (Mar. 25)
Mighty Express Season 6 (Mar. 29)
Thermae Romae Novae (Mar. 29)
All Hail (Mar. 30)
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Mar. 30)
Super PupZ (Mar. 31)
Specials
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Mar. 3)
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Mar. 22)
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Mar. 29)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Adaptation
Boyz n the Hood
Cameraperson
Drive My Car (Mar. 2)
Good Watch
The Aviator
Diner
Fly Away Home
Mogul Mowgli
Starship Troopers
The World of Jacques Demy
The Young Girls Turn 25
Blade 2 (Mar. 2)
West Side Story (2021) (Mar. 2)
El Planeta (Mar. 4)
F9 (Mar. 4)
Dune (2021) (Mar. 10)
King Richard (Mar. 24)
Binge Watch
One Tree Hill Complete Series
Starsky and Hutch Complete Series
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Seasons 1–8 (Mar. 8)
Blade Runner: Black Lotus Season 1 (Mar. 14)
Degrassi: The Next Generation Complete Series (Mar. 25)
Family Watch
Teen Titans Go! Season 7A (Mar. 7)
Resident Evil Watch
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
Nostalgia Watch
Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
If You’re Bored
All the Pretty Horses
Are We Done Yet?
Blow Up of Blow-Up
Fireboys
Gigi
Los Cronocrímenes (aka Timecrimes)
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Urban Legend
Welcome Back
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 (Mar. 2)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro (Mar. 4)
Victor and Valentino Season 3A (Mar. 12)
Halloween Kills (Mar. 18)
Vlad and Niki (Mar. 18)
Fists of Freedom: The Story of the ‘68 Summer Games (Mar. 23)
HBO Original Programming
The Larry David Story
Gaming Wall Street Series Premiere (Mar. 3)
Little Ellen Season 2 (Mar. 3)
Our Flag Means Death Series Premiere (Mar. 3)
The Tourist Series Premiere (Mar. 3)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Series Premiere (Mar. 6)
Ruxx Series Premiere (Mar. 8)
Juanpa and Chef Series Premiere (Mar. 10)
Sandy and Chef Series Premiere (Mar. 10)
Theodosia Series Premiere (Mar. 10)
Game Theory With Bomani Jones Series Premiere (Mar. 13)
Phoenix Rising (Mar. 15)
DMZ Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
Jellystone! Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 17)
Minx Series Premiere (Mar. 17)
Lust Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
On My Way With Irina (Mar. 18)
Pseudo (Mar. 18)
Amsterdam Series Premiere (Mar. 20)
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Mar. 22)
One Perfect Shot Series Premiere (Mar. 24)
Queen Stars Series Premiere (Mar. 24)
Starstruck Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 24)
Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle Series Premiere (Mar. 24)
Lucas the Spider Series Premiere (Mar. 25)
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart Series Premiere (Mar. 31)
Julia Series Premiere (Mar. 31)
Moonshot Premiere (Mar. 31)
Prime Video
Good Watch
Blackfish
Coffy
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Dead Poets Society
Foxy Brown
Liar, Liar
Prince Avalanche
Family Watch
Puss In Boots
Nostalgia Watch
Spaceballs
Weekend At Bernie’s
If You’re Bored
Baby Sheba
Be Cool
Blacula
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Crash (2004)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Flightplan
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Lawless
The Proposal
Scream, Blacula, Scream!
Takers
The Tooth Fairy
Amazon Originals
The Boys Presents: Diabolical Series Premiere (Mar. 4)
Lucy and Desi (Mar. 4)
Upload Series Premiere (Mar. 4)
Harina (Mar. 10)
Pete the Cat Season 2 Part 4 (Mar. 11)
Master (Mar. 18)
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls Series Premiere (Mar. 25)
Hulu
Must Watch
Blue Velvet
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Insider
The Last Waltz
Before Midnight (Mar. 3)
Good Watch
Benny and Joon
Brothers
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Descendants
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
Edward Scissorhands
Fright Night
Garden State
Glory
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heaven Can Wait
Juno
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Margin Call
The Meddler
The Omen (1976)
Peggy Sue Got Married
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Starship Troopers
The Square
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
To Catch a Thief
Unstoppable
The Virgin Suicides
Benedetta (Mar. 4)
Stronger (Mar. 5)
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Mar. 17)
Mass (Mar. 26)
Monsters and Men (Mar. 28)
Killing Them Softly (Mar. 30)
Binge Watch
Rich Man, Poor Woman Season 1
Claws Season 4 (Mar. 14)
Family Watch
Look Who’s Talking
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Nostalgia Watch
Beaches
Can’t Buy Me Love
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
St. Elmo’s Fire
Bennifer Watch
Gigli
Three Seashells Watch
Demolition Man
Watch With Your Roommate
Single White Female
If You’re Bored
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Behind Enemy Lines
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Bringing Down the House
The Choice
Crash (2004)
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Deuces Wild
Disaster Movie
The Edge
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners (1990)
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
G
Ghoulies
The Gift (2000)
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Hardball
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Kiss the Girls
Lawless
A Madea Christmas
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Shit and Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Spaced Invaders
Transcendence
Trapped
Vertical Limit
The Woman in Black
Oculus (Mar. 3)
Lantern’s Lane (Mar. 4)
Mark, Mary, and Some Other People (Mar. 6)
India Sweets and Spices (Mar. 8)
American Refugee (Mar. 10)
Multiverse (Mar. 12)
Hell Hath No Fury (Mar. 14)
All Good Things (Mar. 15)
Nature Calls (Mar. 15)
You Can’t Kill Meme (Mar. 15)
Step (Mar. 16)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 10 (Mar. 18)
Captains of Za’atari (Mar. 19)
I Know Who Killed Me (Mar. 19)
My Little Pony (Mar. 19)
Bloods Season 2A (Mar. 23)
Summer Days, Summer Nights (Mar. 23)
Wrath of Man (Mar. 23)
American Siege (Mar. 25)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Mar. 29)
First Day Season 2 (Mar. 31)
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1 (Mar. 31)
Premieres
Better Things Season 5 Premiere
Dicktown Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 4)
The Thing About Pam Series Premiere (Mar. 9)
Domino Masters Series Premiere (Mar. 10)
Good Trouble Season 4A Premiere (Mar. 10)
The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere (Mar. 10)
Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 16)
Young Rock Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 16)
MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere (Mar. 18)
Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
American Song Contest Series Premiere (Mar. 22)
Atlanta Season 3 Premiere (Mar. 25)
Name That Tune Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
The Dropout Series Premiere (Mar. 3)
Fresh (Mar. 4)
Deep Water (Mar. 18)
Life and Beth Series Premiere (Mar. 18)
The Girl From Plainville Series Premiere (Mar. 29)
Specials
The Oscars (Mar. 28)