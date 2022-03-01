The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Mar. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Dunkirk (Mar. 12)

Good Watch

Coach Carter

Gattaca

The Gift (2015)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

The Shawshank Redemption

﻿Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Blade Runner 2049 (Mar. 26)

The Imitation Game (Mar. 28)

Binge Watch

Good Girls Season 4 (Mar. 7)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 (Mar. 10)

Call the Midwife Series 10 (Mar. 21)

Casual Complete Series (Mar. 31)

Family Watch

Shrek

Shrek 2

Where the Wild Things Are



Nostalgia Watch

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Zoolander

If You’re Bored

21

21 Bridges

Battleship

Christine

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

The Green Mile

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Public Enemies (2009)

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

Shooter

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Beirut (Mar. 5)

London Has Fallen (Mar. 13)

One Piece Film: Strong World (Mar. 15)

A Walk Among the Tombstones (Mar. 16)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (Mar. 17)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (Mar. 18)

King of Thieves (Mar. 26)

Netflix Programming

The Guardians of Justice Series Premiere

Worst Roommate Ever

Against the Ice (Mar. 2)

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Mar. 2)

Savage Rhythm Series Premiere (Mar. 2)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 (Mar. 3)

Midnight at the Pera Palace Series Premiere (Mar. 3)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season 2 (Mar. 3)

Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 (Mar. 3)

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Mar. 3)

The Weekend Away (Mar. 3)

The Invisible Thread (Mar. 4)

Lies and Deceit Series Premiere (Mar. 4)

Making Fun Series Premiere (Mar. 4)

Meskina (Mar. 4)

Pieces of Her Series Premiere (Mar. 4)

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 2 (Mar. 8)

Autumn Girl (Mar. 8)

Chip and Potato Season 3 (Mar. 8)

Last One Standing Series Premiere (Mar. 8)

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (Mar. 8)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Mar. 9)

The Bombardment (Mar. 9)

Byron Baes Series Premiere (Mar. 9)

The Last Kingdom Season 5 (Mar. 9)

Queer Eye Germany Series Premiere (Mar. 9)

Karma’s World Season 2 (Mar. 10)

Kotaro Lives Alone (Mar. 10)

Love, Life & Everything in Between Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

The Adam Project (Mar. 11)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 (Mar. 11)

Life After Death With Tyler Henry Series Premiere (Mar. 11)

Once Upon a Time … Happily Never After Series Premiere (Mar. 11)

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Mar. 15)

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (Mar. 15)

Marilyn’s Eyes (Mar. 15)

Team Zenko Go (Mar. 15)

Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (Mar. 16)

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Mar. 16)

Pedal to Metal Series Premiere (Mar. 16)

Rescued by Ruby (Mar. 17)

Soil Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

Animal Season 2 (Mar. 18)

Black Crab (Mar. 18)

Cracow Monsters Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

Human Resources Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

Is It Cake? Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

Light the Night Part 3 (Mar. 18)

Standing Up Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

Top Boy Season 2 (Mar. 18)

Windfall (Mar. 18)

Without Saying Goodbye (Mar. 18)

Young, Famous & African Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

In Good Hands (Mar. 21)

The Principles of Pleasure (Mar. 22)

Love Like the Falling Petals (Mar. 24)

Bridgerton Season 2 (Mar. 25)

Transformers: BotBots (Mar. 25)

Mighty Express Season 6 (Mar. 29)

Thermae Romae Novae (Mar. 29)

All Hail (Mar. 30)

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Mar. 30)

Super PupZ (Mar. 31)

Specials

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Mar. 3)

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Mar. 22)

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Mar. 29)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Adaptation

Boyz n the Hood

Cameraperson

Drive My Car (Mar. 2)

Good Watch

The Aviator

Diner

Fly Away Home

Mogul Mowgli

Starship Troopers

The World of Jacques Demy

The Young Girls Turn 25

Blade 2 (Mar. 2)

West Side Story (2021) (Mar. 2)

El Planeta (Mar. 4)

F9 (Mar. 4)

Dune (2021) (Mar. 10)

King Richard (Mar. 24)

Binge Watch

One Tree Hill Complete Series

Starsky and Hutch Complete Series

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Seasons 1–8 (Mar. 8)

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Season 1 (Mar. 14)

Degrassi: The Next Generation Complete Series (Mar. 25)

Family Watch

Teen Titans Go! Season 7A (Mar. 7)

Resident Evil Watch

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Nostalgia Watch

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

If You’re Bored

All the Pretty Horses

Are We Done Yet?

Blow Up of Blow-Up

Fireboys

Gigi

Los Cronocrímenes (aka Timecrimes)

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

Urban Legend

Welcome Back

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 5 (Mar. 2)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro (Mar. 4)

Victor and Valentino Season 3A (Mar. 12)

Halloween Kills (Mar. 18)

Vlad and Niki (Mar. 18)

Fists of Freedom: The Story of the ‘68 Summer Games (Mar. 23)

HBO Original Programming

The Larry David Story

Gaming Wall Street Series Premiere (Mar. 3)

Little Ellen Season 2 (Mar. 3)

Our Flag Means Death Series Premiere (Mar. 3)

The Tourist Series Premiere (Mar. 3)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Series Premiere (Mar. 6)

Ruxx Series Premiere (Mar. 8)

Juanpa and Chef Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

Sandy and Chef Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

Theodosia Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

Game Theory With Bomani Jones Series Premiere (Mar. 13)

Phoenix Rising (Mar. 15)

DMZ Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

Jellystone! Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 17)

Minx Series Premiere (Mar. 17)

Lust Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

On My Way With Irina (Mar. 18)

Pseudo (Mar. 18)

Amsterdam Series Premiere (Mar. 20)

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Mar. 22)

One Perfect Shot Series Premiere (Mar. 24)

Queen Stars Series Premiere (Mar. 24)

Starstruck Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 24)

Traffickers: Inside the Golden Triangle Series Premiere (Mar. 24)

Lucas the Spider Series Premiere (Mar. 25)

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart Series Premiere (Mar. 31)

Julia Series Premiere (Mar. 31)

Moonshot Premiere (Mar. 31)

Good Watch

Blackfish

Coffy

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Dead Poets Society

Foxy Brown

Liar, Liar

Prince Avalanche

Family Watch

Puss In Boots

Nostalgia Watch

Spaceballs

Weekend At Bernie’s

If You’re Bored

Baby Sheba

Be Cool

Blacula

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Crash (2004)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Flightplan

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Lawless

The Proposal

Scream, Blacula, Scream!

Takers

The Tooth Fairy

Amazon Originals

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Series Premiere (Mar. 4)

Lucy and Desi (Mar. 4)

Upload Series Premiere (Mar. 4)

Harina (Mar. 10)

Pete the Cat Season 2 Part 4 (Mar. 11)

Master (Mar. 18)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls Series Premiere (Mar. 25)

Must Watch

Blue Velvet

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Insider

The Last Waltz

Before Midnight (Mar. 3)

Good Watch

Benny and Joon

Brothers

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Descendants

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

Edward Scissorhands

Fright Night

Garden State

Glory

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Heaven Can Wait

Juno

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Margin Call

The Meddler

The Omen (1976)

Peggy Sue Got Married

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Starship Troopers

The Square

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

To Catch a Thief

Unstoppable

The Virgin Suicides

Benedetta (Mar. 4)

Stronger (Mar. 5)

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Mar. 17)

Mass (Mar. 26)

Monsters and Men (Mar. 28)

Killing Them Softly (Mar. 30)

Binge Watch

Rich Man, Poor Woman Season 1

Claws Season 4 (Mar. 14)

Family Watch

Look Who’s Talking

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Nostalgia Watch

Beaches

Can’t Buy Me Love

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

St. Elmo’s Fire

Bennifer Watch

Gigli

Three Seashells Watch

Demolition Man

Watch With Your Roommate

Single White Female

If You’re Bored

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Behind Enemy Lines

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Bringing Down the House

The Choice

Crash (2004)

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Deuces Wild

Disaster Movie

The Edge

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners (1990)

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

G

Ghoulies

The Gift (2000)

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Hardball

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Kiss the Girls

Lawless

A Madea Christmas

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Shit and Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Spaced Invaders

Transcendence

Trapped

Vertical Limit

The Woman in Black

Oculus (Mar. 3)

Lantern’s Lane (Mar. 4)

Mark, Mary, and Some Other People (Mar. 6)

India Sweets and Spices (Mar. 8)

American Refugee (Mar. 10)

Multiverse (Mar. 12)

Hell Hath No Fury (Mar. 14)

All Good Things (Mar. 15)

Nature Calls (Mar. 15)

You Can’t Kill Meme (Mar. 15)

Step (Mar. 16)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 10 (Mar. 18)

Captains of Za’atari (Mar. 19)

I Know Who Killed Me (Mar. 19)

My Little Pony (Mar. 19)

Bloods Season 2A (Mar. 23)

Summer Days, Summer Nights (Mar. 23)

Wrath of Man (Mar. 23)

American Siege (Mar. 25)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (Mar. 29)

First Day Season 2 (Mar. 31)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1 (Mar. 31)

Premieres

Better Things Season 5 Premiere

Dicktown Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 4)

The Thing About Pam Series Premiere (Mar. 9)

Domino Masters Series Premiere (Mar. 10)

Good Trouble Season 4A Premiere (Mar. 10)

The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere (Mar. 10)

Mr. Mayor Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 16)

Young Rock Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 16)

MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere (Mar. 18)

Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

American Song Contest Series Premiere (Mar. 22)

Atlanta Season 3 Premiere (Mar. 25)

Name That Tune Season 2 Premiere (Mar. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

The Dropout Series Premiere (Mar. 3)

Fresh (Mar. 4)

Deep Water (Mar. 18)

Life and Beth Series Premiere (Mar. 18)

The Girl From Plainville Series Premiere (Mar. 29)

Specials

The Oscars (Mar. 28)