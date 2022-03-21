Formula 1 Is Already Haywire

Formula 1 racing can be formulaic. Each year, Mercedes wins the Constructors’ Championship. Almost every year, Lewis Hamilton is the Drivers’ Champion. Haas, the only American outfit in the field, is mega-bad. Ferrari, the iconic name in motorsports, is worse than it’s supposed to be. And for the last four seasons, Netflix has released a glossy series about all those goings-on, and more and more of us have tuned in.

2022 was always poised to be a jolt, though. From time to time, F1’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, tweaks the rules. This year’s changes were far more sweeping than usual, and go to the most fundamental thing about the sport: the cars.

Advertisement

The general idea is that F1 cars produce a lot of “dirty air,” and that air makes it hard for cars to pass each other. The new F1 vehicles are supposed to mitigate that, and improve what the industry calls “raceability.” While engineering and development teams have been planning for this moment for years, the adjustment figured to cause some immediate chaos. Pre-season testing hinted that a shakeup was coming. The first race of the year, Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, confirmed it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

F1 is still F1. Everyone hates everyone else. The cars go vroom-vroom. The races are in beautiful settings and nations run by human rights–tromping despots. Millions are on the line every time a car pulls out of the pit lane. But in a real and now quantifiable way, this is a different game than the one these racers were playing in December, when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the most dubious of circumstances. Let us check in on how our Netflix friends are doing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferrari now looks like the best team. This is as it should be. If you drive the one red car on the track, you should be the fastest. (“Ask a child to draw a car, and certainly he will draw it red,” Enzo Ferrari once said, or at least people have said Enzo once said.) Ferrari was annoyingly inept in 2020 and ‘21 and hasn’t won the Constructors’ title since 2008. Now, though? Things are very good. Ferrari won big in Bahrain, with the Monégasque speedster Charles Leclerc and Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz finishing first and second. Leclerc qualified on pole, and Sainz qualified third. Leclerc led at the end of every single lap and had the day’s fastest lap, too, a 1:34.570 trip around the Sakhir circuit. Plus, the most exciting part of the race, on pure driving terms, was Leclerc’s tangle with Verstappen that started on the 17th lap of 57.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And if all that wasn’t enough, three teams (covering six drivers) use the power unit Ferrari designs, and all of those drivers finished in the top 11 out of 20 racers. The Ferrari is fast, is the point.

Mercedes is not in its best place. Testing times had not been great, and Hamilton had warned us that things were not good. “At the moment I don’t think we will be competing for wins,” he told reporters earlier this month. Who knew, though? Hamilton is a notorious sandbagger, who downplayed his chances in the press in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Yet Hamilton may not have been lying in 2022. Neither he nor new teammate George Russell had top-of-the-pack pace, and Hamilton grabbed a third-place finish that, by his standards, was a disappointment. Yet his team owner, Austrian billionaire and team co-owner Toto Wolff, was positively glowing after the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

toto and susie are so happy!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/FueWtvzROb — bianca 🪩 ⁴⁴ ˣ ⁶³ (@biazzarro) March 20, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why so happy? Because the real fuel behind F1 is not gasoline, but spite. There is one team Wolff hates as much as he loves his own, and …

Advertisement

Red Bull had a horrible, no good, very bad day. Whether it spells longer-term trouble remains to be seen. In the last few laps, both Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez were poised to finish in the top three or four. Then Verstappen’s car borked out and he drove it into the pit lane. Seconds later, Perez spun out while starting his last lap. So, that’s a zero-point outing.

Team principal and Wolff archenemy Christian Horner said the same issue had ruined both cars, and Red Bull would work on figuring out what it was. (The early indicator is that it had to do with how the cars handled a new type of fuel.) Red Bull also owns the AlphaTauri team, and one of its drivers, Pierre Gasly, had his car light on fire on the 46th lap. The Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars are the only ones using Red Bull engines, and three of four didn’t finish the race. Not great, though also not proof of anything in particular, as Gasly had an apparent electrical or heating issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Verstappen was pissed throughout the race, telling his team over the radio that he would “never” again follow their requests to take it easy on the first lap after his pit stops, something they’d advised so that he could properly warm up his tires. Unlike the car, Verstappen’s petulance is not fixable.

The only big brand that had a worse day than Red Bull was McLaren, which has two of the sport’s Netflixiest drivers in Lando Norris of Britain and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia. McLaren’s annual goal is to finish third, ahead of Ferrari. That will not happen this year, because McLaren is in crisis. The last few days of testing were concerning, as the car struggled in corners and its brakes stayed way too hot to slow the thing down. Ricciardo qualified 18th and Norris did only a little better at 13th. Ricciardo spent an extended stretch of the grand prix in dead last, and said afterward that McLaren basically treated the entire grand prix as a practice run.

Advertisement

Ricciardo’s last few years look odd now. He left Red Bull after 2018, when it was clear he was second fiddle to Verstappen. He left Renault after 2020, looking for a faster ride at McLaren. But now Alpine (which is what the French automaker now calls its F1 team) looks to have a faster car, with Esteban Ocon finishing seventh and Fernando Alonso ninth. It might be that McLaren’s car, or maybe Ricciardo—who celebrates (increasingly occasional) wins by drinking out of a shoe—is just not that good. Either scenario adds up to a McLaren point total of zero (0).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zero was the sum total of points earned by Haas, the lone yankee team, in 2021. However, recent geopolitical events have worked out in the team’s favor. Last year, amid some financial woes, the Russian fertilizer giant Uralkali came to the team’s aid. Uralkali became Haas’ title sponsor, and its oligarch boss and Vladimir Putin confidante Dmitry Mazepin demanded that his son, Nikita, take over one of the team’s driving seats. Mazepin crashed out on the first lap of his first race, and things got only mildly better after that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, these are not good days to be a Russian oligarch in Western sports. After Putin invaded Ukraine, Haas terminated Uralkali’s sponsorship and, with that, had no need to continue employing Dmitry Mazepin’s offspring as a driver. Haas replaced him with longtime F1 (and former Haas) driver Kevin Magnussen, who brought the team its first points in more than a season by finishing fifth. Hence Putin has ensured the improvement of the United States’ only team in Formula 1. Team owner Gene Haas is a criminal of the financial rather than war variety, which is much better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Haas car has also improved a great deal. It’s one of those with a Ferrari engine, as is the one that powers the cars for Alfa Romeo, which also got two drivers into the top 10. Both of these recent bottom-feeders might be more significant screen presences going forward. One of Alfa Romeo’s two new drivers is Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese driver F1 has ever had. On the one hand, you could imagine future geopolitical turmoil ending Zhou’s time in F1 much as it did Mazepin’s. On the other hand, Zhou can actually drive a race car.

Advertisement

Aston Martin has a lot of work to do to be competitive, and might suffer with the same Mercedes engine that had Hamilton ‘s car looking relatively slow. (Mercedes makes its own engine and, like Ferrari and Red Bull, supplies some other teams.) It can find some solace in the fact that it had to race with a substitute driver, Nico Hülkenberg, who came in cold when Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. The team didn’t score any points, but Lance Stroll finished 12th and Hülkenberg 17th, and there might be mild upside there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the basement is Williams, another Mercedes-powered team that is slow in the best of times. Williams is fun to root for as F1’s foremost family-run team, so long as you pretend that a shadowy investment firm with anonymous ownership did not buy the family out in 2020.

Next week’s race is F1’s second trip to Saudi Arabia, where it debuted last year on an absurdly dangerous track—think high speeds, sharp turns, and tight walls—that required the FIA to stop the race twice. The Saudis have made what they call “minor tweaks” since then, for whatever little bit that is worth. Almost every team in the field is a mess in some way or another, and they’ll all be on their second races with completely new cars. The goal for that grand prix should be to get the hell out of there as quickly as possible.