Which Winter Olympics sports would be better if they were done in the dark? The question has roiled humanity for millennia. For as long as athletes have strapped skis, skates, or curling shoes to their feet, spectators have wondered whether the resultant competition might not be more fun to watch if it were performed in pitch-black conditions. But no one has ever had the guts to try and answer this very important question—until now.

As a public service, I’ve painstakingly analyzed all 15 of the 2022 Winter Olympics disciplines to determine which of them would be improved and which of them would be ruined if they were to be done with the lights out. I plan to forward the results of my research to the International Olympic Committee, which I expect will take steps to implement these suggestions by the time of Milano Cortina 2026. For now, though, I’m giving Slate readers a preview of my conclusions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A brief note before I begin: It is true that there are many Olympic events that are held outdoors in the nighttime. Competing at night is not, however, the same thing as competing in the dark. The nighttime events use lights to illuminate the courses in an attempt to simulate daytime during the nighttime. This act of hubris goes against nature. I want to know which Olympic sports would be better with the lights totally off, with exceptions made for “fun” lighting features like spotlights and Christmas lights and lasers. Let’s stop being afraid of the dark, Olympians!

There’s no way around it: Alpine skiing would be very, very dangerous in the dark. The only way for lots of skiers not to hurt themselves or die while completing their runs in the dark would be for them to go very, very slowly, navigating by the light of the moon and perhaps with the aid of the little miners’ headlamps that we’d let them wear. This switch from fast to very slow would fundamentally change the nature of the discipline, making it more like an orienteering competition than a race. As a result, alpine skiing would go from being one of the most popular Winter Olympic sports to one of the least popular sports. Verdict: Keep the lights on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biathlon, otherwise known as the original “mash-up,” combines target shooting and cross-country skiing in one very strange and unpopular package. Turn the lights off, though, and biathlon could plausibly become a viral sensation. The trick would be to replace the static targets with exploding targets that would shoot fireworks in the pattern of the athlete’s national flag upon being struck—sort of like one of those gender reveal parties where they detonate tannerite in the woods to announce that it’s a boy. What could go wrong? Verdict: Turn the lights off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobsled would clearly be better in the dark. Decorate the course with futuristic Tron-style lighting strips, paint the sleds in glow-in-the-dark colors, drop a headlight in the nose of the sled, blast some Daft Punk through the arena’s speakers, and you’re good to go. What the sleds might lose in speed they’d gain in cyberpunk aesthetic. Verdict: Turn the lights off.

Advertisement

It is already hard enough to get people to watch cross-country skiing, which is a shame, because it is actually very fun and good. While turning off the lights and giving the athletes little miners’ headlamps wouldn’t really transform the sport very much—Nordic skiers can huff and puff their way up and down mild inclines just as well in the dark as they can in the daylight—seeing nothing but a bunch of gasping blips on their TV screens would probably induce the average Olympics viewer to change the channel even faster than they already do. Verdict: Keep the lights on, so that more people can actually discover how fun and cool this sport really is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If turning the lights off and flashing a bunch of neon squiggles everywhere can turn bowling into cosmic bowling, then it can surely do the same thing for curling, a sport that would unequivocally rule in the dark. In cosmic curling, the house would be rendered in fluorescent colors, and curlers would throw stones that glowed in the dark and beeped as they scooted down the sheet, like a lovable robot in some lesser Star Wars movie. These minor changes would bring new audiences to the sport, and would help athletes make more money in the off-season by opening “cosmic curling” centers and siphoning away some of that sweet, sweet, kids’ birthday party money from Big Bowling. Verdict: Turn the lights off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figure skating could be done in the dark, but it would sort of ruin the sport’s entire judging system. Instead of watching and empirically evaluating a skater’s routines, judges would have to rely on the skaters to shout out the names of the jumps and spins they completed, as well as when they botched their landings. On the one hand, this would get us to the sextuple axel way, way quicker than anyone ever expected. On the other hand, we also wouldn’t be able to see the skaters’ costumes. Verdict: Keep the lights on.

Advertisement

I guess you could do freestyle skiing in the dark if the various features on the slope were illuminated, and also if the inevitable medevac helicopters were outfitted with spotlights that made it easier for them to locate the injured competitors and whisk them away to the nearest hospital. Verdict: Keep the lights on.

Advertisement

Ice hockey could and should be done in the dark, as long as the events were moved outdoors in homage to the countless low-light games that’ve been played on neighborhood rinks all over the world. We would allow the players to use car headlights to illuminate the ice, but we would also penalize players if their mothers started honking the car horns because it was getting late and they needed to get home and put dinner on already. Verdict: Turn the lights off.

Luge would be extremely dangerous in the dark. So let’s compromise a little and string Christmas lights on either side of the track, and let’s extend the premise by having a course official dressed as a Christmas elf begin each athlete’s run by kicking them down the track, like that one scene in A Christmas Story. Would these changes make luge better or more enjoyable? No, but it would be a nice little show of solidarity with those of us who haven’t yet taken our Christmas trees down even though it’s February. Verdict: Toss-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I confess to not having watched that much Nordic combined in my life, but if turning the lights off improved the biathlon, perhaps it would also improve this other Olympic double-stuff? Or, you know, maybe we could just skip this sport entirely and replace it with some sort of fun laser light show and/or musical performance from a local Pink Floyd cover band? Verdict: Turn the lights off.

Without major changes, short-track speed skating done in the dark would be a literal bloodbath. In order to avoid unnecessary loss of life, the athletes would either have to substantially dull their skate blades (boring!), dress in bulky protective gear like hockey players (redundant!), or wear light-up helmets that would make them look like little beacons zooming around on the ice. It’s hard to see how anyone would think that any of these changes would improve short-track, unless you’re a beacon guy, and I think we can all agree that we’ve heard just about enough from you, Beacon Guy. Verdict: Keep the lights on.

Advertisement

Skeleton could plausibly be more fun in the dark if and only if the athletes were made to wear glow-in-the-dark “skeleton” costumes, of the sort that you buy at Halloween Adventure at 4 p.m. on October 31, because by that point they’re sold out of all the good costumes. But if they wore these costumes at the Olympics, and also built out the spooky atmosphere by renting a smoke machine and playing “Monster Mash” over and over, then it’d feel like a choice rather than like settling—an on-the-nose choice, but a choice nevertheless. Verdict: Toss-up.

Although I hate to say it, I feel like ski jumping just isn’t that interesting to watch as it currently stands—or, at least, not as interesting as it should be, given that it involves athletes literally flying through the air like bats out of hell. So why not lean into the discipline’s inherent theatrics and attach little flares to the athlete’s skis? Have the ski jump area go pitch black except for a single spotlight tracking skiers as they speed down the ramp. Then, once they’re airborne, kill the spotlight so that all you see is the flares arcing through the sky. Make these changes and ski jumping would quickly become the first Olympic sport to ever win an Academy Award for production design. Verdict: Turn the lights off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snowboarding could be done in the dark under two conditions: First, the athletes would have to be allowed to hold up their phones while competing. Second, you’d have to allow the athletes to be stoned enough so that they wouldn’t really care what time of day it was. You know, I feel like a lot of snowboarders are already accustomed to performing under both of these conditions. Verdict: Toss-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speed skating is already great, but it might even be more great if, instead of having overhead lights illuminate the track, the track itself were illuminated from below. It would sort of be like the athletes were skating atop a giant ring light. Yes, this would create a lot of glare; yes, the skaters would squint and crash a lot; yes, the light would get so warm that it would melt the ice and ruin the entire thing; yes, this wouldn’t even count as skating in the dark. Actually, never mind, this is a terrible idea. Verdict: Keep the lights on.