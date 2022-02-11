Shaun White’s Best and Worst Qualities Made Him the Perfect Olympic Athlete

As Friday morning’s snowboard halfpipe competition neared its end, Shaun White had one last chance for Olympic glory. “This run will mark the end of an era in snowboarding,” said NBC’s Todd Harris—and for a while, it looked like he might go out in classic Shaun White style. He opened with a big 1440, and as he moved to the other side of the pipe, NBC’s other Todd, Todd Richards, got very excited. “Will he combo it into another?” Richards asked as White tumbled and twisted high in the air. “He does!”

And then, in an instant, he didn’t. Clipping the wall of the pipe, White fell to the snow, ensuring he wouldn’t take home a fourth Olympic medal. “With grace and class, Shaun White comes into the corral for the final time,” said Harris. White’s long Olympic career ended with a fourth-place finish.

Whatever you might think of him, it’s undeniable that White has had an impressively long and decorated career: three Olympic halfpipe golds, most recently in 2018; 18 X Games medals, including two in skateboarding events; 10 individual World Cup podiums. For the better part of two decades, he’s been the face of his sport for millions of casual viewers who couldn’t name another snowboarder if you put a gun to their head, but could pick White’s picture out of a magazine nine times out of 10. (The tenth time they would mistake him for the guy who played Ron in the Harry Potter movies.)

And yet, White’s story has always been more complicated than he and his hypemen have wanted to admit. It was nice, if a little bit unexpected, to see many of his halfpipe competitors line up to applaud White after his final run. White has never been embraced by his fellow snowboarders, in part because he’s eschewed the scruffy camaraderie that binds the sport’s practitioners. Instead, he’s focused on winning, and on securing his own advantage at the expense of the rest of the field. In the run-up to the 2010 Games, he declined to share a private halfpipe that had been built for him by sponsors. In 2014, another American snowboarder said, “The whole snowboarding community doesn’t really like Shaun.”

It’s easier for the community to embrace White now that he’s no longer much of a threat. At 35, he is well past his athletic prime and so much older than the rest of them—more than twice as old as Australian wonder-teen Valentino Guseli—that they probably don’t care that he doesn’t want to hang out. White is no longer their aloof peer, a man whose actions and demeanor betray an uncomfortable disconnection from the sport he claims to represent. He’s the guy they all watched on TV growing up, winning and winning and winning again.

White has won impressively, and he has won in the clutch. His gold medal runs in 2006, 2010, and 2018 were thrilling to watch, both for the technical skill that he displays and the confidence that he exuded in and around the halfpipe. At his best, he performed with an intensity that could sometimes be mistaken for inevitability. He won because he treated winning as his job, rather than a tangential outcome irrelevant to the true victory of being allowed to shred on courses all over the world. It’s a bit silly to criticize White for treating snowboarding like a job—for being a professional. Snowboarding is a job for pretty much everyone you’re seeing in Beijing, who get endorsement money and travel around the world to competitions. The difference between them is that White cares more about how he’s perceived by those outside snowboarding than by those inside the sport.

That unapologetic interest in mainstream fame, as much as his skills and accomplishments, have made him a natural fit for the NBC Olympic hero machine. For 16 years, the network has portrayed White as the wintry Michael Phelps, a generational talent with a charismatic smile and the heart of a champion. The relationship has been a symbiotic one: NBC has turned White into one of the tentpoles of its quadrennial coverage, and White has held up his end by winning gold. The fact that White didn’t medal in Sochi in 2014 didn’t hurt either, giving NBC grist for the redemption arc that dominated the network’s coverage in Pyeongchang.

But the arcs that NBC has built around White have lacked any nuance. The network has buffed his personality defects into heroic qualities, positioning him on a pedestal far above his peers.

It has largely omitted the primetime-unfriendly elements that might complicate viewers’ opinions of White, such as the sexual harassment suit filed against him in 2016. (The suit was settled out of court in 2017.) Instead, he has been Shaun White, Hero. The avidity with which NBC has promulgated that narrative hasn’t just given viewers a one-dimensional picture. It’s also crowded out other potential heroes, in his sport and others, who were just as deserving of the network’s attention.

In Beijing, the network has gone out of its way to give Shaun White the Shaun White treatment one last time. “What’s your favorite Shaun White Olympics memory?” the NBC Olympics Twitter account asked on Thursday night. “Share your memory with us using #ThankYouShaun.” (At first, I mistakenly read the hashtag as “#ThankYouSusan,” which, if searched, returns a very different selection of tweets.) I wasn’t immediately sure why NBC thought any of us needed to thank White—nor was I convinced that White wanted my thanks anyway—but after some reflection the tweet started to make more sense.

Uniquely among the American snowboarders of his generation, White was in it for the glory: for the medals and the acclaim, the NBC puff pieces and mainstream magazine features. While his peers professed to disdain the spotlight, White sought it out, or at least did not reject it when it swung his way. The snowboarding world always seemed irritated by White’s choice to ride alone. But he wasn’t alone, really. He was riding for all of us watching at home: the drive-by viewers who only ever wanted a bite-sized bit of heroism to chew on and savor once every four years. He knew what the Olympics were and what they could do for him, and he saw no dishonor in saying I want that. He will retire as one of the few American winter-sports athletes who mastered both sides of the Olympic game.