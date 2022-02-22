Five-ring Circus

The Olympics Figure Skating Gala: Who Wore It Better?

By
Kvitelashvili dressed as the blue genie from Aladdin skating on the ice
Morisi Kvitelashvili of Team Georgia during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on Sunday at the Winter Olympics, at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

As per the Olympic movement’s mandate “to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humankind, with a view to promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity,” the figure skating portion of the 2022 Winter Olympics ended with a big exhibition gala on Sunday in which Georgia’s Morisi Kvitelashvili painted himself blue and dance-skated to the tune of Will Smith’s version of “Friend Like Me” from the live-action reboot of Aladdin. Kvitelashvili wore his big blue costume very well. But did Kvitelashvili wear it better than the many other figure skaters who also donned hokey costumes and skated to their own hokey music of choice? As my final act at the helm of the Beijing Games version of Five-Ring Circus, I intend to definitively answer this very important Winter Olympics question.

Who Wore It Better: The Guy Dressed Like a Lumberjack or the Guy Dressed Like the Genie From Aladdin?

Messing in red and black lumberjack shirt
Keegan Messing of Team Canada. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Kvitelashvili as genie posed cross legged with his hands in the air and together
Kvitelashvili. Laurie Dieffembacq/AFP via Getty Images

Verdict: The guy dressed like the genie from Aladdin wore it better.

Who Wore It Better: The ’80s Fitness Couple or the Guy Dressed Like the Genie From Aladdin?

The couple in 80s fitness outfits, man in leotard woman in neon leggings and top, both in ankle warmers and headbands, with their arms outstretched in unison to the side
Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz of Spain. David Ramos/Getty Images
Kvitelashvili kneeling on the ice with his arms raised
Georgia’s own. Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images
Verdict: The guy dressed like the genie from Aladdin wore it better.

Who Wore It Better: The Gold Medalist Dressed Like a Glow-in-the-Dark Bird or the Guy Dressed Like the Genie From Aladdin?

Shcherbakova in a glowing costume with arms featuring feathers, outstretched upward in front of her
Anna Shcherbakova of the ROC. David Ramos/Getty Images
Kvitelashvili leaning back and waving
Oh, hi there. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
Verdict: The guy dressed like the genie from Aladdin wore it better.

Who Wore It Better: The Naked Italian Sex Couple or the Guy Dressed Like the Genie From Aladdin?

An apparently naked man in ice skates carrying a woman in a little black dress and ice skates
Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise of Italy. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Kvitelashvili on one leg with his other leg outstretched, and his arms stretched out perpendicularly
Another wish granted. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Verdict: The guy dressed like the genie from Aladdin wore it better.

Who Wore It Better: A Capsized Bing Dwen Dwen Being Hugged by Yuzuru Hanyu or the Guy Dressed Like the Genie From Aladdin?

Bing Dwen Dwen face down on the ice, Hanyu crouching with his arms around him and trying to help him up.
Bing Dwen Dwen and Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan. David Ramos/Getty Images
Kvitelashvili dancing with his arms out, one palm/fingers down the other palm/fingers up
Magical. Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Verdict: The guy dressed like the genie from Aladdin wore it better.

Congratulations, Morisi Kvitelashvili!

Fashion Olympics 2022 Olympics
