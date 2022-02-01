The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Dark Knight
The Exorcist
Good Watch
The Addams Family (1991)
Batman Begins
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Donnie Brasco
The Hangover
The Negotiator
The Other Guys
Warrior
Watchmen (2009)
St. Vincent (Feb. 10)
Blackhat (Feb. 16)
Family Watch
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Feb. 15)
Enjoyably Bizarre Pacino Performance Watch
The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
If You’re Bored
Anaconda
The Book of Eli
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Foreigner
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
Patsy and Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Halloween (2007) (Feb. 21)
Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 (Feb. 28)
Netflix Programming
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 4
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Raising Dion Season 2
Dark Desire Season 2 (Feb. 2)
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 (Feb. 2)
The Tinder Swindler (Feb. 2)
Finding Ola Series Premiere (Feb. 3)
Kid Cosmic Season 3 (Feb. 3)
Murderville Series Premiere (Feb. 3)
Looop Lapeta (Feb. 4)
Sweet Magnolias Season 2 (Feb. 4)hulu
Through My Window (Feb. 4)
Child of Kamiari Month (Feb. 8)
Love Is Blind Japan Series Premiere (Feb. 8)
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (Feb. 8)
Catching Killers Season 2 (Feb. 9)
Disenchantment Part 4 Series Premiere (Feb. 9)
Ideias à Venda Series Premiere (Feb. 9)
Only Jokes Allowed (Feb. 9)
The Privilege (Feb. 9)
Into the Wind (Feb. 10)
Until Life Do Us Part Series Premiere (Feb. 10)
Anne+: The Film (Feb. 11)
Bigbug (Feb. 11)
Inventing Anna Series Premiere (Feb. 11)
Love and Leashes (Feb. 11)
Love Is Blind Season 2 (Feb. 11)
Love Tactics (Feb. 11)
Tall Girl 2 (Feb. 11)
Toy Boy Season 2 (Feb. 11)
Forecasting Love and Weather Series Premiere (Feb. 12)
Twenty Five Twenty One Series Premiere (Feb. 12)
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire Series Premiere (Feb. 14)
Fishbowl Wives (Feb. 14)
Ridley Jones Season 3 (Feb. 15)
Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Feb. 16)
Secrets of Summer (Feb. 16)
Swap Shop Season 2 (Feb. 16)
Erax (Feb. 17)
Fistful of Vengeance (Feb. 17)
Forgive Us Our Trespasses (Feb. 17)
Heart Shot (Feb. 17)
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (Feb. 17)
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow Series Premiere (Feb. 17)
The Cuphead Show! (Feb. 18)
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Feb. 18)
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (Feb. 18)
Space Force Season 2 (Feb. 18)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18)
Don’t Kill Me (Feb. 20)
Cat Burglar Series Premiere (Feb. 22)
RACE: Bubba Wallace (Feb. 22)
UFO (Feb. 23)
Karma’s World Music Videos (Feb. 24)
Back to 15 Series Premiere (Feb. 25)
Merlí. Sapere Aude Series Premiere (Feb. 25)
Restless (Feb. 25)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Feb. 25)
Vikings: Valhalla Series Premiere (Feb. 25)
My Wonderful Life (Feb. 28)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Network
Good Watch
3:10 to Yuma
12 Years a Slave
Amistad
Black Dynamite
Defending Your Life
Donnie Darko
The Falcon and the Snowman
Fame (1980)
Love and Mercy
The Mighty Quinn
Night Owls
Nightmare Alley (2021)
No End in Sight
Ondine
The Ones Below
Presenting Princess Shaw
Rabbit Hole
Rango
Runaway Train
Shake!: Otis at Monterey
Sugar
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sin Señas Particulares (Feb. 4)
The French Dispatch (Feb. 25)
Binge Watch
Chuck Complete Series
Tacoma FD Season 3 (Feb. 2)
Rick and Morty Season 5 (Feb. 5)
Smiling Friends Season 2 (Feb. 9)
Craig of the Week Season 4A (Feb. 17)
Robot Chicken Season 11A (Feb. 23)
Family Watch
The Book Thief
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Nostalgia Watch
Master of Disguise
School Ties
Problematic Watch
Chinatown
The Searchers
West Side Story (1961)
If You’re Bored
21 and Over
After the Sunset
Airheads
Alex and Emma
An American Haunting
Army of One
Bad Milo!
A Bridge Too Far
Broken English
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
Calvario
Casa De Mi Padre
The Dark Half
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
From Paris With Love
Good Deeds
The Hunter
Hyde Park on Hudson
Kick-Ass 2
La Foquita
The Life Before Her Eyes
The Loft
Monsters
My Blue Heaven
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj
Red 2
Return to Me
Riddick
Rob Roy
Rules of Engagement
Santa’s Slay
The Secret Garden (2020)
Shrink
Splinter
This Is Where I Leave You
Uncommon Valor
Unlocked
The Intouchables (2011)
Yun
Cracked (Feb. 3)
Cry Macho (Feb. 3)
Mass Ave (Feb. 3)
Pure (Feb. 3)
The Snakes (Feb. 3)
When the Sun Sets (Feb. 3)
Double Cross Complete Series (Feb. 4)
Rhodes to the Top Complete Series (Feb. 4)
Shaq Life Seasons 1–2 (Feb. 5)
Big Trick Energy (Feb. 6)
Backyard Bar Wars (Feb. 7)
Antlers (Feb. 11)
Apple and Onion Season 2C (Feb. 11)
The Bachelor Winter Games (Feb. 13)
Off the Air Season 11 (Feb. 16)
Dream Raider Series Premiere (Feb. 17)
The Many Saints of Newark (Feb. 17)
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle (Feb. 18)
Top Gear Season 30 (Feb. 18)
Free Guy (Feb. 23)
Bilardo (Feb. 24)
Bing Season 1 (Feb. 24)
HBO Original Programming
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada) Series Premiere (Feb. 3)
And Just Like That… Season 1 Finale (Feb. 3)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza! (Feb. 3)
Raised By Wolves Season 2 (Feb. 3)
About Last Night Series Premiere (Feb. 10)
Adventure of the Ring Series Premiere (Feb. 10)
The Girl Before Series Premiere (Feb. 10)
Just Call Out My Name (Feb. 10)
KIMI (Feb. 10)
ODO Season 2 (Feb. 10)
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (Feb. 15)
Peacemaker Season 1 Finale (Feb. 17)
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs Season 2 (Feb. 17)
Last Week Tonight Season 9 (Feb. 20)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Feb. 22)
Las Bravas Series Premiere (Feb. 24)
Euphoria Season 2 Finale (Feb. 27)
The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Finale (Feb. 27)
Somebody Somewhere Season 1 Finale (Feb. 27)
Prime Video
Must Watch
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Good Watch
(500) Days of Summer
Borat (2006)
A Fistful of Dollars
The Fly
Forrest Gump
Hollywood Shuffle
I Heart Huckabees
The Impossible
Lincoln
Little Miss Sunshine
Platoon
Robocop (1987)
Step Up
Binge Watch
Key and Peele Seasons 1–2
Nathan for You Seasons 1–2
Workaholics Complete Series
Cash Watch
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Walk the Line
Yippee-Ki-Yay Watch
Die Hard
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
Live Free or Die Hard
Criterion Watch
The Rock
If You’re Bored
The A-Team (2010)
All About Steve
Alpha Dog
America’s Sweethearts
Bad Girls Club Seasons 15–16
Bride Wars
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Gone in Sixty Seconds
Half Baked
How High
Humpday
Just Between Friends
Khloe and Lamar Complete Series
Killers
King Arthur
Life Partners
Love and Other Drugs
Overboard
Posse
Reign of Fire
Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian Complete Series
Ski Patrol
Southern Charm: New Orleans Season 2
Turistas
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Untamed Heart
What Happens in Vegas
You Again
Freakonomics (Feb. 2)
Homestay (2022) (Feb. 11)
The Protégé (Feb. 25)
Amazon Originals
Book of Love (Feb. 4)
Phat Tuesday Series Premiere (Feb. 4)
Reacher Series Premiere (Feb. 4)
I Want You Back (Feb. 11)
The Legend of Vox Machina new episodes (Feb. 18)
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada Series Premiere (Feb. 18)
Lov3 (Feb. 18)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 (Feb. 18)
Specials
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer (Feb. 11)
Hulu
Must Watch
Airplane!
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Pitt Watch
Fight Club
Good Watch
1984 (1984)
The Accused
Ali
Almost Famous
The Bank Job
A Better Life
Black Swan
Borat (2006)
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
El Dorado (1967)
The French Connection
Glory
He Got Game
Hitch
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Liar Liar
Lucky
Major League
Miss Bala (2011)
Nightmare Alley (2021)
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Real Genius
Roxanne
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
Stick It
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
Beans (Feb. 4)
The Beta Test (Feb. 4)
Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos (Feb. 4)
District B13 (Feb. 15)
The Shape of Water (Feb. 14)
The Feast (Feb. 18)
Three Identical Strangers (Feb. 27)
Not Polar Watch
Arctic
Binge Watch
Top Chef Season 18
Rick and Morty Season 5 (Feb. 5)
Family Watch
Arthur Christmas
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Nostalgia Watch
The Flintstones (1994)
Jingle All the Way
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Problematic Watch
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
Gotham Watch
Batman (1989)
Batman Forever
Batman and Robin
Batman Returns
If You’re Bored
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Beautiful Creatures
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins (1989)
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
First Daughter
The Glass Castle
Hamburger Hill
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
The January Man
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid (1999)
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire (1987)
McLintock!
Mirrors
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
The One
Oscar
Planet 51
The Ring 2
Safe (2012)
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Stepfather
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
You Again
Basketball and Other Things Season 1 (Feb. 3)
The Deep House (Feb. 3)
Clotilda: The Last American Slave Ship (Feb. 8)
Gully (Feb. 10)
The Space Between (Feb. 14)
America’s Book of Secrets Season 4 (Feb. 15)
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition (Feb. 15)
American Pickers Season 15 (Feb. 15)
Cheer Squad Secrets (Feb. 15)
Encounter Season 1 (Feb. 15)
Fireheart (Feb. 15)
The Food That Built America Season 2 (Feb. 15)
Forged in Fire Seasons 6 and 8 (Feb. 15)
Hammer of the Gods (Feb. 15)
Hoarders Seasons 1–2 and 12 (Feb. 15)
Little Women: LA Season 1 (Feb. 15)
Married at First Sight Season 12 (Feb. 15)
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Season 2 (Feb. 15)
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables Season 1 (Feb. 15)
Mountain Men Season 10 (Feb. 15)
Mr. Queen Season 1 (Feb. 15)
Oscar Peterson: Black + White (Feb. 15)
Pawn Stars Season 1 (Feb. 15)
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2 (Feb. 15)
Storage Wars Season 13 (Feb. 15)
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2B (Feb. 15)
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders? (Feb. 15)
A House on the Bayou (Feb. 17)
The King’s Man (Feb. 18)
Fate/stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works Season 1 (Feb. 19)
Gurren Lagann Season 1 (Feb. 19)
How It Ends (Feb. 22)
The Last Rite (Feb. 24)
Premieres
To Catch a Smuggler Season 3 Premiere (Feb. 10)
American Song Contest Series Premiere (Feb. 22)
Snowfall Season 5 Premiere (Feb. 24)
Law and Order Season 21 Premiere (Feb. 25)
Hulu Original Programming
Your Attention Please Season 2
Pam and Tommy Series Premiere (Feb. 2)
Dollface Season 2 (Feb. 11)
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 6 (Feb. 17)
No Exit (Feb. 25)