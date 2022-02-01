The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in February

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Feb. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

The Dark Knight

The Exorcist

Good Watch

The Addams Family (1991)

Batman Begins

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Donnie Brasco

The Hangover

The Negotiator

The Other Guys

Warrior

Watchmen (2009)

St. Vincent (Feb. 10)

Blackhat (Feb. 16)

Family Watch

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Feb. 15)



Enjoyably Bizarre Pacino Performance Watch

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

If You’re Bored

Anaconda

The Book of Eli

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Foreigner

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

Patsy and Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Halloween (2007) (Feb. 21)

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 (Feb. 28)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Netflix Programming

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 4

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Raising Dion Season 2

Dark Desire Season 2 (Feb. 2)

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 (Feb. 2)

The Tinder Swindler (Feb. 2)

Finding Ola Series Premiere (Feb. 3)

Kid Cosmic Season 3 (Feb. 3)

Murderville Series Premiere (Feb. 3)

Looop Lapeta (Feb. 4)

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 (Feb. 4)hulu

Through My Window (Feb. 4)

Child of Kamiari Month (Feb. 8)

Love Is Blind Japan Series Premiere (Feb. 8)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (Feb. 8)

Catching Killers Season 2 (Feb. 9)

Disenchantment Part 4 Series Premiere (Feb. 9)

Ideias à Venda Series Premiere (Feb. 9)

Only Jokes Allowed (Feb. 9)

The Privilege (Feb. 9)

Into the Wind (Feb. 10)

Until Life Do Us Part Series Premiere (Feb. 10)

Anne+: The Film (Feb. 11)

Bigbug (Feb. 11)

Inventing Anna Series Premiere (Feb. 11)

Love and Leashes (Feb. 11)

Love Is Blind Season 2 (Feb. 11)

Love Tactics (Feb. 11)

Tall Girl 2 (Feb. 11)

Toy Boy Season 2 (Feb. 11)

Forecasting Love and Weather Series Premiere (Feb. 12)

Twenty Five Twenty One Series Premiere (Feb. 12)

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire Series Premiere (Feb. 14)

Fishbowl Wives (Feb. 14)

Ridley Jones Season 3 (Feb. 15)

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Feb. 16)

Secrets of Summer (Feb. 16)

Swap Shop Season 2 (Feb. 16)

Erax (Feb. 17)

Fistful of Vengeance (Feb. 17)

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (Feb. 17)

Heart Shot (Feb. 17)

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (Feb. 17)

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow Series Premiere (Feb. 17)

The Cuphead Show! (Feb. 18)

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Feb. 18)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (Feb. 18)

Space Force Season 2 (Feb. 18)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18)

Don’t Kill Me (Feb. 20)

Cat Burglar Series Premiere (Feb. 22)

RACE: Bubba Wallace (Feb. 22)

UFO (Feb. 23)

Karma’s World Music Videos (Feb. 24)

Back to 15 Series Premiere (Feb. 25)

Merlí. Sapere Aude Series Premiere (Feb. 25)

Restless (Feb. 25)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Feb. 25)

Vikings: Valhalla Series Premiere (Feb. 25)

My Wonderful Life (Feb. 28)

HBO Max

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Network

Good Watch

3:10 to Yuma

12 Years a Slave

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Defending Your Life

Donnie Darko

The Falcon and the Snowman

Fame (1980)

Love and Mercy

The Mighty Quinn

Night Owls

Nightmare Alley (2021)

No End in Sight

Ondine

The Ones Below

Presenting Princess Shaw

Rabbit Hole

Rango

Runaway Train

Shake!: Otis at Monterey

Sugar

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sin Señas Particulares (Feb. 4)

The French Dispatch (Feb. 25)

Binge Watch

Chuck Complete Series

Tacoma FD Season 3 (Feb. 2)

Rick and Morty Season 5 (Feb. 5)

Smiling Friends Season 2 (Feb. 9)

Craig of the Week Season 4A (Feb. 17)

Robot Chicken Season 11A (Feb. 23)

Family Watch

The Book Thief

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nostalgia Watch

Master of Disguise

School Ties

Problematic Watch

Chinatown

The Searchers

West Side Story (1961)

If You’re Bored

21 and Over

After the Sunset

Airheads

Alex and Emma

An American Haunting

Army of One

Bad Milo!

A Bridge Too Far

Broken English

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

Calvario

Casa De Mi Padre

The Dark Half

Escobar: Paradise Lost

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

From Paris With Love

Good Deeds

The Hunter

Hyde Park on Hudson

Kick-Ass 2

La Foquita

The Life Before Her Eyes

The Loft

Monsters

My Blue Heaven

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj

Red 2

Return to Me

Riddick

Rob Roy

Rules of Engagement

Santa’s Slay

The Secret Garden (2020)

Shrink

Splinter

This Is Where I Leave You

Uncommon Valor

Unlocked

The Intouchables (2011)

Yun

Cracked (Feb. 3)

Cry Macho (Feb. 3)

Mass Ave (Feb. 3)

Pure (Feb. 3)

The Snakes (Feb. 3)

When the Sun Sets (Feb. 3)

Double Cross Complete Series (Feb. 4)

Rhodes to the Top Complete Series (Feb. 4)

Shaq Life Seasons 1–2 (Feb. 5)

Big Trick Energy (Feb. 6)

Backyard Bar Wars (Feb. 7)

Antlers (Feb. 11)

Apple and Onion Season 2C (Feb. 11)

The Bachelor Winter Games (Feb. 13)

Off the Air Season 11 (Feb. 16)

Dream Raider Series Premiere (Feb. 17)

The Many Saints of Newark (Feb. 17)

La Foquita El 10 De La Calle (Feb. 18)

Top Gear Season 30 (Feb. 18)

Free Guy (Feb. 23)

Bilardo (Feb. 24)

Bing Season 1 (Feb. 24)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

HBO Original Programming

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada) Series Premiere (Feb. 3)

And Just Like That… Season 1 Finale (Feb. 3)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza! (Feb. 3)

Raised By Wolves Season 2 (Feb. 3)

About Last Night Series Premiere (Feb. 10)

Adventure of the Ring Series Premiere (Feb. 10)

The Girl Before Series Premiere (Feb. 10)

Just Call Out My Name (Feb. 10)

KIMI (Feb. 10)

ODO Season 2 (Feb. 10)

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (Feb. 15)

Peacemaker Season 1 Finale (Feb. 17)

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs Season 2 (Feb. 17)

Last Week Tonight Season 9 (Feb. 20)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Feb. 22)

Las Bravas Series Premiere (Feb. 24)

Euphoria Season 2 Finale (Feb. 27)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Finale (Feb. 27)

Somebody Somewhere Season 1 Finale (Feb. 27)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Good Watch

(500) Days of Summer

Borat (2006)

A Fistful of Dollars

The Fly

Forrest Gump

Hollywood Shuffle

I Heart Huckabees

The Impossible

Lincoln

Little Miss Sunshine

Platoon

Robocop (1987)

Step Up

Binge Watch

Key and Peele Seasons 1–2

Nathan for You Seasons 1–2

Workaholics Complete Series

Advertisement

Cash Watch

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Walk the Line

Yippee-Ki-Yay Watch

Die Hard

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

Live Free or Die Hard

Criterion Watch

The Rock

If You’re Bored

The A-Team (2010)

All About Steve

Alpha Dog

America’s Sweethearts

Bad Girls Club Seasons 15–16

Bride Wars

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Half Baked

How High

Humpday

Just Between Friends

Khloe and Lamar Complete Series

Killers

King Arthur

Life Partners

Love and Other Drugs

Overboard

Posse

Reign of Fire

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian Complete Series

Ski Patrol

Southern Charm: New Orleans Season 2

Turistas

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Untamed Heart

What Happens in Vegas

You Again

Freakonomics (Feb. 2)

Homestay (2022) (Feb. 11)

The Protégé (Feb. 25)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Originals

Book of Love (Feb. 4)

Phat Tuesday Series Premiere (Feb. 4)

Reacher Series Premiere (Feb. 4)

I Want You Back (Feb. 11)

The Legend of Vox Machina new episodes (Feb. 18)

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada Series Premiere (Feb. 18)

Lov3 (Feb. 18)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 (Feb. 18)

Specials

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer (Feb. 11)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



Must Watch

Airplane!

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance



Pitt Watch

Fight Club



Good Watch

1984 (1984)

The Accused

Ali

Almost Famous

The Bank Job

A Better Life

Black Swan

Borat (2006)

Casualties of War

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Crocodile Dundee

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

El Dorado (1967)

The French Connection

Glory

He Got Game

Hitch

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Liar Liar

Lucky

Major League

Miss Bala (2011)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

The Other Guys

Patriot Games

Real Genius

Roxanne

The Sons of Katie Elder

Step Up

Stick It

Terms of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Whiplash

White Men Can’t Jump

Beans (Feb. 4)

The Beta Test (Feb. 4)

Un Gallo con Muchos Huevos (Feb. 4)

District B13 (Feb. 15)

The Shape of Water (Feb. 14)

The Feast (Feb. 18)

Three Identical Strangers (Feb. 27)

Advertisement

Not Polar Watch

Arctic

Binge Watch

Top Chef Season 18

Rick and Morty Season 5 (Feb. 5)

Family Watch

Arthur Christmas

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Nostalgia Watch

The Flintstones (1994)

Jingle All the Way

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Problematic Watch

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Gotham Watch

Batman (1989)

Batman Forever

Batman and Robin

Batman Returns

If You’re Bored

The Ambassador

Apartment Troubles

Beautiful Creatures

Broken Arrow

The Bronze

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cousins (1989)

Date Movie

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

First Daughter

The Glass Castle

Hamburger Hill

House of the Dead

Hustle and Heat

The January Man

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid (1999)

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire (1987)

McLintock!

Mirrors

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Narc

The One

Oscar

Planet 51

The Ring 2

Safe (2012)

Seven Pounds

Small Soldiers

Snow Day

The Stepfather

Striking Distance

Summer Rental

Swing Vote

Turbulence

Universal Soldier: The Return

Water for Elephants

You Again

Basketball and Other Things Season 1 (Feb. 3)

The Deep House (Feb. 3)

Clotilda: The Last American Slave Ship (Feb. 8)

Gully (Feb. 10)

The Space Between (Feb. 14)

America’s Book of Secrets Season 4 (Feb. 15)

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition (Feb. 15)

American Pickers Season 15 (Feb. 15)

Cheer Squad Secrets (Feb. 15)

Encounter Season 1 (Feb. 15)

Fireheart (Feb. 15)

The Food That Built America Season 2 (Feb. 15)

Forged in Fire Seasons 6 and 8 (Feb. 15)

Hammer of the Gods (Feb. 15)

Hoarders Seasons 1–2 and 12 (Feb. 15)

Little Women: LA Season 1 (Feb. 15)

Married at First Sight Season 12 (Feb. 15)

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Season 2 (Feb. 15)

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables Season 1 (Feb. 15)

Mountain Men Season 10 (Feb. 15)

Mr. Queen Season 1 (Feb. 15)

Oscar Peterson: Black + White (Feb. 15)

Pawn Stars Season 1 (Feb. 15)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2 (Feb. 15)

Storage Wars Season 13 (Feb. 15)

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2B (Feb. 15)

Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders? (Feb. 15)

A House on the Bayou (Feb. 17)

The King’s Man (Feb. 18)

Fate/stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works Season 1 (Feb. 19)

Gurren Lagann Season 1 (Feb. 19)

How It Ends (Feb. 22)

The Last Rite (Feb. 24)

Premieres

To Catch a Smuggler Season 3 Premiere (Feb. 10)

American Song Contest Series Premiere (Feb. 22)

Snowfall Season 5 Premiere (Feb. 24)

Law and Order Season 21 Premiere (Feb. 25)

Hulu Original Programming

Your Attention Please Season 2

Pam and Tommy Series Premiere (Feb. 2)

Dollface Season 2 (Feb. 11)

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 6 (Feb. 17)

No Exit (Feb. 25)