This was supposed to be Mikaela Shiffrin’s day. The American skier won gold in the giant slalom in 2018 in Pyeongchang, and on Monday morning in Beijing she was scheduled to defend her title. In the opinion of NBC and pretty much everyone else watching, the event was hers to lose. “Three career Olympic medals, including two golds. Six-time world champion, three-time overall World Cup champion,” said Mike Tirico. “At 26, Mikaela Shiffrin is on her way to putting forth a case as not just the best American alpine skier in history, but one of the best ever. Period.” What could go wrong?

Well, it turns out, not even the great Mikaela Shiffrin can evade what I will forever refer to as the “Tirico Jinx.” On the seventh gate of a steep giant slalom course that had already felled Italian skier Marta Bassino, Shiffrin did the unthinkable: She skied out. “Whoaaaa!” all of the NBC alpine skiing commentators cried in unison as Shiffrin hit the snow. “Unbelievable,” said Dan Hicks. “Shiffrin, who is … one of the most consistent and mistake-free skiers that we’ve ever seen goes down on her hip and out in her first run here in Beijing.”

It is, in fact, not at all unbelievable that a world-class skier fell down and failed to complete a run. Bassino, who preceded Shiffrin in tumbling down the course, was the 2021 World Cup champion in women’s giant slalom. Not only is alpine skiing really hard in general, there are countless factors that can make a hard course an impossible one. To ski is inevitably to fall, and skiing hard at a competitive level means that, sooner or later, you will fall hard when a lot of people are watching. Even the greatest skiers eat snow on a regular basis—except Mikaela Shiffrin, whose greatness is rooted in the fact that she simply does not fall.

Shiffrin’s great advantages as an alpine skier are her consistency and precision. Before Monday, she hadn’t failed to finish a giant slalom run since just before the 2018 Olympics. In 2014, during the Sochi Games, I wrote about how she became great by focusing on technique rather than competition. Shiffrin’s parents limited her teenage racing schedule in favor of countless training runs in which she honed her fundamentals, mastering through sheer repetition the maneuvers necessary to excel at slalom skiing.

All of that repetition has paid off. Shiffrin has enjoyed a preternaturally consistent and incredibly decorated career, and, as a result, she has become one of the faces of Team USA. NBC and its advertisers want to bet on a winner, or at least on someone who is unlikely to lose big, and Shiffrin is as close as you can get to a sure thing in that regard. (The first commercial break after she skied out, actually, featured an ad for the Olympics on Xfinity, one that showed Shiffrin winning gold in the giant slalom in 2018.) You can count on her to stay upright, you can count on her to compete, and you can generally count on her to win. As I wrote in 2018, “Shiffrin makes victory feel inevitable.”

The last American Olympic star who felt similarly inevitable was Simone Biles. NBC made Biles the face of the Tokyo Olympics because of her talent and charisma and accomplishments, but also because she seemed certain to win multiple gold medals. But there is no such thing as a sure thing in sports, and surely not at the Olympics, as was made clear when Biles biffed a vault during the women’s team gymnastics competition—vault being her strongest event—and then withdrew from the event and several subsequent competitions before her triumphant return to win bronze in the balance beam.

Inevitability is a narrative construct, a device that journalists and television networks use to turn events into stories and athletes into heroes. In truth, though, everybody falls sooner or later, and the only reason why it seemed shocking to see Shiffrin fall is because we had allowed ourselves to believe that the usual rules didn’t apply to her. “Mikaela, what happened at the top of your run?” NBC’s Todd Lewis asked her afterward, and she responded by heaving a massive sigh. “Man, um, I was attacking, and just a small mistiming of kind of when I set my edges, and just slipped out,” she finally said, and it was clear that she couldn’t believe what had happened, either.

"I'm sorry that that was the performance I did today but that also happens."



Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to her giant slalom race.



📺 NBC and @peacockTV

💻 https://t.co/XbQPOeX2QY pic.twitter.com/LNhHu6Yzna — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

The question now is what will happen next. Shiffrin may ski in as many as four more alpine events, and the challenge for her will be to let this initial round of shock and disappointment dissipate. “It’s hard not to dwell, especially for me; I’m always dwelling on these kind of heartbreaking days,” she said—this from a skier who has had fewer heartbreaking days on the slopes than pretty much any other alpine skier of her generation. “But I just cannot afford to spend or waste energy on something that’s now in the past.”

Instead, Shiffrin will look toward the near future, and the techniques that she has committed to memory, and the medals that she is still favored to win. She no longer has to be inevitable. For the rest of the Beijing Olympics, she can settle for just being great.