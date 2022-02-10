The Most Dominant Snowboarder of All Time Didn’t Need an Olympic Gold to Prove It

On Wednesday in Beijing, the greatest snowboardcross athlete of all time finally slew her Olympic demons. Sixteen years after a very bad decision near the finish line clinched her place in Olympic infamy, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis finally won gold at this, her fifth consecutive Winter Olympics. Though she was by far the oldest competitor in the field, Jacobellis finished first in every single heat, and won the big final by 0.21 seconds in a race that she led the entire time.

Her redemption story would have made for a perfect NBC prime time moment—if, that is, the race had been run during prime time. Instead, Jacobellis competed at roughly 3:00 a.m. EST on USA, meaning that nobody saw it happen live except for night owls, snowboardcross diehards, and people looking for reruns of Monk. In every possible way, it was a fitting culmination to the arc of Jacobellis’ Olympic career.

It is almost impossible to dominate any sport for longer than Jacobellis has dominated snowboardcross. She is a 10-time X Games champion and a six-time world champion in the discipline, and has made it onto more than 50 World Cup podiums. As snowboardcross commentators Trace Worthington and Seth Wescott repeatedly emphasized, Jacobellis is the greatest of all time.

To the average Olympics viewer, though, Jacobellis is known exclusively for her blunder in Torino. In 2006, the then–20-year-old Jacobellis had a comfortable lead approaching the finish line when she decided to pull a method air, grabbing the heel edge of her board with her left hand and twisting her lower body. That premature celebration sent her flying into the snow, where she watched in horror as Switzerland’s Tanja Frieden zoomed past her, snatching the gold. (She recovered in time to win the silver medal.) “Second-to-last jump and she goes down on a showboat trick!” NBC’s Todd Richards said in disbelief. Right up until Wednesday in Beijing, Jacobellis had spent the rest of her Olympic career trying and failing to live down the showboat label.

But her Olympic career is only a small, small part of her overall snowboarding legacy, and that point is one that can be hard for casual sports fans to understand. Most of us stop caring about professional snowboarding once the Olympics are over, but top winter sports athletes such as Jacobellis don’t just go home and enter cryostasis in the four-year periods between Olympic Games. All winter long, these athletes perform at high-level events where the competition is just as tough as it is at the Olympics.

The fact that these races aren’t Olympic events doesn’t make them any less valid as measures of an athlete’s long-term greatness. Quite the opposite: They are the best way to tell the difference between an athlete who is truly great versus one who just gets lucky or unlucky every four years. The shock that alpine skiing fans felt over Mikaela Shiffrin’s two DNFs thus far in Beijing wasn’t based only on the fact that she’d won Olympic gold in each of those events before; it was also—probably even moreso—based on the consistency that she’d shown over 11 years on the World Cup circuit. And yet, when the Olympics come around, these other accomplishments become tangential.

The Olympic medal count is the only metric the casual sports fan has—and the main metric that network television uses—to determine whether an athlete is a success or a failure, a legend or an also-ran. That’s the main reason why Shaun White, with three Olympic golds to his name, is the most prominent snowboarder of all time, while Jacobellis, who has arguably dominated her discipline more completely than White has dominated his, is deemed a hard-luck loser. I suspect that the fame conferred by White and Shiffrin’s multiple gold medals had something to do with the fact that their events were scheduled during prime time, while Jacobellis’s final took place at 3 in the morning on the East Coast.

The Olympics are an opportunity for us to recognize the greatness of athletes who dominate at sports that don’t command a mass audience. But they are also an excuse for us to judge these athletes exclusively by their Olympic performance. Does it say something meaningful about an athlete when they repeatedly choke in big moments? Sure. But the events that we bother to watch aren’t the only events that matter.

No one knows this better than Lindsey Jacobellis. Jacobellis returned to the Olympics again and again after Torino, and each time failed to medal. In 2010 and 2014, she didn’t make it out of the semifinals. In 2018, after a fourth place finish in Pyeongchang, she seemed both defiant and frustrated in a post-race interview with NBC’s Tina Dixon. “For some reason, the Olympics just always seem to get away from you. But how much does that define you?” Dixon asked.

“Actually, it doesn’t define me as an athlete,” Jacobellis replied, and she both was and wasn’t correct. In the scope of her long and decorated career, the Torino blunder and her subsequent failures to medal are blunders that ought to barely register when assessing the most decorated snowboardcross racer of all time.

On the USA network on Wednesday, commentators Worthington and Wescott clearly grasped this, just as much as the fundamental unfairness of the perception that Jacobellis ought to be exclusively defined by her Olympics history. As she stood at the starting gate waiting for her final run to begin, Wescott noted that, despite her many Olympic near-misses, Jacobellis “knows how to win, more than anyone else in this final.” A few minutes later, she could finally claim a gold medal as proof of something that the rest of us should have known all along. “Lindsey, you’ve [come] so close to this gold medal many different times in this event,” NBC’s Hailey Hunter asked her afterwards. “Just how rewarding is it for you to finally say ‘I got there, and I got that gold medal’?”

“I actually felt like I was already a winner that I just made it into finals,” said Jacobellis, and the second part of that sentence was superfluous. On Wednesday, Lindsey Jacobellis won her first Olympic gold after 16 years of trying. But she’s been a winner this entire time.