The Possible Olympics Doping Scandal Around the 15-Year-Old Figure Skater Favored to Win Gold

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported a possible doping scandal involving star teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old favored to win gold in the women’s individual competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. It’s a huge story that’s shocked the figure skating world and many other Olympics watchers. Here’s what you need to know.

What happened exactly? She’s a doper?

It’s not entirely clear if she is just yet. Tuesday night (Eastern time), news broke that the medal ceremony for the Olympic figure skating team competition had been postponed. Russia—still competing as “Russian Olympic Committee,” for relevant reasons we’ll get to later—won this year’s team contest, with Valieva leading the way. A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee only said that the medal ceremony’s delay was due to “a situation arose today at short notice which requires legal consultation with the ISU,” the International Skating Union.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But this is the only thing that has been publicly confirmed by the IOC. A fair amount of information out there about the whole thing is just rumor, but some stuff has been reported from credible news sources.

Most importantly, British sports outlet Inside the Games reported that the “legal consultation” IOC required is about Valieva failing a drug test before the Olympics. According to Inside the Games and the Associated Press, Russian news outlets (identified as RBC and Kommersant by the AP) are saying that Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that the World Anti-Doping Agency bans both in and out of competition. NBC confirmed both of these during their Wednesday night telecast.

Valieva did show up to her scheduled practice time Thursday morning in Beijing, after the news broke, though she declined to answer questions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Got it. I like figure skating, but I’m not a superfan. Who is this Kamila Valieva? What’s her deal?

Valieva is the ROC’s biggest figure skating star. If you watched the team figure skating competition, you probably already know who she is. She’s the gold medal favorite for the women’s individual skating event, famous for her ability to land extremely difficult quadruple jumps. She was the first woman ever to complete one on Olympic ice—a quadruple salchow. (You might remember that in 2018, Mirai Nagasu landed a triple axel, and it was a huge deal. Valieva puts that element in between the quad salchow and another quad jump—a quad toe loop, which is then connected to a triple toe loop. That sounds super impressive because it is.) As stated above, the ROC won gold in the team event with her prodigious help, while the U.S. took silver and Japan won bronze. Yes, she’s just 15, but she is really, really good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s quite possible that, with Valieva competing, the ROC could sweep the women’s individual figure skating event podium. (The Cut said that it was almost certain.) Her teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova both medaled behind Valieva at the European Figure Skating Championships this year, and they can also both land quad jumps. Shcherbakova had won three Russian Nationals titles in a row until Valieva beat her this year.

But wait a second. If she was doping and on the ROC team that won gold, could they get that medal stripped? And would that mean the U.S. would get the team gold, Japan would get silver, and someone else would get bronze?

It’s possible that Valieva’s score could be disqualified from the competition, which would indeed knock the ROC off the podium. They won the team event with 74 points, 20 of which were won by Valieva, so their adjusted score would be 54—well below bronze medal position. It’s also possible that the ROC gets its medal and result completely stripped and isn’t allowed to keep a reduced score at all. We really don’t know for sure at this point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

OK. What is this drug, trimetazidine, and why is it banned?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trimetazidine is used to treat angina pectoris, a condition that causes a lack of blood flow to the heart and manifests as severe chest pain. Used legitimately, it can ease such chest pain. However, it has been implicated in doping scandals before. In 2014, Chinese swimmer and Jerk Watch laureate Sun Yang tested positive for it, and he ended up serving a 3-month suspension as a result.

Why would easing chest pain give a figure skater an unfair advantage? What kind of an edge are we talking about here?

Advertisement

WADA has trimetazidine listed as a banned “metabolic modulator,” meaning that it affects one’s cardiac metabolism. In this case, it’s not about easing chest pain, it’s about enhancing the function of one’s heart. The idea is that taking trimetazidine with a normal, healthy heart could give her an unfair endurance advantage. (It’s unknown if Valieva has a heart condition that would explain her taking trimetazidine.)

Advertisement

Figure skating programs don’t go on as long as long-distance races do, but marathoners don’t jump and twirl in the air with weights strapped to their feet. Endurance is critical in a sport where you get tired very quickly, and landing jumps in the back half of your program garners more points. If you have an endurance advantage, it’s going to be easier for you to land those jumps and get those extra points later in your routine, not to mention the other elements that are going to be easier for you to complete as your program proceeds.

Advertisement

I see. I remember that big Russian doping scandal you mentioned. Hasn’t this happened before? Wouldn’t the organizers, you know, be on top of this kind of thing for the ROC in particular?

Advertisement

Yup! The massive scandal in 2016, where an extensive doping scheme involved many Russian athletes in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, was made public by a whistleblower. This is why Russian Athletes are banned from competing under the Russian flag or name until the Beijing Olympics conclude, hence the term “ROC” being used instead of “Russian Federation” throughout these Games and in Tokyo last summer. In the case of an ROC athlete winning gold, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 plays instead of the Russian national anthem. But many, including some from within WADA, criticized the move for mostly being a slap on the wrist, because Russian athletes could still compete—even, in some cases, those who may have participated in the doping scheme. And to casual viewers, it can really look like Russia’s flag just got a makeover and that it adopted a new national anthem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s going to happen now?

Short answer: It’s complicated. Again, despite the credible news reports, the IOC is only reporting that there is a legal issue that’s postponing the medal ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 15, Valieva is one year younger than the age limit to qualify as what WADA defines as a “protected person.” This means that she can “benefit from more flexible sanctioning rules,” according to a document that WADA released detailing changes to its 2021 code. It’s unclear what exactly that’s going to mean for Valieva, but basically, she might not be punished as much as she would be if she were a year older. The key word in WADA’s anti-doping rules is “fault”—the results of all this, like stripping a medal or future suspensions from competition, partially will come from how at fault they determine Valieva to be in this scenario. Essentially, she’s less likely to be found to be at fault because her status as a protected person softens the blow, so it’s less likely that her medal will be stripped and that she’ll be suspended from competition (both of which are possible consequences for doping) than if she were older. This is all still being actively decided though, so we’re not sure what will happen until the IOC announces that a judgment has been made. That should come soon enough; the women’s short program competition begins Feb. 15.