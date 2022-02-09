The Book of Boba Fett Finale, Explained, With Laser-Gun Noises

The Book of Boba Fett’s action-packed finale on Wednesday was a good reminder that more often than not, Star Wars is more fun when you just stop asking questions, turn off your brain, and enjoy a bunch of blasters going pew pew pew!

OK, but I actually do have some questions about this finale.

Pew pew pew!

First things first: Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, is back! Does that mean he chose to abandon his Jedi training with Luke to be permanently reunited with Mando?

Pew pew pew pew! Pew pew!

Are you seriously going to answer every question with pew pew pew?

PEW PEW PEW!

Fine. I assume that Season 3 of The Mandalorian will see Mando and Baby Yoda continue their adventures, possibly aiding Bo Katan—the red-haired lady from The Mandalorian Season 2—in her mission to reclaim the planet of Mandalore?

Pew! Pew pew pew pew pew!

The blue guy with the red eyes, Cad Bane, indicated that he and Boba Fett have a history, but their relationship has never been explored in depth onscreen. Are they referring to a planned storyline on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which was never made because the show was canceled when Disney bought the Star Wars franchise?

Pew pew! Pew pew pew!

What’s up with that mid-credits scene at the end of the episode? Was that Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) in the bacta tank? Does that mean he didn’t die when Cad Bane shot him last episode?

Pew pew pew pew!

Will he be getting cybernetic enhancements like Fennec Shand has?

Pew pew! Pew pew pew pew pew!

Is it me or were the most compelling episodes of this show the ones Boba Fett wasn’t even in?

Pew! Pew pew pew! Pew!

What’s next in the Disney+ Star Wars universe? Is it the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which Disney announced Wednesday will premiere May 25?

Pew pew! Pew!

We don’t yet know if The Book of Boba Fett is getting a Season 2, right?

Pew pew pew!

At least we have Ahsoka, the series following Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice, to look forward to, huh?

PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW—

We get it.

Pew pew.