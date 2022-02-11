Nominee: Mascot wrangler

Where to find them: Wherever and whenever the official Olympic mascot needs wrangling

Job description: Wrangle Bing Dwen Dwen, accompany Bing Dwen Dwen, refrain from exploiting Bing Dwen Dwen

Why this might be the best job at the Olympics: You have a very important role. As mascot wrangler, you are the faithful companion and helpmate of beloved Beijing Games mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a gargantuan panda who loves winter sports even more than it loves eating 30 pounds of bamboo per day. You will shuttle Bing Dwen Dwen from here to there, and from there to the other place, and from the other place to the cafeteria, and from the cafeteria to the secret underground facility in which Bing Dwen Dwen is rejuvenated and repaired nightly by top Olympic mascot scientists. You will ensure that Bing Dwen Dwen sticks to the taxing schedule that governs the life of all Olympic mascots. As mascot wrangler, yours will be a life lived on the go.

You will wield great power as mascot wrangler. You effectively control access to the hottest panda in “the biz.” It is up to you to decide where Bing Dwen Dwen goes and when, and you will be beset by shady characters hoping to persuade you to abuse your position. “If you can wrangle Bing Dwen Dwen over to our Rotary luncheon Tuesday, there’ll be a cool iPod Touch in it for you,” they will wheedle into your ear. “Away with you, Satan!” you will shout, because their proposition disgusts you, and also because you really have no need for an iPod Touch. “Bing Dwen Dwen is not for sale!” You will do a lot of moralistic shouting as the Olympic mascot wrangler.

If you love solving puzzles, then mascot wrangler is the job for you. Each workday will bring new opportunities to meet the ongoing challenge of how to fit this ovular Olympic panda through or into normal human-sized doors, elevators, or ski lifts. You will eventually invent a purpose-built grease gun designed specifically to get Olympic mascots unstuck from ski lifts. Your handiwork will win you great acclaim from the local lift operators whose lives you’ve just made easier, as well as from top Olympic mascot scientists impressed by your ingenuity. They will invite you to join them in their secret underground mascot facility, and, though flattered, you will politely decline. “I already have a job, and that job is mascot wrangler,” you will say.

As mascot wrangler, you are the next best thing to the Olympic mascot itself. When Bing Dwen Dwen is double-booked, you will serve as an understudy of sorts, stepping in to take its place at second-tier Olympic functions. “I’m very happy to be here at the luge reunion,” you will say, waving enthusiastically as you embody the spirit of Olympism in a plush and playful manner. “Look, it’s Bing Dwen Dwen’s buddy, the mascot wrangler,” the luge alumni will say. When they applaud, you will know that they are applauding for you.

Over time, you will grow very close to Bing Dwen Dwen. After spending so much time together you will become the mascot’s confidante. No one will know Bing Dwen Dwen like you do, and if you are honest, in time you will feel that no one knows you like Bing Dwen Dwen does. You will spend many nights together sprawled out on the floor, discussing your dreams and the meaning of life. Eventually, you will both conclude that the meaning of life involves winter sports, and bamboo. The hard questions will become easy ones during your tenure as mascot wrangler.

Why this might not be the best job at the Olympics: Bing Dwen Dwen, just like all giant Olympics pandas, is always wrapped in a protective layer of ice, and it will be your job to ensure that this protective seal is always present and never breached. You will come to despise this part of your job. You will worry constantly that the ice will melt. You will plead in vain with the venue managers to turn the arena temperatures down to 32 degrees. Eventually you will crack, and will retreat with Bing Dwen Dwen to the sanctuary of a nearby walk-in freezer. You will refuse to come out until you are dragged out. You will become an Olympics cautionary tale.

At times you will feel less like a wrangler and more like a nag. “We have to get moving, Bing Dwen Dwen,” you will hear yourself saying, over and over. “Get your lazy butt out of that ski lift, Bing Dwen Dwen,” you will scold. You will lie awake at night wondering if you are becoming your parents. Eventually, you will overcompensate by becoming excessively permissive. “Sit in the ski lift as long as you like, Bing Dwen Dwen,” you will say. “Those dopes at the bobsled reunion can wait a little longer.” The organizers of the bobsled reunion will file a complaint, and you will be called on the carpet by your supervisors. You will spend each waking hour silently vowing to never have kids.

You will make many enemies if you spend too much time moralizing in public. The “powers that be” will come to feel threatened by your rigid sense of right and wrong, and they will join forces to plot ways to take you down. The pressure will get to you. You will find yourself saying things like “You will betray me three times before the cock crows, Bing Dwen Dwen.” When the end finally comes, you will sort of wish that you had just taken the iPod Touch.

As mascot wrangler, your adjacency to fame may well go to your head. You may soon come to resent the Olympic mascot, and convince yourself that it should be your sidekick. When you pitch this idea to your superiors, they will laugh you out of their office, and it will ruin your reputation. Top Olympic mascot scientists will retract their invitations to join them in their underground lair. You will regret never seeing the lair when you had the chance.

After spending enough time as mascot wrangler, you, too, may be tempted to try and eat 30 pounds of bamboo in a day. When you try it, you will be rushed to the hospital. The stomach-pump doctors will laugh at your hubris for thinking that you could ever be like Bing Dwen Dwen. “Just another mascot wrangler who flew too close to the sun,” they will say. You will cry when you realize your trauma is not special.

How this could be a better job at the Olympics: The mascot wrangler should occasionally get to ride the mascot.

Verdict: I’ll give mascot wrangler 2 out of 3 for exposure, because despite the mascot’s ubiquity, Bing Dwen Dwen is very large and often blocks other people’s view of you. 2.5 out of 3 for enjoyability, since it would probably be really fun to go to that luge reunion. 1 out of 3 for enviability, because “always the bridesmaid and never the bride” is a common saying for a reason. And 0 out of 1 in the category of “Can you wear a funny hat in this job?” because at mascot wrangler orientation they make it very, very clear that Bing Dwen Dwen is supposed to be the funny one, not you. 5.5 out of 10 for the mascot wrangler. This is currently the best job at the Olympics.

