Movies

How the New Scream Measures Up Against the Original, in Charts

Is the reboot scarier than Wes Craven’s 1996 classic?

By
A still shows a figure standing in a long hallway, in the infamous ghostface mask and black robe. Over it, a twitching meter and the words "The Scaredy Scale"
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Paramount Pictures.

For die-hards, no horror movie can be too scary. But for you, a wimp, the wrong one can leave you miserable. Never fear, scaredies, because Slate’s Scaredy Scale is here to help. We’ve put together a highly scientific and mostly spoiler-free system for rating new horror movies, comparing them with classics along a 10-point scale. And because not everyone is scared by the same things—some viewers can’t stand jump scares, while others are haunted by more psychological terrors or simply can’t stomach arterial spurts—it breaks down each movie’s scares across three criteria: suspense, spookiness, and gore.

Advertisement

The latest movie to step up to the scale is Scream, formerly known as Scream 5, the first in the franchise in more than a decade. Longtime director Wes Craven, who died in 2015, is replaced by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not), who assemble a slaughter-ready young cast with a “tie to the past” of the original crew (Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox, appearing in smaller but still central roles). This time, the characters ask aloud why we’re not instead watching “elevated horror” like The Babadook, and explain the new rules of the “requel,” a reboot that’s also a sequel. Does this one have anything on the winking, still-gruelling Drew Barrymore sequence that ruined many lives in 1996’s Scream, or is the joke on us? Read on.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A chart titled “Suspense: How much will you dread the next kill or jump scare?” shows that Scream (2022) ranks a 7 in suspense, roughly the same as Jaws, while the original ranks about a 9, roughly the same as The Shining. The scale ranges from The Joy of Painting (0) to Alien (10).
Photo illustration by Slate. Scream photos by Paramount Pictures.

The new Scream ably plays with bathroom mirrors and refrigerator doors in extended fakeout sequences that are meant to be part of the joke—until, inevitably, the masked killer really does jump out after all. The movie has a few clever jolts that will surely get the easy marks in the crowd, but compared to the original, they’re manageable.

Advertisement
A chart titled “Gore: the Ick Factor” shows that Scream (2022) and the original Scream both rank an 8 in goriness, roughly the same as Alien. The scale ranges from Singin’ in the Rain (0) to the Saw franchise (10).
Photo illustration by Slate. Scream photos by Paramount Pictures.

Scream caused a minor scandal in the ’90s with its violence, and this movie finds the franchise as bloody as ever, if not moreso. Cracked legs, knives wriggling under skin, immolation: It’s all here, folks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A chart titled “Spookiness: How much will it haunt you after the movie is over?” shows that Scream (2022) ranks a 2 in spookiness, roughly the same as Jurassic Park, while the original ranks about a 5, roughly the same as Alien. The scale ranges from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (0) to The Exorcist (10).
Photo illustration by Slate. Scream photos by Paramount Pictures.

Scream (1996) managed to make a guy chasing a woman around a house alone at night scary again. If that will still keep you up at night, and you are for some reason planning to watch Scream 5, perhaps abstain. Everyone else will likely find the movie vanishes from their heads the moment they exit the theater.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A chart titled “Overall: This is even more subjective, depending on what kinds of scares get you the most” shows that Scream (2022) ranks as a 5 overall, roughly the same as The Sixth Sense, while the original ranks a 7, roughly the same as Alien. The scale ranges from Paddington (0) to the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre (10).
Photo illustration by Slate. Scream photos by Paramount Pictures.

The new Scream takes cheerful aim at the die-hard fans who demand too much fidelity from film franchises, especially this one. I will out myself: I am one of them. I could watch Scream movies until the end of time. But if I may offer one humble note without inspiring anyone to remove my internal organs, it may be time for the series to focus a little less on its rapid-fire jokes (and this movie has some great ones) and a little more on the bone-rattling scares that the original movie knew were just as key to its subversive mission. Scream (2022) has its moments, but it’s not even as scary as Scream 2. In other words: Wimps, you’re in luck.

Horror Scaredy Scale
Advertisement