The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Stand by Me

Taxi Driver

Phantom Thread (Jan. 14)

Good Watch

1BR

Big Fish

Braveheart

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gremlins

Hell or High Water

I Love You, Man

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The Town

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Family Watch

Annie (1982)

Free Willy

Happy Feet

Kung Fu Panda

Monsters vs. Aliens

The NeverEnding Story

Nostalgia Watch

Hook

Interview With the Vampire

Cowabunga! Watch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Terminator Watch

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Wonka Watch

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

If You’re Bored

300

Cadillac Records

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

Godzilla (1998)

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Just Go With It

Linewatch

The Longest Yard

Nacho Libre

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Troy

Wild Wild West

Woo

Blippi: Adventures (Jan. 14)

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt (Jan. 14)

After We Fell (Jan. 17)

American Boogeywoman (Jan. 21)

That Girl Lay Lay (Jan. 21)

Netflix Programming

Action Pack Series Premiere (Jan. 4)

Four to Dinner (Jan. 5)

Rebelde Series Premiere (Jan. 5)

The Club Part 2 (Jan. 6)

The Wasteland (Jan. 6)

Hype House Series Premiere (Jan. 7)

Johnny Test Season 2 (Jan. 7)

Undercover Season 3 (Jan. 10)

Dear Mother (Jan. 11)

How I Fell in Love With a Gangster (Jan. 12)

Brazen (Jan. 13)

Chosen Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

The Journalist Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

Photocopier (Jan. 13)

After Life Season 3 (Jan. 14)

Archive 81 Series Premiere (Jan. 14)

The House Series Premiere (Jan. 14)

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Jan. 14)

This Is Not a Comedy (Jan. 14)

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Jan. 18)

El Marginal Season 4 (Jan. 19)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Jan. 19)

Juanpis González: The Series Series Premiere (Jan. 19)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Jan. 19)

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 (Jan. 19)

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream (Jan. 20)

The Royal Treatment (Jan. 20)

Munich: The Edge of War (Jan. 21)

My Father’s Violin (Jan. 21)

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 (Jan. 21)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Jan. 21)

Summer Heat Series Premiere (Jan. 21)

Three Songs for Benazir (Jan. 24)

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 (Jan. 25)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Jan. 25)

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Series Premiere (Jan. 27)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Jan. 28)

Feria: The Darkest Light Series Premiere (Jan. 28)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness Series Premiere (Jan. 28)

Home Team (Jan. 28)

In From the Cold Series Premiere (Jan. 28)

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window Series Premiere (Jan. 28)

HBO Max

Must Watch

2001: A Space Odyssey

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

Dog Day Afternoon

Gone With the Wind

The Maltese Falcon

Singin’ in the Rain

Good Watch

The Animatrix

Bulitt

Caddyshack

Capote

A Clockwork Orange

Cop Land

Crazy Rich Asians

The Departed

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Dirty Harry

Easy A

Empire of the Sun

The Exorcist (1973)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Fast & Furious 6

Fatal Attraction

The Fugitive

Gone Baby Gone

The Gospel According to Andre

Gravity

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Inception

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island

Lethal Weapon

Love and Basketball

Mad Max: Fury Road

Magic Mike

Magnum Force

Malcolm X

Mean Streets

Memento

Michael Clayton

Mildred Pierce

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

North by Northwest

The Nun

Ocean’s 8

The Outlaw Josey Wales

Paddington 2

The Philadelphia Story

Pineapple Express

Ready Player One

The Road Warrior

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

A Streetcar Named Desire

Sunset Song

Super Fly

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Training Day

V for Vendetta

Venus and Serena

Vixen

Watchmen (2009)

Wedding Crashers

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

When Harry Met Sally

The Wizard of Oz

The Murder of Fred Hampton (Jan. 17)

Malignant (Jan. 27)

Binge Watch

The Mentalist Complete Series

Watchmen Motion Comics

Snowpiercer Season 2 (Jan. 4)

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3 (Jan. 12)

ER Complete Series (Jan. 14)

Fringe Complete Series (Jan. 15)

Family Watch

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Where the Wild Things Are

Nostalgia Watch

The Bodyguard

The Dark Crystal

The Goonies

The Mask

Romeo Must Die

Bruce Watch

Batkid Begins

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman and Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Bad Blood

Batman Begins

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman: Death in the Family

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Hush

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman

Batman Ninja

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Part 1

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman vs. Robin

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batman vs. Two-Face

Batman: Year One

The Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

The LEGO Batman Movie

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters

Son of Batman

Clark Watch

All Star Superman

The Death of Superman

Reign of the Supermen

Superman 2

Superman 3

Superman 4: The Quest for Peace

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman Public Enemies

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: Doomsday

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Superman vs. The Elite

Arthur Watch

Aquaman

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis

Barry Watch

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Wonder Watch

Wonder Woman (2009)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Justice League Watch

Justice League

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League Dark

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: War

Justice Society: World War II

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Lantern Watch

Green Lantern

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Teen Titans Watch

Teen Titans Judas Contract

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo

Other DC Heroes Watch

DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Shazam!

Supergirl

DC Villains Watch

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Joker

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

“Bye, Felicia!” Watch

Friday

Next Friday

The Friday After Next (2002)

Kid ’n Play Watch

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute

House Party: Tonight’s the Night

Alex Haley Watch

Roots: The Next Generation (1979)

Roots: The Gift (1988)

Roots (2016)

Elevenses Watch

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

“Mortal Kombat!” Watch

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

Mortal Kombat Conquest

Mortal Kombat Legacy

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Lampoon Watch

National Lampoon’s Vacation

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

If You’re Bored

2 Guns

17 Again

300: Rise of an Empire

Acuitzeramo

Annabelle Comes Home

Amityville 2: The Possession

Amityville 3-D

Barry Munday

Brother Nature

Caddyshack 2

Catwoman (2004)

Chaplin

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Collide

Constantine: City of Demons

Cop Out

The Curse of La Llorona

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

The Enforcer (1976)

Eraser

The Faculty

Fled

Four Christmases

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Good Neighbours

The Green Hornet

Harlem Nights

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1

Here Comes the Devil

Hobo With a Shotgun

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Iron Lady

It Chapter 2

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

John Dies at the End

Killing Gunther

Kiltro

The Last Five Years

Last Night

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Little Nicky

The Losers

The Lucky One

Lucky Numbers

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Next

The Pelican Brief

Practical Magic

Quigley Down Under

Racer and the Jailbird

Rumor Has It

Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs)

The Son of Kong

Spare Parts

Stealing Harvard

Sudden Impact

Swordfish

Thor: Tales of Asgard

A Time to Kill

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Two Jakes

Ultraviolet

Vegas Vacation

Wrong Turn at Tahoe

The Yellow Birds

Yes Man

Yogi Bear

Zookeeper

Zoom

Wipeout Season 1 Part A (Jan. 2)

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes Batch 4 (Jan. 4)

The Bachelor Season 25 (Jan. 5)

Algo Azul (Jan. 7)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Jan. 7)

Teenage Euthanasia (Jan. 7)

Squidbillies (Jan. 12)

Injustice (Jan. 17)

Last Open Mic at the End of the World (Jan. 19)

Invisibles (Jan. 21)

The Last O.G. Season 4 (Jan. 21)

Pennyworth Seasons 1–2 (Jan. 24)

The Hangover Part 3 (Jan. 28)

Reminiscence (Jan. 29)

HBO Original Programming

Search Party Season 5 (Jan. 7)

Euphoria Season 2 (Jan. 9)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 (Jan. 9)

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) (Jan. 13)

My Mom, Your Dad Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

Peacemaker Series Premiere (Jan. 13)

Station Eleven Season Finale (Jan. 13)

Somebody Somewhere Series Premiere (Jan. 16)

Astral Journey (Jornada Astral) Series Premiere (Jan. 20)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 4 (Jan. 20)

On the Job Series Premiere (Jan. 20)

Back on the Record With Bob Costas Season 2 (Jan. 21)

Chillin Island Season Finale (Jan. 21)

Real Time With Bill Maher Season 20 (Jan. 21)

The Gilded Age Series Premiere (Jan. 24)

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Jan. 25)

Bunker Series Premiere (Jan. 27)

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) Series Premiere (Jan. 27)

Gomorrah Season 5 (Jan. 27)

Take Out With Lisa Ling Series Premiere (Jan. 27)

Specials

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Moses Storm: Trash White (Jan. 20)

Must Watch

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Once

Saving Private Ryan

Good Watch

127 Hours

Crazy Heart

Eve’s Bayou

Facing Ali

Kick-Ass

More Than a Game

My Week With Marilyn

Napoleon Dynamite

Predator

Sister Act

Something’s Gotta Give

The Descendants

The Great Debaters

The Prestige

The Sapphires

Waitress

When A Man Loves A Woman

The Student (Jan. 5)

The Intouchables (Jan. 12)

The Master (Jan. 13)

Nostalgia Watch

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

John Tucker Must Die

Like Mike

Poetic Justice

The Preacher’s Wife

Mission Watch

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible 3

Mission: Impossible 4: Ghost Protocol

If You’re Bored

The Accidental Wolf Season 1

Alien vs. Predator — Requiem

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Bringing Down the House

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Enemy at the Gates

The Family Stone

Fat Albert (2004)

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South Season 1

Follow the Money Season 1

Good Hair

I Think I Love My Wife

Judge Dredd

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Mad Money

Made of Honor

The Missing

Mr. 3000

Mystery Team

Push

Red Tails

Runaway Bride

S.W.A.T.

Secrets in the Water

Shallow Hal

Shopgirl

Sinister

Stargate

Super Troopers

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Traitor

Unfaithful

The Village

Words and Pictures

Deadly Detention (Jan. 5)

Colombiana (Jan. 10)

A Sort of Homecoming (Jan. 12)

Squadgoals (Jan. 12)

Twinsanity (Jan. 12)

Needle in a Timestack (Jan. 28)

Amazon Originals

The Tender Bar (Jan. 7)

Do, Re & Mi Series Premiere (Jan. 14)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Jan. 14)

As We See It Series Premiere (Jan. 21)

Must Watch

Devil in a Blue Dress

The King of Comedy

Once Upon a Time in the West

Sense and Sensibility

Good Watch

(500) Days of Summer

Amistad

Courage Under Fire

Escape From Alcatraz

Falling for Figaro

Hondo

The Impossible

Jacob’s Ladder

Last of the Mohicans

The Machinist

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Midnight in Paris

Moulin Rouge!

Mr. Holland’s Opus

An Officer and a Gentleman

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People

Panic Room

Real Genius

Red Eye

Seven

A Soldier’s Story

The Squid and the Whale

Three Days of the Condor

The Two Faces of January

What About Bob?

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (Jan. 3)

Ailey (Jan. 10)

Black Bear (Jan. 10)

I’m Your Man (Jan. 11)

Bergman Island (Jan. 14)

Bad Rap (Jan. 15)

Marjorie Prime (Jan. 15)

Rewind (Jan. 15)

Sprinter (Jan. 15)

Zero Days (Jan. 15)

Binge Watch

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8

The Golden Palace (Jan. 10)

Your Lie in April Season 1 (Jan. 19)

Burden of Truth Season 4 (Jan. 30)

Family Watch

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Dolphin Tale 2

Hugo

Nostalgia Watch

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Commando

Coneheads

The Indian in the Cupboard

Look Who’s Talking Too

Look Who’s Talking Now

The Sandlot

Space Jam

Bynes Watch

Sydney White

What a Girl Wants

“🖖” Watch

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

If You’re Bored

10,000 BC

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves

Astro Boy

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Ink Crew Season 4

Black Rain

Black Sunday

Case 39

The Challenge Season 33

The Collection

Coyote Ugly

Crime Story

Dark Side of the 90s Season 1

Date Night

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

The Duchess

Dunston Checks In

Fire in the Sky

The Foot Fist Way

Forces of Nature

Fred Claus

Furry Vengeance

G.I. Jane

Georgia Rule

Gimme Shelter

The Haunting

Head of State

Heartburn

Hidalgo

Hitman: Agent 47

Home for the Holidays

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Hotel for Dogs

Labios Rojos

Lifeguard (1976)

The Lovely Bones

New Year’s Eve

Nick of Time

A Night at the Roxbury

Norm of the North

Paranormal Activity 3

Paycheck

The Perfect Storm

Phenomenon

Prophecy (1979)

Red Riding Hood

Resident Evil

Revolutionary Road

Semi-Pro

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2

Sinister

The Soloist

The Stepford Wives

The Three Stooges (2012)

Vice Versa: Chyna Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc. Season 1

When In Rome

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (Jan. 2)

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 (Jan. 3)

The Amazing Race Seasons 30–31 (Jan. 7)

Pharma Bro (Jan. 7)

Survivor Season 37 (Jan. 7)

My Best Friend’s Girl (Jan. 13)

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B (Jan. 15)

Main Street (Jan. 15)

Serious Moonlight (Jan. 15)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (Jan. 15)

Georgetown (Jan. 17)

Darwin’s Game Season 1 (Jan. 19)

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 1 (Jan. 19)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition Season 1 (Jan. 19)

The Estate (Jan. 20)

American Night (Jan. 22)

Dirty Grandpa (Jan. 26)

Mayday (Jan. 27)

Stop and Go (Jan. 29)

Small Engine Repair (Jan. 30)

Premieres

Next Level Chef Series Premiere (Jan. 3)

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 4)

The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere (Jan. 4)

The Cleaning Lady Series Premiere (Jan. 4)

Kenan Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 4)

Abbot Elementary Season 1 Returns (Jan. 5)

Judge Steve Harvey Series Premiere (Jan. 5)

This Is Us Season 6 Premiere (Jan. 5)

Black-ish Season 8 Premiere (Jan. 6)

I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 6)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Series Premiere (Jan. 7)

Women of the Movement Series Premiere (Jan. 7)

Call Me Kat Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 10)

Pivoting Series Premiere (Jan. 10)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 13)

Single Drunk Female Series Premiere (Jan. 21)

Promised Land Series Premiere (Jan. 25)

Grown-ish Season 4B Premiere (Jan. 28)

Monarch Series Premiere (Jan. 31)

Hulu Original Programming

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 (Jan. 13)

Sex Appeal (Jan. 14)

How I Met Your Father Series Premiere (Jan. 18)

Specials

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022