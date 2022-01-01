The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Stand by Me
Taxi Driver
Phantom Thread (Jan. 14)
Good Watch
1BR
Big Fish
Braveheart
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gremlins
Hell or High Water
I Love You, Man
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
The Town
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Family Watch
Annie (1982)
Free Willy
Happy Feet
Kung Fu Panda
Monsters vs. Aliens
The NeverEnding Story
Nostalgia Watch
Hook
Interview With the Vampire
Cowabunga! Watch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Terminator Watch
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Wonka Watch
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
If You’re Bored
300
Cadillac Records
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
Godzilla (1998)
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Just Go With It
Linewatch
The Longest Yard
Nacho Libre
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Troy
Wild Wild West
Woo
Blippi: Adventures (Jan. 14)
Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt (Jan. 14)
After We Fell (Jan. 17)
American Boogeywoman (Jan. 21)
That Girl Lay Lay (Jan. 21)
Netflix Programming
Action Pack Series Premiere (Jan. 4)
Four to Dinner (Jan. 5)
Rebelde Series Premiere (Jan. 5)
The Club Part 2 (Jan. 6)
The Wasteland (Jan. 6)
Hype House Series Premiere (Jan. 7)
Johnny Test Season 2 (Jan. 7)
Undercover Season 3 (Jan. 10)
Dear Mother (Jan. 11)
How I Fell in Love With a Gangster (Jan. 12)
Brazen (Jan. 13)
Chosen Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
The Journalist Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
Photocopier (Jan. 13)
After Life Season 3 (Jan. 14)
Archive 81 Series Premiere (Jan. 14)
The House Series Premiere (Jan. 14)
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Jan. 14)
This Is Not a Comedy (Jan. 14)
Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Jan. 18)
El Marginal Season 4 (Jan. 19)
Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Jan. 19)
Juanpis González: The Series Series Premiere (Jan. 19)
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Jan. 19)
Too Hot to Handle Season 3 (Jan. 19)
Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream (Jan. 20)
The Royal Treatment (Jan. 20)
Munich: The Edge of War (Jan. 21)
My Father’s Violin (Jan. 21)
Ozark Season 4 Part 1 (Jan. 21)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Jan. 21)
Summer Heat Series Premiere (Jan. 21)
Three Songs for Benazir (Jan. 24)
Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 (Jan. 25)
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Jan. 25)
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Series Premiere (Jan. 27)
Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Jan. 28)
Feria: The Darkest Light Series Premiere (Jan. 28)
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness Series Premiere (Jan. 28)
Home Team (Jan. 28)
In From the Cold Series Premiere (Jan. 28)
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window Series Premiere (Jan. 28)
HBO Max
Must Watch
2001: A Space Odyssey
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
Dog Day Afternoon
Gone With the Wind
The Maltese Falcon
Singin’ in the Rain
Good Watch
The Animatrix
Bulitt
Caddyshack
Capote
A Clockwork Orange
Cop Land
Crazy Rich Asians
The Departed
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Dirty Harry
Easy A
Empire of the Sun
The Exorcist (1973)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Fast & Furious 6
Fatal Attraction
The Fugitive
Gone Baby Gone
The Gospel According to Andre
Gravity
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Inception
King Kong (1933)
Kong: Skull Island
Lethal Weapon
Love and Basketball
Mad Max: Fury Road
Magic Mike
Magnum Force
Malcolm X
Mean Streets
Memento
Michael Clayton
Mildred Pierce
Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)
North by Northwest
The Nun
Ocean’s 8
The Outlaw Josey Wales
Paddington 2
The Philadelphia Story
Pineapple Express
Ready Player One
The Road Warrior
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
A Streetcar Named Desire
Sunset Song
Super Fly
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Training Day
V for Vendetta
Venus and Serena
Vixen
Watchmen (2009)
Wedding Crashers
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
When Harry Met Sally
The Wizard of Oz
The Murder of Fred Hampton (Jan. 17)
Malignant (Jan. 27)
Binge Watch
The Mentalist Complete Series
Watchmen Motion Comics
Snowpiercer Season 2 (Jan. 4)
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3 (Jan. 12)
ER Complete Series (Jan. 14)
Fringe Complete Series (Jan. 15)
Family Watch
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Where the Wild Things Are
Nostalgia Watch
The Bodyguard
The Dark Crystal
The Goonies
The Mask
Romeo Must Die
Bruce Watch
Batkid Begins
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman and Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Bad Blood
Batman Begins
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Batman: Death in the Family
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Hush
Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1
Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
Batman Ninja
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Part 1
Batman: Soul of the Dragon
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman vs. Robin
Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman vs. Two-Face
Batman: Year One
The Dark Knight
LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
The LEGO Batman Movie
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters
Son of Batman
Clark Watch
All Star Superman
The Death of Superman
Reign of the Supermen
Superman 2
Superman 3
Superman 4: The Quest for Peace
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman Public Enemies
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: Doomsday
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman vs. The Elite
Arthur Watch
Aquaman
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis
Barry Watch
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Wonder Watch
Wonder Woman (2009)
Wonder Woman (2017)
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
Justice League Watch
Justice League
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League Dark
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: War
Justice Society: World War II
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash
LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
Lantern Watch
Green Lantern
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Teen Titans Watch
Teen Titans Judas Contract
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
Other DC Heroes Watch
DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam
DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
Shazam!
Supergirl
DC Villains Watch
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Joker
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
“Bye, Felicia!” Watch
Friday
Next Friday
The Friday After Next (2002)
Kid ’n Play Watch
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute
House Party: Tonight’s the Night
Alex Haley Watch
Roots: The Next Generation (1979)
Roots: The Gift (1988)
Roots (2016)
Elevenses Watch
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
“Mortal Kombat!” Watch
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mortal Kombat Annihilation
Mortal Kombat Conquest
Mortal Kombat Legacy
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Lampoon Watch
National Lampoon’s Vacation
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
If You’re Bored
2 Guns
17 Again
300: Rise of an Empire
Acuitzeramo
Annabelle Comes Home
Amityville 2: The Possession
Amityville 3-D
Barry Munday
Brother Nature
Caddyshack 2
Catwoman (2004)
Chaplin
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Collide
Constantine: City of Demons
Cop Out
The Curse of La Llorona
Daddy Day Camp
Daddy Day Care
Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
The Enforcer (1976)
Eraser
The Faculty
Fled
Four Christmases
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Good Neighbours
The Green Hornet
Harlem Nights
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
Here Comes the Devil
Hobo With a Shotgun
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Iron Lady
It Chapter 2
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
John Dies at the End
Killing Gunther
Kiltro
The Last Five Years
Last Night
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Little Nicky
The Losers
The Lucky One
Lucky Numbers
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Next
The Pelican Brief
Practical Magic
Quigley Down Under
Racer and the Jailbird
Rumor Has It
Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs)
The Son of Kong
Spare Parts
Stealing Harvard
Sudden Impact
Swordfish
Thor: Tales of Asgard
A Time to Kill
The Time Traveler’s Wife
The Two Jakes
Ultraviolet
Vegas Vacation
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
The Yellow Birds
Yes Man
Yogi Bear
Zookeeper
Zoom
Wipeout Season 1 Part A (Jan. 2)
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes Batch 4 (Jan. 4)
The Bachelor Season 25 (Jan. 5)
Algo Azul (Jan. 7)
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Jan. 7)
Teenage Euthanasia (Jan. 7)
Squidbillies (Jan. 12)
Injustice (Jan. 17)
Last Open Mic at the End of the World (Jan. 19)
Invisibles (Jan. 21)
The Last O.G. Season 4 (Jan. 21)
Pennyworth Seasons 1–2 (Jan. 24)
The Hangover Part 3 (Jan. 28)
Reminiscence (Jan. 29)
HBO Original Programming
Search Party Season 5 (Jan. 7)
Euphoria Season 2 (Jan. 9)
The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 (Jan. 9)
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) (Jan. 13)
My Mom, Your Dad Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
Peacemaker Series Premiere (Jan. 13)
Station Eleven Season Finale (Jan. 13)
Somebody Somewhere Series Premiere (Jan. 16)
Astral Journey (Jornada Astral) Series Premiere (Jan. 20)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 4 (Jan. 20)
On the Job Series Premiere (Jan. 20)
Back on the Record With Bob Costas Season 2 (Jan. 21)
Chillin Island Season Finale (Jan. 21)
Real Time With Bill Maher Season 20 (Jan. 21)
The Gilded Age Series Premiere (Jan. 24)
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (Jan. 25)
Bunker Series Premiere (Jan. 27)
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) Series Premiere (Jan. 27)
Gomorrah Season 5 (Jan. 27)
Take Out With Lisa Ling Series Premiere (Jan. 27)
Specials
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Moses Storm: Trash White (Jan. 20)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Once
Saving Private Ryan
Good Watch
127 Hours
Crazy Heart
Eve’s Bayou
Facing Ali
Kick-Ass
More Than a Game
My Week With Marilyn
Napoleon Dynamite
Predator
Sister Act
Something’s Gotta Give
The Descendants
The Great Debaters
The Prestige
The Sapphires
Waitress
When A Man Loves A Woman
The Student (Jan. 5)
The Intouchables (Jan. 12)
The Master (Jan. 13)
Nostalgia Watch
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
John Tucker Must Die
Like Mike
Poetic Justice
The Preacher’s Wife
Mission Watch
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible 2
Mission: Impossible 3
Mission: Impossible 4: Ghost Protocol
If You’re Bored
The Accidental Wolf Season 1
Alien vs. Predator — Requiem
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Bringing Down the House
Deja Vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Enemy at the Gates
The Family Stone
Fat Albert (2004)
Fastest Cars in the Dirty South Season 1
Follow the Money Season 1
Good Hair
I Think I Love My Wife
Judge Dredd
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Mad Money
Made of Honor
The Missing
Mr. 3000
Mystery Team
Push
Red Tails
Runaway Bride
S.W.A.T.
Secrets in the Water
Shallow Hal
Shopgirl
Sinister
Stargate
Super Troopers
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
Traitor
Unfaithful
The Village
Words and Pictures
Deadly Detention (Jan. 5)
Colombiana (Jan. 10)
A Sort of Homecoming (Jan. 12)
Squadgoals (Jan. 12)
Twinsanity (Jan. 12)
Needle in a Timestack (Jan. 28)
Amazon Originals
The Tender Bar (Jan. 7)
Do, Re & Mi Series Premiere (Jan. 14)
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Jan. 14)
As We See It Series Premiere (Jan. 21)
Hulu
Must Watch
Devil in a Blue Dress
The King of Comedy
Once Upon a Time in the West
Sense and Sensibility
Good Watch
(500) Days of Summer
Amistad
Courage Under Fire
Escape From Alcatraz
Falling for Figaro
Hondo
The Impossible
Jacob’s Ladder
Last of the Mohicans
The Machinist
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Midnight in Paris
Moulin Rouge!
Mr. Holland’s Opus
An Officer and a Gentleman
Open Range (2003)
Ordinary People
Panic Room
Real Genius
Red Eye
Seven
A Soldier’s Story
The Squid and the Whale
Three Days of the Condor
The Two Faces of January
What About Bob?
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
The Year of the Everlasting Storm (Jan. 3)
Ailey (Jan. 10)
Black Bear (Jan. 10)
I’m Your Man (Jan. 11)
Bergman Island (Jan. 14)
Bad Rap (Jan. 15)
Marjorie Prime (Jan. 15)
Rewind (Jan. 15)
Sprinter (Jan. 15)
Zero Days (Jan. 15)
Binge Watch
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8
The Golden Palace (Jan. 10)
Your Lie in April Season 1 (Jan. 19)
Burden of Truth Season 4 (Jan. 30)
Family Watch
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Dolphin Tale 2
Hugo
Nostalgia Watch
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Commando
Coneheads
The Indian in the Cupboard
Look Who’s Talking Too
Look Who’s Talking Now
The Sandlot
Space Jam
Bynes Watch
Sydney White
What a Girl Wants
“🖖” Watch
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
If You’re Bored
10,000 BC
Alfie (2004)
All the Right Moves
Astro Boy
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Ink Crew Season 4
Black Rain
Black Sunday
Case 39
The Challenge Season 33
The Collection
Coyote Ugly
Crime Story
Dark Side of the 90s Season 1
Date Night
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
The Duchess
Dunston Checks In
Fire in the Sky
The Foot Fist Way
Forces of Nature
Fred Claus
Furry Vengeance
G.I. Jane
Georgia Rule
Gimme Shelter
The Haunting
Head of State
Heartburn
Hidalgo
Hitman: Agent 47
Home for the Holidays
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Hotel for Dogs
Labios Rojos
Lifeguard (1976)
The Lovely Bones
New Year’s Eve
Nick of Time
A Night at the Roxbury
Norm of the North
Paranormal Activity 3
Paycheck
The Perfect Storm
Phenomenon
Prophecy (1979)
Red Riding Hood
Resident Evil
Revolutionary Road
Semi-Pro
Sex and the City (2008)
Sex and the City 2
Sinister
The Soloist
The Stepford Wives
The Three Stooges (2012)
Vice Versa: Chyna Season 1
Vice Versa: College $ports Inc. Season 1
When In Rome
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (Jan. 2)
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 (Jan. 3)
The Amazing Race Seasons 30–31 (Jan. 7)
Pharma Bro (Jan. 7)
Survivor Season 37 (Jan. 7)
My Best Friend’s Girl (Jan. 13)
Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B (Jan. 15)
Main Street (Jan. 15)
Serious Moonlight (Jan. 15)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (Jan. 15)
Georgetown (Jan. 17)
Darwin’s Game Season 1 (Jan. 19)
The Irregular at Magic High School Season 1 (Jan. 19)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition Season 1 (Jan. 19)
The Estate (Jan. 20)
American Night (Jan. 22)
Dirty Grandpa (Jan. 26)
Mayday (Jan. 27)
Stop and Go (Jan. 29)
Small Engine Repair (Jan. 30)
Premieres
Next Level Chef Series Premiere (Jan. 3)
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Premiere (Jan. 4)
The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere (Jan. 4)
The Cleaning Lady Series Premiere (Jan. 4)
Kenan Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 4)
Abbot Elementary Season 1 Returns (Jan. 5)
Judge Steve Harvey Series Premiere (Jan. 5)
This Is Us Season 6 Premiere (Jan. 5)
Black-ish Season 8 Premiere (Jan. 6)
I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 6)
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Series Premiere (Jan. 7)
Women of the Movement Series Premiere (Jan. 7)
Call Me Kat Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 10)
Pivoting Series Premiere (Jan. 10)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2 Premiere (Jan. 13)
Single Drunk Female Series Premiere (Jan. 21)
Promised Land Series Premiere (Jan. 25)
Grown-ish Season 4B Premiere (Jan. 28)
Monarch Series Premiere (Jan. 31)
Hulu Original Programming
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 (Jan. 13)
Sex Appeal (Jan. 14)
How I Met Your Father Series Premiere (Jan. 18)
Specials
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022