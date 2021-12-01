The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Oldboy (2003)

Good Watch

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Tremors

The Alpinist (Dec. 2)

Bathtubs Over Broadway (Dec. 9)

Fast Color (Dec. 11)

Eye in the Sky (Dec. 13)

Darkest Hour (Dec. 16)

Binge Watch

Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous (Dec. 24)

Family Watch

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes Seasons 1 Part 2 and 5

Stuart Little 2

Snyder Watch

Sucker Punch

Knight Watch

Knight Rider Complete Series

Knight Rider 2000

Final Destination Watch

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5

Not a Typo Watch

Pet Sematary (1989)

If You’re Bored

Are You the One? Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master Seasons 3–4

Law Abiding Citizen

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Think Like a Man

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Escalona Season 1 (Dec. 2)

Japan Sinks: People of Hope Season 1 (Dec. 5)

The Shack (Dec. 10)

Black Ink Crew: New York Seasons 3–4 (Dec. 15)

The Challenge Seasons 12 and 15 (Dec. 15)

The Giver (Dec. 15)

Teen Mom 2 Seasons 3–4 (Dec. 15)

Netflix Programming

Coyotes Series Premiere (Dec. 2)

Single All the Way (Dec. 2)

The Whole Truth (Dec. 2)

Cobalt Blue (Dec. 3)

Coming Out Colton Series Premiere (Dec. 3)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 (Dec. 3)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 (Dec. 3)

Mixtape (Dec. 3)

Money Heist Part 5 Vol. 2 (Dec. 3)

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin Vol. 2 (Dec. 3)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Dec. 3)

David and the Elves (Dec. 6)

Voir (Dec. 6)

Centaurworld Season 2 (Dec. 7)

Go Dog Go Season 2 (Dec. 7)

Asakusa Kid (Dec. 9)

Bonus Family Season 4 (Dec. 9)

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Dec. 9)

Anonymously Yours (Dec. 10)

Aranyak Series Premiere (Dec. 10)

Back to the Outback (Dec. 10)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral Series Premiere (Dec. 10)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! Series Premiere (Dec. 10)

Still Out of My League (Dec. 10)

Twentysomethings: Austin Series Premiere (Dec. 10)

Two (Dec. 10)

The Unforgivable (Dec. 10)

The Hungry and the Hairy Series Premiere (Dec. 11)

The Future Diary Series Premiere (Dec. 14)

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Dec. 14)

Elite Short Stories Series Premiere (Dec. 15)

The Hand of God (Dec. 15)

Selling Tampa Series Premiere (Dec. 15)

Aggretsuko Season 4 (Dec. 16)

A California Christmas: City Lights (Dec. 16)

A Naija Christmas (Dec. 16)

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Dec. 16)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6 (Dec. 17)

The Witcher Season 2 (Dec. 17)

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Dec. 18)

Grumpy Christmas (Dec. 21)

Emily in Paris Season 2 (Dec. 22)

1000 Miles from Christmas (Dec. 24)

Don’t Look Up (Dec. 24)

Minnal Murali (Dec. 24)

The Silent Sea Series Premiere (Dec. 24)

Stand By Me: Doraemon 2 (Dec. 24)

Vicky and Her Mystery (Dec. 24)

Single’s Inferno Series Premiere (Dec. 25)

Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis (Dec. 25)

Lulli (Dec. 26)

World Party Presents: Math! (Dec. 26)

Anxious People Series Premiere (Dec. 29)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Dec. 29)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Dec. 30)

Kitz Series Premiere (Dec. 30)

Cobra Kai Season 4 (Dec. 31)

The Lost Daughter (Dec. 31)

Queer Eye Season 6 (Dec. 31)

Stay Close Series Premiere (Dec. 31)

Seal Team (Dec. 31)

Specials

Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo (Dec. 7)

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas (Dec. 8)

Russell Howard: Lubricant (Dec. 14)

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Dec. 21)

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Dec. 25)

HBO Max

Must Watch

20 Feet From Stardom

Jackie Brown

No Country for Old Men

Good Watch

Breakdown

Changing Lanes

Chicago

Control Room

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dragged Across Concrete

Enough Said

The Italian Job

Limbo

Se7en

Troll Hunter

The Truman Show

Two Lovers

Viva (2015)

The Wedding Singer

The Wolfpack

World’s Greatest Dad

The Wrecking Crew!

At the Ready (Dec. 4)

The Suicide Squad (2021) (Dec. 23)

Binge Watch

The Last O.G. Seasons 1–3 (Dec. 4)

DC’s Stargirl Season 2 (Dec. 10)

Family Watch

Craig of the Creek Season 3

The Muppets Take Manhattan

Ron’s Gone Wrong (Dec. 15)

What’s New Scooby-Doo? Complete Series (Dec. 15)

Nostalgia Watch

Blade 2

Interview with the Vampire

The Mask

Miss Congeniality

“Mortal Kombat!” Watch

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms

Bilbo Watch

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

They Can’t All Be The Matrix Watch

Cloud Atlas

Jupiter Ascending

They Can’t All Be Top Gun Watch

Days of Thunder

If You’re Bored

12 Strong

A Perfect Murder

All I See Is You

All Rise Seasons 1–2

The Answer Man

Bolero

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Frontera

The Good Doctor (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

Jack the Giant Slayer

The Lawnmower Man

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace

Little Monsters

Max Steel

Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters

Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History

Pulse (2006)

R.I.P.D.

Rubber

Runner Runner

Shark Night 3D

Surrogates

Two for the Money

War on Everyone

XXX (2002)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (Dec. 2)

Breathe the Night (Dec. 3)

Hood River (Dec. 3)

Mike & Molly Complete Series (Dec. 3)

Yerba Buena (Dec. 3)

You Keep the Kids (aka Mama o Papa) (Dec. 20)

After the Sunset (Dec. 22)

Black Jesus Complete Series (Dec. 24)

HBO Original Programming

Adrienne

Gossip Girl Season 1 Finale (Dec. 2)

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G (Dec. 2)

Odo, Cartoonito Series Premiere (Dec. 2)

Perfect Life Season 2 (Dec. 2)

Santa Inc. Series Premiere (Dec. 2)

Kamikaze Season 1 Finale (Dec. 5)

The Forever Prisoner (Dec. 6)

Landscapers Series Premiere (Dec. 6)

The Slow Hustle (Dec. 7)

And Just Like That… Series Premiere (Dec. 9)

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (Dec. 9)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 Finale (Dec. 9)

Summer Camp Island Season 5 (Dec. 9)

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos) Series Premiere (Dec. 9)

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) Series Premiere (Dec. 10)

Succession Season 3 Finale (Dec. 12)

The Murders at Starved Rock Series Premiere (Dec. 14)

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Dec. 16)

Finding Magic Mike Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

The Fungies Season 3 (Dec. 16)

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss (Dec. 16)

Station Eleven Series Premiere (Dec. 16)

A Forbidden Orange (Dec. 17)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Season Finale (Dec. 21)

The Matrix Resurrections Premiere (Dec. 22)

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada) Series Premiere (Dec. 23)

Beforeigners Season 2 (Dec. 23)

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Finale (Dec. 26)

Insecure Series Finale (Dec. 26)

Young Justice Season 4 Part A Finale (Dec. 30)

How To With John Wilson Season 2 Finale (Dec. 31)

Specials

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (Dec. 4)

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy (Dec. 16)

Must Watch

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Usual Suspects

Good Watch

All Is Lost

Edward Scissorhands

The Hunt for Red October

Jennifer’s Body

Little Women (1994)

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express (Unrated)

Sleepless in Seattle

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Thin Red Line

What’s Love Got to Do With It

We Are X (Dec. 3)

The Theory of Everything (Dec. 16)

Who You Think I Am (Dec. 20)

Binge Watch

Bonanza Season 1

A Discovery of Witches Season 1

The Jeffersons Complete Series

Sanford Complete Series

Sanford and Son Complete Series

Family Watch

The Tom & Jerry Show Season 1

If You’re Bored

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Alex Cross

Believe Complete Series

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded Season 1

Christmas Everlasting

End of Days

Guess Who

The Gulf Season 1

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup Season 1

Halloween 2

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch

Hostages Season 1

A House Divided Season 1

Mistletoe Mixup

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Crazy Ex Season 1

The Perfect Wedding Match

The Proposal

Roadkill Season 1

Ronin

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas

Soul Surfer

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Prays

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Waterboy

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas Season 7

White As Snow

Joe Bell (Dec. 3)

A Christmas Star (Dec. 12)

Boxing Day (Dec. 17)

Christmas Is Cancelled (Dec. 17)

Lady of the Manor (Dec. 31)

Time Is Up (Dec. 31)

Amazon Originals

Harlem Season 1 (Dec. 3)

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend Season 1 (Dec. 8)

The Ferragnez Season 1 (Dec. 9)

Encounter (Dec. 10)

The Expanse Season 6 (Dec. 10)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 3 (Dec. 10)

With Love Season 1 (Dec. 17)

Joy for Christmas (Dec. 19)

Being the Ricardos (Dec. 21)

Yearly Departed (Dec. 23)

Must Watch

Days of Heaven

The Princess Bride

Good Watch

Back to School

The Bank Job

The Black Stallion

Bull Durham

Crazy Heart

Crimson Tide

Dead Man Walking

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Her Smell

Hustlers

Jagged Edge

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The Raid 2

Shanghai Noon

Silverado

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Some Kind of Wonderful

Something’s Gotta Give

The East (Dec. 2)

World War Z (Dec. 7)

Cryptozoo (Dec. 16)

Come Out and Play Watch

The Warriors

Binge Watch

Godfather of Harlem Season 1 (Dec. 2)

Family Watch

Horton Hears a Who!

Nostalgia Watch

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Con Air (1997)

Friday the 13th (1980)

King Kong (1976)

Serendipity

Young Guns

Young Guns II

The Watch Is Afoot

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

If You Love to Watch Brad Pitt Eating Snacks

Ocean’s 11 (2001)

Ocean’s 12

Ocean’s 13

If You’re Bored

The A-Team (2010)

Above the Rim

Addicted

Alienator

Armageddon

Behind Enemy Lines

The Black Stallion Returns

Blow

Chattahoochee

Cherry 2000

The Crazies (2010)

Cujo

The Curse

The Dungeonmaster

Earth to Echo

Erik the Viking

Flightplan

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hollow Man

Holy Man

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Love Field

Making Mr. Right

Regarding Henry

Rio

She’s Out of My League

The Siege of Firebase Gloria

Soda Cracker

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Thinner

Superbeast

Troll

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller Season 2 (Dec. 2)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic Season 1 (Dec. 2)

We Need to Do Something (Dec. 3)

The Word of Kanako (Dec. 3)

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 (Dec. 6)

Bloods Season 1 (Dec. 9)

Creamerie Season 1 (Dec. 9)

Swan Song (Dec. 9)

Materna (Dec. 10)

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (Dec. 16)

The Nowhere Inn (Dec. 17)

Premieres

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 (Dec. 2)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama (Dec. 3)

American Auto Series Premiere (Dec. 14)

Grand Crew Series Premiere (Dec. 15)

Hulu Original Programming

Candified: Home for the Holidays Season 1

Pen15 Season 2 (Dec. 3)

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 5 (Dec. 9)

Crossing Swords Season 2 (Dec. 10)

Dead Asleep (Dec. 16)

Mother/Android (Dec. 17)

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1 (Dec. 23)

Letterkenny Season 10 (Dec. 26)

Specials

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (Dec. 2)

Annie! Live (Dec. 3)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony (Dec. 3)

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City (Dec. 7)

People’s Choice Awards (Dec. 8)

70th Miss Universe Competition (Dec. 13)

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation (Dec. 14)

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Dec. 15)