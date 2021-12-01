The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in December

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Dec. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Oldboy (2003)
Good Watch
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Tremors
The Alpinist (Dec. 2)
Bathtubs Over Broadway (Dec. 9)
Fast Color (Dec. 11)
Eye in the Sky (Dec. 13)
Darkest Hour (Dec. 16)
Binge Watch
Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous (Dec. 24)
Family Watch
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes Seasons 1 Part 2 and 5
Stuart Little 2
Snyder Watch
Sucker Punch
Knight Watch
Knight Rider Complete Series
Knight Rider 2000
Final Destination Watch
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination (2009)
Final Destination 5
Not a Typo Watch
Pet Sematary (1989)
If You’re Bored
Are You the One? Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master Seasons 3–4
Law Abiding Citizen
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Think Like a Man
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Escalona Season 1 (Dec. 2)
Japan Sinks: People of Hope Season 1 (Dec. 5)
The Shack (Dec. 10)
Black Ink Crew: New York Seasons 3–4 (Dec. 15)
The Challenge Seasons 12 and 15 (Dec. 15)
The Giver (Dec. 15)
Teen Mom 2 Seasons 3–4 (Dec. 15)
Netflix Programming
Coyotes Series Premiere (Dec. 2)
Single All the Way (Dec. 2)
The Whole Truth (Dec. 2)
Cobalt Blue (Dec. 3)
Coming Out Colton Series Premiere (Dec. 3)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 (Dec. 3)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4 (Dec. 3)
Mixtape (Dec. 3)
Money Heist Part 5 Vol. 2 (Dec. 3)
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin Vol. 2 (Dec. 3)
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Dec. 3)
David and the Elves (Dec. 6)
Voir (Dec. 6)
Centaurworld Season 2 (Dec. 7)
Go Dog Go Season 2 (Dec. 7)
Asakusa Kid (Dec. 9)
Bonus Family Season 4 (Dec. 9)
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Dec. 9)
Anonymously Yours (Dec. 10)
Aranyak Series Premiere (Dec. 10)
Back to the Outback (Dec. 10)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral Series Premiere (Dec. 10)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! Series Premiere (Dec. 10)
Still Out of My League (Dec. 10)
Twentysomethings: Austin Series Premiere (Dec. 10)
Two (Dec. 10)
The Unforgivable (Dec. 10)
The Hungry and the Hairy Series Premiere (Dec. 11)
The Future Diary Series Premiere (Dec. 14)
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Dec. 14)
Elite Short Stories Series Premiere (Dec. 15)
The Hand of God (Dec. 15)
Selling Tampa Series Premiere (Dec. 15)
Aggretsuko Season 4 (Dec. 16)
A California Christmas: City Lights (Dec. 16)
A Naija Christmas (Dec. 16)
Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Dec. 16)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6 (Dec. 17)
The Witcher Season 2 (Dec. 17)
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Dec. 18)
Grumpy Christmas (Dec. 21)
Emily in Paris Season 2 (Dec. 22)
1000 Miles from Christmas (Dec. 24)
Don’t Look Up (Dec. 24)
Minnal Murali (Dec. 24)
The Silent Sea Series Premiere (Dec. 24)
Stand By Me: Doraemon 2 (Dec. 24)
Vicky and Her Mystery (Dec. 24)
Single’s Inferno Series Premiere (Dec. 25)
Stories of a Generation – With Pope Francis (Dec. 25)
Lulli (Dec. 26)
World Party Presents: Math! (Dec. 26)
Anxious People Series Premiere (Dec. 29)
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Dec. 29)
Hilda and the Mountain King (Dec. 30)
Kitz Series Premiere (Dec. 30)
Cobra Kai Season 4 (Dec. 31)
The Lost Daughter (Dec. 31)
Queer Eye Season 6 (Dec. 31)
Stay Close Series Premiere (Dec. 31)
Seal Team (Dec. 31)
Specials
Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo (Dec. 7)
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas (Dec. 8)
Russell Howard: Lubricant (Dec. 14)
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Dec. 21)
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Dec. 25)
HBO Max
Must Watch
20 Feet From Stardom
Jackie Brown
No Country for Old Men
Good Watch
Breakdown
Changing Lanes
Chicago
Control Room
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dragged Across Concrete
Enough Said
The Italian Job
Limbo
Se7en
Troll Hunter
The Truman Show
Two Lovers
Viva (2015)
The Wedding Singer
The Wolfpack
World’s Greatest Dad
The Wrecking Crew!
At the Ready (Dec. 4)
The Suicide Squad (2021) (Dec. 23)
Binge Watch
The Last O.G. Seasons 1–3 (Dec. 4)
DC’s Stargirl Season 2 (Dec. 10)
Family Watch
Craig of the Creek Season 3
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Ron’s Gone Wrong (Dec. 15)
What’s New Scooby-Doo? Complete Series (Dec. 15)
Nostalgia Watch
Blade 2
Interview with the Vampire
The Mask
Miss Congeniality
“Mortal Kombat!” Watch
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms
Bilbo Watch
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
They Can’t All Be The Matrix Watch
Cloud Atlas
Jupiter Ascending
They Can’t All Be Top Gun Watch
Days of Thunder
If You’re Bored
12 Strong
A Perfect Murder
All I See Is You
All Rise Seasons 1–2
The Answer Man
Bolero
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Frontera
The Good Doctor (2011)
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
Jack the Giant Slayer
The Lawnmower Man
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace
Little Monsters
Max Steel
Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters
Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History
Pulse (2006)
R.I.P.D.
Rubber
Runner Runner
Shark Night 3D
Surrogates
Two for the Money
War on Everyone
XXX (2002)
Space Jam: A New Legacy (Dec. 2)
Breathe the Night (Dec. 3)
Hood River (Dec. 3)
Mike & Molly Complete Series (Dec. 3)
Yerba Buena (Dec. 3)
You Keep the Kids (aka Mama o Papa) (Dec. 20)
After the Sunset (Dec. 22)
Black Jesus Complete Series (Dec. 24)
HBO Original Programming
Adrienne
Gossip Girl Season 1 Finale (Dec. 2)
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G (Dec. 2)
Odo, Cartoonito Series Premiere (Dec. 2)
Perfect Life Season 2 (Dec. 2)
Santa Inc. Series Premiere (Dec. 2)
Kamikaze Season 1 Finale (Dec. 5)
The Forever Prisoner (Dec. 6)
Landscapers Series Premiere (Dec. 6)
The Slow Hustle (Dec. 7)
And Just Like That… Series Premiere (Dec. 9)
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (Dec. 9)
The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 Finale (Dec. 9)
Summer Camp Island Season 5 (Dec. 9)
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos) Series Premiere (Dec. 9)
Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) Series Premiere (Dec. 10)
Succession Season 3 Finale (Dec. 12)
The Murders at Starved Rock Series Premiere (Dec. 14)
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Dec. 16)
Finding Magic Mike Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
The Fungies Season 3 (Dec. 16)
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss (Dec. 16)
Station Eleven Series Premiere (Dec. 16)
A Forbidden Orange (Dec. 17)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Season Finale (Dec. 21)
The Matrix Resurrections Premiere (Dec. 22)
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada) Series Premiere (Dec. 23)
Beforeigners Season 2 (Dec. 23)
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Finale (Dec. 26)
Insecure Series Finale (Dec. 26)
Young Justice Season 4 Part A Finale (Dec. 30)
How To With John Wilson Season 2 Finale (Dec. 31)
Specials
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (Dec. 4)
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy (Dec. 16)
Amazon
Must Watch
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Usual Suspects
Good Watch
All Is Lost
Edward Scissorhands
The Hunt for Red October
Jennifer’s Body
Little Women (1994)
Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express (Unrated)
Sleepless in Seattle
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Thin Red Line
What’s Love Got to Do With It
We Are X (Dec. 3)
The Theory of Everything (Dec. 16)
Who You Think I Am (Dec. 20)
Binge Watch
Bonanza Season 1
A Discovery of Witches Season 1
The Jeffersons Complete Series
Sanford Complete Series
Sanford and Son Complete Series
Family Watch
Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat
The Tom & Jerry Show Season 1
If You’re Bored
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Alex Cross
Believe Complete Series
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded Season 1
Christmas Everlasting
End of Days
Guess Who
The Gulf Season 1
Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup Season 1
Halloween 2
Halloween 3: Season of the Witch
Hostages Season 1
A House Divided Season 1
Mistletoe Mixup
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Crazy Ex Season 1
The Perfect Wedding Match
The Proposal
Roadkill Season 1
Ronin
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas
Soul Surfer
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Prays
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Waterboy
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas Season 7
White As Snow
Joe Bell (Dec. 3)
A Christmas Star (Dec. 12)
Boxing Day (Dec. 17)
Christmas Is Cancelled (Dec. 17)
Lady of the Manor (Dec. 31)
Time Is Up (Dec. 31)
Amazon Originals
Harlem Season 1 (Dec. 3)
FC Bayern – Behind the Legend Season 1 (Dec. 8)
The Ferragnez Season 1 (Dec. 9)
Encounter (Dec. 10)
The Expanse Season 6 (Dec. 10)
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 3 (Dec. 10)
With Love Season 1 (Dec. 17)
Joy for Christmas (Dec. 19)
Being the Ricardos (Dec. 21)
Yearly Departed (Dec. 23)
Hulu
Must Watch
Days of Heaven
The Princess Bride
Good Watch
All Is Lost
Back to School
The Bank Job
The Black Stallion
Bull Durham
Crazy Heart
Crimson Tide
Dead Man Walking
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Her Smell
Hustlers
Jagged Edge
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
My Best Friend’s Wedding
The Raid 2
Shanghai Noon
Silverado
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Some Kind of Wonderful
Something’s Gotta Give
The East (Dec. 2)
World War Z (Dec. 7)
Cryptozoo (Dec. 16)
Come Out and Play Watch
The Warriors
Binge Watch
Godfather of Harlem Season 1 (Dec. 2)
Family Watch
Horton Hears a Who!
Nostalgia Watch
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Con Air (1997)
Friday the 13th (1980)
King Kong (1976)
Serendipity
Young Guns
Young Guns II
The Watch Is Afoot
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
If You Love to Watch Brad Pitt Eating Snacks
Ocean’s 11 (2001)
Ocean’s 12
Ocean’s 13
If You’re Bored
The A-Team (2010)
Above the Rim
Addicted
Alex Cross
Alienator
All Rise Seasons 1–2
Armageddon
Behind Enemy Lines
The Black Stallion Returns
Blow
Chattahoochee
Cherry 2000
The Crazies (2010)
Cujo
The Curse
The Dungeonmaster
Earth to Echo
Erik the Viking
Flightplan
Hide and Seek (2005)
Hollow Man
Holy Man
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Love Field
Making Mr. Right
Regarding Henry
Rio
She’s Out of My League
The Siege of Firebase Gloria
Soda Cracker
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Thinner
Superbeast
Troll
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller Season 2 (Dec. 2)
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic Season 1 (Dec. 2)
We Need to Do Something (Dec. 3)
The Word of Kanako (Dec. 3)
Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 (Dec. 6)
Bloods Season 1 (Dec. 9)
Creamerie Season 1 (Dec. 9)
Swan Song (Dec. 9)
Materna (Dec. 10)
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (Dec. 16)
The Nowhere Inn (Dec. 17)
Premieres
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 (Dec. 2)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama (Dec. 3)
American Auto Series Premiere (Dec. 14)
Grand Crew Series Premiere (Dec. 15)
Hulu Original Programming
Candified: Home for the Holidays Season 1
Pen15 Season 2 (Dec. 3)
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 5 (Dec. 9)
Crossing Swords Season 2 (Dec. 10)
Dead Asleep (Dec. 16)
Mother/Android (Dec. 17)
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1 (Dec. 23)
Letterkenny Season 10 (Dec. 26)
Specials
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (Dec. 2)
Annie! Live (Dec. 3)
Trolls Holiday in Harmony (Dec. 3)
Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City (Dec. 7)
People’s Choice Awards (Dec. 8)
70th Miss Universe Competition (Dec. 13)
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation (Dec. 14)
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Dec. 15)