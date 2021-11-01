The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Watch

21 Jump Street (2012)

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Gather

It Follows

Moneyball

The Nightingale (2018)

A River Runs Through It

Stripes

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (Nov. 15)

Coming Home in the Dark (Nov. 30)

Binge Watch

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Legacies Season 3 (Nov. 12)

America’s Next Top Model Seasons 21–22 (Nov. 15)

Survivor Seasons 16 and 37 (Nov. 15)

Supergirl Season 6 (Nov. 17)

Nostalgia Watch

First Knight

Johnny Mnemonic

Last Action Hero

Snakes on a Plane

If You’re Bored

60 Days In Season 6

Angry Birds Season 4

Bella and the Bulldogs Season 2

The Big Wedding

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Forged in Fire Season 7

The General’s Daughter

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Total Recall (2012)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (Nov. 14)

Snowbound for Christmas (Nov. 15)

Vita & Virginia (Nov. 22)

Advertisement

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Netflix Programming

The Claus Family

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (Nov. 2)

Ridley Jones Season 2 (Nov. 2)

The Harder They Fall (Nov. 3)

Lords of Scam (Nov. 3)

Catching Killers (Nov. 4)

Big Mouth Season 5 (Nov. 5)

The Club Series Premiere (Nov. 5)

A Cop Movie (Nov. 5)

Glória Series Premiere (Nov. 5)

Love Hard (Nov. 5)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Nov. 5)

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 (Nov. 5)

The Unlikely Murderer Series Premiere (Nov. 5)

We Couldn’t Become Adults (Nov. 5)

Yara (Nov. 5)

Zero to Hero (Nov. 5)

Arcane Series Premiere (Nov. 6)

Father Christmas Is Back (Nov. 7)

Swap Shop Series Premiere (Nov. 9)

Your Life Is a Joke (Nov. 9)

Animal (Nov. 10)

Gentefied Season 2 (Nov. 10)

Passing (Nov. 10)

Love Never Lies Series Premiere (Nov. 11)

Red Notice (Nov. 12)

Lies and Deceit Series Premiere (Nov. 15)

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (Nov. 16)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Nov. 16)

Christmas Flow Series Premiere (Nov. 17)

Prayers for the Stolen (Nov. 17)

The Queen of Flow Season 2 (Nov. 17)

Tear Along the Dotted Line Series Premiere (Nov. 17)

Tiger King 2 (Nov. 17)

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (Nov. 18)

Dogs in Space (Nov. 18)

Lead Me Home (Nov. 18)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Nov. 18)

Blown Away: Christmas Series Premiere (Nov. 19)

Cowboy Bebop Series Premiere (Nov. 19)

Dhamaka (Nov. 19)

Extinct (Nov. 19)

Hellbound Series Premiere (Nov. 19)

Love Me Instead (Nov. 19)

The Mind, Explained Season 2 (Nov. 19)

Procession (Nov. 19)

Tick, tick…BOOM! (Nov. 19)

New World Series Premiere (Nov. 20)

Outlaws (Nov. 22)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (Nov. 23)

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (Nov. 23)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Nov. 23)

A Boy Called Christmas (Nov. 24)

Bruised (Nov. 24)

Robin Robin (Nov. 24)

Selling Sunset Season 4 (Nov. 24)

True Story Series Premiere (Nov. 24)

F is for Family Season 5 (Nov. 25)

Super Crooks Series Premiere (Nov. 25)

A Castle for Christmas (Nov. 26)

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Nov. 26)

Green Snake (Nov. 26)

Light the Night Series Premiere (Nov. 26)

School of Chocolate Series Premiere (Nov. 26)

Spoiled Brats (Nov. 26)

Elves Series Premiere (Nov. 28)

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (Nov. 29)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (Nov. 30)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (Nov. 30)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Nov. 30)

More the Merrier (Nov. 30)

The Summit of the Gods (Nov. 30)

HBO Max

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

A Clockwork Orange

Full Metal Jacket

Moonstruck

Thelma & Louise

Good Watch

Caddyshack

Eyes Wide Shut

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

Hotel Rwanda

Love and a .45

Never Let Me Go

The Queen

Rush

﻿Witness

The Wolverine

Son of Monarchs (Nov. 2)

This Is Not a War Story (Nov. 3)

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Nov. 19)

Inside Man (Nov. 26)

Problematic Watch

Dressed to Kill

Binge Watch

Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Complete Series

Pride & Prejudice Complete Series (1995)

The Story of Late Night Complete Series (Nov. 6)

Dawson’s Creek Complete Series (Nov. 8)

Billy on the Street Seasons 2–5 (Nov. 9)

Sesame Street 2021 Library (Nov. 11)

Final Space Season 3 (Nov. 13)

Stath Lets Flats Season 3 (Nov. 19)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 3 (Nov. 25)

How to with John Wilson Season 2 (Nov. 26)

Advertisement

Bourne Watch

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Brady Watch

The Brady Bunch Movie

A Very Brady Sequel

If You’re Bored

The 90 Day Plan

Adult Beginners

Aftermath (2017)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell in the Goal Area)

Bully (2001)

The Care Bears Movie

City of Ghosts

Company Business

The Conspirator

Cry Wolf

Cymbeline

Dead Heat

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Equilibrium

Executive Decision

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Godsend

A Good Day to Die Hard

In the House Complete Series

Lady in White

Murphy’s Law

New Year’s Eve

The Next Three Days

The Parent ‘Hood Complete Series

Practical Magic

The Presidio

The Purge (1988)

The Rules of Attraction

Showtime

Something New

Spark: A Space Tail

Still waiting

Summer School

The Transporter

Transporter 2

Unleashed

Waiting …

Weightless

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Wildcats

Wristcutters: A Love Story

Single Mother by Choice (Nov. 2)

Tokyo Revengers (Nov. 2)

Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls) (Nov. 5)

Land (Nov. 6)

Noblesse (Nov. 8)

Boogie (Nov. 13)

Darwin’s Yearbook (Nov. 13)

United Shades of America Season 6 (Nov. 13)

TSUKIMICHI: Moonlight Fantasy (Nov. 15)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Nov. 23)

Anna Karenina (2012) (Nov. 28)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

HBO Original Programming

Frayed Season 2 (Nov. 4)

Gen:Lock Season 2 (Nov. 4)

Head of the Class Series Premiere (Nov. 4)

Rap Battlefield Series Premiere (Nov. 4)

Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story (Nov. 9)

Doom Patrol Season 3 Finale (Nov. 11)

Love Life Season 2 Finale (Nov. 11)

My Sesame Street Friends Season 2 (Nov. 11)

Reign of Superwoman (Nov. 11)

Selena + Chef Season 3 Finale (Nov. 11)

South Side Season 2 (Nov. 11)

A Thousand Fangs Series Premiere (Nov. 11)

Back on the Record with Bob Costas Season Finale (Nov. 12)

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck Premiere (Nov. 12)

Kamikaze Series Premiere (Nov. 14)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 8 Finale (Nov. 14)

Craftopia Season 2B (Nov. 18)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Series Premiere (Nov. 18)

Sort Of Series Premiere (Nov. 18)

Tom and Jerry in New York Season 2 (Nov. 18)

King Richard Premiere (Nov. 19)

Real Time with Bill Maher Season 19 Finale (Nov. 19)

The Cut (aka O Grande Look) Series Premiere (Nov. 25)

La Pasión de Maradona Premiere (Nov. 25)

Axios Season 4 Finale (Nov. 28)

We’re Here Season 2 Finale (Nov. 29)

Advertisement

Specials

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words (Nov. 4)

Comedy Chingonas (Nov. 18)

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Nov. 20)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Alien

Children of Men

Rushmore

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Good Watch

50/50

Born on the Fourth of July

Cast Away

The Constant Gardener

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dead Poets Society

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Hope Springs Eternal

The House Bunny

Jane Eyre (2011)

Snatch

Three Men and a Baby

Beginners (Nov. 16)

Binge Watch

Baking With Julia Season 1

Baptiste Season 1

The Lucy Show Season 1

Rectify Season 1

The Restaurant Season 1

The Roy Rogers Show Season 1

Xenomorph Watch

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Family Watch

Courage the Cowardly Dog Season 1

Gnomeo & Juliet

Noggin Knows Season 1

Nostalgia Watch

Johnny English

Major Payne

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Nutty Professor (1996)

If You’re Bored

Alpha Dog

American Assassin

The Big Year

The Black Dahlia

Bringing Down the House

Casanova, Last Love

Dan in Real Life

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Dragonball Evolution

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Eragon

Family Business Season 1

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

In Time

Irresponsable Season 1

It’s Complicated

Jingle All the Way

Jingle All the Way 2

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Ladies of the Law Season 1

Magellan Season 1

Meet Dave

Mega Disasters Season 1

Native America Season 1

The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps

Power Book 2: Ghost Season 1

Predator 2

Red Road Season 1

Sleeping with the Enemy

Stuck on You

Under Suspicion Season 1

Undercover Brother

Vanity Fair

Vantage Point

Wheeler Dealers Season 1

Wild Hogs

Wimbledon

Snowmance (Nov. 5)

The Spruces and the Pines (Nov. 5)

Finding You (Nov. 12)

Here Comes the Boom (Nov. 20)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Originals

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Nov. 5)

Pete the Cat Season Premiere (Nov. 5)

Tampa Baes Season 1 (Nov. 5)

Always Jane Season 1 (Nov. 12)

Mayor Pete (Nov. 12)

Everybody Loves Natti Season 1 (Nov. 19)

The Wheel of Time Season 1 (Nov. 19)

Hannah Season 3 (Nov. 24)

Anni da cane (Dog Years) (Nov. 26)

Burning (2021) (Nov. 29)

Advertisement

Specials

Do, Re & Mi: Merry Nestivus (Nov. 24)

Advertisement

Must Watch

Boyz n the Hood

Fargo

The Fly (1986)

The Matrix

Once Upon a Time in the West

The Quiet Man

Advertisement

Good Watch

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Boys Don’t Cry

Cutter’s Way

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

I, Tonya

Inception

Michael Clayton

Minority Report

Moneyball

Monuments

The Outsider

The Shootist

Sleepless in Seattle

Soapdish

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

That Thing You Do!

True Grit (1969)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

Pain & Gain (Nov. 7)

Star Trek Into Darkness (Nov. 14)

The Master (Nov. 16)

Mandibles (Nov. 18)

Ride the Eagle (Nov. 25)

Pig (Nov. 26)

All Light, Everywhere (Nov. 29)

Advertisement

Binge Watch

The Great Season 2 (Nov. 19)

“War, What Is It Good For?” Watch

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Deadpool Watch

Deadpool (Nov. 15)

Deadpool 2 (Nov. 15)

Family Watch

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Nostalgia Watch

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Never Been Kissed

Bowie Watch

The Prestige

If You’re Bored

10,000 BC

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

The Babysitter (1995)

The Beach

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and the Indians

China Moon

A Christmas Wedding Tail

The Comedian

Conspiracy Theory

Dark Angel

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Elektra (2005)

Enter the Ninja

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Eye of the Needle

Flesh and Bone (1993)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

The Hunted

I Escaped from Devil’s Island

In Secret

Killers (2010)

King Arthur

The Legend of Zorro

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

London Mitchell’s Christmas

Love Potion No. 9

Maggie

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mistle-Tones

Modern Girls

A Nanny for Christmas

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Real Men

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja

Single White Female

Six Days, Seven Nights

The Soloist

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Troll 2

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Yes Man

Prospect (Nov. 2)

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots Season 8 (Nov. 3)

Playing God (Nov. 4)

Being Blago Season 1 (Nov. 5)

Emperor (Nov. 8)

3212 Un-Redacted (Nov. 11)

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (Nov. 15)

Angels in the Snow (Nov. 15)

Back to Christmas (Nov. 15)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (Nov. 15)

Christmas Belle (Nov. 15)

The Christmas Calendar (Nov. 15)

Christmas in the Heartland (Nov. 15)

A Christmas Kiss 2 (Nov. 15)

A Christmas Switch (Nov. 15)

A Christmas Tree Miracle (Nov. 15)

Christmas with the Andersons (Nov. 15)

A Cinderella Christmas (Nov. 15)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (Nov. 15)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (Nov. 15)

Holly’s Holiday (Nov. 15)

The March Sisters at Christmas (Nov. 15)

Married by Christmas (Nov. 15)

My Dad Is Scrooge (Nov. 15)

My Santa (Nov. 15)

Naughty & Nice (Nov. 15)

A Puppy for Christmas (Nov. 15)

Rock n’ Roll Christmas (Nov. 15)

Rodeo & Juliet (Nov. 15)

Second Chance Christmas (Nov. 15)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (Nov. 15)

The Truth About Christmas (Nov. 15)

Winter Wedding (Nov. 15)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (Nov. 17)

Beverly Hills Ninja (Nov. 22)

Ape the Star (Nov. 23)

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 (Nov. 28)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (Nov. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Nov. 4)

Animaniacs Season 2 (Nov. 5)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 (Nov. 11)

Marvel’s Hit Monkey Season 1 (Nov. 17)

The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Nov. 18)

Holly Hobbie Season 3 (Nov. 23)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Nov. 26)