The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in November

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Nov. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
21 Jump Street (2012)
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Gather
It Follows
Moneyball
The Nightingale (2018)
A River Runs Through It
Stripes
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (Nov. 15)
Coming Home in the Dark (Nov. 30)
Binge Watch
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Legacies Season 3 (Nov. 12)
America’s Next Top Model Seasons 21–22 (Nov. 15)
Survivor Seasons 16 and 37 (Nov. 15)
Supergirl Season 6 (Nov. 17)
Nostalgia Watch
First Knight
Johnny Mnemonic
Last Action Hero
Snakes on a Plane
If You’re Bored
60 Days In Season 6
Angry Birds Season 4
Bella and the Bulldogs Season 2
The Big Wedding
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Forged in Fire Season 7
The General’s Daughter
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Total Recall (2012)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (Nov. 14)
Snowbound for Christmas (Nov. 15)
Vita & Virginia (Nov. 22)
Netflix Programming
The Claus Family
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (Nov. 2)
Ridley Jones Season 2 (Nov. 2)
The Harder They Fall (Nov. 3)
Lords of Scam (Nov. 3)
Catching Killers (Nov. 4)
Big Mouth Season 5 (Nov. 5)
The Club Series Premiere (Nov. 5)
A Cop Movie (Nov. 5)
Glória Series Premiere (Nov. 5)
Love Hard (Nov. 5)
Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Nov. 5)
Narcos: Mexico Season 3 (Nov. 5)
The Unlikely Murderer Series Premiere (Nov. 5)
We Couldn’t Become Adults (Nov. 5)
Yara (Nov. 5)
Zero to Hero (Nov. 5)
Arcane Series Premiere (Nov. 6)
Father Christmas Is Back (Nov. 7)
Swap Shop Series Premiere (Nov. 9)
Your Life Is a Joke (Nov. 9)
Animal (Nov. 10)
Gentefied Season 2 (Nov. 10)
Passing (Nov. 10)
Love Never Lies Series Premiere (Nov. 11)
Red Notice (Nov. 12)
Lies and Deceit Series Premiere (Nov. 15)
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (Nov. 16)
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Nov. 16)
Christmas Flow Series Premiere (Nov. 17)
Prayers for the Stolen (Nov. 17)
The Queen of Flow Season 2 (Nov. 17)
Tear Along the Dotted Line Series Premiere (Nov. 17)
Tiger King 2 (Nov. 17)
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (Nov. 18)
Dogs in Space (Nov. 18)
Lead Me Home (Nov. 18)
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Nov. 18)
Blown Away: Christmas Series Premiere (Nov. 19)
Cowboy Bebop Series Premiere (Nov. 19)
Dhamaka (Nov. 19)
Extinct (Nov. 19)
Hellbound Series Premiere (Nov. 19)
Love Me Instead (Nov. 19)
The Mind, Explained Season 2 (Nov. 19)
Procession (Nov. 19)
Tick, tick…BOOM! (Nov. 19)
New World Series Premiere (Nov. 20)
Outlaws (Nov. 22)
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (Nov. 23)
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (Nov. 23)
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Nov. 23)
A Boy Called Christmas (Nov. 24)
Bruised (Nov. 24)
Robin Robin (Nov. 24)
Selling Sunset Season 4 (Nov. 24)
True Story Series Premiere (Nov. 24)
F is for Family Season 5 (Nov. 25)
Super Crooks Series Premiere (Nov. 25)
A Castle for Christmas (Nov. 26)
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Nov. 26)
Green Snake (Nov. 26)
Light the Night Series Premiere (Nov. 26)
School of Chocolate Series Premiere (Nov. 26)
Spoiled Brats (Nov. 26)
Elves Series Premiere (Nov. 28)
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (Nov. 29)
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (Nov. 30)
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (Nov. 30)
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Nov. 30)
More the Merrier (Nov. 30)
The Summit of the Gods (Nov. 30)
HBO Max
Must Watch
A Clockwork Orange
Full Metal Jacket
Moonstruck
Thelma & Louise
Good Watch
Caddyshack
Eyes Wide Shut
The French Lieutenant’s Woman
Hotel Rwanda
Love and a .45
Never Let Me Go
The Queen
Rush
Witness
The Wolverine
Son of Monarchs (Nov. 2)
This Is Not a War Story (Nov. 3)
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (Nov. 19)
Inside Man (Nov. 26)
Problematic Watch
Dressed to Kill
Binge Watch
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper Complete Series
Pride & Prejudice Complete Series (1995)
The Story of Late Night Complete Series (Nov. 6)
Dawson’s Creek Complete Series (Nov. 8)
Billy on the Street Seasons 2–5 (Nov. 9)
Sesame Street 2021 Library (Nov. 11)
Final Space Season 3 (Nov. 13)
Stath Lets Flats Season 3 (Nov. 19)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 3 (Nov. 25)
How to with John Wilson Season 2 (Nov. 26)
Bourne Watch
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
Brady Watch
The Brady Bunch Movie
A Very Brady Sequel
If You’re Bored
The 90 Day Plan
Adult Beginners
Aftermath (2017)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell in the Goal Area)
Bully (2001)
The Care Bears Movie
City of Ghosts
Company Business
The Conspirator
Cry Wolf
Cymbeline
Dead Heat
Disturbing Behavior
Doom
Equilibrium
Executive Decision
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Godsend
A Good Day to Die Hard
In the House Complete Series
Lady in White
Murphy’s Law
New Year’s Eve
The Next Three Days
The Parent ‘Hood Complete Series
Practical Magic
The Presidio
The Purge (1988)
The Rules of Attraction
Showtime
Something New
Spark: A Space Tail
Still waiting
Summer School
The Transporter
Transporter 2
Unleashed
Waiting …
Weightless
What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
Wildcats
Wristcutters: A Love Story
Single Mother by Choice (Nov. 2)
Tokyo Revengers (Nov. 2)
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls) (Nov. 5)
Land (Nov. 6)
Noblesse (Nov. 8)
Boogie (Nov. 13)
Darwin’s Yearbook (Nov. 13)
United Shades of America Season 6 (Nov. 13)
TSUKIMICHI: Moonlight Fantasy (Nov. 15)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Nov. 23)
Anna Karenina (2012) (Nov. 28)
HBO Original Programming
Frayed Season 2 (Nov. 4)
Gen:Lock Season 2 (Nov. 4)
Head of the Class Series Premiere (Nov. 4)
Rap Battlefield Series Premiere (Nov. 4)
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story (Nov. 9)
Doom Patrol Season 3 Finale (Nov. 11)
Love Life Season 2 Finale (Nov. 11)
My Sesame Street Friends Season 2 (Nov. 11)
Reign of Superwoman (Nov. 11)
Selena + Chef Season 3 Finale (Nov. 11)
South Side Season 2 (Nov. 11)
A Thousand Fangs Series Premiere (Nov. 11)
Back on the Record with Bob Costas Season Finale (Nov. 12)
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck Premiere (Nov. 12)
Kamikaze Series Premiere (Nov. 14)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 8 Finale (Nov. 14)
Craftopia Season 2B (Nov. 18)
The Sex Lives of College Girls Series Premiere (Nov. 18)
Sort Of Series Premiere (Nov. 18)
Tom and Jerry in New York Season 2 (Nov. 18)
King Richard Premiere (Nov. 19)
Real Time with Bill Maher Season 19 Finale (Nov. 19)
The Cut (aka O Grande Look) Series Premiere (Nov. 25)
La Pasión de Maradona Premiere (Nov. 25)
Axios Season 4 Finale (Nov. 28)
We’re Here Season 2 Finale (Nov. 29)
Specials
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words (Nov. 4)
Comedy Chingonas (Nov. 18)
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Nov. 20)
Amazon
Must Watch
Alien
Children of Men
Rushmore
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Good Watch
50/50
Born on the Fourth of July
Cast Away
The Constant Gardener
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Dead Poets Society
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Hope Springs Eternal
The House Bunny
Jane Eyre (2011)
Snatch
Three Men and a Baby
Beginners (Nov. 16)
Binge Watch
Baking With Julia Season 1
Baptiste Season 1
The Lucy Show Season 1
Rectify Season 1
The Restaurant Season 1
The Roy Rogers Show Season 1
Xenomorph Watch
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Family Watch
Courage the Cowardly Dog Season 1
Gnomeo & Juliet
Noggin Knows Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
Johnny English
Major Payne
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Nutty Professor (1996)
If You’re Bored
Alpha Dog
American Assassin
The Big Year
The Black Dahlia
Bringing Down the House
Casanova, Last Love
Dan in Real Life
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
Dragonball Evolution
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Eragon
Family Business Season 1
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
In Time
Irresponsable Season 1
It’s Complicated
Jingle All the Way
Jingle All the Way 2
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
Ladies of the Law Season 1
Magellan Season 1
Meet Dave
Mega Disasters Season 1
Native America Season 1
The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps
Power Book 2: Ghost Season 1
Predator 2
Red Road Season 1
Sleeping with the Enemy
Stuck on You
Under Suspicion Season 1
Undercover Brother
Vanity Fair
Vantage Point
Wheeler Dealers Season 1
Wild Hogs
Wimbledon
Snowmance (Nov. 5)
The Spruces and the Pines (Nov. 5)
Finding You (Nov. 12)
Here Comes the Boom (Nov. 20)
Amazon Originals
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Nov. 5)
Pete the Cat Season Premiere (Nov. 5)
Tampa Baes Season 1 (Nov. 5)
Always Jane Season 1 (Nov. 12)
Mayor Pete (Nov. 12)
Everybody Loves Natti Season 1 (Nov. 19)
The Wheel of Time Season 1 (Nov. 19)
Hannah Season 3 (Nov. 24)
Anni da cane (Dog Years) (Nov. 26)
Burning (2021) (Nov. 29)
Specials
Do, Re & Mi: Merry Nestivus (Nov. 24)
Hulu
Must Watch
Boyz n the Hood
Fargo
The Fly (1986)
The Matrix
Once Upon a Time in the West
The Quiet Man
Good Watch
Beatriz at Dinner
Black Dynamite
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Boys Don’t Cry
Cutter’s Way
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
I, Tonya
Inception
Michael Clayton
Minority Report
Moneyball
Monuments
The Outsider
The Shootist
Sleepless in Seattle
Soapdish
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
That Thing You Do!
True Grit (1969)
The War of the Worlds (1953)
Pain & Gain (Nov. 7)
Star Trek Into Darkness (Nov. 14)
The Master (Nov. 16)
Mandibles (Nov. 18)
Ride the Eagle (Nov. 25)
Pig (Nov. 26)
All Light, Everywhere (Nov. 29)
Binge Watch
The Great Season 2 (Nov. 19)
“War, What Is It Good For?” Watch
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Deadpool Watch
Deadpool (Nov. 15)
Deadpool 2 (Nov. 15)
Family Watch
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Nostalgia Watch
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Never Been Kissed
Bowie Watch
The Prestige
If You’re Bored
10,000 BC
All the Right Moves
Apache Uprising
The Babysitter (1995)
The Beach
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and the Indians
China Moon
A Christmas Wedding Tail
The Comedian
Conspiracy Theory
Dark Angel
Dark Shadows (2012)
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Elektra (2005)
Enter the Ninja
Eye for an Eye (1996)
Eye of the Needle
Flesh and Bone (1993)
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
The Hunted
I Escaped from Devil’s Island
In Secret
Killers (2010)
King Arthur
The Legend of Zorro
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
London Mitchell’s Christmas
Love Potion No. 9
Maggie
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mistle-Tones
Modern Girls
A Nanny for Christmas
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Real Men
Resident Evil (2002)
Revenge of the Ninja
Single White Female
Six Days, Seven Nights
The Soloist
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
Troll 2
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Yes Man
Prospect (Nov. 2)
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots Season 8 (Nov. 3)
Playing God (Nov. 4)
Being Blago Season 1 (Nov. 5)
Emperor (Nov. 8)
3212 Un-Redacted (Nov. 11)
12 Dog Days Till Christmas (Nov. 15)
Angels in the Snow (Nov. 15)
Back to Christmas (Nov. 15)
The Boss Baby: Family Business (Nov. 15)
Christmas Belle (Nov. 15)
The Christmas Calendar (Nov. 15)
Christmas in the Heartland (Nov. 15)
A Christmas Kiss 2 (Nov. 15)
A Christmas Switch (Nov. 15)
A Christmas Tree Miracle (Nov. 15)
Christmas with the Andersons (Nov. 15)
A Cinderella Christmas (Nov. 15)
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (Nov. 15)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past (Nov. 15)
Holly’s Holiday (Nov. 15)
The March Sisters at Christmas (Nov. 15)
Married by Christmas (Nov. 15)
My Dad Is Scrooge (Nov. 15)
My Santa (Nov. 15)
Naughty & Nice (Nov. 15)
A Puppy for Christmas (Nov. 15)
Rock n’ Roll Christmas (Nov. 15)
Rodeo & Juliet (Nov. 15)
Second Chance Christmas (Nov. 15)
The Secret of the Nutcracker (Nov. 15)
The Truth About Christmas (Nov. 15)
Winter Wedding (Nov. 15)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (Nov. 17)
Beverly Hills Ninja (Nov. 22)
Ape the Star (Nov. 23)
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 (Nov. 28)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (Nov. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Nov. 4)
Animaniacs Season 2 (Nov. 5)
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 (Nov. 11)
Marvel’s Hit Monkey Season 1 (Nov. 17)
The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Nov. 18)
Holly Hobbie Season 3 (Nov. 23)
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Nov. 26)