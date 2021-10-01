The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Oct. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Titanic

Zodiac

Good Watch

An Inconvenient Truth

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

Jet Li’s Fearless

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X (1992)

Observe and Report

Step Brothers

Till Death

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (Oct. 6)

Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It (Oct. 12)

Violet Evergarden the Movie (Oct. 13)

We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks (Oct. 24)

Begin Again (Oct. 27)

Binge Watch

Seinfeld Complete Series

The Blacklist Season 8 (Oct. 6)

Shameless (U.S.) Season 11 (Oct. 11)

Dynasty Season 4 (Oct. 22)

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 (Oct. 26)

Wentworth Season 8 (Oct. 27)

Family Watch

The Karate Kid (2010)

CoComelon Season 4 (Oct. 15)

Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1 (Oct. 15)

Spy Kids Watch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Nostalgia Watch

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Tommy Boy

Halloween Watch

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1

Insidious: Chapter 2 (Oct. 9)

If You’re Bored

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

The Holiday

A Knight’s Tale

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

The Ugly Truth

Unthinkable

Waterworld

LOL Surprise: The Movie (Oct. 8)

Going in Style (Oct. 11)

Smart People (Oct. 12)

In the Dark Season 3 (Oct. 14)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Oct. 15)

Victoria & Abdul (Oct. 16)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Oct. 25)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Oct. 29)

Netflix Programming

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

The Guilty

MAID Series Premiere

Paik’s Spirit Series Premiere

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Swallow

Scissor Seven Season 3 (Oct. 3)

Upcoming Summer (Oct. 3)

On My Block Season 4 (Oct. 4)

Escape The Undertaker (Oct. 5)

Bad Sport (Oct. 6)

Baking Impossible Series Premiere (Oct. 6)

The Five Juanas Series Premiere (Oct. 6)

Love Is Blind: Brazil Series Premiere (Oct. 6)

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Oct. 6)

The Billion Dollar Code Season Premiere (Oct. 7)

Sexy Beasts Season 2 (Oct. 7)

The Way of the Househusband Season 1 Part 2 (Oct. 7)

Family Business Season 3 (Oct. 8)

Grudge/Kin (Oct. 8)

My Brother, My Sister (Oct. 8)

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Oct. 8)

Pretty Smart Series Premiere (Oct. 8)

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Oct. 8)

Blue Period Series Premiere (Oct. 9)

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 (Oct. 11)

The King’s Affection Series Premiere (Oct. 11)

Bright: Samurai Soul (Oct. 12)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Oct. 12)

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Oct. 12)

Mighty Express Season 5 (Oct. 12)

The Movies That Made Us Season 3 (Oct. 12)

Fever Dream/Distancia de Rescate (Oct. 13)

Hiacynt (Oct. 13)

Reflection of You Series Premiere (Oct. 13)

Another Life Season 2 (Oct. 14)

One Night in Paris (Oct. 14)

The Forgotten Battle (Oct. 15)

The Four of Us (Oct. 15)

Karma’s World (Oct. 15)

Little Things Season 4 (Oct. 15)

My Name Series Premiere (Oct. 15)

The Trip (Oct. 15)

You Season 3 (Oct. 15)

Misfit: The Series (Oct. 16)

In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo (Oct. 19)

Found (Oct. 20)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 3 (Oct. 20)

Night Teeth (Oct. 20)

Stuck Together (Oct. 20)

Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary (Oct. 21)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 6 (Oct. 21)

Insiders Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Komi Can’t Communicate Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Sex, Love & goop Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Adventure Beast Series Premiere (Oct. 22)

Inside Job Series Premiere (Oct. 22)

Little Big Mouth (Oct. 22)

Locke & Key Season 2 (Oct. 22)

Maya and the Three (Oct. 22)

More than Blue: The Series (Oct. 22)

Roaring Twenties (Oct. 22)

Sex: Unzipped Series Premiere (Oct. 26)

Hypnotic (Oct. 27)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Oct. 27)

Sintonia Season 2 (Oct. 27)

Luis Miguel: The Series Season 3 (Oct. 28)

The Motive (Oct. 28)

Army of Thieves (Oct. 29)

Colin in Black & White Series Premiere (Oct. 29)

Dear Mother (Oct. 29)

Mythomaniac Season 2 (Oct. 29)

The Time It Takes (Oct. 29)

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

HBO Max

Must Watch

All the President’s Men

American Graffiti

City of God

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Good Watch

A Royal Affair

After the Thin Man

Argo

Ballet 422

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Blades of Glory

Blazing Saddles

The Blind Side

Blood Father

The Cider House Rules

The Cincinnati Kid

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer

Danny Collins

David Lynch: The Art Life

Desperately Seeking Susan

Doubt

Emma (2020)

Gangs of New York

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Hacksaw Ridge

The Harvey Girls

The High Note

Hitch

The Hours

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words

The Invisible Man

Just Mercy

Like Water for Chocolate

Lincoln

M*A*S*H (1970)

Marathon Man

Misery

Monster’s Ball

Moonrise Kingdom

National Lampoon’s Vacation

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Night Watches Us

Pariah

The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

Private Parts

Say Anything…

Sergeant York

Shaft (1971)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Six Degrees of Separation

Super 8

Talk to Me

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Tully

12 Monkeys

Up in the Air

Wall Street (1987)

The Way Way Back

Sublet (Oct. 4)

In the Line of Fire (Oct. 15)

Tu Me Manques (Oct. 15)

In the Heights (Oct. 28)

Inspired a Broadway Musical Watch

Billy Elliot

Binge Watch

Family Matters Complete Series

Full House Complete Series

Step By Step Complete Series

To Your Eternity Season 1 (Oct. 9)

Family Watch

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape

Shrek the Third

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

Teen Titans Go! Seasons 1-6 (Oct. 14)

Victor and Valentino Season 2 (Oct. 29)

Nostalgia Watch

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bridget Jones’s Diary

The Outsiders

She’s All That

Superstar

Axel Foley Watch

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Halloween Watch

Mama

Orphan

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Warm Bodies

It: Chapter 2 (Oct. 10)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Oct. 21)

If You’re Bored

The 15:17 to Paris

Admission

American Gigolo

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Bad Words

The Banger Sisters

Being Flynn

Best Man Down

Black Christmas (2019)

Bloodsport

Blue Crush

The Bonfire of the Vanities

The Book of Eli

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Broken City

Caddyshack II

Cake

The Campaign

Cats

Child 44

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Culpa

Dinner For Schmucks

Down a Dark Hall

Downhill

Drop Zone

Dying Young

The East

The Eichmann Show

El Cantante

El Profugo

Endless Love

Fifty Shades of Black

For a Good Time, Call…

Gangster Squad

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

He Said She Said

Hearts In Atlantis

Hitman

Hooper

Hostage

House of Wax (2005)

House (2008)

The Internship

J. Edgar

Johnny English Strikes Again

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Kin

Leap Year

The Legend of Hercules

Less Than Zero

Little Man

Lottery Ticket

Natural Born Killers

Parental Guidance (2012)

The Perfect Storm

Police Academy

Proof of Life

The Quarry

Racing Stripes

Reservation Road

The Rite

The Running Man

Shall We Dance?

Sliver

Snitch

Speedway

Stigmata

Strange But True

Things We Lost In The Fire

Trance (2013)

Underwater

Wendy

XXX

Simmer (Oct. 3)

American Masters: Mike Nichols (Oct. 5)

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two (Oct. 5)

El Verano Que Vivimos (Oct. 5)

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Oct. 6)

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 (Oct. 6)

Rosa (short) (Oct. 6)

Voyagers (Oct. 8)

Birdgirl Season 1 (Oct. 9)

Point Break (1991) (Oct. 15)

The Bachelorette Season 16 (Oct. 31)

HBO Original Programming

Entre Nos: The Winners 2

Entre Nos: What She Said

The Many Saints of Newark

Laetitia Series Finale (Oct. 4)

Niña Furia (Oct. 4)

Level Playing Field Series Finale (Oct. 5)

15 Minutes of Shame Season Premiere (Oct. 7)

Craftopia Season 2A (Oct. 7)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season Premiere (Oct. 7)

Nuclear Family Series Finale (Oct. 10)

Scenes From a Marriage Series Finale (Oct. 10)

We’re Here Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 11)

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Series Premiere (Oct. 14)

Little Ellen Season 1B Premiere (Oct. 14)

Love Spells (aka Amarres) Premiere (Oct. 14)

The Missing (aka Os Ausentes) Series Premiere (Oct. 14)

Welcome to Utmark Series Premiere (Oct. 14)

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (Oct. 14)

Succession Season 3 Premiere (Oct. 17)

El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest) Series Finale (Oct. 18)

Women is Losers (Oct. 18)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Oct. 19)

Entre Hombres Series Finale (Oct. 20)

Reign of Superwomen Documentary Premiere (Oct. 21)

Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri) Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Dune Premiere (Oct. 22)

Insecure Season 5 Premiere (Oct. 24)

Maricon Perdido Series Premiere (Oct. 26)

The Mopes Series Premiere (Oct. 26)

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof) (Oct. 26)

Love Life Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 28)

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos) Series Premiere (Oct. 28)

Specials

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman Premiere (Oct. 14)

Amazon

Must Watch

Raising Arizona

Good Watch

Atonement

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Breach (2007)

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Fight Club

Garden State

Get Shorty

The Graduate

Intolerable Cruelty

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story

Taken

Thank You For Smoking

Prometheus (Oct. 3)

Akilla’s Escape (Oct. 15)

Binge Watch

Beau Sejour Season 1

Deutschland 83 Season 1 (Oct. 14)

Runaway Conveyor Belt Watch

I Love Lucy Seasons 1-2

“Yipee Ki-Yay” Watch

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard: With A Vengeance

Family Watch

Rugrats Go Wild

Pompon Little Bear Season 1

Halloween Watch

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Last Exorcism

Resident Evil: Retribution

If You’re Bored

A Good Year

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage

Anaconda

Bad Hombres

Blue Crush 2

The Christmas Edition

Cities of the Underworld Season 1

Dear Christmas

Duplicity

Flash of Genius

Flight of the Phoenix

Fools Rush In

The Grudge 2

Hightown Season 1

The Hunter (il Cacciatore) Season 1

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Killer Kids Season 1

Killers

The Kings Season 1

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Last Action Hero

Latino Americans Season 1

NOVA: The Planets Season 1

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Roadkill Garage Season 1

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah Season 1

Stomp The Yard

Supermansion Seasons 1-2

Swimming for Gold

The Thing (2011)

The Undertaker Season 1

Welcome to the Jungle

When Hope Calls Season 1

Lanksy (Oct. 8)

Cowboys & Aliens (Oct. 16)

Wanderlust (Oct. 16)

Amazon Originals

Bingo Hell

Black as Night

My Name is Pauli Murray

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs Series Premiere

Justin Bieber: Our World (Oct. 8)

Madres (Oct. 8)

The Manor (Oct. 8)

Jessey and Nessy New Episodes (Oct. 8)

Pan y Circo New Episodes (Oct. 8)

I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Premiere (Oct. 15)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie New Episodes (Oct. 15)

Maradona: Blessed Dream Series Premiere (Oct. 29)

Specials

Do, Re & Me: Halloween Harmony

Hulu

Must Watch

Escape from Alcatraz

Rushmore

Gunda (Oct. 11)

Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Air Force One

Ali

Cedar Rapids

Crimson Tide

Dead of Winter

House of Games

Mad Max (1980)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The Offence

Sleepless in Seattle

Snatch

Sweet Land

The Untouchables

What About Bob?

Finding Your Feet (Oct. 3)

Maggie’s Plan (Oct. 4)

The Loneliest Whale (Oct. 12)

Dream Horse (Oct. 18)

Maybe Next Year (Oct. 26)

For Madmen Only (Oct. 27)

Binge Watch

Castle Complete Series (Oct. 6)

Champaign ILL (Oct. 12)

America’s Book of Secrets Season 2 (Oct. 15)

Nightwatch Season 1 (Oct. 15)

Catfish: The TV Show Season 8D (Oct. 30)

🖖 Watch

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

007 Watch

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

GoldenEye

Goldfinger

Licence to Kill

The Spy Who Loved Me

District 12 Watch

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

Family Watch

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Happy Feet

Happy Feet 2

Inspired a Broadway Musical Watch

Waitress

Nostalgia Watch

Road Trip

Halloween Watch

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Mask of Zorro

Resident Evil: Retribution

Signs

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood

The Village

Within

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End

Censor (Oct. 14)

Gaia (Oct. 22)

If You’re Bored

The Bachelorette Season 13

Boxcar Bertha

Chasing Papi

Class

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers

Code 46

Date Night

Edge of the World

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave

Flatliners (1990)

The Holiday

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Intersection

Light It Up

Lost in Space

The Love Guru

Madhouse (2004)

Meet the Spartans

Peeples

The Perfect Holiday

Queen of the Damned

Racing with the Moon

The Recruit

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Still (2018)

﻿Sweet Home Alabama

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Tooth Fairy

Total Recall (2012)

Victor Frankenstein

The Vow

When a Man Loves a Woman

Wolves at the Door

The Program (Oct. 4)

Unfaithful (Oct. 4)

Cannabis Evolution (Oct. 8)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (Oct. 10)

Rogue Hostage (Oct. 10)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (Oct. 11)

CHiPS (Oct. 13)

Out of Death (Oct. 14)

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 (Oct. 14)

Beyond Oak Island Season 1 (Oct. 15)

Beyond Scared Straight Seasons 4 - 6 (Oct. 15)

Cheer Camp Killer (Oct. 15)

Hoarders Season 3 (Oct. 15)

Little Women: Atlanta Seasons 1 & 2 (Oct. 15)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Season 10 (Oct. 15)

Marrying Millions Season 2 (Oct. 15)

Miss India America (Oct. 15)

A Murder to Remember (Oct. 15)

Seven Year Switch Season 3 (Oct. 15)

Sleepwalker (Oct. 15)

Swamp People Seasons 1 & 2 (Oct. 15)

The Evil Next Door (Oct. 21)

Silent Night (Oct. 23)

Come Away (Oct. 25)

First Date (Oct. 28)

Smelliville (Oct. 28)

Spirit Untamed (Oct. 31)

Premieres

Big Sky Season 2 Premiere

Cake Season 5 Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Premiere

Station 19 Season 5 Premiere

Saturday Night Live Season 47 Premiere (Oct. 3)

America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 32 Premiere (Oct. 4)

Shark Tank Season 13 Premiere (Oct. 9)

Home Sweet Home Series Premiere (Oct. 16)

The Bachelorette Season 18 Premiere (Oct. 20)

Queens Series Premiere (Oct. 20)

The Blacklist Season 9 Premiere (Oct. 22)

Hulu Original Programming

Baker’s Dozen Season 1 (Oct. 7)

Jacinta (Oct. 8)

Dopesick Series Premiere (Oct. 13)

The Next Thing You Eat Season 1 (Oct. 21)