The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in October

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Oct. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Titanic
Zodiac
Good Watch
An Inconvenient Truth
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
Jet Li’s Fearless
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X (1992)
Observe and Report
Step Brothers
Till Death
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (Oct. 6)
Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It (Oct. 12)
Violet Evergarden the Movie (Oct. 13)
We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks (Oct. 24)
Begin Again (Oct. 27)
Binge Watch
Seinfeld Complete Series
The Blacklist Season 8 (Oct. 6)
Shameless (U.S.) Season 11 (Oct. 11)
Dynasty Season 4 (Oct. 22)
Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 (Oct. 26)
Wentworth Season 8 (Oct. 27)
Family Watch
The Karate Kid (2010)
CoComelon Season 4 (Oct. 15)
Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1 (Oct. 15)
Spy Kids Watch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Nostalgia Watch
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Tommy Boy
Halloween Watch
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1
Insidious: Chapter 2 (Oct. 9)
If You’re Bored
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
The Holiday
A Knight’s Tale
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
The Ugly Truth
Unthinkable
Waterworld
LOL Surprise: The Movie (Oct. 8)
Going in Style (Oct. 11)
Smart People (Oct. 12)
In the Dark Season 3 (Oct. 14)
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (Oct. 15)
Victoria & Abdul (Oct. 16)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Oct. 25)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Oct. 29)
Netflix Programming
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
The Guilty
MAID Series Premiere
Paik’s Spirit Series Premiere
Scaredy Cats
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Swallow
Scissor Seven Season 3 (Oct. 3)
Upcoming Summer (Oct. 3)
On My Block Season 4 (Oct. 4)
Escape The Undertaker (Oct. 5)
Bad Sport (Oct. 6)
Baking Impossible Series Premiere (Oct. 6)
The Five Juanas Series Premiere (Oct. 6)
Love Is Blind: Brazil Series Premiere (Oct. 6)
There’s Someone Inside Your House (Oct. 6)
The Billion Dollar Code Season Premiere (Oct. 7)
Sexy Beasts Season 2 (Oct. 7)
The Way of the Househusband Season 1 Part 2 (Oct. 7)
Family Business Season 3 (Oct. 8)
Grudge/Kin (Oct. 8)
My Brother, My Sister (Oct. 8)
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Oct. 8)
Pretty Smart Series Premiere (Oct. 8)
A Tale Dark & Grimm (Oct. 8)
Blue Period Series Premiere (Oct. 9)
The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 (Oct. 11)
The King’s Affection Series Premiere (Oct. 11)
Bright: Samurai Soul (Oct. 12)
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Oct. 12)
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Oct. 12)
Mighty Express Season 5 (Oct. 12)
The Movies That Made Us Season 3 (Oct. 12)
Fever Dream/Distancia de Rescate (Oct. 13)
Hiacynt (Oct. 13)
Reflection of You Series Premiere (Oct. 13)
Another Life Season 2 (Oct. 14)
One Night in Paris (Oct. 14)
The Forgotten Battle (Oct. 15)
The Four of Us (Oct. 15)
Karma’s World (Oct. 15)
Little Things Season 4 (Oct. 15)
My Name Series Premiere (Oct. 15)
The Trip (Oct. 15)
You Season 3 (Oct. 15)
Misfit: The Series (Oct. 16)
In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo (Oct. 19)
Found (Oct. 20)
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 3 (Oct. 20)
Night Teeth (Oct. 20)
Stuck Together (Oct. 20)
Flip a Coin—ONE OK ROCK Documentary (Oct. 21)
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 6 (Oct. 21)
Insiders Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Komi Can’t Communicate Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Sex, Love & goop Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Adventure Beast Series Premiere (Oct. 22)
Inside Job Series Premiere (Oct. 22)
Little Big Mouth (Oct. 22)
Locke & Key Season 2 (Oct. 22)
Maya and the Three (Oct. 22)
More than Blue: The Series (Oct. 22)
Roaring Twenties (Oct. 22)
Sex: Unzipped Series Premiere (Oct. 26)
Hypnotic (Oct. 27)
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Oct. 27)
Sintonia Season 2 (Oct. 27)
Luis Miguel: The Series Season 3 (Oct. 28)
The Motive (Oct. 28)
Army of Thieves (Oct. 29)
Colin in Black & White Series Premiere (Oct. 29)
Dear Mother (Oct. 29)
Mythomaniac Season 2 (Oct. 29)
The Time It Takes (Oct. 29)
HBO Max
Must Watch
All the President’s Men
American Graffiti
City of God
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Good Watch
A Royal Affair
After the Thin Man
Argo
Ballet 422
Black Hawk Down (2001)
Blades of Glory
Blazing Saddles
The Blind Side
Blood Father
The Cider House Rules
The Cincinnati Kid
Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer
Danny Collins
David Lynch: The Art Life
Desperately Seeking Susan
Doubt
Emma (2020)
Gangs of New York
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Hacksaw Ridge
The Harvey Girls
The High Note
Hitch
The Hours
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words
The Invisible Man
Just Mercy
Like Water for Chocolate
Lincoln
M*A*S*H (1970)
Marathon Man
Misery
Monster’s Ball
Moonrise Kingdom
National Lampoon’s Vacation
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Night Watches Us
Pariah
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
Private Parts
Say Anything…
Sergeant York
Shaft (1971)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Six Degrees of Separation
Super 8
Talk to Me
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Tully
12 Monkeys
Up in the Air
Wall Street (1987)
The Way Way Back
Sublet (Oct. 4)
In the Line of Fire (Oct. 15)
Tu Me Manques (Oct. 15)
In the Heights (Oct. 28)
Inspired a Broadway Musical Watch
Billy Elliot
Binge Watch
Family Matters Complete Series
Full House Complete Series
Step By Step Complete Series
To Your Eternity Season 1 (Oct. 9)
Family Watch
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape
Shrek the Third
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
Teen Titans Go! Seasons 1-6 (Oct. 14)
Victor and Valentino Season 2 (Oct. 29)
Nostalgia Watch
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bridget Jones’s Diary
The Outsiders
She’s All That
Superstar
Axel Foley Watch
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Halloween Watch
Mama
Orphan
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Warm Bodies
It: Chapter 2 (Oct. 10)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Oct. 21)
If You’re Bored
The 15:17 to Paris
Admission
American Gigolo
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Bad Words
The Banger Sisters
Being Flynn
Best Man Down
Black Christmas (2019)
Bloodsport
Blue Crush
The Bonfire of the Vanities
The Book of Eli
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Broken City
Caddyshack II
Cake
The Campaign
Cats
Child 44
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Culpa
Dinner For Schmucks
Down a Dark Hall
Downhill
Drop Zone
Dying Young
The East
The Eichmann Show
El Cantante
El Profugo
Endless Love
Fifty Shades of Black
For a Good Time, Call…
Gangster Squad
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
He Said She Said
Hearts In Atlantis
Hitman
Hooper
Hostage
House of Wax (2005)
House (2008)
The Internship
J. Edgar
Johnny English Strikes Again
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
Kin
Leap Year
The Legend of Hercules
Less Than Zero
Little Man
Lottery Ticket
Natural Born Killers
Parental Guidance (2012)
The Perfect Storm
Police Academy
Proof of Life
The Quarry
Racing Stripes
Reservation Road
The Rite
The Running Man
Shall We Dance?
Sliver
Snitch
Speedway
Stigmata
Strange But True
Things We Lost In The Fire
Trance (2013)
Underwater
Wendy
XXX
Simmer (Oct. 3)
American Masters: Mike Nichols (Oct. 5)
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two (Oct. 5)
El Verano Que Vivimos (Oct. 5)
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Oct. 6)
The Republic of Sarah Season 1 (Oct. 6)
Rosa (short) (Oct. 6)
Voyagers (Oct. 8)
Birdgirl Season 1 (Oct. 9)
Point Break (1991) (Oct. 15)
The Bachelorette Season 16 (Oct. 31)
HBO Original Programming
Entre Nos: The Winners 2
Entre Nos: What She Said
The Many Saints of Newark
Laetitia Series Finale (Oct. 4)
Niña Furia (Oct. 4)
Level Playing Field Series Finale (Oct. 5)
15 Minutes of Shame Season Premiere (Oct. 7)
Craftopia Season 2A (Oct. 7)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season Premiere (Oct. 7)
Nuclear Family Series Finale (Oct. 10)
Scenes From a Marriage Series Finale (Oct. 10)
We’re Here Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 11)
Aquaman: King of Atlantis Series Premiere (Oct. 14)
Little Ellen Season 1B Premiere (Oct. 14)
Love Spells (aka Amarres) Premiere (Oct. 14)
The Missing (aka Os Ausentes) Series Premiere (Oct. 14)
Welcome to Utmark Series Premiere (Oct. 14)
What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (Oct. 14)
Succession Season 3 Premiere (Oct. 17)
El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest) Series Finale (Oct. 18)
Women is Losers (Oct. 18)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Oct. 19)
Entre Hombres Series Finale (Oct. 20)
Reign of Superwomen Documentary Premiere (Oct. 21)
Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri) Series Premiere (Oct. 21)
Dune Premiere (Oct. 22)
Insecure Season 5 Premiere (Oct. 24)
Maricon Perdido Series Premiere (Oct. 26)
The Mopes Series Premiere (Oct. 26)
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof) (Oct. 26)
Love Life Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 28)
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos) Series Premiere (Oct. 28)
Specials
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman Premiere (Oct. 14)
Amazon
Must Watch
Raising Arizona
Good Watch
Atonement
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Breach (2007)
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Fight Club
Garden State
Get Shorty
The Graduate
Intolerable Cruelty
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story
Taken
Thank You For Smoking
Prometheus (Oct. 3)
Akilla’s Escape (Oct. 15)
Binge Watch
Beau Sejour Season 1
Deutschland 83 Season 1 (Oct. 14)
Runaway Conveyor Belt Watch
I Love Lucy Seasons 1-2
“Yipee Ki-Yay” Watch
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard: With A Vengeance
Family Watch
Rugrats Go Wild
Pompon Little Bear Season 1
Halloween Watch
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Last Exorcism
Resident Evil: Retribution
If You’re Bored
A Good Year
American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage
Anaconda
Bad Hombres
Blue Crush 2
The Christmas Edition
Cities of the Underworld Season 1
Dear Christmas
Duplicity
Flash of Genius
Flight of the Phoenix
Fools Rush In
The Grudge 2
Hightown Season 1
The Hunter (il Cacciatore) Season 1
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Killer Kids Season 1
Killers
The Kings Season 1
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Last Action Hero
Latino Americans Season 1
NOVA: The Planets Season 1
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Roadkill Garage Season 1
Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah Season 1
Stomp The Yard
Supermansion Seasons 1-2
Swimming for Gold
The Thing (2011)
The Undertaker Season 1
Welcome to the Jungle
When Hope Calls Season 1
Lanksy (Oct. 8)
Cowboys & Aliens (Oct. 16)
Wanderlust (Oct. 16)
Amazon Originals
Bingo Hell
Black as Night
My Name is Pauli Murray
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs Series Premiere
Justin Bieber: Our World (Oct. 8)
Madres (Oct. 8)
The Manor (Oct. 8)
Jessey and Nessy New Episodes (Oct. 8)
Pan y Circo New Episodes (Oct. 8)
I Know What You Did Last Summer Series Premiere (Oct. 15)
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie New Episodes (Oct. 15)
Maradona: Blessed Dream Series Premiere (Oct. 29)
Specials
Do, Re & Me: Halloween Harmony
Hulu
Must Watch
Escape from Alcatraz
Rushmore
Gunda (Oct. 11)
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Air Force One
Ali
Cedar Rapids
Crimson Tide
Dead of Winter
House of Games
Mad Max (1980)
Maze (2017)
Mean Creek
My Best Friend’s Wedding
The Offence
Sleepless in Seattle
Snatch
Sweet Land
The Untouchables
What About Bob?
Finding Your Feet (Oct. 3)
Maggie’s Plan (Oct. 4)
The Loneliest Whale (Oct. 12)
Dream Horse (Oct. 18)
Maybe Next Year (Oct. 26)
For Madmen Only (Oct. 27)
Binge Watch
Castle Complete Series (Oct. 6)
Champaign ILL (Oct. 12)
America’s Book of Secrets Season 2 (Oct. 15)
Nightwatch Season 1 (Oct. 15)
Catfish: The TV Show Season 8D (Oct. 30)
🖖 Watch
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
007 Watch
Dr. No
From Russia with Love
GoldenEye
Goldfinger
Licence to Kill
The Spy Who Loved Me
District 12 Watch
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Family Watch
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Happy Feet
Happy Feet 2
Inspired a Broadway Musical Watch
Waitress
Nostalgia Watch
Road Trip
Halloween Watch
Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Mask of Zorro
Resident Evil: Retribution
Signs
Teen Wolf (1985)
Theater of Blood
The Village
Within
Wrong Turn 2: Dead End
Censor (Oct. 14)
Gaia (Oct. 22)
If You’re Bored
The Bachelorette Season 13
Boxcar Bertha
Chasing Papi
Class
Clifford (1994)
Clockstoppers
Code 46
Date Night
Edge of the World
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
Flatliners (1990)
The Holiday
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Intersection
Light It Up
Lost in Space
The Love Guru
Madhouse (2004)
Meet the Spartans
Peeples
The Perfect Holiday
Queen of the Damned
Racing with the Moon
The Recruit
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Still (2018)
Sweet Home Alabama
The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
Tooth Fairy
Total Recall (2012)
Victor Frankenstein
The Vow
When a Man Loves a Woman
Wolves at the Door
The Program (Oct. 4)
Unfaithful (Oct. 4)
Cannabis Evolution (Oct. 8)
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (Oct. 10)
Rogue Hostage (Oct. 10)
Madonna and the Breakfast Club (Oct. 11)
CHiPS (Oct. 13)
Out of Death (Oct. 14)
Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 (Oct. 14)
Beyond Oak Island Season 1 (Oct. 15)
Beyond Scared Straight Seasons 4 - 6 (Oct. 15)
Cheer Camp Killer (Oct. 15)
Hoarders Season 3 (Oct. 15)
Little Women: Atlanta Seasons 1 & 2 (Oct. 15)
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Season 10 (Oct. 15)
Marrying Millions Season 2 (Oct. 15)
Miss India America (Oct. 15)
A Murder to Remember (Oct. 15)
Seven Year Switch Season 3 (Oct. 15)
Sleepwalker (Oct. 15)
Swamp People Seasons 1 & 2 (Oct. 15)
The Evil Next Door (Oct. 21)
Silent Night (Oct. 23)
Come Away (Oct. 25)
First Date (Oct. 28)
Smelliville (Oct. 28)
Spirit Untamed (Oct. 31)
Premieres
Big Sky Season 2 Premiere
Cake Season 5 Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Premiere
Station 19 Season 5 Premiere
Saturday Night Live Season 47 Premiere (Oct. 3)
America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 32 Premiere (Oct. 4)
Shark Tank Season 13 Premiere (Oct. 9)
Home Sweet Home Series Premiere (Oct. 16)
The Bachelorette Season 18 Premiere (Oct. 20)
Queens Series Premiere (Oct. 20)
The Blacklist Season 9 Premiere (Oct. 22)
Hulu Original Programming
Baker’s Dozen Season 1 (Oct. 7)
Jacinta (Oct. 8)
Dopesick Series Premiere (Oct. 13)
The Next Thing You Eat Season 1 (Oct. 21)