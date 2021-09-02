Every Chair in The Chair, Ranked

I have to confess that when I found out The Chair was about the chair of an academic department and not a chair that you sit in, I was a little disappointed. Isn’t it about time that chairs (again, the sitting kind) got a prestige television show of their own?

As a small protest against the show’s insistence on focusing on higher education at the expense of any substantive discussion of furniture, I decided that when I watched, the least I could do was pay extra attention to the chairs of The Chair. Here, then, is a list of all the chairs in The Chair, which I have helpfully ranked from worst to best.

421–356.

357–318 (the student chairs) and 317 (chair at the front of the class).

316–287 (estimated number of chairs seen at the airport).

286.

285.

284.

283–224.

223–212.

211, 210, and 209.

208.

207 and 206.

205.

204–184.

183.

182–181 (the two chairs in front of the desk). 180 (the gray chair behind the desk).

179 and 178.

177.

176.

175–166.

165–159.

158.

157.

156–116 (estimated number of chairs in this classroom shown).

115.

114 and 113.

112–97 (estimated number of bowling alley chairs shown).

96.

95 and 94.

93.

92.

91-89 (the dining room chairs in the background) and 88 (the comfy chair in the foreground).

87.

86.

85.

84–79 (the chairs at the table) and 78 (the cute little white chair).

77, 76, and 75 (the fancy chairs in the background, not the chairs at the table).

74–45 (estimated number of these chairs shown at a party).

44–34 (both styles of boardroom chairs are of equal quality).

33.

32.

31.

30, 29, and 28.

27–24.

23–20.

19–17 (left) and 16 (right).

15.

14, 13, and 12.

11.

10.

9.

8 and 7.

6 (right) and 5 (the green one on the left).

4, 3, and 2.

1.