Every Chair in The Chair, Ranked

I have to confess that when I found out The Chair was about the chair of an academic department and not a chair that you sit in, I was a little disappointed. Isn’t it about time that chairs (again, the sitting kind) got a prestige television show of their own?

As a small protest against the show’s insistence on focusing on higher education at the expense of any substantive discussion of furniture, I decided that when I watched, the least I could do was pay extra attention to the chairs of The Chair. Here, then, is a list of all the chairs in The Chair, which I have helpfully ranked from worst to best.

421–356.

Elliot at the front of a college classroom with old chairs in it.
357–318 (the student chairs) and 317 (chair at the front of the class).

Joan teaching from a podium in a well-lit college classroom with rows of gray plastic chairs in it.
316–287 (estimated number of chairs seen at the airport).

Bill and his daughter hugging in an airport.
286.

Joan standing at an IT desk talking to two men.
285.

Bookshelves in a college library in front of a desk where Elliot sits at a computer.
284.

Bill's lawyer sitting behind a desk in an office.
283–224.

Elliot and Yaz stand in an old-looking college classroom with paintings in the front and many rows of wooden chairs.
223–212.

Bill's disciplinary meeting.
211, 210, and 209.

Dr. Kim visits Joan's shabby new office.
208.

A female student sits on a chair in Bill's office.
207 and 206.

Joan going undercover in the library.
205.

Bill sits on a chair in his office with one leg, injured, up on his desk.
204–184.

The back of Dr. Kim's head as she looks at a college classroom with about a dozen students in it.
183.

Bill bends down to pick something up in front of his front door, next to a chair piled with clothes and other stuff.
182–181 (the two chairs in front of the desk). 180 (the gray chair behind the desk).

A door opens into an office in a college building, where Joan sits in a chair in front of a desk.
179 and 178.

Dr. Kim sits on a tall chair in front of a kitchen counter in a dark house.
177.

Bill standing in front of a chair covered in coats.
176.

Dr. Kim and Bill put on their coats at a party in the room where everyone left their coats.
175–166.

Bill drinks at an airport bar.
165–159.

Yaz in a college classroom, with a section of chairs cordoned off behind her.
158.

Elliot looks at a computer while sitting at a desk with lots of papers and folders on it.
157.

Ju Ju colors while laying on the rug in a living room and her grandfather sits in a chair.
156–116 (estimated number of chairs in this classroom shown).

A teaching assistant and students sit in wooden seats in a college classroom.
115.

Dr. Kim sitting behind a desk in a grand-looking office, right before her chair breaks.
114 and 113.

Chairs in David Duchovny's living room in The Chair.
112–97 (estimated number of bowling alley chairs shown).

Dr. Kim sits on a plastic seat at a bowling alley.
96.

A living room with a rocking chair and a piano in it.
95 and 94.

Bill stands in front of his lawyer's desk.
93.

Dr. Kim sits in a chair in front of a bookshelf.
92.

Ju Ju's therapist.
91-89 (the dining room chairs in the background) and 88 (the comfy chair in the foreground).

Ju Ju sits on a big chair and her grandfather stands a few feet away.
87.

Dr. Kim sits in a chair in a fancy-looking office.
86.

The dean of Pembroke sits at a desk.
85.

David Duchovny's living room in The Chair.
84–79 (the chairs at the table) and 78 (the cute little white chair).

Ju Ju stands up holding a book in front of the dining room.
77, 76, and 75 (the fancy chairs in the background, not the chairs at the table).

Bill's lawyer at a conference table with some fancy chairs behind her.
74–45 (estimated number of these chairs shown at a party).

Bill sits with other men at a table at a party.
44–34 (both styles of boardroom chairs are of equal quality).

The English department meeting in an office.
33.

Dr. Kim stands at the front of a grand-looking college classroom with bookshelves and a blackboard behind her.
32.

Dr. Kim with her hair wrapped in a towel, sitting on her bed.
31.

Pembroke's dean sits in a leather chair at a desk.
30, 29, and 28.

Inside David Duchovny's house in The Chair.
27–24.

The dean and Dr. Kim sit at his dining room table.
23–20.

Bill talks to the college's communications expert in the dean's office.
19–17 (left) and 16 (right).

Dr. Kim walks into David Duchovny's pool area on The Chair.
15.

Joan when she becomes department chair.
14, 13, and 12.

David Duchovny's beautiful indoor pool in The Chair.
11.

Bill asleep on the floor and Ju Ju asleep in bed in her bedroom.
10.

Someone sitting on a crate in front of a desk because the chair is broken.
9.

Dr. Kim and Ju Ju in a child therapist's office.
8 and 7.

Green leather chairs in front of the desk in Dr. Kim's office.
6 (right) and 5 (the green one on the left).

Elliot talks to a sleeping colleague sitting in an armchair.
4, 3, and 2.

A snow-covered lawn at Pembroke, with a couple chairs on it.
1.

The traditional chair for a dol ceremony.
