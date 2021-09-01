The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Do the Right Thing

Jaws (Sep. 16)

Good Watch

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

Freedom Writers

House Party

Marshall

Mystery Men

Once Upon a Time in America

Final Account (Sep. 2)

Binge Watch

Saved by the Bell Seasons 1–9 (Sep. 15)

Family Watch

Kid-E-Cats Season 2

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Sep. 10)

School of Rock

Nostalgia Watch

A Cinderella Story

House Party 2

Labyrinth

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Mars Attacks!

The Nutty Professor (1996)

If You’re Bored

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

The Blue Lagoon

Chappie

Cliffhanger

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Green Lantern

House Party 3

The Interview (2014)

Letters to Juliet

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Yowamushi Pedal (Sep. 10)

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road (Sep. 10)

Jaws 2 (Sep. 16)

Jaws 3 (Sep. 16)

Jaws: The Revenge (Sep. 16)

Dark Skies (Sep. 19)

Grown Ups (Sep. 20)

The Phantom (Sep. 30)

Netflix Programming

How to Be a Cowboy

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Afterlife of the Party (Sep. 2)

Q-Force (Sep. 2)

Dive Club (Sep. 3)

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 (Sep. 3)

Sharkdog (Sep. 3)

Worth (Sep. 3)

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space Limited Series (Sep. 6)

Kid Cosmic Season 2 (Sep. 7)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Sep. 7)

On the Verge (Sep. 7)

Untold: Breaking Point (Sep. 7)

The Circle Season 3 (Sep. 8)

Into the Night Season 2 (Sep. 8)

JJ+E (Sep. 8)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Sep. 9)

The Women and the Murderer (Sep. 9)

Firedrake and the SIlver Dragon (Sep. 10)

Kate (Sep. 10)

Metal Shop Masters (Sep. 10)

Prey (Sep. 10)

A StoryBots Space Adventure (Sep. 14)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 5 (Sep. 14)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Sep. 14)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 (Sep. 14)

Nailed It! Season 6 (Sep. 15)

Nightbooks (Sep. 15)

Schumacher (Sep. 15)

Too Hot to Handle Latino (Sep. 15)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Sep. 16)

My Heroes Were Cowboys (Sep. 16)

Ankahi Kahaniya (Sep. 17)

Chicago Party Aunt (Sep. 17)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (Sep. 17)

Sex Education Season 3 (Sep. 17)

Squid Game (Sep. 17)

The Stronghold (Sep. 17)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (Sep. 21)

Love on the Spectrum Season 2 (Sep. 21)

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (Sep. 22)

Dear White People Volume 4 (Sep. 22)

Intrusion (Sep. 22)

Jaguar (Sep. 22)

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Sep. 22)

Je Suis Karl (Sep. 23)

Blood & Water Season 2 (Sep. 24)

Ganglands (Braqueurs) (Sep. 24)

Midnight Mass (Sep. 24)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (Sep. 24)

The Starling (Sep. 24)

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (Sep. 24)

The Chestnut Man (Sep. 29)

Friendzone (Sep. 29)

MeatEater Season 10 Part 1 (Sep. 29)

No One Gets Out Alive (Sep. 29)

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1 (Sep. 29)

Sounds Like Love (Sep. 29)

Love 101 Season 2 (Sep. 30)

Luna Park (Sep. 30)

Specials

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (Sep. 28)

HBO Max

Must Watch

On the Town

Mad Max: Fury Road (Sep. 9)

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Sep. 15)

Good Watch

Army of Darkness

Cloverfield

Dead Again

Drinking Buddies

The Evil Dead

Evil Dead 2

A Hijacking

King Kong (2005)

My Golden Days

Prince Avalanche

What They Had

Liberty Kid (2007) (Sep. 3)

News of the World (Sep. 4)

A la Calle (Sep. 15)

Promising Young Woman (Sep. 25)

Judy Watch

Meet Me in St. Louis

Binge Watch

I’m Sorry (Sep. 13)

Superman & Lois Season 1 (Sep. 17)

Accio Marathon

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Family Watch

Paulie

Transformers

Elliott from Earth Season 1 (Sep. 10)

Ben 10 Season 4C (Sep. 11)

Nanny McPhee

Nostalgia Watch

Event Horizon

The Goonies

Rent

The Song Remains the Same

“That’s Entertainment!” Watch

That’s Entertainment!

That’s Entertainment! II

That’s Entertainment! III

“Mortal Kombat!” Watch

Mortal Kombat (Sep. 9)



If You’re Bored

The Animal

The Benchwarmers

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary)

The Cell 2

Deck the Halls

Detour

Epic Movie

Flawless

The Forgotten

Fun Size

The Gallows

The Good German

The Good Heart

Green Lantern

Impostor (Director’s Cut)

Inheritance

In the Heart of the Sea

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo

Lady in the Water

Mr. Nobody

Oblivion

Ouija: Origin of Evil

The Poet of Havana

Prime

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden

Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Severance

Showdown in Little Tokyo

Taken 2

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo

Undisputed

Vanilla Sky

View from the Top

What Women Want

Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour

Amaraica (Sep. 3)

At Last (Sep. 3)

Bittu (Sep. 3)

Coffee Shop Names (Sep. 3)

Nasciturus (Sep. 8)

Walker Season 1 (Sep. 11)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Sep. 13)

Apple & Onion Season 2B (Sep. 17)

El Cuartito (Sep. 17)

The People v. The Klan (Sep. 18)

Total Dramarama (Sep. 20)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (Sep. 30)

HBO Original Programming

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City Special (Sep. 2)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles Reunion Special (Sep. 9)

Malignant Premiere (Sep. 10)

Scenes from a Marriage Limited Series Premiere (Sep. 12)

Little Ellen Series Premiere (Sep. 13)

Tig n’ Seek Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 16)

Cry Macho Premiere (Sep. 17)

Ahir Shah: Dots Special (Sep. 23)

Doom Patrol Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 23)

Nuclear Family Documentary Series Premiere (Sep. 26)

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest) Series Premiere (Sep. 27)

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men) Series Premiere (Sep. 29)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 30)

Ten-Year-Old Tom Series Premiere (Sep. 30)

The Way Down Series Premiere (Sep. 30)

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs Series Premiere (Sep. 30)

APA Visionaries Watch

Little Sky (Sep. 27)

Neh (Sep. 27)

Unmothered (Sep. 27)

Must Watch

Do the Right Thing

The Social Network

Traffic

Young Frankenstein

Good Watch

(500) Days Of Summer

21 Grams

American Me

Apollo 13

Arachnophobia

As Good as It Gets

The Best Man

The Descent

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

I Am Bolt

The Kids Are All Right

The Last of the Mohicans

Open Range

Romeo + Juliet

Sicko

Soul Food

Criterion Watch

Armageddon

Nostalgia Watch

Can’t Hardly Wait

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jennifer’s Body

The Killing Season 1

Rudy

Sleepless in Seattle

Binge Watch

Latino Americans Season 1

Republic of Doyle Season 1

Family Watch

The Flintstones Season 1

The Karate Kid (2010)

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

If You’re Bored

The A-Team (2010)

The Alamo

Ancient Civilizations of North America Season 1

August Creek

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone Season 1

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

The Blood Pact Season 1

The Boy

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Closer

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy Season 1

Creepshow Season 1

Daddy Day Care

Daredevil (2003)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

A Feeling of Home

Forensic Factor Season 1

Grown Ups

Heist

I Am Duran

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Land Girls Season 1

Mail Call Season 1

Nacho Libre

Native Peoples of North America Season 1

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

The Omen (2006)

The Unborn

We’ll Meet Again Season 1

Year One

Desperado (Sep. 12)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (Sep. 17)

Amazon Originals

Goliath Season 4 (Sep. 24)

New Releases

Cinderella (2021) (Sep. 3)

LuLaRich Limited Series Premiere (Sep. 10)

The Voyeurs (Sep. 10)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Sep. 17)

The Mad Women’s Ball (Sep. 17)

Do, Re & Mi Series Premiere (Sep. 17)

Must Watch

Bull Durham

Election (1999)

Raising Arizona

The Ring (2002)

Good Watch

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Crazy Heart

Edward Scissorhands

El Dorado (1967)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hoosiers

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Miss You Already

Mommy (2015)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

Nixon

Office Space

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Road to Perdition

Salvador (1986)

Slumdog Millionaire

Under Fire (1983)

The Wedding Plan

The Wrestler (2008)

The Unthinkable (Sept. 2)

Bolden (Sept. 3)

Undine(Sept. 3)

La La Land (2016) (Sept. 8)

The Killing of Two Lovers (Sept. 10)

High Ground (2021) (Sept. 11)

Colette (2018) (Sept. 13)

Love, Simon (Sept. 15)

Stalker (2021) (Sept. 16)

Gemini (2018) (Sept. 25)

Minor Premise (Sept. 29)

Binge Watch

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3A (Sept. 15)

The Eric Andre Show Complete Season 5 (Sept. 23)

Family Watch

Free Willy

The Shaun the Sheep Movie

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (Sept. 28)

Nostalgia Watch

Anaconda

Stephen King’s It

The X-Files (1998)

Problematic Watch

The Tenant (1976)

If You’re Bored

Angel Unchained

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth’s Core

Blue City

Cannon For Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Creek Manor

Count Yorga, Vampire

The Dunwich Horror

Exterminator 2

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter

Girls! Girls! Girls!

The Glass House

Hitman: Agent 47

I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit on Your Grave 3 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle

The Mexican

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)

Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

New Year’s Eve (2011)

The Omen (1976)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Secret Admirer

Solace (2016)

Sucker Punch

Tears of the Sun

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Vantage Point

Volcano (1997)

Death in Texas (Sept. 2)

Flower (2017) (Sept. 4)

Transporter 3 (Sept. 10)

Joseph: King Of Dreams (Sept. 15)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Sept. 15)

On Chesil Beach (Sept. 16)

Riders of Justice (Sept. 16)

Dark Side of Football Complete Season 1 (Sept. 18)

Grown Ups (2010) (Sept. 20)

Funhouse (2021) (Sept. 23)

An American Haunting (Sept. 24)

Home Run (2013) (Sept. 28)

New Order (2021) (Sept. 30)

Season Premieres

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Premiere (Sept. 3)

Y: The Last Man Three-Episode Series Premiere (Sept. 13)

The Premise Series Premiere (Sept. 16)

9-1-1 Season 5 Premiere (Sept. 21)

The Big Leap Series Premiere (Sept. 21)

Dancing with the Stars Season 20 Premiere (Sept. 21)

Ordinary Joe Series Premiere (Sept. 21)

The Voice Season 21 Premiere (Sept. 21)

New Amsterdam Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 22)

Our Kind of People Series Premiere (Sept. 22)

The Resident Season 5 Premiere (Sept. 22)

A Million Little Things Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 23)

Alter Ego Series Premiere (Sept. 23)

Chicago Fire Season 10 Premiere (Sept. 23)

Chicago Med Season 7 Premiere (Sept. 23)

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Premiere (Sept. 23)

The Conners Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 23)

The Goldbergs Season 9 Premiere (Sept. 23)

Home Economics Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 23)

The Masked Singer Season 6 Premiere (Sept. 23)

The Wonder Years Series Premiere (Sept. 23)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 24)

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Premiere (Sept. 24)

Bob’s Burgers Season 12 Premiere (Sept. 27)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)

Family Guy Season 20 Premiere (Sept. 27)

The Great North Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)

The Rookie Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 27)

The Simpsons Season 33 Premiere (Sept. 27)

Supermarket Sweep Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)

The Good Doctor Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 28)

La Brea Series Premiere (Sept. 29)

Hulu Original Programming

Trolls: TrollsTopia Complete Season 4 (Sept. 2)

The D’Amelio Show Complete Season 1 (Sept. 3)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 8)