The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Do the Right Thing
Jaws (Sep. 16)
Good Watch
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
Freedom Writers
House Party
Marshall
Mystery Men
Once Upon a Time in America
Final Account (Sep. 2)
Binge Watch
Saved by the Bell Seasons 1–9 (Sep. 15)
Family Watch
Kid-E-Cats Season 2
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Sep. 10)
School of Rock
Nostalgia Watch
A Cinderella Story
House Party 2
Labyrinth
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Mars Attacks!
The Nutty Professor (1996)
If You’re Bored
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
The Blue Lagoon
Chappie
Cliffhanger
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Green Lantern
House Party 3
The Interview (2014)
Letters to Juliet
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Yowamushi Pedal (Sep. 10)
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road (Sep. 10)
Jaws 2 (Sep. 16)
Jaws 3 (Sep. 16)
Jaws: The Revenge (Sep. 16)
Dark Skies (Sep. 19)
Grown Ups (Sep. 20)
The Phantom (Sep. 30)
Netflix Programming
How to Be a Cowboy
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
Afterlife of the Party (Sep. 2)
Q-Force (Sep. 2)
Dive Club (Sep. 3)
Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 (Sep. 3)
Sharkdog (Sep. 3)
Worth (Sep. 3)
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space Limited Series (Sep. 6)
Kid Cosmic Season 2 (Sep. 7)
Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Sep. 7)
On the Verge (Sep. 7)
Untold: Breaking Point (Sep. 7)
The Circle Season 3 (Sep. 8)
Into the Night Season 2 (Sep. 8)
JJ+E (Sep. 8)
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Sep. 9)
The Women and the Murderer (Sep. 9)
Firedrake and the SIlver Dragon (Sep. 10)
Kate (Sep. 10)
Metal Shop Masters (Sep. 10)
Prey (Sep. 10)
A StoryBots Space Adventure (Sep. 14)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 5 (Sep. 14)
You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Sep. 14)
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 (Sep. 14)
Nailed It! Season 6 (Sep. 15)
Nightbooks (Sep. 15)
Schumacher (Sep. 15)
Too Hot to Handle Latino (Sep. 15)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Sep. 16)
My Heroes Were Cowboys (Sep. 16)
Ankahi Kahaniya (Sep. 17)
Chicago Party Aunt (Sep. 17)
The Father Who Moves Mountains (Sep. 17)
Sex Education Season 3 (Sep. 17)
Squid Game (Sep. 17)
The Stronghold (Sep. 17)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (Sep. 21)
Love on the Spectrum Season 2 (Sep. 21)
Confessions of an Invisible Girl (Sep. 22)
Dear White People Volume 4 (Sep. 22)
Intrusion (Sep. 22)
Jaguar (Sep. 22)
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Sep. 22)
Je Suis Karl (Sep. 23)
Blood & Water Season 2 (Sep. 24)
Ganglands (Braqueurs) (Sep. 24)
Midnight Mass (Sep. 24)
My Little Pony: A New Generation (Sep. 24)
The Starling (Sep. 24)
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (Sep. 24)
The Chestnut Man (Sep. 29)
Friendzone (Sep. 29)
MeatEater Season 10 Part 1 (Sep. 29)
No One Gets Out Alive (Sep. 29)
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1 (Sep. 29)
Sounds Like Love (Sep. 29)
Love 101 Season 2 (Sep. 30)
Luna Park (Sep. 30)
Specials
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (Sep. 28)
HBO Max
Must Watch
On the Town
Mad Max: Fury Road (Sep. 9)
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Sep. 15)
Good Watch
Army of Darkness
Cloverfield
Dead Again
Drinking Buddies
The Evil Dead
Evil Dead 2
A Hijacking
King Kong (2005)
My Golden Days
Prince Avalanche
What They Had
Liberty Kid (2007) (Sep. 3)
News of the World (Sep. 4)
A la Calle (Sep. 15)
Promising Young Woman (Sep. 25)
Judy Watch
Meet Me in St. Louis
Binge Watch
I’m Sorry (Sep. 13)
Superman & Lois Season 1 (Sep. 17)
Accio Marathon
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family Watch
Paulie
Transformers
Elliott from Earth Season 1 (Sep. 10)
Ben 10 Season 4C (Sep. 11)
Nanny McPhee
Nostalgia Watch
Event Horizon
The Goonies
Rent
The Song Remains the Same
“That’s Entertainment!” Watch
That’s Entertainment!
That’s Entertainment! II
That’s Entertainment! III
“Mortal Kombat!” Watch
Mortal Kombat (Sep. 9)
If You’re Bored
The Animal
The Benchwarmers
Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary)
The Cell 2
Deck the Halls
Detour
Epic Movie
Flawless
The Forgotten
Fun Size
The Gallows
The Good German
The Good Heart
Green Lantern
Impostor (Director’s Cut)
Inheritance
In the Heart of the Sea
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo
Lady in the Water
Mr. Nobody
Oblivion
Ouija: Origin of Evil
The Poet of Havana
Prime
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden
Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Severance
Showdown in Little Tokyo
Taken 2
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo
Undisputed
Vanilla Sky
View from the Top
What Women Want
Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour
Amaraica (Sep. 3)
At Last (Sep. 3)
Bittu (Sep. 3)
Coffee Shop Names (Sep. 3)
Nasciturus (Sep. 8)
Walker Season 1 (Sep. 11)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Sep. 13)
Apple & Onion Season 2B (Sep. 17)
El Cuartito (Sep. 17)
The People v. The Klan (Sep. 18)
Total Dramarama (Sep. 20)
Those Who Wish Me Dead (Sep. 30)
HBO Original Programming
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City Special (Sep. 2)
Sweet Life: Los Angeles Reunion Special (Sep. 9)
Malignant Premiere (Sep. 10)
Scenes from a Marriage Limited Series Premiere (Sep. 12)
Little Ellen Series Premiere (Sep. 13)
Tig n’ Seek Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 16)
Cry Macho Premiere (Sep. 17)
Ahir Shah: Dots Special (Sep. 23)
Doom Patrol Season 3 Premiere (Sep. 23)
Nuclear Family Documentary Series Premiere (Sep. 26)
Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest) Series Premiere (Sep. 27)
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men) Series Premiere (Sep. 29)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season 2 Premiere (Sep. 30)
Ten-Year-Old Tom Series Premiere (Sep. 30)
The Way Down Series Premiere (Sep. 30)
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs Series Premiere (Sep. 30)
APA Visionaries Watch
Little Sky (Sep. 27)
Neh (Sep. 27)
Unmothered (Sep. 27)
Amazon
Must Watch
Do the Right Thing
The Social Network
Traffic
Young Frankenstein
Good Watch
(500) Days Of Summer
21 Grams
American Me
Apollo 13
Arachnophobia
As Good as It Gets
The Best Man
The Descent
The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)
I Am Bolt
The Kids Are All Right
The Last of the Mohicans
Open Range
Romeo + Juliet
Sicko
Soul Food
Criterion Watch
Armageddon
Nostalgia Watch
Can’t Hardly Wait
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jennifer’s Body
The Killing Season 1
Rudy
Sleepless in Seattle
Binge Watch
Latino Americans Season 1
Republic of Doyle Season 1
Family Watch
The Flintstones Season 1
The Karate Kid (2010)
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
If You’re Bored
The A-Team (2010)
The Alamo
Ancient Civilizations of North America Season 1
August Creek
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone Season 1
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
The Blood Pact Season 1
The Boy
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Closer
Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy Season 1
Creepshow Season 1
Daddy Day Care
Daredevil (2003)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
A Feeling of Home
Forensic Factor Season 1
Grown Ups
Heist
I Am Duran
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Land Girls Season 1
Mail Call Season 1
Nacho Libre
Native Peoples of North America Season 1
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Predators (2010)
The Omen (2006)
The Unborn
We’ll Meet Again Season 1
Year One
Desperado (Sep. 12)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (Sep. 17)
Amazon Originals
Goliath Season 4 (Sep. 24)
New Releases
Cinderella (2021) (Sep. 3)
LuLaRich Limited Series Premiere (Sep. 10)
The Voyeurs (Sep. 10)
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Sep. 17)
The Mad Women’s Ball (Sep. 17)
Do, Re & Mi Series Premiere (Sep. 17)
Hulu
Must Watch
Bull Durham
Election (1999)
Raising Arizona
The Ring (2002)
Good Watch
50/50 (2011)
A Fish Called Wanda
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Crazy Heart
Edward Scissorhands
El Dorado (1967)
Fright Night (1985)
Gattaca
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hoosiers
Internal Affairs (1990)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Miss You Already
Mommy (2015)
Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
Nixon
Office Space
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Road to Perdition
Salvador (1986)
Slumdog Millionaire
Under Fire (1983)
The Wedding Plan
The Wrestler (2008)
The Unthinkable (Sept. 2)
Bolden (Sept. 3)
Undine(Sept. 3)
La La Land (2016) (Sept. 8)
The Killing of Two Lovers (Sept. 10)
High Ground (2021) (Sept. 11)
Colette (2018) (Sept. 13)
Love, Simon (Sept. 15)
Stalker (2021) (Sept. 16)
Gemini (2018) (Sept. 25)
Minor Premise (Sept. 29)
Binge Watch
Dark Side of the Ring Season 3A (Sept. 15)
The Eric Andre Show Complete Season 5 (Sept. 23)
Family Watch
Free Willy
The Shaun the Sheep Movie
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Felix and the Hidden Treasure (Sept. 28)
Nostalgia Watch
Anaconda
Stephen King’s It
The X-Files (1998)
Problematic Watch
The Tenant (1976)
If You’re Bored
Angel Unchained
The Apparition (2012)
At the Earth’s Core
Blue City
Cannon For Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Creek Manor
Count Yorga, Vampire
The Dunwich Horror
Exterminator 2
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter
Girls! Girls! Girls!
The Glass House
Hitman: Agent 47
I Spit on Your Grave (2010)
I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013)
I Spit on Your Grave 3 (2015)
The Interview (2014)
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite (1975)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Last Castle
The Mexican
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
New Year’s Eve (2011)
The Omen (1976)
The Possession (2012)
Priest (2011)
Secret Admirer
Solace (2016)
Sucker Punch
Tears of the Sun
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Vantage Point
Volcano (1997)
Death in Texas (Sept. 2)
Flower (2017) (Sept. 4)
Transporter 3 (Sept. 10)
Joseph: King Of Dreams (Sept. 15)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Sept. 15)
On Chesil Beach (Sept. 16)
Riders of Justice (Sept. 16)
Dark Side of Football Complete Season 1 (Sept. 18)
Grown Ups (2010) (Sept. 20)
Funhouse (2021) (Sept. 23)
An American Haunting (Sept. 24)
Home Run (2013) (Sept. 28)
New Order (2021) (Sept. 30)
Season Premieres
What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Premiere (Sept. 3)
Y: The Last Man Three-Episode Series Premiere (Sept. 13)
The Premise Series Premiere (Sept. 16)
9-1-1 Season 5 Premiere (Sept. 21)
The Big Leap Series Premiere (Sept. 21)
Dancing with the Stars Season 20 Premiere (Sept. 21)
Ordinary Joe Series Premiere (Sept. 21)
The Voice Season 21 Premiere (Sept. 21)
New Amsterdam Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 22)
Our Kind of People Series Premiere (Sept. 22)
The Resident Season 5 Premiere (Sept. 22)
A Million Little Things Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 23)
Alter Ego Series Premiere (Sept. 23)
Chicago Fire Season 10 Premiere (Sept. 23)
Chicago Med Season 7 Premiere (Sept. 23)
Chicago P.D. Season 9 Premiere (Sept. 23)
The Conners Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 23)
The Goldbergs Season 9 Premiere (Sept. 23)
Home Economics Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 23)
The Masked Singer Season 6 Premiere (Sept. 23)
The Wonder Years Series Premiere (Sept. 23)
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 24)
Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Premiere (Sept. 24)
Bob’s Burgers Season 12 Premiere (Sept. 27)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)
Family Guy Season 20 Premiere (Sept. 27)
The Great North Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)
The Rookie Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 27)
The Simpsons Season 33 Premiere (Sept. 27)
Supermarket Sweep Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 27)
The Good Doctor Season 4 Premiere (Sept. 28)
La Brea Series Premiere (Sept. 29)
Hulu Original Programming
Trolls: TrollsTopia Complete Season 4 (Sept. 2)
The D’Amelio Show Complete Season 1 (Sept. 3)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 8)