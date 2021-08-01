The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive August 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
Beowulf
Catch Me if You Can
The Edge of Seventeen
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Machinist
Magnolia
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Quartet (Aug. 8)
Like Crazy (Aug. 19)
The Old Ways (Aug. 25)
The River Runner (Aug. 25)
Nostalgia Watch
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
My Girl
Binge Watch
30 Rock Seasons 1–7
Darwin’s Game
Friday Night Lights Seasons 1–5
Hunter X Hunter (2011) Seasons 5–6
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Winx Club Season 6 (Aug. 15)
Family Watch
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
The Water Man (Aug. 25)
If You’re Bored
Deep Blue Sea
Five Feet Apart
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
The Losers
My Girl 2
The Net
Poms
Aftermath (Aug. 4)
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (Aug. 4)
La diosa del asfalto (Aug. 11)
Mother Goose Club Seasons 3-4 (Aug. 15)
Walk of Shame (Aug. 16)
The November Man (Aug. 25)
Rainbow High Part 2 (Aug. 25)
Really Love (Aug. 25)
Tayo the Little Bus Season 4 (Aug. 25)
Bread Barbershop Season 2 (Aug. 28)
Netflix Programming
Comedy Premium League (TBD)
D.P. (TBD)
Pray Away (Aug 3)
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Aug 3)
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Aug 3)
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Aug 4)
Control Z Season 2 (Aug 4)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3 (Aug 4)
Cooking With Paris (Aug 4)
Hit & Run (Aug 6)
Navarasa (Aug 6)
The Swarm (Aug 6)
Vivo (Aug 6)
SHAMAN KING (Aug 9)
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 2 (Aug 10)
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Aug 10)
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace (Aug 10)
Bake Squad (Aug 11)
The Kissing Booth 3 (Aug 11)
Misha and the Wolves (Aug 11)
AlRawabi School for Girls (Aug 12)
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same (Aug 12)
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Aug 12)
Beckett (Aug 13)
Brand New Cherry Flavor (Aug 13)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific (Aug 13)
Gone for Good (Aug 13)
The Kingdom (Aug 13)
Valeria Season 2 (Aug 13)
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5 (Aug 17)
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil (Aug 17)
The Defeated (Aug 18)
Memories of a Murderer The Nilsen Tapes (Aug 18)
Out of my league (Aug 18)
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (Aug 18)
The Chair (Aug 20)
Everything Will Be Fine (Aug 20)
The Loud House Movie (Aug 20)
Sweet Girl (Aug 20)
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Aug 23)
Oggy Oggy (Aug 24)
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (Aug 24)
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Aug 25)
Clickbait (Aug 25)
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Aug 25)
Motel Makeover (Aug 25)
Open Your Eyes (Aug 25)
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Aug 25)
EDENS ZERO (Aug 26)
Family Reunion: Part 4 (Aug 26)
He’s All That (Aug 27)
I Heart Arlo (Aug 27)
Titletown High (Aug 27)
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Aug 28)
Sparking Joy (Aug 31)
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties (Aug 31)
HBO Max
Must Watch
The Fugitive (1993)
Malcolm X (1992)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Good Watch
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
The Birdcage (1996)
Black Death (2010)
Blue Ruin (2014)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Changeling (2008)
Collateral (2004)
Deep Cover (1992)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
The Double (2014)
Empire of the Sun (1987)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Horror of Dracula (1958)
Humpday (2009)
Imperium (2016)
Inception (2010)
Joe (2014)
Julia (2009)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
Mean Streets (1973)
Mr. Soul! (2018)
One Hour Photo (2002)
The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
The Reader (2008)
Red (2008)
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
The Score (2001)
The Square (2017)
Stand and Deliver (1988)
Woodstock (Director’s Cut) (1994)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) (Aug. 17)
Reefa (2021) (Aug. 20)
Magic Mike XXL (Aug. 28)
Binge Watch
A Different World (Aug. 8)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Aug. 24)
Guest Watch
Best in Show (2000)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
For Your Consideration (2006)
Life Finds a Way Watch
Jurassic Park (Aug. 14)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Aug. 14)
Jurassic Park III (Aug. 14)
Family Watch
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Epic (2013)
Popeye (1980)
Nostalgia Watch
Basic Instinct (1992)
The Great Gatsby (1974)
The Great Gatsby (2013)
Scary Movie (2000)
If You’re Bored
2 Days in the Valley (1996)
9/11: Fifteen Years Later (2016)
The Accidental Spy (2002)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)
Americano (2017)
Anna to the Infinite Power (1982)
Backtrack (2016)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
Betrayal at Attica (2021)
The Betrayed (2008)
Chasing Mavericks (2012)
Constantine (2005)
The Devil’s Double (2011)
The End (1978)
Envy (2004)
Extranjero (aka Foreigner) (2018)
Freejack (1992)
Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
Gun Shy (2017)
Hangman (2017)
Hitchcock (2012)
How to Deal (2003)
Hudson Hawk (1991)
Johnny English Reborn (2011)
Last Action Hero (1993)
Man Down (2016)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
New in Town (2009)
Nobody Walks (2012)
Nurse 3D (2013)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Prince (2014)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Sex and the City (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Spawn (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
Tango & Cash (1989)
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
Vice (2015)
War (2007)
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993 (Aug. 3)
Sin Aliento (aka Breathless) (2020) (Aug. 6)
All My Life (2020) (Aug. 7)
Top Gear Season 29 (Aug. 16)
Half Brothers (2020) (Aug. 20)
San Andreas (Aug. 22)
Lincoln: Divided We Stand (Aug. 25)
HBO Original Programming
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy Max Original Special (Aug. 5)
The Hype Series Premiere (Aug. 12)
Titans Season 3 Premiere (Aug. 12)
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground Documentary Special (Aug. 19)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special (Aug. 19)
Sweet Life: Los Angeles Premiere (Aug. 19)
Premieres
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union Documentary Premiere (Aug. 3)
Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Aug. 5)
Hard Knocks ‘21: Dallas Cowboys Reality Series Premiere (Aug. 10)
Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Aug. 20)
The Other Two Season 2 Premiere (Aug. 26)
Amazon
Must Watch
Aliens (1986)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Jaws (1975)
Good Watch
Attack the Block
Borat
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Escape From Alcatraz
The Great Debaters
In Her Shoes
The Insider (2000)
La Bamba (1987)
The Lincoln Lawyer
Machete
Moneyball
Mud
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Patriot Games
Seabiscuit
Sideways (2004)
Slither (2006)
Something’s Gotta Give
The Natural (1984)
In Bruges (Aug 16)
The Skeleton Twins (Aug 17)
The Courier (2021) (Aug 27)
Nostalgia Watch
The Legend of Zorro
Predator (1987)
Binge Watch
Bannan Season 1
The Bridge Season 1
Dirt Every Day Season 1
The French Chef with Julia Child Season 1
Family Watch
Annie (1982)
Hook
If You’re Bored
21 (2008)
Addison Season 1
All About Steve
Anaconda (1997)
Be Cool, Scooby Doo Season 1
Center Stage (2000)
Chesapeake Shores Season 1
City Confidential Season 1
Delicious Season 1
Elektra
Freedomland
Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1
Here We Go Again Season 1
How the Earth Was Made Season 1
In Their Own Words Season 1
The Iron Lady
Jaws: The Revenge
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Knowing
Made of Honor
Max Payne
The Nordic Murders Season 1
Pearl Harbor
Predator 2
The Roommate (2011)
Sea Raiders Season 1
Secret Window
Soul Surfer
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Water for Elephants
Winners of the West Season 1
You, Me and Dupree
Evan Almighty (2007) (Aug. 16)
Killer Among Us (Aug. 20)
Amazon Originals
Val (2021) (Aug 6)
S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) Season 1 (Aug. 6)
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME (2021)(Aug. 13)
Modern Love Season 2 (Aug. 13)
Annette (2021) (Aug. 20)
Specials
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta - Amazon Original Special (2021) (Aug. 27)
Hulu
Must Watch
Thelma & Louise
Good Watch
As Good as It Gets
Attack the Block
Bagdad Cafe
Black Swan (2009)
Blood on Satan’s Claw
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
The Final Girls (2015)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party
Henry V (1989)
Hondo
Mad Max (1980)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mud
Naz & Maalik
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Rudy (1993)
Shane
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Those People (2015)
Princess Cyd (Aug. 5)
The Party (2018) (Aug. 8)
Together Together (Aug. 10)
AWOL (2016) (Aug. 11)
The Force (2017) (Aug. 12)
The Waiting Room (2012) (Aug. 12)
The Hate U Give (Aug. 15)
Silo (Aug. 15)
The Skeleton Twins (Aug. 17)
Unsane (Aug. 18)
Jungleland (Aug. 19)
Disobedience (Aug. 26)
Love and Monsters (Aug. 26)
Viral Watch
Contagion (2011)
Binge Watch
Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia Complete Season 3
The Devil You Know Complete Seasons 1-2 (Aug.
4)
Family Watch
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Gulliver’s Travels (2009)
Shark Tale
Nostalgia Watch
The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
The Grudge (2004)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
If You’re Bored
10 to Midnight (1983)
21 (2008)
30 Days of Night (2007)
30 Minutes or Less
All About E
Alpha & Omega (2010)
The Beast Within
Blood Games (1991)
Cherry Pop
Christina’s House
Every Breath You Take (2021)
First Knight
Fish Don’t Blink
Fred Claus
Freelancers (2012)
French Postcards
From Prada yo Nada
Garbo Talks
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
The Girl King
The Hawaiians
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Hot Chick
The Hunter (1980)
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jack And Jill (2011)
The Killing Streets
King Arthur (2004)
Kingpin (1996)
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Liz in September
Mirror Mirror (2012)
Roadhouse 66
Special Effects (1984)
Spellbinder (1988)
Toy Soldiers (1991)
Transcendence
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Vatican Tapes
Held (2021) (Aug. 12)
The Virtuoso (Aug. 12)
The Marijuana Conspiracy (Aug. 18)
Blast Beat (Aug. 19)
We Broke Up (Aug. 21)
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (Aug. 24)
Feral State (Aug. 26)
Chaos Walking (Aug. 27)
Four Good Days (Aug. 28)
Horizon Line (Aug. 29)
Spell (2020) (Aug. 30)
Watchmen (2009)
Season Premieres
Reservation Dogs Series Premiere (Aug. 9)
Fantasy Island Series Premiere (Aug. 11)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Premiere (Aug. 13)
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere (Aug. 17)
Nine Perfect Strangers Series Premiere (Hulu Original) (Aug. 18)
The Ultimate Surfer Series Premiere (Aug. 23)
American Horror Story Season 10 Premiere (Aug. 26)
Archer Season 12 Premiere (Aug. 26)
9/11: One Day in America Series Premiere (Aug. 30)
Hulu Original Programming
Madagascar: A Little Wild Complete Season 4 (Aug. 6)
Homeroom (2021) (Aug. 12)
Vacation Friends (2021) (Aug. 27)
Only Murders in the Building Series Premiere (Aug. 31)