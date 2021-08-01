The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive August 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good Watch

Beowulf

Catch Me if You Can

The Edge of Seventeen

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Machinist

Magnolia

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Quartet (Aug. 8)

Like Crazy (Aug. 19)

The Old Ways (Aug. 25)

The River Runner (Aug. 25)

Nostalgia Watch

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

My Girl

Binge Watch

30 Rock Seasons 1–7

Darwin’s Game

Friday Night Lights Seasons 1–5

Hunter X Hunter (2011) Seasons 5–6

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Winx Club Season 6 (Aug. 15)

Family Watch

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

The Water Man (Aug. 25)

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

If You’re Bored

Deep Blue Sea

Five Feet Apart

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

The Losers

My Girl 2

The Net

Poms

Aftermath (Aug. 4)

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (Aug. 4)

La diosa del asfalto (Aug. 11)

Mother Goose Club Seasons 3-4 (Aug. 15)

Walk of Shame (Aug. 16)

The November Man (Aug. 25)

Rainbow High Part 2 (Aug. 25)

Really Love (Aug. 25)

Tayo the Little Bus Season 4 (Aug. 25)

Bread Barbershop Season 2 (Aug. 28)

Advertisement

Netflix Programming

Comedy Premium League (TBD)

D.P. (TBD)

Pray Away (Aug 3)

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Aug 3)

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Aug 3)

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Aug 4)

Control Z Season 2 (Aug 4)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3 (Aug 4)

Cooking With Paris (Aug 4)

Hit & Run (Aug 6)

Navarasa (Aug 6)

The Swarm (Aug 6)

Vivo (Aug 6)

SHAMAN KING (Aug 9)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 2 (Aug 10)

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Aug 10)

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace (Aug 10)

Bake Squad (Aug 11)

The Kissing Booth 3 (Aug 11)

Misha and the Wolves (Aug 11)

AlRawabi School for Girls (Aug 12)

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same (Aug 12)

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Aug 12)

Beckett (Aug 13)

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Aug 13)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific (Aug 13)

Gone for Good (Aug 13)

The Kingdom (Aug 13)

Valeria Season 2 (Aug 13)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5 (Aug 17)

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil (Aug 17)

The Defeated (Aug 18)

Memories of a Murderer The Nilsen Tapes (Aug 18)

Out of my league (Aug 18)

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (Aug 18)

The Chair (Aug 20)

Everything Will Be Fine (Aug 20)

The Loud House Movie (Aug 20)

Sweet Girl (Aug 20)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Aug 23)

Oggy Oggy (Aug 24)

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (Aug 24)

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Aug 25)

Clickbait (Aug 25)

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Aug 25)

Motel Makeover (Aug 25)

Open Your Eyes (Aug 25)

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Aug 25)

EDENS ZERO (Aug 26)

Family Reunion: Part 4 (Aug 26)

He’s All That (Aug 27)

I Heart Arlo (Aug 27)

Titletown High (Aug 27)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Aug 28)

Sparking Joy (Aug 31)

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties (Aug 31)

HBO Max

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

The Fugitive (1993)

Malcolm X (1992)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Good Watch

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

The Birdcage (1996)

Black Death (2010)

Blue Ruin (2014)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Changeling (2008)

Collateral (2004)

Deep Cover (1992)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Double (2014)

Empire of the Sun (1987)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

Humpday (2009)

Imperium (2016)

Inception (2010)

Joe (2014)

Julia (2009)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Mean Streets (1973)

Mr. Soul! (2018)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Reader (2008)

Red (2008)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

The Score (2001)

The Square (2017)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Woodstock (Director’s Cut) (1994)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) (Aug. 17)

Reefa (2021) (Aug. 20)

Magic Mike XXL (Aug. 28)

Advertisement

Binge Watch

A Different World (Aug. 8)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Aug. 24)



Guest Watch

Best in Show (2000)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

For Your Consideration (2006)



Life Finds a Way Watch

Jurassic Park (Aug. 14)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Aug. 14)

Jurassic Park III (Aug. 14)

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Epic (2013)

Popeye (1980)

Nostalgia Watch

Basic Instinct (1992)

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Scary Movie (2000)

Advertisement

If You’re Bored

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later (2016)

The Accidental Spy (2002)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

Americano (2017)

Anna to the Infinite Power (1982)

Backtrack (2016)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Betrayal at Attica (2021)

The Betrayed (2008)

Chasing Mavericks (2012)

Constantine (2005)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The End (1978)

Envy (2004)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner) (2018)

Freejack (1992)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Gun Shy (2017)

Hangman (2017)

Hitchcock (2012)

How to Deal (2003)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Man Down (2016)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

New in Town (2009)

Nobody Walks (2012)

Nurse 3D (2013)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Prince (2014)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Spawn (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

Tango & Cash (1989)

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

Vice (2015)

War (2007)

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993 (Aug. 3)

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless) (2020) (Aug. 6)

All My Life (2020) (Aug. 7)

Top Gear Season 29 (Aug. 16)

Half Brothers (2020) (Aug. 20)

San Andreas (Aug. 22)

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (Aug. 25)



HBO Original Programming

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy Max Original Special (Aug. 5)

The Hype Series Premiere (Aug. 12)

Titans Season 3 Premiere (Aug. 12)

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground Documentary Special (Aug. 19)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special (Aug. 19)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles Premiere (Aug. 19)

Advertisement

Premieres

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union Documentary Premiere (Aug. 3)

Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Aug. 5)

Hard Knocks ‘21: Dallas Cowboys Reality Series Premiere (Aug. 10)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Aug. 20)

The Other Two Season 2 Premiere (Aug. 26)

Advertisement

Must Watch

Aliens (1986)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Jaws (1975)

Good Watch

Attack the Block

Borat

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Escape From Alcatraz

The Great Debaters

In Her Shoes

The Insider (2000)

La Bamba (1987)

The Lincoln Lawyer

Machete

Moneyball

Mud

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Patriot Games

Seabiscuit

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give

The Natural (1984)

In Bruges (Aug 16)

The Skeleton Twins (Aug 17)

The Courier (2021) (Aug 27)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nostalgia Watch

The Legend of Zorro

Predator (1987)

Binge Watch

Bannan Season 1

The Bridge Season 1

Dirt Every Day Season 1

The French Chef with Julia Child Season 1

Family Watch

Annie (1982)

Hook

If You’re Bored

21 (2008)

Addison Season 1

All About Steve

Anaconda (1997)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo Season 1

Center Stage (2000)

Chesapeake Shores Season 1

City Confidential Season 1

Delicious Season 1

Elektra

Freedomland

Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1

Here We Go Again Season 1

How the Earth Was Made Season 1

In Their Own Words Season 1

The Iron Lady

Jaws: The Revenge

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Knowing

Made of Honor

Max Payne

The Nordic Murders Season 1

Pearl Harbor

Predator 2

The Roommate (2011)

Sea Raiders Season 1

Secret Window

Soul Surfer

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Water for Elephants

Winners of the West Season 1

You, Me and Dupree

Evan Almighty (2007) (Aug. 16)

Killer Among Us (Aug. 20)

Advertisement

Amazon Originals

Val (2021) (Aug 6)

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) Season 1 (Aug. 6)

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME (2021)(Aug. 13)

Modern Love Season 2 (Aug. 13)

Annette (2021) (Aug. 20)

Specials

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta - Amazon Original Special (2021) (Aug. 27)

Advertisement

Must Watch

Thelma & Louise

Good Watch

As Good as It Gets

Attack the Block

Bagdad Cafe

Black Swan (2009)

Blood on Satan’s Claw

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The Final Girls (2015)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party

Henry V (1989)

Hondo

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mud

Naz & Maalik

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Plaza Suite

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Rudy (1993)

Shane

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Princess Cyd (Aug. 5)

The Party (2018) (Aug. 8)

Together Together (Aug. 10)

AWOL (2016) (Aug. 11)

The Force (2017) (Aug. 12)

The Waiting Room (2012) (Aug. 12)

The Hate U Give (Aug. 15)

Silo (Aug. 15)

The Skeleton Twins (Aug. 17)

Unsane (Aug. 18)

Jungleland (Aug. 19)

Disobedience (Aug. 26)

Love and Monsters (Aug. 26)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viral Watch

Contagion (2011)

Binge Watch

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia Complete Season 3

The Devil You Know Complete Seasons 1-2 (Aug.

4)

Family Watch

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Shark Tale

Nostalgia Watch

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

The Grudge (2004)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

If You’re Bored

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Minutes or Less

All About E

Alpha & Omega (2010)

The Beast Within

Blood Games (1991)

Cherry Pop

Christina’s House

Every Breath You Take (2021)

First Knight

Fish Don’t Blink

Fred Claus

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards

From Prada yo Nada

Garbo Talks

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project

The Girl King

The Hawaiians

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Hot Chick

The Hunter (1980)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Liz in September

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Roadhouse 66

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Vatican Tapes

Held (2021) (Aug. 12)

The Virtuoso (Aug. 12)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (Aug. 18)

Blast Beat (Aug. 19)

We Broke Up (Aug. 21)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (Aug. 24)

Feral State (Aug. 26)

Chaos Walking (Aug. 27)

Four Good Days (Aug. 28)

Horizon Line (Aug. 29)

Spell (2020) (Aug. 30)

Watchmen (2009)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season Premieres

Reservation Dogs Series Premiere (Aug. 9)

Fantasy Island Series Premiere (Aug. 11)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Premiere (Aug. 13)

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Premiere (Aug. 17)

Nine Perfect Strangers Series Premiere (Hulu Original) (Aug. 18)

The Ultimate Surfer Series Premiere (Aug. 23)

American Horror Story Season 10 Premiere (Aug. 26)

Archer Season 12 Premiere (Aug. 26)

9/11: One Day in America Series Premiere (Aug. 30)

Hulu Original Programming

Madagascar: A Little Wild Complete Season 4 (Aug. 6)

Homeroom (2021) (Aug. 12)

Vacation Friends (2021) (Aug. 27)

Only Murders in the Building Series Premiere (Aug. 31)