The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Good Watch

Air Force One

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Charlie’s Angels

The Game

Midnight Run

Star Trek (2009)

The Strangers

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Snowpiercer (July 2)

The Beguiled (July 16)

Milkwater (July 20)

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement (July 22)

Django Unchained (July 24)

Fantastic Fungi (July 28)

Nostalgia Watch

Love Actually

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Twilight Watch

Twilight (July 16)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (July 16)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (July 16)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (July 16)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (July 16)

Binge Watch

Sailor Moon Crystal Seasons 1-3

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 (July 3)

The Walking Dead Season 10 (July 26)

Wynonna Earp Season 4 (July 26)

All American Season 3 (July 27)

The Flash Season 7 (July 28)

Family Watch

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Stuart Little

If You’re Bored

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin (TBD)

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Brick Mansions

Bureau of Magical Things Season 1

Congo

Dennis the Menace

Hampstead

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Life as We Know It

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Supermarket Sweep Season 1

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Brick Mansions (July 7)

This Little Love of Mine (July 7)

Home Again (July 8)

Midnight Sun (July 8)

American Ultra (July 10)

Cosmic Sin (July 17)

One on One with Kirk Cameron Season 1 (July 21)

Charmed Season 3 (July 24)

The Operative (July 27)

The Vault (July 31)

Netflix Programming

Feels Like Ishq (TBD)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 (TBD)

Audible

Dynasty Warriors

Generation 56k

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Young Royals

The 8th Night (July 2)

Big Timber (July 2)

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (July 2)

Haseen Dillruba (July 2)

Mortel: Season 2 (July 2)

We The People (July 4)

You Are My Spring (July 5)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2 (July 6)

Cat People (July 7)

Dogs: Season 2 (July 7)

The Mire: ‘97 (July 7)

The War Next-door (July 7)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (July 7)

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (July 8)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (July 8)

Atypical Season 4 (July 9)

Biohackers Season 2 (July 9)

The Cook of Castamar (July 9)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (July 9)

How I Became a Superhero (July 9)

Last Summer (July 9)

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (July 9)

Virgin River Season 3 (July 9)

Ridley Jones (July 13)

A Classic Horror Story (July 14)

The Guide to the Perfect Family (July 14)

Gunpowder Milkshake (July 14)

Heist (July 14)

My Unorthodox Life (July 14)

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (July 14)

A Perfect Fit (July 15)

BEASTARS Season 2 (July 15)

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo (July 15)

My Amanda (July 15)

Never Have I Ever Season 2 (July 15)

Deep (July 16)

Explained Season 3 (July 16) (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (July 16)

Johnny Test (July 16)

Sexy Beasts (July 21)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (July 21)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (July 21)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (July 22)

A Second Chance: Rivals! (July 23)

Bankrolled (July 23)

Blood Red Sky (July 23)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (July 23)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (July 23)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (July 23)

Sky Rojo Season 2 (July 23)

Mighty Express Season 4 (July 27)

Bartkowiak (July 28)

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (July 28)

Tattoo Redo (July 28)

Resort to Love (July 29)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (July 29)

Centaurworld (July 30)

Glow Up Season 3 (July 30)

The Last Mercenary (July 30)

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (July 30)

Outer Banks Season 2 (July 30)

HBO Max

[ART: Lucky (2017)]

Must Watch

Reservoir Dogs

Good Watch

8 Mile

Brubaker

Disturbia

Eve’s Bayou

Gandhi

The Good Lie

Gun Crazy

Judas and the Black Messiah

Lucky

Married to the Mob

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mississippi Burning

Pleasantville

The Prince of Tides

Reds

The Return of the Living Dead

Rounders

Saturday Night Fever

Scream

Scream 2

Semi-Tough

The Sessions

Trick ‘R Treat

Zero Days

Let Him Go (July 3)

Shiva Baby (July 7)



Binge Watch

The Punisher (2017)

Wellington Paranormal Season 1 (July 12)

Batwoman Season 2 (July 27)



Watch of the Apes

Beneath the Planet of the Apes

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (Extended Version)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (Extended Version)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes

Planet of the Apes



Family Watch

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Stuart Little

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Nostalgia Watch

Demolition Man

Joe Versus the Volcano

Maid in Manhattan



If You’re Bored

¡Come! (aka Eat!)

54 (Director’s Cut)

Behind Enemy Lines

Bio-Dome

Blackhat

Cantinflas

Cousins (1989)

Dark Water

Darkness Falls

Dirty Work

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks

Duplex

Firestarter

First

For Colored Girls

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada

Ghost in the Machine

House on Haunted Hill

Identity Thief

Ira & Abby

Laws of Attraction

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Monster-In-Law

Mousehunt

My Brother Luca

Project X

Punisher: War Zone

Rambo (2008)

Return of the Living Dead III (Extended Version)

Scream 3

Set Up

Snake Eyes

Staying Alive

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too

The Watcher

Westworld (1973)

White Chicks

The White Stadium

Won’t Back Down

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (June 2)

Nancy Drew Season 2 (July 3)

Dr. Stone Seasons 1 and 2 (July 7)

Human Capital (July 8)

The Hunt (July 8)

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (July 9)

Tom & Jerry (2021) (July 15)

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (July 16)

The Empty Man (July 17)

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (July 23)

R (July 24)

Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium (July 30)

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata (July 30)

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (July 30)



HBO Original Programming

Tom and Jerry in New York Max Original Series Premiere

The Dog House UK Max Original Season 2 Premiere (July 8)

Genera+ion Max Original Season 1 Finale (July 8)

Gossip Girl Max Original Series Premiere (July 8)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Max Original Season 2 Premiere (July 8)

Through Our Eyes Max Original Documentary Series Premiere (July 22)



Premieres

No Sudden Move

The White Lotus Limited Series Premiere (July 11)

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes Documentary Series Premiere (July 12)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (July 16)

Must Watch

Alien (1979)

On the Waterfront

Rear Window (1954)

Vertigo (1958)

Good Watch

Absence of Malice (1981)

An Education

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest

Big Fish

Crimson Tide

Frozen River

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Hellboy (2004)

Julie & Julia

The Lady in the Van

The Last King of Scotland

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Only Lovers Left Alive

Patton

Philadelphia

Phone Booth

School Daze

Snatch (2001)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Our Friend (July 9)

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (July 16)

Binge Watch

American Experience JFK

An Ordinary Woman Season 1

Indian Summers Season 1

Family Watch

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

Madeline (1998)

Open Season

Ramona and Beezus

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

Surf’s Up (July 5)

Problematic Watch

Midnight in Paris (2011)

If You’re Bored

30 Days of Night

30 Minutes or Less

Abduction (2016)

Across the Universe (2007)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

The Animal

The Art of Crime Season 1

BBQ with Franklin Season 1

Burlesque (2010)

Cold Case Files Season 1

The Family Stone

Fat Albert

Follow the Money Season 1

Green Lantern (2011)

How the States Got Their Shapes Season 1

I, Robot

The International

Irrational Man

Jack and Jill

The Messengers (2007)

Money Train

Not Another Teen Movie

Premonition (2007)

Professor T Season 1

Relative Race Season 3

Riding in Cars With Boys

The Stepfather (2009)

To Rome With Love

Underworld: Evolution

When a Stranger Calls

The Yogi Bear Show Season 1

Your Highness (2011)

Amazon Originals

The Tomorrow War (July 2)

Luxe Listing Sydney Season 1 (July 9)

El Cid Season 2 (July 15)

Making the Cut Season 2 (July 16)

The Pursuit of Love Season 1 (July 30)

Must Watch

The Conversation (1974)

Fargo (1996)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

The Terminator

The Act of Killing (July 15)

Good Watch

127 Hours

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

A Ciambra

Band Aid

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest

Beetlejuice (1988)

Big Fish

Blue Sky

Breakdown (1997)

Caddyshack

Chuck (2017)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

The Cured (2018)

Dealt

Dear White People (2014)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me

Factotum (2006)

Galaxy Quest

Gimme the Loot

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

I Daniel Blake

I Remember You (2017)

Intermission

Intolerable Cruelty

Last Days Here

The Mask (1994)

Mystic Pizza

The Natural (1984)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water

Personal Shopper (2017)

Rabid Dogs

Revolutionary Road

Robocop (1987)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley

Sightseers

Something’s Gotta Give

Somewhere

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Sweet Virginia

Take Every Wave

Take Shelter

Taken (2009)

They Came Together

Thunderheart

The Unknown Girl

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Bill & Ted Face the Music (July 2)

Leave No Trace (July 4)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (July 9)

In a World… (July 9)

20,000 Days on Earth (July 15)

A Field in England (July 15)

Amira & Sam (July 15)

Borgman (July 15)

Bullhead (July 15)

Cheap Thrills (July 15)

The Congress (July 15)

The Connection (July 15)

Enforcement (July 15)

The Final Member (July 15)

I Declare War (July 15)

The Keeping Room (July 15)

Men & Chicken (July 15)

Pieta (July 15)

R100 (July 15)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (July 15)

The Artist (2011)(July 26)

Nostalgia Watch

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Super Troopers

Binge Watch

Flower of Evil Season 1 (Subbed) (July 3)

I’ll Go to You When The Weather Is Fine Season 1 (Subbed) (July 3)

More Than Friends Season 1 (Subbed) (July 3)

My Wife and Kids Complete Series (July 8)

This Way Up Season 2 (July 9)

Love Island UK Season 7 Premiere (July 12)

Horimiya Season 1 (Dubbed) (July 17)

Family Watch

Alpha & Omega: Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave

Ice Age

The Polar Express

Space Jam

If You’re Bored

68 Kill

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack II

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carnage Park

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

The Chumscrubber

Cliffhanger

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Coyote Ugly

Dangerous Minds

Dealin’ With Idiots

Donnybrook

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates

The Face of Love

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Free to Run

From Paris with Love

The Gift (2000)

Gorp (1980)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead

House of the Dead 2

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Do…Until I Don’t

In the Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Johnny English

Knowing

The Ladies Man

Let’s be Evil

Manic (2013)

Maximum Risk

Mercury Rising

The Mighty Ones Complete Season 2

Morning Glory (2010)

Ode to Joy

Open Water 2: Adrift

Passage to Mars

Rebel in the Rye

Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rookie of the Year

Sleeping With The Enemy

Sleepwalkers

Soldier Boyz

Sorority Row

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Taffin

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Universal Soldier (1992)

White Nights (1985)

Wolves (2017)

Dreamcatcher (2021)

Murdoch Mysteries Complete Season 13 (July 8)

Papillon (2017) (July 8)

Moffie (July 9)

47 Meters Down (2017)(July 10)

Cleopatra in Space Complete Season 1 (July 14)

Cleopatra en el Espacio Complete Season 1 (July 14)

My All-American (July 14)

The Complex: Lockdown (July 15)

Exit Plan (2021)(July 15)

The FP (July 15)

Mood Indigo (July 15)

Wrong (2012)(July 15)

The Resort (2021)( July 29)

Season Premieres

Grown-ish Season 4 Premiere (July 9)

American Horror Stories Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (July 15)

Hulu Original Programming

Summer of Soul (2021) (July 2)

McCartney 3,2,1 Documentary Series Premiere (July 16)



Special

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers Special (July 22)