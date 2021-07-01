Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

By
A collage of screenshots from four different movies.
Planet of the Apes, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Rear Window, and All American Season 3 are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Images by The CW, Twentieth Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, and Orion Pictures.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

A group of six people stand in a hallway, beaten.
Snowpiercer. CJ Entertainment
Must Watch
Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Good Watch
Air Force One
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Charlie’s Angels
The Game
Midnight Run
Star Trek (2009)
The Strangers
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Snowpiercer (July 2) 
The Beguiled (July 16)
Milkwater (July 20)
9 to 5: The Story of a Movement (July 22)
Django Unchained (July 24)
Fantastic Fungi (July 28)

Nostalgia Watch
Love Actually
Mortal Kombat (1995)

Twilight Watch
Twilight (July 16)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (July 16)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (July 16)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (July 16)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (July 16)

Binge Watch
Sailor Moon Crystal Seasons 1-3
Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 (July 3)
The Walking Dead Season 10 (July 26)
Wynonna Earp Season 4 (July 26)
All American Season 3 (July 27)
The Flash Season 7 (July 28)

Family Watch
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Stuart Little

If You’re Bored
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin (TBD)
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Brick Mansions
Bureau of Magical Things Season 1
Congo
Dennis the Menace
Hampstead
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Life as We Know It
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Supermarket Sweep Season 1
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Brick Mansions (July 7)
This Little Love of Mine (July 7)
Home Again (July 8)
Midnight Sun (July 8)
American Ultra (July 10)
Cosmic Sin (July 17)
One on One with Kirk Cameron Season 1 (July 21)
Charmed Season 3 (July 24)
The Operative (July 27)
The Vault (July 31)

Netflix Programming
Feels Like Ishq (TBD)
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 (TBD)
Audible 
Dynasty Warriors 
Generation 56k  
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway 
Young Royals  
The 8th Night (July 2)  
Big Timber (July 2)  
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (July 2)  
Haseen Dillruba (July 2)  
Mortel: Season 2 (July 2)  
We The People (July 4)
You Are My Spring (July 5)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2 (July 6)
Cat People (July 7)  
Dogs: Season 2 (July 7) 
The Mire: ‘97 (July 7)  
The War Next-door (July 7)  
Major Grom: Plague Doctor (July 7)  
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (July 8)  
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (July 8)  
Atypical Season 4 (July 9)  
Biohackers Season 2 (July 9) 
The Cook of Castamar (July 9) 
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (July 9) 
How I Became a Superhero (July 9) 
Last Summer (July 9) 
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (July 9) 
Virgin River Season 3 (July 9) 
Ridley Jones (July 13)
A Classic Horror Story (July 14) 
The Guide to the Perfect Family (July 14) 
Gunpowder Milkshake (July 14)
Heist (July 14)
My Unorthodox Life (July 14)  
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (July 14) 
A Perfect Fit  (July 15) 
BEASTARS Season 2 (July 15)
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo (July 15) 
My Amanda (July 15) 
Never Have I Ever Season 2 (July 15)
Deep (July 16)
Explained Season 3 (July 16) (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (July 16)
Johnny Test (July 16)
Sexy Beasts (July 21) 
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (July 21) 
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (July 21) 
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (July 22)
A Second Chance: Rivals! (July 23) 
Bankrolled (July 23) 
Blood Red Sky (July 23) 
Kingdom: Ashin of the North (July 23)  
The Last Letter From Your Lover (July 23) 
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (July 23)  
Sky Rojo Season 2 (July 23) 
Mighty Express Season 4 (July 27)
Bartkowiak (July 28)
The Snitch Cartel: Origins (July 28)
Tattoo Redo (July 28)  
Resort to Love (July 29)  
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (July 29)
Centaurworld (July 30)  
Glow Up Season 3 (July 30)
The Last Mercenary (July 30)  
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (July 30)   
Outer Banks Season 2 (July 30)

HBO Max
[ART: Lucky (2017)]

HBO Max

Two men sit at a bar, one in a beige suit and a hat and the other in a button-down shirt.
Lucky. Magnolia Pictures

Must Watch
Reservoir Dogs

Advertisement

Good Watch
8 Mile
Brubaker
Disturbia
Eve’s Bayou
Gandhi
The Good Lie
Gun Crazy
Judas and the Black Messiah
Lucky
Married to the Mob
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Mississippi Burning
Pleasantville
The Prince of Tides
Reds
The Return of the Living Dead
Rounders
Saturday Night Fever
Scream
Scream 2
Semi-Tough
The Sessions
Trick ‘R Treat
Zero Days
Let Him Go (July 3)
Shiva Baby (July 7)
 
Binge Watch
The Punisher (2017)
Wellington Paranormal Season 1 (July 12)
Batwoman Season 2 (July 27)
 
Watch of the Apes
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Battle for the Planet of the Apes (Extended Version)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (Extended Version)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes
Planet of the Apes
 
Family Watch
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Stuart Little
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Nostalgia Watch
Demolition Man
Joe Versus the Volcano
Maid in Manhattan

If You’re Bored
¡Come! (aka Eat!)
54 (Director’s Cut)
Behind Enemy Lines
Bio-Dome
Blackhat
Cantinflas
Cousins (1989)
Dark Water
Darkness Falls
Dirty Work
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks
Duplex
Firestarter
First
For Colored Girls
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada
Ghost in the Machine
House on Haunted Hill
Identity Thief
Ira & Abby
Laws of Attraction
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Monster-In-Law
Mousehunt
My Brother Luca
Project X
Punisher: War Zone
Rambo (2008)
Return of the Living Dead III (Extended Version)
Scream 3
Set Up
Snake Eyes
Staying Alive
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too
The Watcher
Westworld (1973)
White Chicks
The White Stadium
Won’t Back Down
Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (June 2)
Nancy Drew Season 2 (July 3)
Dr. Stone Seasons 1 and 2 (July 7)
Human Capital (July 8)
The Hunt (July 8)
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (July 9)
Tom & Jerry (2021) (July 15)
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (July 16)
The Empty Man (July 17)
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (July 23)
R (July 24)
Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium (July 30)
Romeo Santos: King of Bachata (July 30)
Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (July 30)

HBO Original Programming
Tom and Jerry in New York Max Original Series Premiere
The Dog House UK Max Original Season 2 Premiere (July 8)
Genera+ion Max Original Season 1 Finale (July 8)
Gossip Girl Max Original Series Premiere (July 8)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Max Original Season 2 Premiere (July 8)
Through Our Eyes Max Original Documentary Series Premiere (July 22)

Premieres
No Sudden Move 
The White Lotus Limited Series Premiere (July 11)
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes Documentary Series Premiere (July 12)
Space Jam: A New Legacy (July 16)

Amazon

A white woman with brown hair stands next to a black man with a suit and tie on.
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Columbia Pictures
Must Watch
Alien (1979)
On the Waterfront 
Rear Window (1954)
Vertigo (1958)

Good Watch
Absence of Malice (1981)
An Education
Awakenings (1990)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest
Big Fish
Crimson Tide 
Frozen River 
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
Hellboy (2004)
Julie & Julia
The Lady in the Van
The Last King of Scotland 
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist 
Only Lovers Left Alive 
Patton 
Philadelphia 
Phone Booth 
School Daze
Snatch (2001)
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Our Friend (July 9)
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (July 16)

Binge Watch
American Experience JFK 
An Ordinary Woman Season 1
Indian Summers Season 1

Family Watch
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland 
Madeline (1998)
Open Season
Ramona and Beezus
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Surf’s Up (July 5)

Problematic Watch
Midnight in Paris (2011)

If You’re Bored
30 Days of Night
30 Minutes or Less
Abduction (2016)
Across the Universe (2007)
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid 
The Animal
The Art of Crime Season 1
BBQ with Franklin Season 1 
Burlesque (2010)
Cold Case Files Season 1 
The Family Stone 
Fat Albert 
Follow the Money Season 1 
Green Lantern (2011)
How the States Got Their Shapes Season 1 
I, Robot 
The International
Irrational Man
Jack and Jill 
The Messengers (2007)
Money Train 
Not Another Teen Movie 
Premonition (2007)
Professor T Season 1 
Relative Race Season 3 
Riding in Cars With Boys 
The Stepfather (2009)
To Rome With Love
Underworld: Evolution
When a Stranger Calls 
The Yogi Bear Show Season 1 
Your Highness (2011)

Amazon Originals
The Tomorrow War (July 2)
Luxe Listing Sydney Season 1 (July 9)
El Cid Season 2 (July 15)
Making the Cut Season 2 (July 16)
The Pursuit of Love Season 1 (July 30)

Hulu

Two women with sunglasses are reading magazines in a pool and smiling.
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lionsgate.
Must Watch
The Conversation (1974)
Fargo (1996)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
The Terminator 
The Act of Killing (July 15)

Good Watch
127 Hours
28 Days Later
28 Weeks Later 
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
A Ciambra
Band Aid
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest
Beetlejuice (1988)
Big Fish
Blue Sky 
Breakdown (1997)
Caddyshack 
Chuck (2017)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
The Cured (2018)
Dealt
Dear White People (2014)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me
Factotum (2006)
Galaxy Quest 
Gimme the Loot 
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Graduation (2017)
Grandma (2015)
I Daniel Blake
I Remember You (2017)
Intermission 
Intolerable Cruelty 
Last Days Here
The Mask (1994)
Mystic Pizza 
The Natural (1984)
Open Range (2003)
Open Water 
Personal Shopper (2017)
Rabid Dogs
Revolutionary Road 
Robocop (1987)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shelley
Sightseers 
Something’s Gotta Give 
Somewhere 
Stand by Me (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact
Stray (2020)
Sunshine (2005)
Sweet Virginia
Take Every Wave 
Take Shelter 
Taken (2009)
They Came Together
Thunderheart 
The Unknown Girl 
Walking Tall (1973)
Whip It 
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Bill & Ted Face the Music (July 2)
Leave No Trace (July 4)
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (July 9)
In a World… (July 9)
20,000 Days on Earth (July 15)
A Field in England (July 15)
Amira & Sam (July 15)
Borgman (July 15)
Bullhead (July 15)
Cheap Thrills (July 15)
The Congress (July 15)
The Connection (July 15)
Enforcement (July 15)
The Final Member (July 15)
I Declare War (July 15)
The Keeping Room (July 15)
Men & Chicken (July 15)
Pieta (July 15)
R100 (July 15)
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (July 15)
The Artist (2011)(July 26)

Nostalgia Watch
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Super Troopers

Binge Watch
Flower of Evil Season 1 (Subbed) (July 3)
I’ll Go to You When The Weather Is Fine Season 1 (Subbed) (July 3)
More Than Friends Season 1 (Subbed) (July 3)
My Wife and Kids Complete Series (July 8)
This Way Up Season 2 (July 9)
Love Island UK Season 7 Premiere (July 12)
Horimiya Season 1 (Dubbed) (July 17)

Family Watch
Alpha & Omega: Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
Ice Age 
The Polar Express
Space Jam

If You’re Bored
68 Kill 
The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
Almost Human (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss
Australia (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
The Best Man (1999)
Better Living Through Chemistry
Bitter Harvest (2017)
Bohemian Rhapsody 
Bruno (2009)
Caddyshack II 
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Carnage Park
Caveman (1981)
Chaplin (1992)
The Chumscrubber 
Cliffhanger 
The Condemned (2007)
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Coyote Ugly
Dangerous Minds 
Dealin’ With Idiots 
Donnybrook
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd 
Eliminators (2016)
Enemy at the Gates 
The Face of Love
The Feels (2017)
Fired Up! (2009)
Foxfire (1996)
Frank Serpico
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell 
Free to Run 
From Paris with Love 
The Gift (2000)
Gorp (1980)
Hellions (2015)
Hideaway (1995)
House of the Dead 
House of the Dead 2
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Housesitter (1992)
I Do…Until I Don’t 
In the Cut (2003)
Indignation (2016)
Johnny English 
Knowing 
The Ladies Man
Let’s be Evil 
Manic (2013)
Maximum Risk 
Mercury Rising 
The Mighty Ones Complete Season 2 
Morning Glory (2010)
Ode to Joy 
Open Water 2: Adrift 
Passage to Mars 
Rebel in the Rye
Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie
Robocop 2 
Robocop 3 
Rookie of the Year
Sleeping With The Enemy 
Sleepwalkers 
Soldier Boyz
Sorority Row 
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift 
The Stepfather (2009)
Stonewall (2015)
Taffin
Timeline (2003)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Twisted (2004)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Awakening 
Underworld Evolution 
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 
Universal Soldier (1992)
White Nights (1985)
Wolves (2017)
Dreamcatcher (2021)
Murdoch Mysteries Complete Season 13 (July 8)
Papillon (2017) (July 8)
Moffie (July 9)
47 Meters Down (2017)(July 10)
Cleopatra in Space Complete Season 1 (July 14)
Cleopatra en el Espacio Complete Season 1 (July 14)
My All-American (July 14)   
The Complex: Lockdown (July 15)
Exit Plan (2021)(July 15)
The FP (July 15)
Mood Indigo (July 15)
Wrong (2012)(July 15)
The Resort (2021)( July 29)

Season Premieres
Grown-ish Season 4 Premiere  (July 9)
American Horror Stories Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (July 15)

Hulu Original Programming     
Summer of Soul (2021) (July 2)
McCartney 3,2,1 Documentary Series Premiere (July 16)
     
Special
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers Special (July 22)

Amazon Movies Netflix TV Hulu
