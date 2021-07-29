Great News, Bob Odenkirk Is Going to Be OK

Actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk is going to be OK, according to a statement from his representatives. On Tuesday night, TMZ reported that Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was rushed to a local hospital. Details on his condition were not immediately forthcoming, and in the absence of information, the internet was flooded with a deluge of support from fans, friends, and colleagues hoping for his recovery. On Wednesday afternoon, Odenkirk’s representatives said in a statement that he had suffered a heart attack but was now in stable condition, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

We can confirm that Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy as Bob works on his recovery.

Odenkirk’s son Nate also tweeted that his father was going to be OK.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

The entire internet has breathed a collective sigh of relief at the news that Odenkirk is stable and recovering. Here’s hoping his homecoming is at least as joyful as the one he had in Little Women: