Magnificence. Splendor. Majesty. Grace. Nobility. Beauty. Dignity. Grandeur. Sublimity. Eminence. Pulchritude. Gallantry. Stateliness. Style. Resplendency. Majestricity. Polish. Refinement. Elegance. Honor. Illustriousness. Poise. Excellence. Greatness. Bravery. Intrepidity. Pluck. Splendorability. Renown. Heroism. Dauntlessness. Mettle. Dignity II. Valor. Valoriousness. Valoriousnessness. Excellenticity. There simply aren’t enough words in the English language to describe the magnificence, splendor, majesty, grace, nobility, etc. of this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Best in Show winner, a Pekinese named Wasabi. You will probably want to see some footage of Wasabi running toward the camera in slow motion, and here it is:

Advertisement

Wasabi is living his best life right now. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/Vn25utfVZl — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 14, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wasabi, the grandson of 2012 Best in Show winner Malachy, was bred by Pennsylvania-based dog handler David Fitzpatrick. His co-owners are Fitzpatrick, Krispy Kreme heiress Sandra Middlebrooks, Peggy Steinman of the Lancaster Steinmans, and the late archaeologist and Guggenheim heiress Iris Love. The WKC dog show has been held at Madison Square Garden every year since its first incarnation in 1877, but this year, due to COVID, it was delayed from its usual date in February and held at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, Pennsylvania, former home of legendarily corrupt and universally despised robber baron Jay Gould. Now let’s see some more footage of Wasabi!

Advertisement

Congratulations to a very good dog!