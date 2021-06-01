The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Big Lebowski
Good Watch
The Best Man
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
The Wind (2018)
FTA (June 15)
Sir! No Sir! (June 15)
Silver Linings Playbook (June 17)
Stand by Me
Killing Them Softly (June 28)
Binge Watch
Happy Endings Seasons 1-3
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle Season Moon Kagen
Alone Season 7 (June 2)
Kim’s Convenience Season 5 (June 2)
If You’re Bored
Abduction (2011)
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
I Am Sam
Ninja Assassin
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog Season 1
The Wedding Guest
What Women Want
2 Hearts (June 2)
Vampire Academy (June 7)
L.A.’s Finest: L.A.’s Finest Season 2 (June 9)
A Haunted House 2 (June 10)
Camellia Sisters (June 10)
The Devil Below (June 13)
Picture a Scientist (June 13)
Let’s Eat (June 15)
Life of Crime (June 15)
Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1 (June 15)
Lowriders (June 16)
The Seventh Day (June 24)
Lying and Stealing (June 30)
Netflix Programming
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (Precise date TBA)
Jiva! (Precise date TBA)
Ray (Precise date TBA)
Record of Ragnarok (Precise date TBA)
So Not Worth It (Precise date TBA)
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Carnaval (June 2)
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (June 3)
Creator’s File: GOLD (June 3)
Dancing Queens (June 3)
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (June 3)
Summertime Season 2 (June 3)
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (June 4)
Feel Good Season 2 (June 4)
Sweet Tooth (June 4)
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (June 4)
Xtreme (June 4)
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (June 5)
Awake (June 9)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (June 9)
Tragic Jungle (June 9)
Locombianos (June 10)
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 2 (June 11)
Lupin: Part 2 (June 11)
Skater Girl (June 11)
Trese (June 11)
Wish Dragon (June 11)
Elite Short Stories (June 14)
Unwind Your Mind (June 15)
Rhyme Time Town Season 2 (June 15)
Workin’ Moms Season 5 (June 15)
Penguin Town (June 16)
Silver Skates (June 16)
Black Summer Season 2 (June 17)
The Gift Season 3 (June 17)
Hospital Playlist Season 2 (June 17)
Katla (June 17)
A Family (June 18)
Elite Season 4 (June 18)
Fatherhood (June 18)
Jagame Thandhiram (June 18)
The Rational Life (June 18)
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (June 18)
Nevertheless (June 19)
This Is Pop (June 22)
Good on Paper (June 23)
The House of Flowers: The Movie (June 23)
Murder by the Coast (June 23)
Too Hot to Handle Season 2 (June 23)
Godzilla Singular Point (June 24)
The Naked Director Season 2 (June 24)
Sisters on Track (June 24)
The A List Season 2 (June 25)
The Ice Road (June 25)
Sex/Life (June 25)
Wonder Boy (June 26)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (June 28)
StarBeam Season 4 (June 29)
America: The Motion Picture (June 30)
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (June 30)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Dr. Strangelove
Good Watch
The American President
The Aviator (2004)
The Conjuring 2
Dirty Pretty Things
Doctor Sleep
Eight Men Out
Eyes Wide Shut
Fast Company (1979)
The Grifters
Iris (2001)
Jerry Maguire
Kajillionaire
Kung Fu Hustle
Matchstick Men (2003)
Pale Rider
Presumed Innocent
Stoker
Three Days of the Condor
True Romance
Victor/Victoria
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Singer
Without a Trace
Clueless (1995) (June 5)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (June 12)
Pink Panther Watch
Curse of the Pink Panther
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2
A Shot in the Dark (1964)
Return of the Pink Panther (1975)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Son of the Pink Panther
Trail of the Pink Panther
Binge Watch
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
Family Watch
Shazam! (2019)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Nostalgia Watch
Miss Congeniality
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
If You’re Bored
Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
Black Rain (1989)
Bless the Child
The Bonfire of the Vanities
Camelot (1967)
Cold Case
Disaster Movie
Drillbit Taylor
El Cantante
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription)
Extract (2009)
Feast of Love
The Green Mile
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
How to Be Single
Humboldt County
It Takes Two (1995)
Just Married (2003)
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory
The Manhattan Project
Mindhunters (2005)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2013)
Orange County
Other People’s Money
Rat Race
Rizzoli & Isles (June 6)
Take Me Home Tonight
This Is 40
To Your Eternity (June 2)
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (June 3)
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (June 4)
Off the Air Season 10 (June 5)
Billy on the Street (June 8)
Killerman (June 8)
Young Hearts (June 9)
Lazor Wulf Season 2 (June 10)
The Little Things (2021)(June 17)
Super Friends (June 18)
Fatale (2020) (June 19)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (June 22)
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!) (June 25)
HBO Original Programming
Full Bloom Max Original Season 2 Premiere (Precise date TBA)
Genera+ion Max Original Season 1 Part 2 Premiere (Precise date TBA)
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere (June 3)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale (June 10)
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale (June 10)
Summer Camp Island Max Original Season 4 Premiere (June 17)
LFG Max Original Documentary Premiere (June 24)
Premieres
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Warner Bros. Film Premier (June 4)
Betty Season 2 Premiere (June 11)
Revolution Rent Documentary Premiere (June 15)
The Legend of the Underground Documentary Premiere (June 29)
Amazon
Must Watch
Step Brothers
Pitt Watch
Fight Club
Good Watch
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation
Ali (2001)
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising
An American Werewolf in London
Burn After Reading
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
The Fisher King
Growing Up Trans
Hurley
Keith Haring Street Art Boy
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road
Slavery by Another Name
Signs (2002)
Take Shelter
Testament of Youth
We Own the Night
The Wrestler (2009)
Binge Watch
The L Word: Generation Q Season 1
Man in the Orange Shirt Season 1
Queer as Folk Season 1
Rastamouse Season 1
Work in Progress Season 1
Britannia Season 2 (June 4)
Billions Season 4 (June 9)
Family Watch
Chicken Run
Pinocchio (2020) (June 11)
If You’re Bored
Alive (1993)
Colombiana
Courageous
Dear John
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
The House Bunny
I Spy
Little Man (2006)
Mo’ Money
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Seven Pounds
Spring Break (1983)
Stomp the Yard
Takers (2010)
This Means War
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Amazon Originals
Dom Season 1 (June 4)
The Family Man Season 2 (June 4)
Flack Season 2 (June 11)
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado Season 1(June 18)
Bosch Season 7 (June 25)
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) Season 1 (June 25)
Hulu
Good Watch
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man
Arachnophobia
Batman Begins
The Big Chill
The Birdcage
The Blair Witch Project
Bloody Sunday
The Dark Knight
El Dorado (1967)
The Full Monty (1997)
Hud
The Hustler (1961)
Kick-Ass
Last Chance Harvey
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Ordinary People (1980)
Places in the Heart
Primary Colors
Revolutionary Road
Silence (2016)
Slumdog Millionaire
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
To Die For (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wilde
Young Adult
Night of the Kings (June 3)
Legion of Brothers (June 8)
Two of Us (2019) (June 10)
Come True (June 11)
Born to Play (June 15)
Gone Girl (June 15)
Hostiles (June 21)
Nostalgia Watch
Sabrina (1995)
Wayne’s World 2
Weekend at Bernie’s
Cage Watch
Willy’s Wonderland (June 13)
Face/Off (1997)
Binge Watch
The New York Times Presents: New Episode (June 4)
Rūrangi Season 1 (June 14)
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season 1 (June 15)
Alone Season 7 (June 15)
Nasrin (June 15)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (June 15)
The Outside Story (June 15)
Family Watch
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
The Croods: A New Age (June 9)
If You’re Bored
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer for the Dying
Across the Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Anaconda 3: Offspring
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood
Black and White (2000)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows
Blue Streak
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star
The Company You Keep
Conviction (2010)
Convicts
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout
Desperate Measures (1998)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Dragonfly
Driven (2001)
The Forbidden Kingdom
Fun in Acapulco
Gamer
Get Smart
Hanging Up
Jennifer 8
Jennifer’s Body
Just Wright
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
The Last House on the Left
The Love Letter
Once Upon a Crime…
Rams (2021) (June 5)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Small Fortune Season 1
Savage State
Saving Silverman
Scorpio
The Soloist
Some Girls (1988)
Soul Survivors
Still Waiting
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
The Upside
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting… (2005)
Wings of Courage
Witless Protection (2008)
A Glitch in the Matrix (June 3)
Trust (2021) (June 10)
Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 (June 11)
Dragonheart (June 13)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (June 13)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (June 13)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (June 13)
Not Fade Away (June 13)
Alone The Beast Season 1 (June 15)
America Our Defining Hours Season 1 (June 15)
Mountain Men Season 6 (June 15)
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1B (June 15)
The Celebrity Dating Game Season 1 (June 15)
Dance Moms Season 8 (June 15)
Duck Dynasty Season 3 (June 15)
Forged in Fire Season 7 (June 15)
Hoarders Season 11 (June 15)
Married at First Sight Season 11 (June 15)
Swamp People Season 11 (June 15)
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (June 15)
Her Name Is Chef (June 15)
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (June 15)
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (June 15)
Phobias (2021) (June 17)
The Guilt Trip (June 20)
Cutthroat Kitchen Seasons 2 & 3 (June 21)
Worst Cooks In America Season 4 (June 21)
Backyard Builds Seasons 1–4 (June 21)
Big Bucket Food List Seasons 1 & 2 (June 21)
Family Home Overhaul Season 1 (June 21)
Farmhouse Facelift Season 1 (June 21)
Home to Win Seasons 1–3 (June 21)
Home to Win for the Holidays Season 1 (June 21)
Jr. Chef Showdown Seasons 1–2 (June 21)
Save My Reno Seasons 1–4 (June 21)
Hot Market Season 1 (June 21)
Wall of Chefs Season 1 (June 21)
Monster Trucks (June 22)
An American Haunting (June 24)
Safer at Home (June 27)
Bratz: The Movie (2007) (June 29)
Harvie & The Magic Museum (June 29)
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (June 30)
Jack Reacher (2012) (June 30)
The Sweet Life (2016) (June 30)
Season Premieres
American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Premiere
Housebroken Series Premiere
America’s Got Talent Season 16 Premiere (June 2)
MasterChef Season 11 Premiere (June 3)
Beat Shazam Season 4 Premiere (June 4)
Emergency Call Season 2 Premiere (June 5)
Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 Premiere (June 7
The Chase Season 2 Premiere (June 7)
To Tell the Truth Season 7 Premiere (June 7)
The Bachelorette Season 17 Premiere (June 8)
Card Sharks Season 3 Premiere (June 10)
DAVE Season 2 Premiere (June 17)
Holey Moley 3D in 2D Season 3 Premiere (June 18)
The Hustler Season 2 Premiere (June 18)
When Nature Calls Series Premiere (June 18)
College Bowl Series Premiere (June 23)
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Premiere (June 23)
Making It Season 3 Premiere (June 25)
The Choe Show Series Premiere (June 26)
Hulu Original Programming
Changing the Game Documentary Premiere
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 3 (June 10)
Love, Victor Season 2 Premiere (June 11)
False Positive (2021) (June 25)
Support work like this for just $1
Slate is covering the stories that matter to you. Become a Slate Plus member to support our work. Your first month is only $1.