The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in June

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive June 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

The Big Lebowski

Good Watch

The Best Man

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

The Wind (2018)

FTA (June 15)

Sir! No Sir! (June 15)

Silver Linings Playbook (June 17)

Stand by Me

Killing Them Softly (June 28)

Binge Watch

Happy Endings Seasons 1-3

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle Season Moon Kagen

Alone Season 7 (June 2)

Kim’s Convenience Season 5 (June 2)

If You’re Bored

Abduction (2011)

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

I Am Sam

Ninja Assassin

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog Season 1

The Wedding Guest

What Women Want

2 Hearts (June 2)

Vampire Academy (June 7)

L.A.’s Finest: L.A.’s Finest Season 2 (June 9)

A Haunted House 2 (June 10)

Camellia Sisters (June 10)

The Devil Below (June 13)

Picture a Scientist (June 13)

Let’s Eat (June 15)

Life of Crime (June 15)

Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1 (June 15)

Lowriders (June 16)

The Seventh Day (June 24)

Lying and Stealing (June 30)

Netflix Programming

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (Precise date TBA)

Jiva! (Precise date TBA)

Ray (Precise date TBA)

Record of Ragnarok (Precise date TBA)

So Not Worth It (Precise date TBA)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Carnaval (June 2)

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (June 3)

Creator’s File: GOLD (June 3)

Dancing Queens (June 3)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (June 3)

Summertime Season 2 (June 3)

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (June 4)

Feel Good Season 2 (June 4)

Sweet Tooth (June 4)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (June 4)

Xtreme (June 4)

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (June 5)

Awake (June 9)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (June 9)

Tragic Jungle (June 9)

Locombianos (June 10)

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 2 (June 11)

Lupin: Part 2 (June 11)

Skater Girl (June 11)

Trese (June 11)

Wish Dragon (June 11)

Elite Short Stories (June 14)

Unwind Your Mind (June 15)

Rhyme Time Town Season 2 (June 15)

Workin’ Moms Season 5 (June 15)

Penguin Town (June 16)

Silver Skates (June 16)

Black Summer Season 2 (June 17)

The Gift Season 3 (June 17)

Hospital Playlist Season 2 (June 17)

Katla (June 17)

A Family (June 18)

Elite Season 4 (June 18)

Fatherhood (June 18)

Jagame Thandhiram (June 18)

The Rational Life (June 18)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (June 18)

Nevertheless (June 19)

This Is Pop (June 22)

Good on Paper (June 23)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (June 23)

Murder by the Coast (June 23)

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 (June 23)

Godzilla Singular Point (June 24)

The Naked Director Season 2 (June 24)

Sisters on Track (June 24)

The A List Season 2 (June 25)

The Ice Road (June 25)

Sex/Life (June 25)

Wonder Boy (June 26)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (June 28)

StarBeam Season 4 (June 29)

America: The Motion Picture (June 30)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (June 30)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Dr. Strangelove

Good Watch

The American President

The Aviator (2004)

The Conjuring 2

Dirty Pretty Things

Doctor Sleep

Eight Men Out

Eyes Wide Shut

Fast Company (1979)

The Grifters

Iris (2001)

Jerry Maguire

Kajillionaire

Kung Fu Hustle

Matchstick Men (2003)

Pale Rider

Presumed Innocent

Stoker

Three Days of the Condor

True Romance

Victor/Victoria

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Singer

Without a Trace

Clueless (1995) (June 5)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (June 12)

Pink Panther Watch

Curse of the Pink Panther

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Son of the Pink Panther

Trail of the Pink Panther

Binge Watch

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

Family Watch

Shazam! (2019)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Nostalgia Watch

Miss Congeniality

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

If You’re Bored

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Black Rain (1989)

Bless the Child

The Bonfire of the Vanities

Camelot (1967)

Cold Case

Disaster Movie

Drillbit Taylor

El Cantante

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription)

Extract (2009)

Feast of Love

The Green Mile

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

How to Be Single

Humboldt County

It Takes Two (1995)

Just Married (2003)

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory

The Manhattan Project

Mindhunters (2005)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2013)

Orange County

Other People’s Money

Rat Race

Rizzoli & Isles (June 6)

Take Me Home Tonight

This Is 40

To Your Eternity (June 2)

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (June 3)

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (June 4)

Off the Air Season 10 (June 5)

Billy on the Street (June 8)

Killerman (June 8)

Young Hearts (June 9)

Lazor Wulf Season 2 (June 10)

The Little Things (2021)(June 17)

Super Friends (June 18)

Fatale (2020) (June 19)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (June 22)

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!) (June 25)

HBO Original Programming

Full Bloom Max Original Season 2 Premiere (Precise date TBA)

Genera+ion Max Original Season 1 Part 2 Premiere (Precise date TBA)

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere (June 3)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale (June 10)

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale (June 10)

Summer Camp Island Max Original Season 4 Premiere (June 17)

LFG Max Original Documentary Premiere (June 24)



Premieres

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Warner Bros. Film Premier (June 4)

Betty Season 2 Premiere (June 11)

Revolution Rent Documentary Premiere (June 15)

The Legend of the Underground Documentary Premiere (June 29)

Must Watch

Step Brothers

Pitt Watch

Fight Club



Good Watch

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation

Ali (2001)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising

An American Werewolf in London

Burn After Reading

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

The Fisher King

Growing Up Trans

Hurley

Keith Haring Street Art Boy

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road

Slavery by Another Name

Signs (2002)

Take Shelter

Testament of Youth

We Own the Night

The Wrestler (2009)

Binge Watch

The L Word: Generation Q Season 1

Man in the Orange Shirt Season 1

Queer as Folk Season 1

Rastamouse Season 1

Work in Progress Season 1

Britannia Season 2 (June 4)

Billions Season 4 (June 9)

Family Watch

Chicken Run

Pinocchio (2020) (June 11)

If You’re Bored

Alive (1993)

Colombiana

Courageous

Dear John

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

The House Bunny

I Spy

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Seven Pounds

Spring Break (1983)

Stomp the Yard

Takers (2010)

This Means War

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Amazon Originals

Dom Season 1 (June 4)

The Family Man Season 2 (June 4)

Flack Season 2 (June 11)

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado Season 1(June 18)

Bosch Season 7 (June 25)

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) Season 1 (June 25)

Good Watch

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man

Arachnophobia

Batman Begins

The Big Chill

The Birdcage

The Blair Witch Project

Bloody Sunday

The Dark Knight

El Dorado (1967)

The Full Monty (1997)

Hud

The Hustler (1961)

Kick-Ass

Last Chance Harvey

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Ordinary People (1980)

Places in the Heart

Primary Colors

Revolutionary Road

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

To Die For (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wilde

Young Adult

Night of the Kings (June 3)

Legion of Brothers (June 8)

Two of Us (2019) (June 10)

Come True (June 11)

Born to Play (June 15)

Gone Girl (June 15)

Hostiles (June 21)

Nostalgia Watch

Sabrina (1995)

Wayne’s World 2

Weekend at Bernie’s

Cage Watch

Willy’s Wonderland (June 13)

Face/Off (1997)

Binge Watch

The New York Times Presents: New Episode (June 4)

Rūrangi Season 1 (June 14)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season 1 (June 15)

Alone Season 7 (June 15)

Nasrin (June 15)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (June 15)

The Outside Story (June 15)

Family Watch

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Croods: A New Age (June 9)

If You’re Bored

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer for the Dying

Across the Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Anaconda 3: Offspring

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood

Black and White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows

Blue Streak

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star

The Company You Keep

Conviction (2010)

Convicts

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Dragonfly

Driven (2001)

The Forbidden Kingdom

Fun in Acapulco

Gamer

Get Smart

Hanging Up

Jennifer 8

Jennifer’s Body

Just Wright

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

The Last House on the Left

The Love Letter

Once Upon a Crime…

Rams (2021) (June 5)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Small Fortune Season 1

Savage State

Saving Silverman

Scorpio

The Soloist

Some Girls (1988)

Soul Survivors

Still Waiting

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Upside

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Wings of Courage

Witless Protection (2008)

A Glitch in the Matrix (June 3)

Trust (2021) (June 10)

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 (June 11)

Dragonheart (June 13)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (June 13)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (June 13)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (June 13)

Not Fade Away (June 13)

Alone The Beast Season 1 (June 15)

America Our Defining Hours Season 1 (June 15)

Mountain Men Season 6 (June 15)

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1B (June 15)

The Celebrity Dating Game Season 1 (June 15)

Dance Moms Season 8 (June 15)

Duck Dynasty Season 3 (June 15)

Forged in Fire Season 7 (June 15)

Hoarders Season 11 (June 15)

Married at First Sight Season 11 (June 15)

Swamp People Season 11 (June 15)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (June 15)

Her Name Is Chef (June 15)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (June 15)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (June 15)

Phobias (2021) (June 17)

The Guilt Trip (June 20)

Cutthroat Kitchen Seasons 2 & 3 (June 21)

Worst Cooks In America Season 4 (June 21)

Backyard Builds Seasons 1–4 (June 21)

Big Bucket Food List Seasons 1 & 2 (June 21)

Family Home Overhaul Season 1 (June 21)

Farmhouse Facelift Season 1 (June 21)

Home to Win Seasons 1–3 (June 21)

Home to Win for the Holidays Season 1 (June 21)

Jr. Chef Showdown Seasons 1–2 (June 21)

Save My Reno Seasons 1–4 (June 21)

Hot Market Season 1 (June 21)

Wall of Chefs Season 1 (June 21)

Monster Trucks (June 22)

An American Haunting (June 24)

Safer at Home (June 27)

Bratz: The Movie (2007) (June 29)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (June 29)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (June 30)

Jack Reacher (2012) (June 30)

The Sweet Life (2016) (June 30)

Season Premieres

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Premiere

Housebroken Series Premiere

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Premiere (June 2)

MasterChef Season 11 Premiere (June 3)

Beat Shazam Season 4 Premiere (June 4)

Emergency Call Season 2 Premiere (June 5)

Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 Premiere (June 7

The Chase Season 2 Premiere (June 7)

To Tell the Truth Season 7 Premiere (June 7)

The Bachelorette Season 17 Premiere (June 8)

Card Sharks Season 3 Premiere (June 10)

DAVE Season 2 Premiere (June 17)

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Season 3 Premiere (June 18)

The Hustler Season 2 Premiere (June 18)

When Nature Calls Series Premiere (June 18)

College Bowl Series Premiere (June 23)

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Premiere (June 23)

Making It Season 3 Premiere (June 25)

The Choe Show Series Premiere (June 26)

Hulu Original Programming

Changing the Game Documentary Premiere

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 3 (June 10)

Love, Victor Season 2 Premiere (June 11)

False Positive (2021) (June 25)