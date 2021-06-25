What’s Up With the Twist Ending of False Positive, Ilana Glazer’s Pregnancy Horror Movie?

This article contains spoilers for the entirety of False Positive.

In False Positive, the phrase “mommy brain” begins almost as a joke. As Lucy (Ilana Glazer, who also co-wrote the film) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) try—and then finally succeed, thanks to Dr. John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan)—to get pregnant, the words, initially used to refer to a strong rush of maternal instinct, take on an increasingly sinister timbre. Is it really just “mommy brain” that’s causing Lucy to become suspicious of Hindle, or is the term being used to gaslight her?

The final answer seems to be: a little bit of both.

As it turns out, Lucy is right to be wary of Hindle. In the film’s climax, it’s revealed that Hindle has been inseminating all of his patients not with their partners’ sperm but with his own. On top of that, Lucy’s decision about the triplets she becomes pregnant with—she has been forced to choose between keeping one girl or two boys, as they are in separate sacs and to keep all of them would considerably heighten the risks associated with pregnancy—is completely ignored. She wants to have a girl, and though Adrian and Hindle at first seem to respect her choice, when the birth actually happens, she delivers two healthy boys and the tiny corpse of the girl. Hindle has taken away her bodily autonomy (all for the sake, he explains, of making sure the best genes—his—are passed on), and worse than that, Adrian has been in on it. Even Corgan (Sophia Bush), the seemingly sympathetic woman that Lucy befriends in a “mommy group,” turns out to be a Hindle devotee.

But the questions about what’s real and what Lucy has imagined don’t stop there. During her pregnancy, Lucy becomes obsessed with Grace Singleton (Zainab Jah), a midwife, who appears as something of a magical Black character—that is, until after Lucy has delivered her babies. When Lucy visits Grace after the birth, she finds that both Grace’s office and Grace herself have changed. Grace is no longer wearing a headwrap, and her office has become fairly nondescript. “What happened to your office?” Lucy asks. “Wasn’t it more culturally, uh … weren’t there like masks? And even your outfit looks different.” But according to Grace, nothing has changed. And in fact, she says outright, “I am not your mystical Negress.”

The scene makes it clear that “mommy brain” might be real, at least when it comes to her own stereotypical perceptions of other people, but the film’s finale adds yet another wrinkle. Lucy carries her two boys to the window of her apartment, and they float up into the air, into the night sky. That flight, however, turns out to be one of fancy, as the next shot immediately clarifies the fact that the babies haven’t flown away, nor has Lucy thrown them out of the window—as Adrian enters the room, she hands both boys to him, before retreating to the living room with her dead daughter. Carefully, she holds the tiny form, barely the size of her palm, to her breast. Shockingly, the nearly translucent body begins to stir, latching on to drink.

The twists when it comes to Grace and the baby boys draw a line in the sand when it comes to the question of Lucy’s “mommy’s brain.” Lucy’s daughter hasn’t miraculously come back to life—unlike its obvious horror predecessor, Rosemary’s Baby, False Positive ultimately offers much more evidence for the protagonist’s mental instability than for any supernatural happenings—and some percentage of what we’ve seen has definitely been her own delusions. But though this closing scene, on its own, is powerfully eerie, it ultimately undermines the story that came before it. It also muddles the idea of what “mommy brain” is. The idea that this hallucination is the result of the trauma Lucy has suffered is a compelling explanation—that it’s not “mommy brain” so much as it is PTSD—but this reading is complicated by the fact that the movie conveys this through an image of maternal instinct. Her vision could be seen as fueled by denial over her trauma or her own motherly love for Wendy, the name she had planned on giving her daughter. She wants Wendy to be alive, and her reaction at the baby’s movements is to cry tears of relief. Wendy is hers, even if Hindle is the baby’s father. Those two readings of “mommy brain” don’t quite coexist peacefully, and Lucy’s shifting perception of Grace isn’t really explained by either.

Movies shouldn’t be required to provide clear answers to every question, but in False Positive’s case, the way the elements don’t line up muddles not just the plot but the themes. The twist with Grace, while a fun subversion of a trope, leaves Lucy as an unreliable narrator in a story. Though the is-she, isn’t-she dynamic of her suspicions of Hindle and Adrian rely on ambiguity to maintain suspense, the fact that she is wrong about Grace leaves room to keep saying that Lucy is making everything up, which feels cruel in a story centered around the traumatic events that befall her, and undercuts any feminist message that came before. Ultimately, the closing scenes, which also keep Lucy drenched in blood for nearly their entirety, feel less like the surprising but inevitable conclusion that the movie has been leading up to all along than like a parting attempt to deliver one last shock. It plays as the film’s own attempt at inducing “mommy brain.” The brutal closing twist may pull the rug out from under you, but when the rug is gone, what’s left?