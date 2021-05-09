If you’ve seen Mare of Easttown (or heard it, really), you know its single most distinctive feature is that Kate Winslet and the read of the cast attempt Philadelphia accents—a regional touch so difficult to get right that actors almost never try it—and mostly pulls it off. This week’s Saturday Night Live asked, “So, just how far are we going to take this?” Here’s the trailer for a gritty new crime show about “very specific whites: Pennsylvania whites.”

Beck Bennett takes home the Kate Winslet Award for Maintaining an Accent While Visibly Doing Some Serious Acting, for his delivery of “My durdur had a baby durdur and they MURDURDUR!” but don’t sleep on Kate McKinnon’s sly performance as the grizzled lady detective or Bowen Yang’s scene-stealing monologue about intergenerational trauma. Murdur Durdur even finds a way to effectively leverage Elon Musk’s extremely un-Philadelphia vibes, casting him in the role of one of the murdurd durdur’s friends—and possibly, her murdurur! Will the durdur murdurur pay the ultimate price for murdurururing the durdurdur? There’s no way of ever knowing, because Murdur Durdur isn’t a real show. Dur.