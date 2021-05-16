Wanna See Keegan-Michael Key and Kenan Thompson Beat Up Statler and Waldorf?

It’s not every night you get to watch Keegan-Michael Key and Kenan Thompson beat up beloved Muppet Show hecklers Statler and Waldorf. But on Saturday night, viewers who tuned into NBC’s popular sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live got to watch host Keegan-Michael Key and cast member Kenan Thompson beat up beloved Muppet Show hecklers Statler and Waldorf. See for yourself:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have trouble keeping them straight, remember: Waldorf is the one with the mustache, while Statler is the one whose eyes are swollen shut because Keegan-Michael Key repeatedly punched him in the face on live television. Here they are in their happier and less bruised days, roasting the Swedish Chef’s performance of “Popcorn.”

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter The best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered to your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Got opinions about Saturday Night Live, The Muppet Show, or anything else? Let us know what you think by heckling us from your opera box!