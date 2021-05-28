The Man Who Turned an Olympics Documentary Into an Anime Parody Explains What the Heck He Was Thinking

When I was working on the opening sequence of The Nagano Tapes, I wanted to find a way to communicate with the audience right from the start that this is not going to be a story only about hockey. Eventually I came up with the idea of a fast-paced montage with title cards featuring the topics covered throughout the film. The biggest challenge was to find a song that would go well with the montage and that would also set the cheeky, subversive tone of the film—and that’s where “Cruel Angel’s Thesis” came in.

In the late ’90s when the Winter Olympic Games in Nagano took place, a friend of mine introduced me to Neon Genesis Evangelion and I instantly became a huge fan. Many years later, while working on the film, I tried to sneak in as many details from that period of my life as possible in order to make it more personal. Naturally, I remembered NGE’s opening credits sequence with its title cards, and it suddenly made a perfect sense to try to do something similar that would work both as a narrative tool and a homage to my favorite series from that time.

I put it together and showed it to my producers, who were quite surprised by my choice at first, but quickly fell under the spell of the song and supported my decision. As you can imagine, it was not easy to license the music, and it took quite a lot of time, but in the end, we were able to do it, and so the opening montage was born.

When the film was released, there were a few people who recognized the music in the opening sequence, but it wasn’t until [yesterday] that it went viral—which I certainly did not expect to happen three years after the premiere.