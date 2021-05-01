The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Back to the Future



Good Watch

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)(Precise date TBA)

Mystic River

Notting Hill

Scarface (1983)

Sitting in Limbo

Under Siege

Zombieland

Framing John DeLorean (May 5)

Layer Cake (May 13)

Sleight (May 16)

Small Town Crime (May 19)

Nostalgia Watch

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Stargate

Binge Watch

Hoarders Season 11 (May 2)

Family Watch

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Open Season

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (May 20)

If You’re Bored

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina Season 5

Angelina Ballerina Season 6

Barney and Friends Season 13

Barney and Friends Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

JT LeRoy

The Last Days (May 19)

The Lovely Bones

Never Back Down

The Pelican Brief

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

State of Play

The Sweetest Thing

Waist Deep

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

The Clovehitch Killer (May 4)

Dead Man Down (May 6)

Sleepless (May 8)

Sabotage (May 19)

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios (May 22)

Home (May 25)

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (May 31)

Netflix Programming

AlRawabi School for Girls (Precise date TBA)

Halston (Precise date TBA)

Mad for Each Other (Precise date TBA)

Racket Boys (Precise date TBA)

Ragnarok Season 2 (Precise date TBA)

Selena The Series Part 2 (May 4)

Trash Truck Season 2 (May 4)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (May 5)

Girl from Nowhere Season 2 (May 7)

Jupiter’s Legacy (May 7)

Milestone (May 7)

Monster (May 7)

Mine (May 8)

Money, Explained (May 11)

Dance of the Forty One (May 12)

Oxygen (May 12)

The Upshaws (May 12)

Castlevania Season 4 (May 13)

Ferry (May 14)

Haunted Season 3 (May 14)

I Am All Girls (May 14)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (May 14)

Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 (May 14)

Move to Heaven (May 14)

The Strange House (May 14)

The Woman in the Window (May 14)

Sardar Ka Grandson (May 18)

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (May 19)

Hating Peter Tatchell (May 20)

Special Season 2 (May 20)

Army of the Dead (May 21)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 (May 21)

The Neighbor Season 2 (May 21)

Master of None (May 23)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (May 26)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (May 26)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (May 26)

Black Space (May 27)

Blue Miracle May 27)

Eden (May 27)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (May 27)

Dog Gone Trouble (May 28)

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2(May 28)

The Kominsky Method Season 3 (May 28)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (May 31)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Jackie Brown

West Side Story (1961) (May 6)

When Harry Met Sally

Good Watch

Barry Lyndon

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Darkest Hour (2017)

The Debt (2010)

The Dirty Dozen

Frida (2002)

Good Morning, Vietnam

Igby Goes Down

The Immigrant (2014)

Insomnia (2002)

Magic Mike

Menace II Society

Muriel’s Wedding

Precious

Rosewater

Rudy (1993)

Rush Hour (1998)

Serpico

Welcome to Sarajevo

The Wings of the Dove

The Witches of Eastwick

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Hunger (2008) (May 6)

La Boda De Rosa (Rosa’s Wedding) (May 7)

Greenland (May 8)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (May 15)

Cinderella Man (May 25)

Good watch hctaw dooG

Tenet

Binge Watch

Uri and Ella Season 1 (May 2)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (May 10)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling Season 7 (May 20)

Family Watch

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Firehouse Dog

Free Willy

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Curious George (2006) (May 26)

Cronenberg Watch

Rabid (1977)

Nostalgia Watch

Anaconda

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Save The Last Dance

Save The Last Dance 2

Varsity Blues

If You’re Bored

17 Again (2009)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Anger Management (2003)

Baby Boom

Cursed (2005)

Daddy Day Care

Darkness (2004)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Flight of the Intruder

God’s Not Dead

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hercules (1983)

Igor

The Interview (2014)

Kansas

The Kingdom

The Last of the Finest

Michael (1996)

Movie 43

My Baby’s Daddy

Mystery Date

Norbit

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa)

The Perfect Man (2005)

Race for the White House Season 2 (May 10)

Romance & Cigarettes

Senseless (1998)

Separate Tables

Serving Sara

Summer Rental

The Tuxedo

Tomcats (2001)

Trust Me (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Words And Pictures

300: Rise of an Empire (May 3)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 2 (May 8)

Axios (May 9)

Apple & Onion Season 2A (May 19)

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (May 20)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (May 25)

HBO Original Programming

Generation Por Que?

Gomorrah Season 4 Premiere (Precise date TBA)

Legendary Season 2 Premiere (May 6)

That Damn Michael Che Series Premiere (May 6)

Hacks Series Premiere (May 13)

Adventure Time: Distant Lands (May 20)

The Big Shot with Bethenny Season Finale (May 20)

Ellen’s Next Great Designer Season Finale (May 20)

Premieres

Oslo (Precise date TBA)

The Crime of the Century Two Part Documentary Premiere (May 10)

Those Who Wish Me Dead Warner Bros. Film Premiere (May 14)

In Treatment Season 4 Premiere (May 23)

Must Watch

Aliens (1986)

The French Connection



Good Watch

Almost Famous (2000)

Bound (1996)

Dinosaur 13

Flight (2012)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

The Sixth Sense

Unbreakable

The Secret Life of Bees

Skyfall (May 5)

Robot & Frank (May 9)

Saint Maud (May 13)

Trumbo (2015) (May 19)

Family Watch

Nanny Mcphee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Rio

The Indian in the Cupboard 2

Nostalgia Watch

Alien: Resurrection

Alien 3

The Da Vinci Code

One Fine Day

The Towering Inferno



Cage Watch

Knowing

If You’re Bored

Angels & Demons

Betrayed (1988)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Fascination (2004)

Flightplan

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone

Gunsight Ridge

Hidalgo

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Jumping the Broom

Leatherheads

Priest (2011)

Reign of Fire

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil

Sahara (1983)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline

The Dalton Girls

The Green Hornet

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Outsider (1980)

The Sweetest Thing

Two for the Money

Vantage Point

Breach (2020) (May 7)

Red Dawn (2012) (May 19)

Amazon Originals

The Boy From Medellín (2020) (May 7)

The Underground Railroad Season 1 (May 14)

P!nk: All I Know So Far (2021) (May 21)

Solos Limited Series (May 21)

Panic Season 1 (May 28)

Must Watch

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

The Iron Giant

Once Upon a Time in the West

Reservoir Dogs



Good Watch

(500) Days of Summer

Almost Famous (2000)

The Assassin (2015)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

Cyrus (2009)

Dinosaur 13

Goodnight Mommy

Gundala

I Love You Phillip Morris

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere

Train to Busan

True Lies

The Virgin Suicides

The Wailing

What’s Love Got to Do With It

Flight (2012) (May 2)

The Legend of Baron To’a (May 3)

Shadow in the Cloud (May 5)

Skyfall (May 5)

Warrior (2011) (May 5)

Little Fish (2021)(May 7)

Robot & Frank (May 9)

Wander Darkly (May 10)

Saint Maud (May 13)

Some Kind of Heaven (May 13)

Step Up 2 the Streets

Step Up 3D

MLK/FBI (May 14)

Cowboys (2020)(May 15)

Mosquita Y Mari (May 15)

Supernova (2020)(May 18)

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (May 22)

The Vigil (2021)(May 28)

The Donut King (May 31)

The One I Love (May 31)

The World to Come (May 31)

This Actually Won Best Picture Watch

Dances With Wolves



Binge Watch

Dating #NOFILTER Complete Seasons 1 & 2

I Am Cait Complete Season 2

The Bachelor Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (May 27)

The Bachelorette Complete Season 12 (May 27)

Family Watch

The Indian in the Cupboard

Nostalgia Watch

Blue Chips

One Fine Day (1996)

Predator

Predator 2

Cage Watch

Knowing

If You’re Bored

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline

An Elephant’s Journey

Any Given Sunday

Are You the One? Complete Seasons 4–6

Bad Girls Club Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past

Blind Date Season 1 Episodes 1–45

The Crazies (2010)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

Fascination (2005)

Grace of Monaco

Grudge Match

Hannibal Rising

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

The Haunting in Connecticut

Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I Am Legend (2007)

Lost in Hong Kong

Lucky Number Slevin

Married to Medicine Complete Seasons 1–6

Midnight Heat (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Pikwik Pack Season 1A Episodes 1–12 (May 4)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Sahara (1984)

Shahs of Sunset Complete Seasons 1–6

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door

Texicanas Complete Season 1

The Unicorn (2018) (May 6)

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vantage Point

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

We Were Soldiers

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

The Iron Lady (May 2)

Love Sarah (2021) (May 4)

A Perfect Ending (May 15)

Good Kisser (May 15)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)(May 15)

The Mountain Between Us (May 15)

Tru Love (May 15)

Red Dawn (2012)(May 19)

Baewatch: Parental Guidance Complete Season 1 (May 25)

Escape from the City Complete Season 1 (May 25)

Farmer Wants a Wife Complete Seasons 7–10 (May 25)

Season Premieres

Mr Inbetween Season 3 Premiere (May 26)

The Bold Type Season 5 Premiere (May 27)

Hulu Original Programming

Shrill Complete Season 3 premiere (May 7)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K Series premiere (May 21)

Madagascar: A Little Wild Complete Season 3(May 27)

Plan B (2021) (May 28)