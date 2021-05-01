The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in May

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive May 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Back to the Future
Good Watch
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)(Precise date TBA)
Mystic River
Notting Hill
Scarface (1983)
Sitting in Limbo
Under Siege
Zombieland
Framing John DeLorean (May 5)
Layer Cake (May 13)
Sleight (May 16)
Small Town Crime (May 19)
Nostalgia Watch
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Stargate
Binge Watch
Hoarders Season 11 (May 2)
Family Watch
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Open Season
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (May 20)
If You’re Bored
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina Season 5
Angelina Ballerina Season 6
Barney and Friends Season 13
Barney and Friends Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
JT LeRoy
The Last Days (May 19)
The Lovely Bones
Never Back Down
The Pelican Brief
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
State of Play
The Sweetest Thing
Waist Deep
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
The Clovehitch Killer (May 4)
Dead Man Down (May 6)
Sleepless (May 8)
Sabotage (May 19)
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios (May 22)
Home (May 25)
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (May 31)
Netflix Programming
AlRawabi School for Girls (Precise date TBA)
Halston (Precise date TBA)
Mad for Each Other (Precise date TBA)
Racket Boys (Precise date TBA)
Ragnarok Season 2 (Precise date TBA)
Selena The Series Part 2 (May 4)
Trash Truck Season 2 (May 4)
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (May 5)
Girl from Nowhere Season 2 (May 7)
Jupiter’s Legacy (May 7)
Milestone (May 7)
Monster (May 7)
Mine (May 8)
Money, Explained (May 11)
Dance of the Forty One (May 12)
Oxygen (May 12)
The Upshaws (May 12)
Castlevania Season 4 (May 13)
Ferry (May 14)
Haunted Season 3 (May 14)
I Am All Girls (May 14)
Jungle Beat: The Movie (May 14)
Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 (May 14)
Move to Heaven (May 14)
The Strange House (May 14)
The Woman in the Window (May 14)
Sardar Ka Grandson (May 18)
Who Killed Sara? Season 2 (May 19)
Hating Peter Tatchell (May 20)
Special Season 2 (May 20)
Army of the Dead (May 21)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 (May 21)
The Neighbor Season 2 (May 21)
Master of None (May 23)
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (May 26)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (May 26)
Nail Bomber: Manhunt (May 26)
Black Space (May 27)
Blue Miracle May 27)
Eden (May 27)
Soy Rada: Serendipity (May 27)
Dog Gone Trouble (May 28)
Lucifer Season 5 Part 2(May 28)
The Kominsky Method Season 3 (May 28)
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (May 31)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Jackie Brown
West Side Story (1961) (May 6)
When Harry Met Sally
Good Watch
Barry Lyndon
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Darkest Hour (2017)
The Debt (2010)
The Dirty Dozen
Frida (2002)
Good Morning, Vietnam
Igby Goes Down
The Immigrant (2014)
Insomnia (2002)
Magic Mike
Menace II Society
Muriel’s Wedding
Precious
Rosewater
Rudy (1993)
Rush Hour (1998)
Serpico
Welcome to Sarajevo
The Wings of the Dove
The Witches of Eastwick
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Hunger (2008) (May 6)
La Boda De Rosa (Rosa’s Wedding) (May 7)
Greenland (May 8)
The Personal History of David Copperfield (May 15)
Cinderella Man (May 25)
Good watch hctaw dooG
Tenet
Binge Watch
Uri and Ella Season 1 (May 2)
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (May 10)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling Season 7 (May 20)
Family Watch
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Firehouse Dog
Free Willy
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Curious George (2006) (May 26)
Cronenberg Watch
Rabid (1977)
Nostalgia Watch
Anaconda
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Save The Last Dance
Save The Last Dance 2
Varsity Blues
If You’re Bored
17 Again (2009)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Anger Management (2003)
Baby Boom
Cursed (2005)
Daddy Day Care
Darkness (2004)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Flight of the Intruder
God’s Not Dead
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hercules (1983)
Igor
The Interview (2014)
Kansas
The Kingdom
The Last of the Finest
Michael (1996)
Movie 43
My Baby’s Daddy
Mystery Date
Norbit
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa)
The Perfect Man (2005)
Race for the White House Season 2 (May 10)
Romance & Cigarettes
Senseless (1998)
Separate Tables
Serving Sara
Summer Rental
The Tuxedo
Tomcats (2001)
Trust Me (2014)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
Words And Pictures
300: Rise of an Empire (May 3)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 2 (May 8)
Axios (May 9)
Apple & Onion Season 2A (May 19)
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (May 20)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (May 25)
HBO Original Programming
Generation Por Que?
Gomorrah Season 4 Premiere (Precise date TBA)
Legendary Season 2 Premiere (May 6)
That Damn Michael Che Series Premiere (May 6)
Hacks Series Premiere (May 13)
Adventure Time: Distant Lands (May 20)
The Big Shot with Bethenny Season Finale (May 20)
Ellen’s Next Great Designer Season Finale (May 20)
Premieres
Oslo (Precise date TBA)
The Crime of the Century Two Part Documentary Premiere (May 10)
Those Who Wish Me Dead Warner Bros. Film Premiere (May 14)
In Treatment Season 4 Premiere (May 23)
Amazon
Must Watch
Aliens (1986)
The French Connection
Good Watch
Almost Famous (2000)
Bound (1996)
Dinosaur 13
Flight (2012)
Scent of a Woman (1992)
The Sixth Sense
Unbreakable
The Secret Life of Bees
Skyfall (May 5)
Robot & Frank (May 9)
Saint Maud (May 13)
Trumbo (2015) (May 19)
Family Watch
Nanny Mcphee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Rio
The Indian in the Cupboard 2
Nostalgia Watch
Alien: Resurrection
Alien 3
The Da Vinci Code
One Fine Day
The Towering Inferno
Cage Watch
Knowing
If You’re Bored
Angels & Demons
Betrayed (1988)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Fascination (2004)
Flightplan
Georgia Rule (2018)
Green Zone
Gunsight Ridge
Hidalgo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Jumping the Broom
Leatherheads
Priest (2011)
Reign of Fire
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil
Sahara (1983)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Shattered (1991)
The Age of Adaline
The Dalton Girls
The Green Hornet
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
The Ladykillers (2004)
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Outsider (1980)
The Sweetest Thing
Two for the Money
Vantage Point
Breach (2020) (May 7)
Red Dawn (2012) (May 19)
Amazon Originals
The Boy From Medellín (2020) (May 7)
The Underground Railroad Season 1 (May 14)
P!nk: All I Know So Far (2021) (May 21)
Solos Limited Series (May 21)
Panic Season 1 (May 28)
Hulu
Must Watch
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
The Iron Giant
Once Upon a Time in the West
Reservoir Dogs
Good Watch
(500) Days of Summer
Almost Famous (2000)
The Assassin (2015)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018)
Cyrus (2009)
Dinosaur 13
Goodnight Mommy
Gundala
I Love You Phillip Morris
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere
Train to Busan
True Lies
The Virgin Suicides
The Wailing
What’s Love Got to Do With It
Flight (2012) (May 2)
The Legend of Baron To’a (May 3)
Shadow in the Cloud (May 5)
Skyfall (May 5)
Warrior (2011) (May 5)
Little Fish (2021)(May 7)
Robot & Frank (May 9)
Wander Darkly (May 10)
Saint Maud (May 13)
Some Kind of Heaven (May 13)
Step Up 2 the Streets
Step Up 3D
MLK/FBI (May 14)
Cowboys (2020)(May 15)
Mosquita Y Mari (May 15)
Supernova (2020)(May 18)
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (May 22)
The Vigil (2021)(May 28)
The Donut King (May 31)
The One I Love (May 31)
The World to Come (May 31)
This Actually Won Best Picture Watch
Dances With Wolves
Binge Watch
Dating #NOFILTER Complete Seasons 1 & 2
I Am Cait Complete Season 2
The Bachelor Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (May 27)
The Bachelorette Complete Season 12 (May 27)
Family Watch
The Indian in the Cupboard
Nostalgia Watch
Blue Chips
One Fine Day (1996)
Predator
Predator 2
Cage Watch
Knowing
If You’re Bored
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline
An Elephant’s Journey
Any Given Sunday
Are You the One? Complete Seasons 4–6
Bad Girls Club Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From The Past
Blind Date Season 1 Episodes 1–45
The Crazies (2010)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
Fascination (2005)
Grace of Monaco
Grudge Match
Hannibal Rising
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
The Haunting in Connecticut
Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I Am Legend (2007)
Lost in Hong Kong
Lucky Number Slevin
Married to Medicine Complete Seasons 1–6
Midnight Heat (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Pikwik Pack Season 1A Episodes 1–12 (May 4)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Sahara (1984)
Shahs of Sunset Complete Seasons 1–6
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door
Texicanas Complete Season 1
The Unicorn (2018) (May 6)
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vantage Point
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
We Were Soldiers
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
The Iron Lady (May 2)
Love Sarah (2021) (May 4)
A Perfect Ending (May 15)
Good Kisser (May 15)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)(May 15)
The Mountain Between Us (May 15)
Tru Love (May 15)
Red Dawn (2012)(May 19)
Baewatch: Parental Guidance Complete Season 1 (May 25)
Escape from the City Complete Season 1 (May 25)
Farmer Wants a Wife Complete Seasons 7–10 (May 25)
Season Premieres
Mr Inbetween Season 3 Premiere (May 26)
The Bold Type Season 5 Premiere (May 27)
Hulu Original Programming
Shrill Complete Season 3 premiere (May 7)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K Series premiere (May 21)
Madagascar: A Little Wild Complete Season 3(May 27)
Plan B (2021) (May 28)
