Dan Harmon Is Making “The First Ever Animated Series Curated Entirely on the Blockchain”

At their upfront presentation on Monday, Fox announced that they are developing a television show the network describes as “the first ever animated series curated entirely on the blockchain,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The show in question is Krapopolis, a comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, and, fittingly enough for a technological wonder like the first animated series curated entirely on the blockchain, it’s set in ancient Greece. Let Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier explain:

Not to go too far into it today, but as an advertiser-focused, artist-first, and animation-obsessed company, Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs. And Dan’s series, currently entitled Krapopolis, will be the first ever curated entirely on the blockchain. And just as we’re doing this for our own animation, we will also help your brands connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs. With and for you, Fox will help art meet brands meet technology.

Art meeting brands meeting technology? That sounds like a recipe for great television! Fox, which is rolling out a company called Blockchain Creative Labs to handle their NFT sideline, spelled out in a little more detail what they meant by “curated entirely on the blockchain.” Essentially, it’s a way of selling merch:

The company will launch a dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art, and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans.

Generating and trading NFTs currently requires a great deal of computing power, which comes with an environmental cost, so if you think of a normal online storefront as something like a roadside stand, the Krapopolis marketplace will be like that same roadside stand, except everything comes with a certificate of authenticity and next door there’s a gas flare that burns 24/7. Harmon’s Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has already embraced NFTs, selling a collection of digital art back in January for more than $1 million in cryptocurrency.

Krapopolis, the actual sounds and images that will be broadcast on Fox in the fall, will reportedly be about “a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” But who are we kidding? When an advertiser-focused, artist-first, and animation-obsessed company dedicates itself to helping brands connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs, it doesn’t really matter what the show’s about.