After a year in film that was unsual to say the least, the 93rd Academy Awards—the first Oscars since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic—are taking place on Sunday evening, with a scaled-down, in-person ceremony honoring movies released in 2020 as well as January and February of 2021. Mank leads the pack with 10 nominations, with several other categories looking at potentially historic wins: Chloé Zhao could become the first woman of color to take home Best Director for Nomadland, while at 83, Anthony Hopkins would be the oldest ever winner in the acting categories. Chadwick Boseman, meanwhile, is the favorite to win Best Actor posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Below, you’ll find the list of winners, which we’ll keep updated as they’re announced throughout the evening, and you can read all of Slate’s Oscars coverage here.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

﻿Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

** Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

** Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

** The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best International Feature Film

** Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

** Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

** Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Sì (Seen),” La Vita Davanti a Se

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Documentary Short Subject



Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

