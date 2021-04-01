The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

The Master (April 15)

Good Watch

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Legally Blonde

Coded Bias (April 5)

Dark City Beneath the Beat (April 15)

Crimson Peak (April 16)

Rush (April 16)

Synchronic (April 16)

Miss Sloane (April 19)

August: Osage County (April 27)

Problematic Watch

The Pianist

Binge Watch

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 (April 13)

Family Watch

Escape from Planet Earth (April 3)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Seasons 1-4 (April 12)

PJ Masks Season 3 (April 19)

Watch Out, Behind Patrick Wilson

Insidious

If You’re Bored

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Leprechaun

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles Season 1

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

What Lies Below (April 4)

The Stand-In (April 10)

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World (April 11)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (April 16)

Netflix Programming

Magical Andes Season 2

Prank Encounters Season 2

Tersanjung the Movie

Worn Stories

Concrete Cowboy (April 2)

Just Say Yes (April 2)

Madame Claude (April 2)

The Serpent (April 2)

Sky High (April 2)

Family Reunion: Part 3 (April 5)

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (April 6)

The Big Day: Collection 2 (April 7)

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (April 7)

Snabba Cash (April 7)

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (April 7)

The Wedding Coach (April 7)

The Way of the Househusband (April 8)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (April 9)

Night in Paradise (April 9)

Thunder Force (April 9)

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (April 12)

Mighty Express Season 3 (April 13)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (April 13)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (April 14)

The Circle Season 2 (April 14)

Law School (April 14)

The Soul (April 14)

Why Did You Kill Me? (April 14)

Ride or Die (April 15)

Arlo the Alligator Boy (April 16)

Ajeeb Daastaans (April 16)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 4: Mexico (April 16)

Into the Beat (April 16)

Why Are You Like This (April 16)

Luis Miguel - The Series Season 2 (April 18)

Izzy’s Koala World Season 2 (April 20)

Zero (April 21)

Life in Color with David Attenborough (April 22)

Stowaway (April 22)

Shadow and Bone (April 23)

Tell Me When (April 23)

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (April 23)

Fatma (April 27)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 (April 27)

Sexify (April 28)

Headspace Guide to Sleep (April 28)

Things Heard & Seen (April 29)

Yasuke (April 29)

The Innocent (April 30)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (April 30)

Pet Stars (April 30)

The Unremarkable Juanquini Season 2 (April 30)

HBO Max

Must Watch

Bringing Up Baby

The Color Purple

Goodfellas

Good Watch

A Shock To The System

Adam’s Rib (1949)

All Is Lost (2013)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa (1982)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Boogie Nights

Caddyshack

Dirty Harry (1971)

Easy Rider

Haywire

In & Out (1997)

Lassiter

Man Up (2015)

The Nanny

The Natural (1984)

Now, Voyager

Primal Fear

Roger & Me (1989)

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Sneakers (1992)

Spellbound (2003)

The Warriors (Director’s Cut) (1979)

The Dark Knight Rises (April 17)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (April 20)

Dreamgirls (April 24)

The Artist (April 26)

Binge Watch

On the Spectrum (April 2)

Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal Season 1B (April 6)

The Other Two Season 1 (April 9)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 1D (April 29)

Family Watch

Early Man

Ella Enchanted

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Space Jam

Stuart Little

Nostalgia Watch

The Bodyguard (1992)

Dante’s Peak

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Red Dawn (1984)

Risky Business (1983)

The Watch Watch

The Watch (2012)

If You’re Bored

Abandon

Blindness (2008)

The Butcher’s Wife

The Collection (2012)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dead Silence (2007)

The Eagle Has Landed

The Evil That Men Do (1984)

Eye For An Eye (1996)

Fear (1996)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Green Lantern (2011)

Hardball (2001)

Happy Endings

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

Let’s Go To Prison

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Man With The Iron Fists (Unrated Version)

Missing In Action

Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

One Day (2011)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back In Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow

Reasonable Doubt

The Return (2006)

The Shack

Speed 2 Cruise Control

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (Extended Version)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Wanderlust (2012)

White Noise (2005)

The Wild Life (2016)

Within (2016)

Wolves At The Door

Ted (Unrated Version) (April 3)

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open) (April 9)

The New Mutants (April 10)

1,2,3 All Eyes On Me (April 22)

First Ladies (April 22)

Princess Cut (April 22)

Rizo (2020) (April 22)

HBO Original Programming

The Big Shot with Bethenny Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)

Ellen’s Next Great Designer Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)

Generation Hustle Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)

Wahl Street Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)

Infinity Train Season 4 Premiere (April 15)

Premieres

Piano Y Mujer (Precise date TBA)

Pray, Obey, Kill Documentary Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)

The Great Pottery Throwdown Season 4 Premiere

Made For Love Series Premiere

Exterminate All The Brutes Documentary Series Premiere (April 7)

The Nevers Drama Series Premiere (April 11)

Our Towns Documentary Premiere (April 13)

Mare of Easttown Limited Series Premiere (April 18)

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2 Premiere (April 23)

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021)(April 23)

Season Finales

genera+ion Season 1 Part One Finale

Q: Into The Storm Documentary Series Finale (April 4)

Hard Season 2 Finale (April 5)

A Tiny Audience Season 2 Finale (April 9)

Must Watch

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception

Good Watch

The Abyss

Bob Roberts

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Dead Zone

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Girl With A Pearl Earring

A Hologram For The King

The Lincoln Lawyer

Mad Max

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball

Moonrise Kingdom

My Cousin Vinny

Open Range

The Pawnbroker

Platoon

A Simple Plan

That Thing You Do!

What About Bob?

Trollhunter (April 7)

Spontaneous (April 12)

Terror’s Advocate (April 14)

Somewhere (April 16)

Venus And Serena (April 21)

The Artist (April 26)

Arrival (April 28)

Binge Watch

Anne+ Season 1

Creepshow Season 1

Rectify Season 1

The Restaurant Season 1

Survivor’s Remorse Seasons 1-4

Family Watch

How To Train Your Dragon

Garfield & Friends Season 1

The Adventures of Napkin Man Season 1

Nostalgia Watch

Hancock

Shaft (2000)

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Waiting To Exhale

If You’re Bored

Aber Bergen Season 1

After the First 48 Season 1

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love

Because I Said So

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Chato’s Land

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cohen And Tate

Couples Therapy Season 1

The Devil’s Double

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Engine Masters Season 1

Evan Almighty

Frankie & Alice (2014)

The Gift (2000)

Gunfighters Of Abilene

The Happening (2008)

Head of State

The Hunting Party (1971)

Ice Road Truckers Season 1

Jacqueline and Jilly Season 1

Johnny English

Keeping Faith Season 1

Lady in a Cage

Larry Crowne

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Lords of Dogtown

Love in Harmony Valley

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea Goes To Jail

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Men Of Honor

Motel Hell

New In Town (1992)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers

Shooter (2007)

The Skull

Sleeping With The Enemy

Smiley Face Killers

The Sum of All Fears

Untraceable

Valerie

Unhinged (2020)(April 2)

Blair Witch (2016)(April 3)

Girl From Monaco (April 7)

High-Rise (2016)(April 7)

Pulse (2005)(April 7)

The Priest (2009) (April 7)

Ragnarok (2009)(April 7)

The Answer Man (April 7)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)(April 12)

Burden (2020)(April 14)

Cézanne Et Moi (April 14)

Wander (April 16)

Merantau (April 21)

Muay Thai Giant (April 21)

The Hero Of Color City (April 21)

Barry Munday (April 28)

Harlem Aria (April 28)

Kiltro (April 28)

The Commune (April 28)

The Warlords (April 28)

Amazon Originals

Frank Of Ireland Season 1

Loudermilk Season 1-2 (Currently Streaming)

THEM Limited Series (April 9)

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021)(April 30)

Must Watch

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

The Color Purple

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)



Good Watch

28 Days Later

The Abyss

Bulworth

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Dead Zone (1983)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Garden State

Girl with a Pearl Earring

A Hologram for the King

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport

Mad Max

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Monster’s Ball

Napoleon Dynamite

The Pawnbroker

Platoon

A Simple Plan (1998)

That Thing You Do!

What About Bob?

The Standard (2020) (April 9)

Spontaneous (April 12)

Fly Like A Girl (April 16)

Thelma (2017) (April 17)

Arrival (2016) (April 28)

Yippee Ki Yay Watch

Die Hard

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Live Free Or Die Hard

Binge Watch

Higurashi: When They Cry Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Family Watch

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

The Polar Express

Ramona and Beezus

Rio

The Sandlot

Shrek 2

Nostalgia Watch

Hancock

Sex And The City

Sex And The City 2

Shaft (2000)

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Star Trek: Generations

Waiting to Exhale

WTF Watch

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021) (April 25)

If You’re Bored

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (2009)

Chopped Sweets Season 1

Christina On The Coast Season 2

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 34 & 35

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 1

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Season 1

Guess Who

Guy’s Grocery Games Season 22

Naked and Afraid XL Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress Season 19

Tournament of Champions Season 1

UniKitty Season 3

Vegas Chef Prizefight Season 1

Worst Cooks in America Season 18

2012 (2009)

A Low Down Dirty Shame

Before We Go

Bug (2007)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Chato’s Land

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cohen and Tate

The Devil’s Double

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits

The Gift (2000)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix

Lady in a Cage

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Life Of Crime

Madea Goes To Jail

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Motel Hell

Never Back Down

New in Town

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Preacher’s Wife

The Program

The Replacement Killers

Scary Movie 4

The Skull

Sleeping With The Enemy

Sliver

Step Up Revolution

The Sum of All Fears

Undercover Billionaire Season 1

The Upside

Vanilla Sky

Virtuosity

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 (April 2)

Blair Witch (April 3)

Girl (2020) (April 5)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (April 7)

Stars Fell on Alabama (April 9)

Desierto (April 10)

The Day I Became a God Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (April 10)

Knuckledust (April 10)

Paranormal Activity 4 (April 12)

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 (April 15)

Songbird (April 16)

Modern Persuasion (April 17)

The Place of No Words (April 23)

The Judge (2014) (April 30)

Season Premieres

Law & Order: Organized Crime Series Premiere (April 2)

Manifest Season 3 Premiere (April 2)

Hysterical Series Premiere (April 3)

Home Economics Series Premiere (April 8)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season 2 Premiere (April 9)

Rebel Series Premiere (April 9)

Cruel Summer Series Premiere (April 21)

GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD Documentary Premiere (April 22)

Finales

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (April 2)

Hulu Original Programming

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN Documentary Premiere (April 2)

Sasquatch Documentary Series Premiere (April 20)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Premiere (April 28)

Specials

The Oscars Red Carpet Show Special (April 26)

The 93rd Oscars Special (April 26)