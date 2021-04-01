The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Master (April 15)
Good Watch
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Legally Blonde
Coded Bias (April 5)
Dark City Beneath the Beat (April 15)
Crimson Peak (April 16)
Rush (April 16)
Synchronic (April 16)
Miss Sloane (April 19)
August: Osage County (April 27)
Problematic Watch
The Pianist
Binge Watch
The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 (April 13)
Family Watch
Escape from Planet Earth (April 3)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Seasons 1-4 (April 12)
PJ Masks Season 3 (April 19)
Watch Out, Behind Patrick Wilson
Insidious
If You’re Bored
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Leprechaun
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles Season 1
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
What Lies Below (April 4)
The Stand-In (April 10)
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World (April 11)
The Zookeeper’s Wife (April 16)
Netflix Programming
Magical Andes Season 2
Prank Encounters Season 2
Tersanjung the Movie
Worn Stories
Concrete Cowboy (April 2)
Just Say Yes (April 2)
Madame Claude (April 2)
The Serpent (April 2)
Sky High (April 2)
Family Reunion: Part 3 (April 5)
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (April 6)
The Big Day: Collection 2 (April 7)
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (April 7)
Snabba Cash (April 7)
This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (April 7)
The Wedding Coach (April 7)
The Way of the Househusband (April 8)
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (April 9)
Night in Paradise (April 9)
Thunder Force (April 9)
New Gods: Nezha Reborn (April 12)
Mighty Express Season 3 (April 13)
My Love: Six Stories of True Love (April 13)
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (April 14)
The Circle Season 2 (April 14)
Law School (April 14)
The Soul (April 14)
Why Did You Kill Me? (April 14)
Ride or Die (April 15)
Arlo the Alligator Boy (April 16)
Ajeeb Daastaans (April 16)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 4: Mexico (April 16)
Into the Beat (April 16)
Why Are You Like This (April 16)
Luis Miguel - The Series Season 2 (April 18)
Izzy’s Koala World Season 2 (April 20)
Zero (April 21)
Life in Color with David Attenborough (April 22)
Stowaway (April 22)
Shadow and Bone (April 23)
Tell Me When (April 23)
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (April 23)
Fatma (April 27)
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 (April 27)
Sexify (April 28)
Headspace Guide to Sleep (April 28)
Things Heard & Seen (April 29)
Yasuke (April 29)
The Innocent (April 30)
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (April 30)
Pet Stars (April 30)
The Unremarkable Juanquini Season 2 (April 30)
HBO Max
Must Watch
Bringing Up Baby
The Color Purple
Goodfellas
Good Watch
A Shock To The System
Adam’s Rib (1949)
All Is Lost (2013)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa (1982)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Boogie Nights
Caddyshack
Dirty Harry (1971)
Easy Rider
Haywire
In & Out (1997)
Lassiter
Man Up (2015)
The Nanny
The Natural (1984)
Now, Voyager
Primal Fear
Roger & Me (1989)
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Sneakers (1992)
Spellbound (2003)
The Warriors (Director’s Cut) (1979)
The Dark Knight Rises (April 17)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (April 20)
Dreamgirls (April 24)
The Artist (April 26)
Binge Watch
On the Spectrum (April 2)
Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal Season 1B (April 6)
The Other Two Season 1 (April 9)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 1D (April 29)
Family Watch
Early Man
Ella Enchanted
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Space Jam
Stuart Little
Nostalgia Watch
The Bodyguard (1992)
Dante’s Peak
The Mask of Zorro (1998)
Red Dawn (1984)
Risky Business (1983)
The Watch Watch
The Watch (2012)
If You’re Bored
Abandon
Blindness (2008)
The Butcher’s Wife
The Collection (2012)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dead Silence (2007)
The Eagle Has Landed
The Evil That Men Do (1984)
Eye For An Eye (1996)
Fear (1996)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Green Lantern (2011)
Hardball (2001)
Happy Endings
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
Let’s Go To Prison
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Man With The Iron Fists (Unrated Version)
Missing In Action
Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
One Day (2011)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back In Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow
Reasonable Doubt
The Return (2006)
The Shack
Speed 2 Cruise Control
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (Extended Version)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Wanderlust (2012)
White Noise (2005)
The Wild Life (2016)
Within (2016)
Wolves At The Door
Ted (Unrated Version) (April 3)
Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open) (April 9)
The New Mutants (April 10)
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me (April 22)
First Ladies (April 22)
Princess Cut (April 22)
Rizo (2020) (April 22)
HBO Original Programming
The Big Shot with Bethenny Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)
Ellen’s Next Great Designer Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)
Generation Hustle Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)
Wahl Street Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)
Infinity Train Season 4 Premiere (April 15)
Premieres
Piano Y Mujer (Precise date TBA)
Pray, Obey, Kill Documentary Series Premiere (Precise date TBA)
The Great Pottery Throwdown Season 4 Premiere
Made For Love Series Premiere
Exterminate All The Brutes Documentary Series Premiere (April 7)
The Nevers Drama Series Premiere (April 11)
Our Towns Documentary Premiere (April 13)
Mare of Easttown Limited Series Premiere (April 18)
A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 2 Premiere (April 23)
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021)(April 23)
Season Finales
genera+ion Season 1 Part One Finale
Q: Into The Storm Documentary Series Finale (April 4)
Hard Season 2 Finale (April 5)
A Tiny Audience Season 2 Finale (April 9)
Amazon
Must Watch
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception
Good Watch
The Abyss
Bob Roberts
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Dead Zone
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Girl With A Pearl Earring
A Hologram For The King
The Lincoln Lawyer
Mad Max
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster’s Ball
Moonrise Kingdom
My Cousin Vinny
Open Range
The Pawnbroker
Platoon
A Simple Plan
That Thing You Do!
What About Bob?
Trollhunter (April 7)
Spontaneous (April 12)
Terror’s Advocate (April 14)
Somewhere (April 16)
Venus And Serena (April 21)
The Artist (April 26)
Arrival (April 28)
Binge Watch
Anne+ Season 1
Creepshow Season 1
Rectify Season 1
The Restaurant Season 1
Survivor’s Remorse Seasons 1-4
Family Watch
How To Train Your Dragon
Garfield & Friends Season 1
The Adventures of Napkin Man Season 1
Nostalgia Watch
Hancock
Shaft (2000)
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Waiting To Exhale
If You’re Bored
Aber Bergen Season 1
After the First 48 Season 1
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art of Falling in Love
Because I Said So
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Chato’s Land
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cohen And Tate
Couples Therapy Season 1
The Devil’s Double
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Engine Masters Season 1
Evan Almighty
Frankie & Alice (2014)
The Gift (2000)
Gunfighters Of Abilene
The Happening (2008)
Head of State
The Hunting Party (1971)
Ice Road Truckers Season 1
Jacqueline and Jilly Season 1
Johnny English
Keeping Faith Season 1
Lady in a Cage
Larry Crowne
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Lords of Dogtown
Love in Harmony Valley
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea Goes To Jail
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Men Of Honor
Motel Hell
New In Town (1992)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers
Shooter (2007)
The Skull
Sleeping With The Enemy
Smiley Face Killers
The Sum of All Fears
Untraceable
Valerie
Unhinged (2020)(April 2)
Blair Witch (2016)(April 3)
Girl From Monaco (April 7)
High-Rise (2016)(April 7)
Pulse (2005)(April 7)
The Priest (2009) (April 7)
Ragnarok (2009)(April 7)
The Answer Man (April 7)
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)(April 12)
Burden (2020)(April 14)
Cézanne Et Moi (April 14)
Wander (April 16)
Merantau (April 21)
Muay Thai Giant (April 21)
The Hero Of Color City (April 21)
Barry Munday (April 28)
Harlem Aria (April 28)
Kiltro (April 28)
The Commune (April 28)
The Warlords (April 28)
Amazon Originals
Frank Of Ireland Season 1
Loudermilk Season 1-2 (Currently Streaming)
THEM Limited Series (April 9)
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021)(April 30)
Hulu
Must Watch
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
The Color Purple
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Good Watch
28 Days Later
The Abyss
Bulworth
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chappaquiddick
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Dead Zone (1983)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Garden State
Girl with a Pearl Earring
A Hologram for the King
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport
Mad Max
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Monster’s Ball
Napoleon Dynamite
The Pawnbroker
Platoon
A Simple Plan (1998)
That Thing You Do!
What About Bob?
The Standard (2020) (April 9)
Spontaneous (April 12)
Fly Like A Girl (April 16)
Thelma (2017) (April 17)
Arrival (2016) (April 28)
Yippee Ki Yay Watch
Die Hard
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Live Free Or Die Hard
Binge Watch
Higurashi: When They Cry Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Family Watch
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
The Polar Express
Ramona and Beezus
Rio
The Sandlot
Shrek 2
Nostalgia Watch
Hancock
Sex And The City
Sex And The City 2
Shaft (2000)
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Star Trek: Generations
Waiting to Exhale
WTF Watch
Wild Mountain Thyme (2021) (April 25)
If You’re Bored
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19
Chopped: Complete Season 44 (2009)
Chopped Sweets Season 1
Christina On The Coast Season 2
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 34 & 35
Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 1
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Season 1
Guess Who
Guy’s Grocery Games Season 22
Naked and Afraid XL Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress Season 19
Tournament of Champions Season 1
UniKitty Season 3
Vegas Chef Prizefight Season 1
Worst Cooks in America Season 18
2012 (2009)
A Low Down Dirty Shame
Before We Go
Bug (2007)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Chato’s Land
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cohen and Tate
The Devil’s Double
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Friends With Benefits
The Gift (2000)
The Hunting Party (1971)
In The Mix
Lady in a Cage
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Life Of Crime
Madea Goes To Jail
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Motel Hell
Never Back Down
New in Town
The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
The Preacher’s Wife
The Program
The Replacement Killers
Scary Movie 4
The Skull
Sleeping With The Enemy
Sliver
Step Up Revolution
The Sum of All Fears
Undercover Billionaire Season 1
The Upside
Vanilla Sky
Virtuosity
War (2007)
Warriors of Virtue
Where the Heart Is (2000)
Young Sherlock Holmes
Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 (April 2)
Blair Witch (April 3)
Girl (2020) (April 5)
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (April 7)
Stars Fell on Alabama (April 9)
Desierto (April 10)
The Day I Became a God Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (April 10)
Knuckledust (April 10)
Paranormal Activity 4 (April 12)
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 (April 15)
Songbird (April 16)
Modern Persuasion (April 17)
The Place of No Words (April 23)
The Judge (2014) (April 30)
Season Premieres
Law & Order: Organized Crime Series Premiere (April 2)
Manifest Season 3 Premiere (April 2)
Hysterical Series Premiere (April 3)
Home Economics Series Premiere (April 8)
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season 2 Premiere (April 9)
Rebel Series Premiere (April 9)
Cruel Summer Series Premiere (April 21)
GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD Documentary Premiere (April 22)
Finales
The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (April 2)
Hulu Original Programming
WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN Documentary Premiere (April 2)
Sasquatch Documentary Series Premiere (April 20)
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Premiere (April 28)
Specials
The Oscars Red Carpet Show Special (April 26)
The 93rd Oscars Special (April 26)
