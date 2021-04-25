Oh No, Elon Musk Is Going to Host Saturday Night Live!

Mr. LORNE MICHAELS, late of The Hart and Lorne Terrific Hour, respectfully informs the public that his celebrated VARIETY SHOW will return to the City of New York on May 8, a week from Saturday next. Anxious to afford his patrons the best possible comedic treat, Mr. Michaels has spared no expense in securing the services of Mr. ELON MUSK, the eccentric industrialist whose ELECTRIC CARRIAGES and FLYING CONTRAPTIONS have become notorious for erupting into UNQUENCHABLE FLAMES. This gentleman, having until recently devoted his efforts to the art of INVENTION, prays that the public will receive his upcoming tribute to THALIA with the same kindness with which they have indulged his TWEETS and SECURITIES FRAUD, and—no, it looks like booking Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live wouldn’t have made any sense during the last Gilded Age, either. SNL announced Saturday that the Tesla founder, accompanied by musical guest Miley Cyrus, will inexplicably be hosting the show when it returns on May 8:

Since booking a cameo in Iron Man 2 back in 2010, Musk has played himself in a variety of shows and movies, including The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, and Machete Kills, but this will be his first venture into live, nationally televised sketch comedy. Still, for a newcomer, he’s doing everything right: Saturday Night Live has long been seen as a valuable incubator for comedic talent, helping to launch the careers of legends like Gilda Radner, Eddie Murphy, and Miskel Spillman. Will Elon Musk soon join their ranks? Judging from the perfect timing and deadpan delivery Musk demonstrated in his short film “Watch the Tesla Cybertruck’s Windows Get Smashed,” we wouldn’t rule it out.

Elon Musk will be the first billionaire to host Saturday Night Live since November 7, 2015, when the show was presided over by New York real estate developer and up-and-coming politician Donald Trump. Oh no. Oh, God, no!