Vaccine envy is a very real thing, according to the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, Slate, and now, Saturday Night Live. In this week’s episode, hosted by Maya Rudolph, SNL took a look at one of the most annoying things about this stage of the pandemic: The people eligible for vaccines because of their age are often the very same people who gutted public services for decades, then voted for Donald Trump. If there’s anyone out there who still believes in the just-world hypothesis, here’s yet another definitive debunking, this time over a disco beat:

No one likes it when good things happen to Baby Boomers, but getting them vaccinated first makes sense, even if the rest of us have to grit our teeth or record satirical rap songs about it. There probably isn’t that much risk of Boomers executing their signature move and pulling the ladder up behind themselves—too many of them own stock in pharmaceutical companies—but still, we’d be wise to keep an eye out. A generation that was handed a more-or-less functional economy and gave it back to the plutocrats because Ronald Reagan told them to is capable of anything.