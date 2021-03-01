The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive March 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight
Crazy, Stupid, Love
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Rain Man
Step Up: Revolution
Training Day (2001)
The Block Island Sound (March 11)
Audrey (2020) (March 14)
Philomena (March 22)
Croupier (1998) (March 26)
At Eternity’s Gate (March 31)
Binge Watch
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2
Big Time Rush Seasons 1–4 (March 26)
This Actually Won Best Picture Watch
Dances with Wolves
Family Watch
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom
The BFG (2016) (March 15)
If You’re Bored
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche
DC Super Hero Girls Season 1
Jason X
Killing Gunther
Nights in Rodanthe
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Two Weeks Notice
Year One
Black or White (March 2)
Parker (2013) (March 3)
Safe Haven (March 3)
Bakugan: Armored Alliance (March 15)
The Last Blockbuster (March 15)
Savages (2012) (March 16)
Deadly Illusions (2021) (March 18)
The Fluffy Movie (March 18)
Skylines (2020) (March 18)
Jiu Jitsu (2020) (March 20)
Millennials Season 3 (March 25)
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (March 29)
Rainbow High Season 1 (March 29)
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (March 30)
Netflix Programming
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Word Party Season 5 (March 2)
Moxie (March 3)
Murder Among the Mormons (March 3)
Pacific Rim: The Black (March 4)
City of Ghosts (March 5)
Dogwashers (March 5)
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (March 5)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 (March 5)
Sentinelle (March 5)
Bombay Begums (March 8)
Bombay Rose (March 8)
The Houseboat (March 9)
StarBeam Season 3 (March 9)
Dealer (March 10)
Last Chance U: Basketball (March 10)
Marriage or Mortgage (March 10)
Coven of Sisters (March 11)
Love Alarm Season 2 (March 12)
The One (March 12)
Paper Lives (March 12)
Paradise PD: Part 3 (March 12)
YES DAY (March 12)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom (March 15)
Zero Chill (March 15)
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (March 16)
Waffles + Mochi (March 16)
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (March 17)
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (March 17)
B: The Beginning Succession (March 18)
Cabras da Peste (March 18)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (March 18)
Alien TV Season 2 (March 19)
Country Comfort (March 19)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 (March 19)
Sky Rojo (March 19)
Navillera (March 22)
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (March 23)
Seaspiracy (March 24)
Who Killed Sara? (March 24)
Caught by a Wave (March 25)
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (March 25)
Secret Magic Control Agency (March 25)
A Week Away (March 26)
Bad Trip (March 26)
The Irregulars (March 26)
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (March 26)
Nailed It!: Double Trouble (March 26)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (March 30)
Haunted: Latin America (March 31)
HBO MAX
Must Watch
Rocky (March 6)
Good Watch
Adventureland
Bowfinger
Driving Miss Daisy
Finding Neverland
Gloria (2014)
The King’s Speech
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man
The Lost Boys
Miss Sharon Jones!
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Pitch Perfect
Secretary
Speed (1994) (March 13)
The Undocumented Lawyer
The Voices (2015)
Veronica Mars (2014)
Wedding Crashers
Rocky II (March 6)
Rocky Balboa (March 6)
Beverly Hills Cop (March 20)
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers) (March 12)
Binge Watch
Final Space Seasons 1–2
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148)(March 3)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (March 5)
Isabel (March 12)
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (March 16)
Superman: The Animated Series (March 17)
Family Watch
A Mouse Tale (2012)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Dr. Dolittle 2
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Messy Goes to Okido (March 14)
Nostalgia Watch
Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)
Blade (1998)
Rocky III (March 6)
If You’re Bored
10 Years (2012)
Constantine (2005)
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)
Bandits (2001)
Barefoot (2014)
The Brothers Grimm
Cesar Chavez
CHiPs (2017)
The Doors
Dream House (2011)
Eulogy (2004)
Fierce People
Final Analysis
Going in Style (2017)
Gone (2012)
Hellbenders
Henry Poole Is Here
House Arrest (2012)
Immigration Tango
Jungle Master
Just Before I Go
Live By Night
Machine Gun Preacher
Malice
Man on a Ledge
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included)
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One More Time
Our Brand Is Crisis (2015)
Parental Guidance (2012)
Princess Kaiulani
The Quiet Ones (2014)
The Raven (2012)
Red Dragon (2002)
Repentance (2014)
The River Wild
School Dance
Shadows (2021)
Stand Up Guys
Super Capers
Unforgettable (2017)
Wiener Dog Internationals
Rocky IV (March 6)
Rocky V (March 6)
Beverly Hills Cop II (March 20)
Beverly Hills Cop III (March 20)
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (March 5)
12 Oz. Mouse Season 3 (March 6)
Lost Resort (March 6)
Ballmastrz: 9009 Season 2 (March 9)
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy (March 10)
South ParQ Vaccination Special (March 11)
Tigtone Season 2 (March 12)
Three Busy Debras (March 13)
Infomercials (March 15)
Hotel Coppelia (March 26)
HBO Original Programming
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests (March 4)
Genera+ion S1A (March 11)
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (March 23)
Premieres
Hard Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC (March 9)
Tig n’ Seek Season 1B (March 11)
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) (March 18)
A Tiny Audience Season 2 (March 19)
Tina, Documentary (March 27)
The Last Cruise (March 30)
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) (March 31)
Season Finales
The Investigation (March 8)
Allen v. Farrow (March 14)
Beartown (March 22)
Amazon
Must Watch
Back to the Future
Must(ache) Watch
Tombstone
Good Watch
48 Hrs.
50/50 (2011)
As Good as It Gets
Attack the Block
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Beloved (1998)
The Full Monty
In the Line of Fire
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Rain Man
Rushmore
Shine a Light
Silverado
The Terminal
A Very Brady Sequel
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
Words on Bathroom Walls (March 19)
The Ghost Writer (March 30)
Binge Watch
Breathless Season 1 (2013)
The Returned Season 1
Family Watch
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz Season 1
Ella the Elephant Season 1
Rhymes Through Times Season 1
If You’re Bored
Another 48 Hrs.
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date
Extract
For Colored Girls
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Instant Nanny
Mae West: Dirty Blonde
Priceless (2016)
Religulous
Sliver
The Spirit (2008)
Sydney White
Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns
W. (2008)
The Whole Nine Yards
American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning
And She Could Be Next Season 1
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded Season 1
Captain Marleau Season 1
Civilizations Season 1
Fifth Ward Season 1
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour Season 1
Life With Elizabeth Season 1
London Kills Season 1
Nightwatch Season 1
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony Limited Series
The Paris Murders Season 1
Range Rider Season 1
Somewhere South Season 1
Out of Africa (March 3)
Jack and Jill (2011) (March 10)
Honest Thief (March 12)
Renegades (1989)(March 29)
Amazon Originals
Coming 2 America (March 5)
Making Their Mark Season 1 (March 12)
Invincible Season 1 (March 26)
La Templanza (The Vineyard) Season 1 (March 2)
Hulu
Must Watch
Malcolm X (1992)
Good Watch
50/50
As Good as It Gets
Attack the Block
Beloved (1998)
The Descent
Enemy of the State
The Ghost Writer
The Great Debaters
In the Line of Fire
Neil Young: Heart of Gold
Patriot Games
Pretty Woman
Rushmore
Scrooged (1988)
Shine a Light
Silverado
The Social Network
The Terminal
Wedding Crashers
Young Frankenstein
Ammonite (March 5)
Beirut (March 5)
Proxima (2019) (March 7)
Farewell Amor (March 12)
Pink Wall (2019) (March 15)
Hunter Hunter (2020) (March 19)
Collective (March 25)
Binge Watch
Vikings Season 6B (March 30)
Oldies Watch
McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)
Family Watch
Dolphin Tale
Dolphin Tale 2
Nostalgia Watch
If You’re Bored
The 13th Warrior
A Very Brady Sequel
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader
Blow (2001)
Brooklyn’s Finest
Charles and Diana: 1983
Cocktail (1988)
Demolition Man
Dolphin Tale 2
Employee of the Month (2006)
The Forbidden Kingdom
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Judge Dredd
The Last Face
The Nanny Diaries
The Ninth Gate
Pandorum
Predators
Priceless (2016)
Sliver
The Spirit
Stargate
Starsky & Hutch
Tokyo Rising
The Tourist
Traitor
Vertical Limit
The Whole Nine Yards
Iron Mask (2019) (March 5)
Storks (March 6)
Triggered (2020) (March 6)
Shipwrecked Season 1 (March 8)
Absolutely Ascot Seasons 1 & 2 (March 9)
Dress to Impress Seasons 1 & 2 (March 9)
Buddy Games (March 14)
1 Night In San Diego (March 15)
Constructing Albert (March 15)
Here Awhile (March 15)
Intersect (March 15)
Missing 411: The Hunted (March 15)
Naughty Books (March 15)
The Pretenders (March 15)
The Relationtrip (March 15)
Sister Aimee (March 15)
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (March 15)
Tracks (2019) (March 15)
Staged Season 2 (March 16)
Identity (2003) (March 18)
Catfish: The TV Show Season 8 (March 20)
Genius: Aretha Season 3 (March 22)
100% Wolf (March 23)
Fire Force Season 2 (March 26)
The Hurricane Heist (March 26)
Season Premieres
Debris Series Premiere (March 2)
The Voice Season 20 (March 2)
Top Chef Season 17 (March 2)
New Amsterdam Season 3 (March 3)
Good Girls Season 4 (March 8)
Game of Talents Series Premiere (March 11)
Cake Season 4 (March 12)
Mayans M.C. Season 3 (March 17)
Breeders Season 2 (March 23)
Pooch Perfect Series Premiere (March 31)
Hulu Original Programming
Boss Level (March 5)
kid 90 (Hulu Original) (March 12)
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 2 (March 18)
Solar Opposites Season 2 (March 26)