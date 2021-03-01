The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive March 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Good Watch

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

Crazy, Stupid, Love

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Rain Man

Step Up: Revolution

Training Day (2001)

The Block Island Sound (March 11)

Audrey (2020) (March 14)

Philomena (March 22)

Croupier (1998) (March 26)

At Eternity’s Gate (March 31)

Binge Watch

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2

Big Time Rush Seasons 1–4 (March 26)

This Actually Won Best Picture Watch

﻿Dances with Wolves

Family Watch

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

The BFG (2016) (March 15)

If You’re Bored

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche

DC Super Hero Girls Season 1

Jason X

Killing Gunther

Nights in Rodanthe

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Two Weeks Notice

Year One

Black or White (March 2)

Parker (2013) (March 3)

Safe Haven (March 3)

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (March 15)

The Last Blockbuster (March 15)

Savages (2012) (March 16)

Deadly Illusions (2021) (March 18)

The Fluffy Movie (March 18)

Skylines (2020) (March 18)

Jiu Jitsu (2020) (March 20)

Millennials Season 3 (March 25)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (March 29)

Rainbow High Season 1 (March 29)

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (March 30)

Netflix Programming

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Word Party Season 5 (March 2)

Moxie (March 3)

Murder Among the Mormons (March 3)

Pacific Rim: The Black (March 4)

City of Ghosts (March 5)

Dogwashers (March 5)

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (March 5)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 (March 5)

Sentinelle (March 5)

Bombay Begums (March 8)

Bombay Rose (March 8)

The Houseboat (March 9)

StarBeam Season 3 (March 9)

Dealer (March 10)

Last Chance U: Basketball (March 10)

Marriage or Mortgage (March 10)

Coven of Sisters (March 11)

Love Alarm Season 2 (March 12)

The One (March 12)

Paper Lives (March 12)

Paradise PD: Part 3 (March 12)

YES DAY (March 12)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (March 15)

Zero Chill (March 15)

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (March 16)

Waffles + Mochi (March 16)

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (March 17)

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (March 17)

B: The Beginning Succession (March 18)

Cabras da Peste (March 18)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (March 18)

Alien TV Season 2 (March 19)

Country Comfort (March 19)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 (March 19)

Sky Rojo (March 19)

Navillera (March 22)

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (March 23)

Seaspiracy (March 24)

Who Killed Sara? (March 24)

Caught by a Wave (March 25)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (March 25)

Secret Magic Control Agency (March 25)

A Week Away (March 26)

Bad Trip (March 26)

The Irregulars (March 26)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop (March 26)

Nailed It!: Double Trouble (March 26)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (March 30)

Haunted: Latin America (March 31)

HBO MAX

Must Watch

Rocky (March 6)

Good Watch

Adventureland

Bowfinger

Driving Miss Daisy

Finding Neverland

Gloria (2014)

The King’s Speech

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man

The Lost Boys

Miss Sharon Jones!

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Pitch Perfect

Secretary

Speed (1994) (March 13)

The Undocumented Lawyer

The Voices (2015)

Veronica Mars (2014)

Wedding Crashers

Rocky II (March 6)

Rocky Balboa (March 6)

Beverly Hills Cop (March 20)

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers) (March 12)

Binge Watch

Final Space Seasons 1–2

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148)(March 3)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (March 5)

Isabel (March 12)

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (March 16)

Superman: The Animated Series (March 17)

Family Watch

A Mouse Tale (2012)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Dr. Dolittle 2

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Messy Goes to Okido (March 14)

Nostalgia Watch

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

Blade (1998)

Rocky III (March 6)

If You’re Bored

10 Years (2012)

Constantine (2005)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Bandits (2001)

Barefoot (2014)

The Brothers Grimm

Cesar Chavez

CHiPs (2017)

The Doors

Dream House (2011)

Eulogy (2004)

Fierce People

Final Analysis

Going in Style (2017)

Gone (2012)

Hellbenders

Henry Poole Is Here

House Arrest (2012)

Immigration Tango

Jungle Master

Just Before I Go

Live By Night

Machine Gun Preacher

Malice

Man on a Ledge

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included)

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One More Time

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015)

Parental Guidance (2012)

Princess Kaiulani

The Quiet Ones (2014)

The Raven (2012)

Red Dragon (2002)

Repentance (2014)

The River Wild

School Dance

Shadows (2021)

Stand Up Guys

Super Capers

Unforgettable (2017)

Wiener Dog Internationals

Rocky IV (March 6)

Rocky V (March 6)

Beverly Hills Cop II (March 20)

Beverly Hills Cop III (March 20)

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (March 5)

12 Oz. Mouse Season 3 (March 6)

Lost Resort (March 6)

Ballmastrz: 9009 Season 2 (March 9)

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy (March 10)

South ParQ Vaccination Special (March 11)

Tigtone Season 2 (March 12)

Three Busy Debras (March 13)

Infomercials (March 15)

Hotel Coppelia (March 26)

HBO Original Programming

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests (March 4)

Genera+ion S1A (March 11)

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (March 23)

Premieres

Hard Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC (March 9)

Tig n’ Seek Season 1B (March 11)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) (March 18)

A Tiny Audience Season 2 (March 19)

Tina, Documentary (March 27)

The Last Cruise (March 30)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) (March 31)

Season Finales

The Investigation (March 8)

Allen v. Farrow (March 14)

Beartown (March 22)

Amazon

Must Watch

Back to the Future

Must(ache) Watch

Tombstone

Good Watch

48 Hrs.

50/50 (2011)

As Good as It Gets

Attack the Block

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Beloved (1998)

The Full Monty

In the Line of Fire

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rain Man

Rushmore

Shine a Light

Silverado

The Terminal

A Very Brady Sequel

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Words on Bathroom Walls (March 19)

The Ghost Writer (March 30)

Binge Watch

Breathless Season 1 (2013)

The Returned Season 1

Family Watch

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz Season 1

Ella the Elephant Season 1

Rhymes Through Times Season 1

If You’re Bored

Another 48 Hrs.

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date

Extract

For Colored Girls

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Instant Nanny

Mae West: Dirty Blonde

Priceless (2016)

Religulous

Sliver

The Spirit (2008)

Sydney White

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns

W. (2008)

The Whole Nine Yards

American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning

And She Could Be Next Season 1

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded Season 1

Captain Marleau Season 1

Civilizations Season 1

Fifth Ward Season 1

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour Season 1

Life With Elizabeth Season 1

London Kills Season 1

Nightwatch Season 1

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony Limited Series

The Paris Murders Season 1

Range Rider Season 1

Somewhere South Season 1

Out of Africa (March 3)

Jack and Jill (2011) (March 10)

Honest Thief (March 12)

Renegades (1989)(March 29)

Amazon Originals

Coming 2 America (March 5)

Making Their Mark Season 1 (March 12)

Invincible Season 1 (March 26)

La Templanza (The Vineyard) Season 1 (March 2)

Hulu

Must Watch

Malcolm X (1992)

Good Watch

50/50

As Good as It Gets

Attack the Block

Beloved (1998)

The Descent

Enemy of the State

The Ghost Writer

The Great Debaters

In the Line of Fire

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

Patriot Games

Pretty Woman

Rushmore

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light

Silverado

The Social Network

The Terminal

Wedding Crashers

Young Frankenstein

Ammonite (March 5)

Beirut (March 5)

Proxima (2019) (March 7)

Farewell Amor (March 12)

Pink Wall (2019) (March 15)

Hunter Hunter (2020) (March 19)

Collective (March 25)

Binge Watch

Vikings Season 6B (March 30)

Oldies Watch

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut)

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

Nostalgia Watch

If You’re Bored

The 13th Warrior

A Very Brady Sequel

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest

Charles and Diana: 1983

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man

Dolphin Tale 2

Employee of the Month (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Judge Dredd

The Last Face

The Nanny Diaries

The Ninth Gate

Pandorum

Predators

Priceless (2016)

Sliver

The Spirit

Stargate

Starsky & Hutch

Tokyo Rising

The Tourist

Traitor

Vertical Limit

The Whole Nine Yards

Iron Mask (2019) (March 5)

Storks (March 6)

Triggered (2020) (March 6)

Shipwrecked Season 1 (March 8)

Absolutely Ascot Seasons 1 & 2 (March 9)

Dress to Impress Seasons 1 & 2 (March 9)

Buddy Games (March 14)

1 Night In San Diego (March 15)

Constructing Albert (March 15)

Here Awhile (March 15)

Intersect (March 15)

Missing 411: The Hunted (March 15)

Naughty Books (March 15)

The Pretenders (March 15)

The Relationtrip (March 15)

Sister Aimee (March 15)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (March 15)

Tracks (2019) (March 15)

Staged Season 2 (March 16)

Identity (2003) (March 18)

Catfish: The TV Show Season 8 (March 20)

Genius: Aretha Season 3 (March 22)

100% Wolf (March 23)

Fire Force Season 2 (March 26)

The Hurricane Heist (March 26)

Season Premieres

Debris Series Premiere (March 2)

The Voice Season 20 (March 2)

Top Chef Season 17 (March 2)

New Amsterdam Season 3 (March 3)

Good Girls Season 4 (March 8)

Game of Talents Series Premiere (March 11)

Cake Season 4 (March 12)

Mayans M.C. Season 3 (March 17)

Breeders Season 2 (March 23)

Pooch Perfect Series Premiere (March 31)

Hulu Original Programming

Boss Level (March 5)

kid 90 (Hulu Original) (March 12)

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 2 (March 18)

Solar Opposites Season 2 (March 26)